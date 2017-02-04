The Rectangular Coordinate System and Lines Frank Ma © 2011
x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). The Rectangular Coordinate System
The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). Any point on the y-axis...
When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across t...
Graphs of Lines
Graphs of Lines In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points.
Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)...
Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 0 –4 2 –4 4 –4 6 Graph of x = ...
Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C whe...
Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 0 1 2
b. -3y = 12 Graphs of Lines
Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; Graphs of Lines
Exercise B. Graph the following equations. Identify the vertical and the horizontal lines first. Then use the intercept me...
3 5 rectangular system and lines-x

  1. 1. The Rectangular Coordinate System and Lines Frank Ma © 2011
  2. 2. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  3. 3. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  4. 4. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  5. 5. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The Rectangular Coordinate System
  6. 6. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The vertical axis is called the y-axis. The Rectangular Coordinate System
  7. 7. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The vertical axis is called the y-axis. The point where the axes meet is called the origin. The Rectangular Coordinate System
  8. 8. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The vertical axis is called the y-axis. The point where the axes meet is called the origin. Starting from the origin, each point is addressed by its ordered pair (x, y) where: The Rectangular Coordinate System
  9. 9. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The vertical axis is called the y-axis. The point where the axes meet is called the origin. Starting from the origin, each point is addressed by its ordered pair (x, y) where: x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  10. 10. A coordinate system is a system of assigning addresses for positions in the plane (2 D) or in space (3 D). The rectangular coordinate system for the plane consists of a rectangular grids where each point in the plane is addressed by an ordered pair of numbers (x, y). The horizontal axis is called the x-axis. The vertical axis is called the y-axis. The point where the axes meet is called the origin. Starting from the origin, each point is addressed by its ordered pair (x, y) where: x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  11. 11. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  12. 12. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  13. 13. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, The Rectangular Coordinate System
  14. 14. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. (4, –3) P The Rectangular Coordinate System
  15. 15. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The Rectangular Coordinate System
  16. 16. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). A The Rectangular Coordinate System
  17. 17. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). A B The Rectangular Coordinate System
  18. 18. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). A B C The Rectangular Coordinate System
  19. 19. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The ordered pair (x, y) that corresponds to a point is called the coordinate of the point, x is the x-coordinate and y is the y-coordinate. A B C The Rectangular Coordinate System
  20. 20. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The ordered pair (x, y) that corresponds to a point is called the coordinate of the point, x is the x-coordinate and y is the y-coordinate. A B C Example B: Find the coordinate of P, Q, R. P Q R The Rectangular Coordinate System
  21. 21. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The ordered pair (x, y) that corresponds to a point is called the coordinate of the point, x is the x-coordinate and y is the y-coordinate. A B C Example B: Find the coordinate of P, Q, R. P(4, 5), P Q R The Rectangular Coordinate System
  22. 22. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The ordered pair (x, y) that corresponds to a point is called the coordinate of the point, x is the x-coordinate and y is the y-coordinate. A B C Example B: Find the coordinate of P, Q, R. P(4, 5), Q(3, -5), P Q R The Rectangular Coordinate System
  23. 23. x = amount to move right (+) or left (–). y = amount to move up (+) or down (–). For example, the point corresponds to (4, –3) is 4 right, and 3 down from the origin. Example A. Label the points A(-1, 2), B(-3, -2),C(0, -5). The ordered pair (x, y) that corresponds to a point is called the coordinate of the point, x is the x-coordinate and y is the y-coordinate. A B C Example B: Find the coordinate of P, Q, R. P(4, 5), Q(3, -5), R(-6, 0) P Q R The Rectangular Coordinate System
  24. 24. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  25. 25. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  26. 26. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (5, 0) (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  27. 27. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (5, 0)(-6, 0) (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  28. 28. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (5, 0)(-6, 0) Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y).(0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  29. 29. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (5, 0)(-6, 0) Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y). (0, 6) (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  30. 30. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). (5, 0)(-6, 0) Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y). (0, -4) (0, 6) (0,0) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  31. 31. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y). III III IV The axes divide the plane into four parts and they are counter-clockwisely denoted as quadrants I, II, III, and IV. The Rectangular Coordinate System
  32. 32. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y). The axes divide the plane into four parts and they are counter-clockwisely denoted as quadrants I, II, III, and IV. Respectively, the signs of the coordinates of each quadrant are shown. III III IV The Rectangular Coordinate System
