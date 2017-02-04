LA AUTORIDAD DE LA PALABRA PROFETICA 4. LLAMAMIENTO DE JEREMÍAS LA PALABRA DEL SEÑOR VINO A MÍ: 5. «ANTES DE FORMARTE EN E...
VOLVERÁ A MÍ VACÍA, SINO QUE HARÁ LO QUE YO QUIERO, Y SERÁ PROSPERADA EN AQUELLO PARA QUE LA ENVIÉ." (ISAÍAS 55:10–11). 3....
Cuando Jesús echó fuera el espíritu inmundo del hombre en la sinagoga, la gente se quedó perpleja y exclamó: "¿Qué palabra...
CERROJOS DE BRONCE, Y ENTREGARA TODOS SUS TESOROS ESCONDIDOS PARA QUE SEPAMOS QUE ÉL ES EL DIOS TODOPODEROSO JEHOVÁ- SABAO...
NOMBRE, LO VIRTUOSO, QUE NO ACEPTAMOS COHECHO Y QUE NO NOS ENREDAREMOS CON NINGUNA SITUACIÓN DE ENGAÑO.  1 CORINTIOS 7:22...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La autoridad de la palabra

37 views

Published on

autoridad

Published in: Services
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

La autoridad de la palabra

  1. 1. LA AUTORIDAD DE LA PALABRA PROFETICA 4. LLAMAMIENTO DE JEREMÍAS LA PALABRA DEL SEÑOR VINO A MÍ: 5. «ANTES DE FORMARTE EN EL VIENTRE, YA TE HABÍA ELEGIDO; ANTES DE QUE NACIERAS, YA TE HABÍA APARTADO; TE HABÍA NOMBRADO PROFETA PARA LAS NACIONES.» JEREMÍAS 1:4-5 (NVI) La semana pasada te enseñe acerca del PODER DE UNA PALABRA PROFETICA, recordamos lo que aprendimos en: 19. ESTO HA VENIDO A CONFIRMARNOS LA PALABRA[E] DE LOS PROFETAS, A LA CUAL USTEDES HACEN BIEN EN PRESTAR ATENCIÓN, COMO A UNA LÁMPARA QUE BRILLA EN UN LUGAR OSCURO, HASTA QUE DESPUNTE EL DÍA Y SALGA EL LUCERO DE LA MAÑANA EN SUS CORAZONES. 20. ANTE TODO, TENGAN MUY PRESENTE QUE NINGUNA PROFECÍA DE LA ESCRITURA SURGE DE LA INTERPRETACIÓN PARTICULAR DE NADIE. 21. PORQUE LA PROFECÍA NO HA TENIDO SU ORIGEN EN LA VOLUNTAD HUMANA, SINO QUE LOS PROFETAS HABLARON DE PARTE DE DIOS, IMPULSADOS POR EL ESPÍRITU SANTO. (2 PEDRO 1:19-21, NVI) hoy quiero hablarte acerca de LA AUTORIDAD DE LA MISMA…. 1. LA PALABRA QUE NACE DEL CORAZON DE DIOS SE CUMPLE, NO IMPORTA LA CIRCUNSTANCIAS. 11. Yo, yo soy el SEÑOR, fuera de mí no hay ningún otro salvador. 12. YO HE ANUNCIADO, SALVADO Y PROCLAMADO; yo entre ustedes, y no un dios extraño. Ustedes son mis testigos —afirma el SEÑOR—, y yo soy Dios. 13. Desde los tiempos antiguos, yo soy. No hay quien pueda librar de mi mano. LO QUE YO HAGO, NADIE PUEDE DESBARATARLO.» (ISAÍAS 43:11-13, NVI) 2. LA PALABRA QUE NACE DEL CORAZON DE DIOS NUNCA SE DEVUELVE VACIA. Isaías nos VUELVE A ENSEÑAR QUE LA PALABRA QUE SALE DE LA BOCA DE DIOS (lo cual creo que también puede ser nuestra boca, dedicada a Él) NO REGRESA VACÍA. Sino que lleva a cabo aquello para lo que ha sido enviada. La Palabra de Dios es la semilla, y cuando la liberemos en la Tierra, veremos buenos resultados. "PORQUE COMO DESCIENDE DE LOS CIELOS LA LLUVIA Y LA NIEVE, Y NO VUELVE ALLÁ, SINO QUE RIEGA LA TIERRA, Y LA HACE GERMINAR Y PRODUCIR, Y DA SEMILLA AL QUE SIEMBRA, Y PAN AL QUE COME, ASÍ SERÁ MI PALABRA QUE SALE DE MI BOCA; NO
