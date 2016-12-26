Farook Mohamed Fariq Bsc.Mgt Acco-UK , ACCA Professional level Reading,MAAT and Exp (5yrs )  : +974-77837956    : ...
  1. 1. Farook Mohamed Fariq Bsc.Mgt Acco-UK , ACCA Professional level Reading,MAAT and Exp (5yrs )  : +974-77837956    : fariqfarook@gmail.com   : Abdul Aziz Bin Ahmad Flat No – 30, Al-Musheireb Qatar CAREER OBJECTIVES To find a gainful employment opportunity in a place being BSc. Management Accounting and ACCA Professional Level Student with 5 year Experience in Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Taxation, Information Technology audit and advisory service, where I could further enhance my skills and experiences while employing my knowledge productively for my employer and developing my career path WORKING EXPERIENCE BDO - Sri Lanka BDO International Accountancy Firm and world 5th largest audit firm next to the big four I have worked various levels during my audit experience. I have been mainly involved in manufacturing, insurance and Banking & Finance sector and not for profit organization. Designation : Senior Auditor Period : Aug 2014 to Jul 2016 Reporting to : Senior Manager and Partner Scope of Work:  analyzing the external and internal business environment. Assessing the business risk using PAR and FAR, ensuring adequate business risk management activities and compliance to policies and procedures  Co-ordinate with professionals from various field such as legal, Acturial, land Surveyors and IT Auditors and decision making for resolution of critical reportable matters.   Preparation of financial accounts and Audit reports based on the client’s management accounts and their financial schedules and analysis the ratio as well and evaluate.   he assets and liabilities reported in the financial statements existed at the balance sheet date, and transactions reported occurred during the period  Prepared monthly bank reconciliation for Client bank Accounts.  Enquiring of management and others to gain an understanding of the organization itself, its operations, financial reporting, and known fraud or error.  Checked and verified whether financial statement amounts are properly classified, described, and disclosed in conformity with accounting standards. 
  2. 2.  Advising the client on activities to address the risk and providing recommendation on improving the risk management process.   Leading and managing the field work from client places, liaising with other department to ensure smooth delivery of the audit report to client on time    Liaising with internal audit Department throughout the audit and reviewing the internal audit report    Evaluate internal control system, identifying the control weakness and making appropriate recommendation to the management  Kreston MNS & Co - Sri Lanka Designation : Internal Audit Associate Period : Aug 2013 to Jul 2014 Report : Partner  Performed Risk Assessment on key business Activities and Process.  Initiated follow-up efforts to assure compliance with enterprise-wide strategic risks.   Designed and performed audit tests to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of these controls.   Prepared reports on results of audits and made recommendations for control and operational improvements to management.  Assessed how well the client was complying with rules and regulation.  Using computer system and Software such as (IDEA) in order to find out the system transaction duplication.   Provided training and guidance to less experienced or junior auditors.   R.R.Donnelley & Sons U.S Inc. – Colombo, Sri Lanka Faculty. Designation : Finance Associate Period : Sep 2011 to Jun 2013 Report : Manger Scope of Work:  Raised and posted all Journals for month end accounting including producing monthly Income Statement.  Managed the purchase ledger, including registering invoices and reconciliation of the creditors control accounts.  Prepared and disclosed the year –end financial statement in accurate and efficient manner (included Comprehensive Income Statement, Statement of Financial position, statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flow).  Preparing monthly bank reconciliation at the end of every month.   Handling petty cash with IOU Statement.
  3. 3.  Preparing of salaries, time card with in support of document and computing overtime.  SKILLS AND TRAINING  Sound Knowledge of International Standard on Auditing (ISA)  BDO Audit Methodology  Sound Knowledge International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS)  Local Taxation and Corporate Law TRAINING  BDO Audit Methodology Workshop  Audit Process Tool (APT) Auditing Software  Inventory Count  Training on IFRS Recent Amendment in (IFRS15&16) PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION  Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) (2016 To up now)  Successfully part completed in Professional Level exam in (ACCA)  ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION Chartered Institute of Management Accountant –UK (CIMA). (2013 TO 2015) Successfully exam completed BSc. Management Accounting from Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA) Graduated at 2016 march Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Completed in 2011 G.C.E. Advance Level Local Syllabus (English Medium)  Successfully passed G.C.E. Advanced Level in the Commerce stream in 2011 Aug LANGUAGE & COMPUTER LITERACY   Fluency in all four skills of English, Tamil & Sinhala.  Familiar with Assurance Related Soft Ware  Able to work in MS-Office and fully computerized environment.  Have sound knowledge and experience in recognized ERP namely Tally, Quick books, oracle and Micro Soft Dynamic STRENGTH  Ability to work in Accounts, Auditing (Internal & External) and Finance Environment.   Qualified Educational & Professional background.   More than 4 years working experience in Accounts, Auditing (Internal & External) and Finance Environment. 
  4. 4.  I have a sharp & analytical mind that can be good solutions for the Employer and Employees.   Flexibility to work in different function or locations such as Operation, and Logistics solutions as per your business requirement.   Possess the Positive attitude and strict Dead line .   Training and Leadership.   PERSONAL PROFILE Name with Initials : Mohammed Fariq Age : 25 Years Date of Birth : 1991/10/04 Gender : Male Nationality : Sri Lankan  Visa Status : Transferrable Visa with NOC I believe my qualification will enable me to successfully assume the responsibilities of my post at your organization. I would be pleased to give you any further information if you require. I declare that the above particulars that I have given to you are true and correct to best of my knowledge ………………….………. ………………….………. Data Signature 