  33. 33. The coordinate of the origin is (0, 0). Any point on the x-axis has coordinate of the form (x, 0). Any point on the y-axis has coordinate of the form (0, y). The axes divide the plane into four parts and they are counter-clockwisely denoted as quadrants I, II, III, and IV. Respectively, the signs of the coordinates of each quadrant are shown. III III IV (+,+)(–,+) (–,–) (+,–) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  34. 34. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. (5,4) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  35. 35. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. (5,4)(–5,4) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  36. 36. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. When the y-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (x , –y), the new point is the reflection across the x-axis. (5,4)(–5,4) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  37. 37. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. When the y-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (x , –y), the new point is the reflection across the x-axis. (5,4)(–5,4) (5, –4) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  38. 38. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. When the y-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (x , –y), the new point is the reflection across the x-axis. (5,4)(–5,4) (5, –4) (–x, –y) is the reflection of (x, y) across the origan. The Rectangular Coordinate System
  39. 39. When the x-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (–x , y), the new point is the reflection across the y-axis. When the y-coordinate of the point (x, y) is changed to its opposite as (x , –y), the new point is the reflection across the x-axis. (5,4)(–5,4) (5, –4) (–x, –y) is the reflection of (x, y) across the origan. (–5, –4) The Rectangular Coordinate System
  40. 40. Graphs of Lines
  41. 41. Graphs of Lines In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points.
  42. 42. Graphs of Lines In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate.
  43. 43. Graphs of Lines In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation.
  44. 44. Graphs of Lines In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  45. 45. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  46. 46. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  47. 47. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  48. 48. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 –4 –4 –4 Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  49. 49. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 0 –4 –4 –4 Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  50. 50. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 0 –4 2 –4 –4 Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  51. 51. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 0 –4 2 –4 4 –4 6 Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  52. 52. Graphs of Lines Example C. Graph the points (x, y) where x = –4 (y can be anything). x y –4 0 –4 2 –4 4 –4 6 Graph of x = –4 Make a table of ordered pairs of points that fit the description x = –4. In the rectangular coordinate system, ordered pairs (x, y)’s correspond to locations of points. Collections of points may be specified by the mathematical relations between the x-coordinate and the y coordinate. The plot of points that fit a given relation is called the graph of that relation. To make a graph of a given mathematical relation, make a table of points that fit the description and plot them.
  53. 53. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers.
  54. 54. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations.
  55. 55. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines.
  56. 56. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation.
  57. 57. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x,
  58. 58. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y
  59. 59. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x).
  60. 60. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x). For graphing lines, find at least two ordered pairs.
  61. 61. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x). For graphing lines, find at least two ordered pairs. Example D. Graph the following linear equations. a. y = 2x – 5
  62. 62. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x). For graphing lines, find at least two ordered pairs. Example D. Graph the following linear equations. a. y = 2x – 5 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x.
  63. 63. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x). For graphing lines, find at least two ordered pairs. Example D. Graph the following linear equations. a. y = 2x – 5 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. For easy calculations we set x = -1, 0, 1, and 2.
  64. 64. Graphs of Lines First degree equation in the variables x and y are equations that may be put into the form Ax + By = C where A, B, C are numbers. First degree equations are the same as linear equations. They are called linear because their graphs are straight lines. To graph a linear equation, find a few ordered pairs that fit the equation. To find one such ordered pair, assign a value to x, plug it into the equation and solve for the y (or assign a value to y and solve for the x). For graphing lines, find at least two ordered pairs. Example D. Graph the following linear equations. a. y = 2x – 5 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. For easy calculations we set x = -1, 0, 1, and 2. Plug each of these values into x and find its corresponding y to form an ordered pair.
  65. 65. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 0 1 2
  66. 66. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 0 1 2 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5
  67. 67. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 1 2 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7
  68. 68. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 2 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5
  69. 69. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 2 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5
  70. 70. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  71. 71. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  72. 72. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  73. 73. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  74. 74. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  75. 75. Graphs of Lines For y = 2x – 5: x y -1 -7 0 -5 1 -3 2 -1 If x = -1, then y = 2(-1) – 5 = -7 If x = 0, then y = 2(0) – 5 = -5 If x = 1, then y = 2(1) – 5 = -3 If x = 2, then y = 2(2) – 5 = -1
  76. 76. b. -3y = 12 Graphs of Lines
  77. 77. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x.