  2. 2. VOLVERÁ A MÍ VACÍA, SINO QUE HARÁ LO QUE YO QUIERO, Y SERÁ PROSPERADA EN AQUELLO PARA QUE LA ENVIÉ." (ISAÍAS 55:10–11). 3. LA PALABRA QUE NACE DEL CORAZON DE DIOS GENERA, ALIMENTA Y FORTALECE LA FE EN TU VIDA 17. ASÍ QUE LA FE VIENE COMO RESULTADO DE OÍR EL MENSAJE, Y EL MENSAJE QUE SE OYE ES LA PALABRA DE CRISTO. ROMANOS 10:17 (NVI) 4. LA PALABRA QUE NACE DEL CORAZON DE DIOS TIENE AUTORIDAD Y NOS DA AUTORIDAD PARA IMPLANTARLA. Cuando DIOS HABLA UNA PALABRA NO SOLO HAY PODER, HAY AUTORIDAD, Y SI ESTA NACE DE LO PROFETICO, NADA NI NADIE PUEDA IIMPEDIRLA: 10. MIRA, HOY TE DOY AUTORIDAD sobre naciones y reinos, »para arrancar y derribar, para destruir y demoler, para construir y plantar.» 11. La palabra del SEÑOR vino a mí, y me dijo: «¿Qué es lo que ves, Jeremías?» «Veo una rama de almendro», respondí. 12. «Has visto bien —dijo el SEÑOR—, PORQUE YO ESTOY ALERTA[A] PARA QUE SE CUMPLA MI PALABRA.» (Jeremías 1:10-12, NVI) En Génesis 1, Dios habló las siguientes palabras con autoridad: "Sea…", "Y fue así". Esta tierra que nos rodea, es el producto de la autoridad de la Palabra. 5. LA PALABRA QUE NACE DEL CORAZON DE DIOS TIENE AUTORIDAD ETERNA. 15. EL ES LA IMAGEN DEL DIOS INVISIBLE, EL PRIMOGÉNITO DE TODA CREACIÓN. 16. PORQUE EN ÉL FUERON CREADAS TODAS LAS COSAS, LAS QUE HAY EN LOS CIELOS Y LAS QUE HAY EN LA TIERRA, VISIBLES E INVISIBLES; SEAN TRONOS, SEAN DOMINIOS, SEAN PRINCIPADOS, SEAN POTESTADES; TODO FUE CREADO POR MEDIO DE ÉL Y PARA ÉL. 17. Y ÉL ES ANTES DE TODAS LAS COSAS, Y TODAS LAS COSAS EN ÉL SUBSISTEN; COLOSENSES 1:15-17 (RV1960) 6. JESÚS HABLÓ LA PALABRA DE AUTORIDAD Y PODER 35. —¡CÁLLATE! —LO REPRENDIÓ JESÚS—. ¡SAL DE ESE HOMBRE! ENTONCES EL DEMONIO DERRIBÓ AL HOMBRE EN MEDIO DE LA GENTE Y SALIÓ DE ÉL SIN HACERLE NINGÚN DAÑO. 36. TODOS SE ASUSTARON Y SE DECÍAN UNOS A OTROS: «¿QUÉ CLASE DE PALABRA ES ÉSTA? ¡CON AUTORIDAD Y PODER LES DA ÓRDENES A LOS ESPÍRITUS MALIGNOS, Y SALEN!» LUCAS 4:35-36 (NVI)
  3. 3. Cuando Jesús echó fuera el espíritu inmundo del hombre en la sinagoga, la gente se quedó perpleja y exclamó: "¿Qué palabra es esta, que con autoridad y poder manda a los espíritus inmundos, y salen?" (Lc 4:36). 38. ENTONCES JESÚS SE LEVANTÓ Y SALIÓ DE LA SINAGOGA, Y ENTRÓ EN CASA DE SIMÓN. LA SUEGRA DE SIMÓN TENÍA UNA GRAN FIEBRE; Y LE ROGARON POR ELLA. 39. E INCLINÁNDOSE HACIA ELLA, REPRENDIÓ A LA FIEBRE; Y LA FIEBRE LA DEJÓ, Y LEVANTÁNDOSE ELLA AL INSTANTE, LES SERVÍA. LUCAS 4:38-39 (RV1960) ESCUCHE ESTO DE NADA TE SIRVE TENER LA AUTORIDAD SINO LA SABES EJERCER Lucas 4:40-41 (RV1960) 40. Al ponerse el sol, todos los que tenían enfermos de diversas enfermedades los traían a él; y él, poniendo las manos sobre cada uno de ellos, los sanaba. 