!‫וברכה‬ ‫שלום‬ ‫היקרים‬ ‫להורים‬ ‫את‬ ‫למדנו‬ ‫השבוע‬‫וישב‬ ‫השבוע‬ ‫פרשת‬. ‫מתנה‬ ‫לו‬ ‫נתן‬ ‫וגם‬ ,‫תורה‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫לימד‬...
про эти сны, они очень рассердились. Почему? Как они решили наказать Йосефа, чтобы его сны не сбылись, и он не стал над ни...
равновесие при ходьбе по линии. Играли в подвижные игры: «Мы веселые и озорные воробышки», «Самолеты», «Кто дальше всех бр...
Средняя группа-23.12.16
  1. 1. !‫וברכה‬ ‫שלום‬ ‫היקרים‬ ‫להורים‬ ‫את‬ ‫למדנו‬ ‫השבוע‬‫וישב‬ ‫השבוע‬ ‫פרשת‬. ‫מתנה‬ ‫לו‬ ‫נתן‬ ‫וגם‬ ,‫תורה‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫לימד‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫את‬ ‫יעקב‬ .‫בניו‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫אהב‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫בנו‬ ‫את‬ ‫יעקב‬ ‫כת‬ ,‫יקרה‬‫ו‬‫פסים‬ ‫נת‬‫האם‬ .‫מאוד‬ ‫ביוסף‬ ‫קינאו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫האחים‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫כשראו‬ .‫ויפה‬ ‫יקרה‬ ?‫רע‬ ‫או‬ ‫טוב‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫לקנא‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫בוקר‬,‫באמצע‬ ‫ויוסף‬ ‫שיבולים‬ ‫אלומות‬ ‫היו‬ ‫האחים‬ ‫כל‬ .‫בלילה‬ ‫שחלם‬ ‫חלום‬ ‫על‬ ‫לאחיו‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫סיפר‬ ‫והירח‬ ‫השמש‬ ‫היו‬ ‫מי‬ ?‫השני‬ ‫בחלום‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫ראה‬ ‫מה‬ .‫עשו‬ ‫השיבולים‬ ‫כל‬ ‫מה‬ ‫הילדים‬ ‫את‬ ‫שאלו‬ ?‫האחים‬ ‫כעסו‬ ‫מדוע‬ .‫כעסו‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫חלומות‬ ‫על‬ ‫האחים‬ ‫כששמעו‬ ?‫עשו‬ ‫כולם‬ ‫ומה‬‫עונש‬ ‫איזה‬ ‫ש‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫ליוסף‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫החליטו‬‫אותו‬ ‫כשזרקו‬ ?‫עליהם‬ ‫למלך‬ ‫יהפוך‬ ‫לא‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫יתגשמו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫החלומות‬ ?‫אותו‬ ‫מכרו‬ ‫למי‬ ‫מכן‬ ‫לאחר‬ ?‫עשה‬ '‫ה‬ ‫נס‬ ‫איזה‬ ,‫העמוק‬ ‫הבור‬ ‫לתוך‬ ?‫יוסף‬ ‫עם‬ ‫פוטיפר‬ ‫עשה‬ ‫מה‬ .‫לבעלה‬ ‫ושיקרה‬ ‫ביוסף‬ ‫לפגוע‬ ‫רצתה‬ ‫פוטיפר‬ ‫של‬ ‫הרעה‬ ‫אשתו‬ ‫שר‬ ‫ואת‬ ‫המשקים‬ ‫שר‬ ‫את‬ ‫הכניס‬ ‫מדוע‬ .‫במצרים‬ ‫הולדת‬ ‫יום‬ ‫חגג‬ ‫המלך‬ ‫פרעה‬‫מה‬ ?‫לכלא‬ ‫הטבחים‬ ‫חלום‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫היה‬ ‫מה‬ ?‫בלילה‬ ‫שראו‬ ‫החלומות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫להם‬ ‫עזר‬ ‫הכלא‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫יוסף‬ ‫איך‬ ?‫עשו‬ ‫הם‬ ?‫בסוף‬ ‫התגשם‬ ‫זה‬ ‫והאם‬ ‫כשרה‬ ‫חנוכייה‬ ‫מהי‬ ‫למדנו‬ ‫השבוע‬ ‫שיחול‬ ‫החנוכה‬ ‫חג‬ ‫לכבוד‬ ‫בנוסף‬. ‫מהו‬ ,‫מדליקים‬ ‫נרות‬ ‫כמה‬‫א‬ ‫מדליקים‬ ‫מתי‬ ,‫מדליקים‬ ‫מה‬ ‫ועם‬ ‫השמש‬‫איפ‬ ,‫החנוכייה‬ ‫ת‬‫מניחים‬ ‫ה‬‫איך‬ ,‫אותה‬ ‫אומרים‬ ‫ברכות‬ ‫וכמה‬ ‫החנוכיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מדליקים‬. ‫החנוכה‬ ‫מסיבת‬ ‫את‬ ‫יחדיו‬ ‫והילדים‬ ‫ההורים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫חגגנו‬ ‫בנוסף‬-‫קראנו‬ ,‫שרנו‬ ,‫רקדנו‬‫דקלומים‬.‫מתנות‬ ‫וקיבלנו‬ !‫החנוכה‬ ‫חג‬ ‫באווירת‬ ‫ביחד‬ ‫שמחנו‬ ‫להורים‬ ‫תודה‬‫השתתפותכם‬ ‫על‬‫החנוכיות‬ ‫בתערוכת‬‫שלנו‬ ‫היפה‬. ‫מהנה‬ ‫שבוע‬ ‫סוף‬ ‫לכם‬ ‫מאחלים‬ !