  78. 78. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. x y -3 0 3 6
  79. 79. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4
  80. 80. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4
  81. 81. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4
  82. 82. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4
  83. 83. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4
  84. 84. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6.
  85. 85. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6
  86. 86. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 x y 6 6 6 6
  87. 87. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 and y could be any number. x y 6 0 6 2 6 4 6 6
  88. 88. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 and y could be any number. x y 6 0 6 2 6 4 6 6
  89. 89. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 and y could be any number. x y 6 0 6 2 6 4 6 6
  90. 90. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 and y could be any number. x y 6 0 6 2 6 4 6 6
  91. 91. b. -3y = 12 Simplify as y = -4 Graphs of Lines c. 2x = 12 Make a table by selecting a few numbers for x. However y is always -4 . x y -3 -4 0 -4 3 -4 6 -4 Simplify as x = 6 Make a table. However the only selection for x is x = 6 and y could be any number. x y 6 0 6 2 6 4 6 6
  92. 92. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  93. 93. a. y = 2x – 5 Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  94. 94. a. y = 2x – 5 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  95. 95. a. y = 2x – 5 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  96. 96. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  97. 97. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. If the equation has only y (no x), the graph is a horizontal line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  98. 98. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. If the equation has only y (no x), the graph is a horizontal line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  99. 99. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 c. 2x = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. If the equation has only y (no x), the graph is a horizontal line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines
  100. 100. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 c. 2x = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. If the equation has only y (no x), the graph is a horizontal line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines If the equation has only x (no y), the graph is a vertical line.
  101. 101. a. y = 2x – 5 b. -3y = 12 c. 2x = 12 If both variables x and y are present in the equation, the graph is a tilted line. If the equation has only y (no x), the graph is a horizontal line. Summary of the graphs of linear equations: Graphs of Lines If the equation has only x (no y), the graph is a vertical line.
  102. 102. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; Graphs of Lines
  103. 103. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. Graphs of Lines
  104. 104. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; Graphs of Lines
  105. 105. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. Graphs of Lines
  106. 106. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. Graphs of Lines Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method,
  107. 107. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. Graphs of Lines Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them.
  108. 108. x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them.
  109. 109. x y 0 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them.
  110. 110. x y 0 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12
  111. 111. x y 0 -4 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4
  112. 112. x y 0 -4 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4 If y = 0, we get 2x – 3(0) = 12
  113. 113. x y 0 -4 6 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4 If y = 0, we get 2x – 3(0) = 12 so x = 6
  114. 114. x y 0 -4 6 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4 If y = 0, we get 2x – 3(0) = 12 so x = 6
  115. 115. x y 0 -4 6 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4 If y = 0, we get 2x – 3(0) = 12 so x = 6
  116. 116. x y 0 -4 6 0 x-Intercepts is where the line crosses the x-axis; set y = 0 in the equation to find the x-intercept. y-Intercepts is where the line crosses the y-axis; set x = 0 in the equation to find the y-intercept. y-int x-int Graphs of Lines Example E. Graph 2x – 3y = 12 by the intercept method. Since two points determine a line, an easy method to graph linear equations is the intercept method, i.e. we plot the x-intercept and the y intercept, the graph is the line that passes through them. If x = 0, we get 2(0) – 3y = 12 so y = -4 If y = 0, we get 2x – 3(0) = 12 so x = 6
  117. 117. Exercise B. Graph the following equations. Identify the vertical and the horizontal lines first. Then use the intercept method if the method feasible. 9. x – y = 3 10. 2x = 6 11. –y – 7= 0 12. 0 = 8 – 2x 13. y = –x + 4 14. 2x – 3 = 6 15. 2x = 6 – 2y 16. 4y – 12 = 3x 17. –2x + 3y = 3 18. –6 = 3x – 2y 19. 3x + 2 = 4y + 3x 20. 5x + 2y = –10 The Rectangular Coordinate System and Lines Exercise A. Starting at (3, 4), find the coordinate of the point if we move. Draw the points. 1. 2 units up, 2 units right. 2. 2 units up, 2 units left. 3. 2 units down, 2 units right. 4. 2 units down, 2 units left. Starting at (–3, 4), find the coordinate of the point if we move. Draw the points. 6. 7 units up, 9 units right.5. 12 units up, 4 units left. 7. 7 units down, 6 units right. 8. 11 units down, 7 units left.

