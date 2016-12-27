Bidang Garapan Personalia Pendidikan Oleh: Mivtahul Kasana
Pengertian Administrasi Personalia Pendidikan Administrasi Bidang Garapan Personalia Pendidikan Kegiatan yang dilakukan Ad...
Menurut Hasbulloh, yang dimaksud personel adalah orang-orang yang melaksanakan sesuatu tugas untuk mencapai tujuan-tujuan ...
Bidang Garapan Administrasi Personalia Pendidikan Tenaga Pendidik Tenaga Kependidikan Karyawan
Menurut UU Pasal 39 ayat 2 pendidik adalah tenaga profeSional yang bertugas merencanakan dan melaksanakan proses pembelaja...
Pasal 39 UU No. 20 tahun 2003 tentang Sistem Pendidikan Nasional yang menyatakan bahwa tenaga kependidikan yang bertugas m...
Karyawan Pesuruh Sekolah Tukang kebun Pejaga sekolah Karyawan merupakan salah personel sekolah yang turut membantu dalam k...
1. Penyiapan atau Pengadaan Pegawai merupakan kegiatan untuk menentukan kebutuhan pegawai baik secara kualitatif maupun ku...
5. Pembinaan pegawai Pengembangan personel merupakan kegiatan untuk memperbaiki, menjaga, dan meningkatkan kinerja pegawai...
Issues for Discussion Ruang lingkup Administrasi Personel Pendidikan salah satunya adalah pengangkatan pegawai atau person...
  10. 10. Issues for Discussion Ruang lingkup Administrasi Personel Pendidikan salah satunya adalah pengangkatan pegawai atau personel yang dimana merupakan kegiatan untuk memenuhi kebutuhan pegawai dalam suatu lembaga baik jumlah maupun kualitasnya. Berkaitan dengan hal tesebut kita sering menjumpai kasus di sekitar kita yaitu pengangkatan pegawai karena faktor keluarga bukan karena faktor kualitasnya. Lalu bagaimana sikap anda untuk mengatasi hal tersebut?