‫שלום‬ ‫ושבת‬ ‫אליזבט‬ ‫ומורה‬ ‫מרגריטה‬ ‫מורה‬ Здравствуйте, дорогие родители! Недельная глава: Ваешев Больше всех остальных сыновей Яков любил Йосефа. Яков занимался с Йосефом Торой и даже дал ему особенный подарок. Какой? Братья завидовали Йосефу, потому что Яков больше всех его любил. Зависть- это хорошо или плохо? Однажды Йосеф рассказал братьям свой сон. Во сне братья были снопами в поле. Все встали вокруг, а сноп Йосефа в центр. Что сделали снопы во сне? Что увидел Йосеф во втором сне? Кем были солнце и луна, и что все делали? Когда братья услышали ‫בס"ד‬
  2. 2. про эти сны, они очень рассердились. Почему? Как они решили наказать Йосефа, чтобы его сны не сбылись, и он не стал над ними царём? Какое чудо произошло, когда Йосеф был брошен в яму? Кому его продали? Злая жена Потифара хотела навредить Йосефу и наврала про него своему мужу. Что сделал с Йосефом Потифар? Паро- царь Египта, отмечал День рождения. За что он посадил министра виноделия и министра пекарей в темницу? Чем они провинились? Как Йосеф помог им и разгадал их сны? Что они видели во сне? Сбылись ли их сны? В связи с приближающейся Ханукой мы беседовали о том, какая ханукия является кошерной. Сколько свечей зажигают? Чем зажигают? Что такое шамаш? Когда зажигают ханукию? Где её ставят? Как зажигают ханукию и сколько благословений при этом произносят? На занятии по аппликации мы, продолжая готовиться к празднику Ханука, сделали аппликацию «Разноцветное платье», целью занятия было научиться составлять элементы узора. Правильно держать ножницы и закреплять умение аккуратно наклеивать детали. Ребята учились оценивать свои работы и работы друзей. На занятии по формированию элементарных математических представлений мы упражнялись в счете и отсчете предметов в пределах 5 по образцу. Продолжали уточнять представления о знакомых геометрических фигурах (круг, квадрат, прямоугольник, треугольник). И в гости к нам приходил Мишка (игрушка). Мы с детками рассказывали ему, о том, как проходит наш день, с утра и до вечера (развивали наши представления о последовательности частей суток). На занятии по развитию речи мы устроили литературную викторину. Детки с удовольствием отгадывали отрывки из знакомых и любимых произведений (русские народные сказки: «Лисичка-сестричка и серый волк», «Сестричка Аленушка и братец Иванушка, в обработке А.Н Толстого, «Про Иванушку-дурачка, обр. М. Горького). На занятии по рисованию мы разукрасили свечку. Закрепляли технические умения в рисовании красками. Развивали цветовое восприятие, образные представления, творческие способности и воображение наших деток. На занятиях по физической культуре, мы прыгали на двух ногах до мячика, который лежал в обруче. Закрепляли умение держать
  3. 3. равновесие при ходьбе по линии. Играли в подвижные игры: «Мы веселые и озорные воробышки», «Самолеты», «Кто дальше всех бросит». На этой неделе у нас состоялся ханукальный утренник. Малыши очень старались: танцевали, пели, читали стихи. И, конечно, получили сладкие подарки. Выражаем благодарность родителям, которые вместе с детьми принимали участие в конкурсе «Ханукальная игрушка нашей семьи!» Желаем вам шаббат шалом, хороших выходных! Мора Маргарита и мора Элизабет.

