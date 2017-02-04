3 4 absolute inequalities-algebraic-x

More on Absolute Value Inequalities (Algebraic Method–Optional)
More on Absolute Value Inequalities Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the d...
Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “t...
Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “t...
Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| <...
Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expres...
Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expres...
I. (One piece | |–inequalities) Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance...
I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x S...
I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x S...
I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x S...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 More on Absol...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x +...
The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. More on Ab...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
II. (Two–piece | |–inequalities) Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. More on Absolute Value Inequalities The expression |x| > c means “the distance fro...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to ...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –...
Ex. Translate the expressions algebraically and solve. Draw the solution. 1. |x| < 2 2. |x| < 5 3. |–x| < 2 4. |–x| ≤ 5 5....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 4 absolute inequalities-algebraic-x

34 views

Published on

absolute inequalities-algebraic

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3 4 absolute inequalities-algebraic-x

  1. 1. More on Absolute Value Inequalities (Algebraic Method–Optional)
  2. 2. More on Absolute Value Inequalities Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”.
  3. 3. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  4. 4. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  5. 5. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  6. 6. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  7. 7. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x The open circles means the end points are not included in the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  8. 8. I. (One piece | |–inequalities) Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x The open circles means the end points are not included in the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  9. 9. I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x The open circles means the end points are not included in the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  10. 10. I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x In general, if we have |expression| < c The open circles means the end points are not included in the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  11. 11. I. (One piece | |–inequalities) If |x| < c then –c < x < c. Example A. Draw the inequality |x| < 7. -7 < x < 7-7-7 7 0 x Since |x| means “the distance between x and 0”, so the expression |x| < c means “the distance between x and 0 is less than c”. We are to draw all numbers which are within 7 units from the number 0. x In general, if we have |expression| < c we rewrite it without the "| |" as – c < expression < c. The open circles means the end points are not included in the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  12. 12. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  13. 13. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  14. 14. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  15. 15. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  16. 16. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  17. 17. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  18. 18. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  19. 19. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part –10 < –2x < 4 More on Absolute Value Inequalities b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1
  20. 20. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part –10 < –2x < 4 divide by -2, need to switch the inequality around More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  21. 21. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part –10 < –2x < 4 divide by -2, need to switch the inequality around –10/–2 > –2x/–2 > 4/–2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  22. 22. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part –10 < –2x < 4 divide by -2, need to switch the inequality around –10/–2 > –2x/–2 > 4/–2 5 > x > –2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  23. 23. Example B. Rewrite by dropping the "| |“, don’t solve. a. | x + y | < 2 –2 < x + y < 2 b. | x2 – 2x + 1| < 1 –1 <x2 – 2x + 1 < 1 Example C. Solve the inequality |3 – 2x| < 7 and draw the solution. Rewrite the inequality without the | | as –7 < 3 – 2x < 7 subtract 3 from each part –10 < –2x < 4 divide by -2, need to switch the inequality around –10/–2 > –2x/–2 > 4/–2 5 > x > –2 -2 5 0 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  24. 24. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  25. 25. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  26. 26. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  27. 27. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  28. 28. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  29. 29. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 The solid circles means the end points are part of the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  30. 30. II. (Two–piece | |–inequalities) Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 The solid circles means the end points are part of the solution. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  31. 31. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. More on Absolute Value Inequalities The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 The solid circles means the end points are part of the solution. II. (Two–piece | |–inequalities) If |x| > c then x < –c or that c < x. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  32. 32. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 -c c0 c < xx< –c The solid circles means the end points are part of the solution. II. (Two–piece | |–inequalities) If |x| > c then x < –c or that c < x. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  33. 33. Example D. Draw the inequality |x| > 7. The expression |x| > c means “the distance from x to 0 is more than c”. We are to draw all x’s which are 7 or more units from the number 0. This includes the end points 7 and –7. In general, if we have the inequality |expression| > c we drop the | | and rewrite it as two inequalities expression < – c or c < expression x < –7 or 7 < x -7 70 -c c0 c < xx< –c The solid circles means the end points are part of the solution. II. (Two–piece | |–inequalities) If |x| > c then x < –c or that c < x. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  34. 34. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  35. 35. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  36. 36. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  37. 37. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  38. 38. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  39. 39. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  40. 40. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 3x < -2 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  41. 41. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 3x < -2 x < -2/3 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  42. 42. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 3x < -2 6 < 3x x < -2/3 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  43. 43. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 3x < -2 6 < 3x x < -2/3 or 2 < x More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  44. 44. Example E. Rewrite without the "| |“, don’t solve A. | x + y | > 2 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x + y < –2 or 2 < x + y B. | x2 – 2x + 1| > 1 Drop the | |, write it as two inequalities as x2 – 2x + 1 < –1 or 1 < x2 – 2x + 1 Example F. Solve the inequality |3x – 2| > 4. Draw. Rewrite the inequality as two inequalities without the | | as 3x – 2 < - 4 or 4 < 3x – 2 3x < -2 6 < 3x x < -2/3 or 2 < x -2/3 20 More on Absolute Value Inequalities
  45. 45. Ex. Translate the expressions algebraically and solve. Draw the solution. 1. |x| < 2 2. |x| < 5 3. |–x| < 2 4. |–x| ≤ 5 5. |x| ≥ –2 6. |–2x| < 6 7. |–3x| ≥ 6 8. |–x| ≥ –5 9. |3 – x| ≥ –5 10. |3 + x| ≤ 7 11. |x – 9| < 5 12. |5 – x| < 5 13. |4 + x| ≥ 9 14. |x + 1| ≥ 3 21. |4 – 3x| ≤ 3 22. |3 + 2x| < 7 23. |–2x + 3| > 5 24. |4 – 2x| ≤ –3 25. |2x + 7| < 5 26. 3|2x + 1| ≤ 5 15. |x – 2| < 1 16. |3 – x| ≤ 5 17. |x – 5| < 5 18. |7 – x| < 3 19. |1 – 2x| < 9 20. |2x + 1| < 3 More on Absolute Value Inequalities

×