41. También salían demonios de muchos, dando voces y diciendo: Tú eres el Hijo de Dios. Pero él los reprendía y no les dejaba hablar, porque sabían que él era el Cristo. ORDENELE EN EL NOMBRE DE JESUS Y CON LA AUTORIDAD DEL NOMBRE SOBRE TODO NOMBRE A ESE ESPIRITU DE AFLICCION QUE SE VAYA DE SU VIDA. ORDENELE EN EL NOMBRE DE JESUS Y CON LA AUTORIDAD DEL NOMBRE SOBRE TODO NOMBRE A ESE ESPIRITU DE MISERIA Y DEUDA QUE SE VAYA DE SU VIDA. ORDENELE EN EL NOMBRE DE JESUS Y CON LA AUTORIDAD DEL NOMBRE SOBRE TODO NOMBRE A ESE ESPIRITU DE MIEDO Y DEPRESION QUE SE VAYA DE SU VIDA. REPRENDA : ENFERMEDAD, DIVORCIO, PENSAMIENTOS IMPUROS, PECADO, MENTIRAS DEL DIABLO DIGALES: YA BASTAAAAAAAA FUERAAAAAAA. 7. PARTE ESPECIAL CON MINISTRACION  ISAÍAS 45:1-3. DECLARAMOS: QUE EL SEÑOR VA DELANTE DE NOSOTROS, ABRIENDO PUERTAS QUE NADIE PUEDE CERRAR, ENDEREZANDO TODO CAMINO TORCIDO, DERRIBANDO
  4. 4. CERROJOS DE BRONCE, Y ENTREGARA TODOS SUS TESOROS ESCONDIDOS PARA QUE SEPAMOS QUE ÉL ES EL DIOS TODOPODEROSO JEHOVÁ- SABAOTH EL SEÑOR DE LOS EJÉRCITOS, EL PELEA POR NOSOTROS.  ISAÍAS 60:21-22. DECLARAMOS QUE: EL SEÑOR NOS HA ENTREGADO ESTA TIERRA POR HEREDAD Y QUE SEREMOS JUSTOS PARA SIEMPRE.  ISAÍAS 65: 17-18. DECLARAMOS: CIELOS NUEVOS Y TIERRA NUEVA PARA NOSOTROS LOS HIJOS DE DIOS, NOS ALEGRAMOS Y NOS GOZAMOS EN ÉL; Y NO TRAEREMOS LAS COSAS PASADAS A MEMORIA NUNCA.  ISAÍAS 66:22. DECLARAMOS: CIELOS NUEVOS Y TIERRA NUEVA PARA NUESTRAS GENERACIONES Y NUESTRO NOMBRE. Y QUE PERMANECEREMOS SIEMPRE DELANTE DE ÉL.  MALAQUÍAS 3:10-12. SOMOS TIERRA DESEABLE PARA EL SEÑOR Y HABRÁ PAZ ENTRE NOSOTROS COMO UN RÍO.  JOB 11:17-18. COSAS NUEVAS NUNCA ANTES REALIZADAS SERÁN HECHAS POR MI FAMILIA Y NUESTRAS VIDAS SERÁN POR EL ESPÍRITU SANTO, MUCHOS SUEÑOS SERÁN CONCRETADOS Y MUCHAS COSAS QUE ESTUVIERON ROTAS SERÁN RESTAURADAS, RELACIONES PATERNO FAMILIARES, FINANZAS SERÁN DESATADAS MILAGROSAMENTE DIOS SUPLIRÁ CADA NECESIDAD.  EFESIOS 5:18. DECLARO QUE NUESTRAS VIDAS SON CONSAGRADAS Y LLENAS DEL ESPÍRITU SANTO, QUE CADA DIA VIVIMOS EN VICTORIA SOBRE EL PECADO Y HUIMOS DE LA TENTACIÓN.  FILIPENSES 4:8. DECLARAMOS QUE CAMINAREMOS EN INTEGRIDAD QUE DISCERNIREMOS POR EL ESPÍRITU SANTO LO QUE ES VERDADERO, HONESTO, JUSTO, PURO, DE BUEN
  5. 5. NOMBRE, LO VIRTUOSO, QUE NO ACEPTAMOS COHECHO Y QUE NO NOS ENREDAREMOS CON NINGUNA SITUACIÓN DE ENGAÑO.  1 CORINTIOS 7:22-23. DECLARAMOS: QUE COMO HIJOS PERTENECEMOS AL SEÑOR PORQUE ÉL NOS HA COMPRADO CON SU PRECIOSA SANGRE, Y QUE LA MUERTE PREMATURA NO VENDRÁ SOBRE NUESTRAS VIDAS.  Josué 24:15 (RV1960) 15b pero yo y mi casa serviremos a Jehová. DECLARAMOS POR FE QUE YO Y MIS HIJOS Y MI CASA SERVIREMOS AL DIOS VIVO  CREA ESTA PALABRA….. JOSUÉ 21:45 45. NO FALTÓ PALABRA DE TODAS LAS BUENAS PROMESAS QUE JEHOVÁ HABÍA HECHO A LA CASA DE ISRAEL; TODO SE CUMPLIÓ.

×