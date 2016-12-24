Marwa Ali Kamel Address: 13 Elbatal, st -Cairo –Egypt Mobil: 01007247326 Telephone: (02)48254003 E-mail: marwa118ali@yahoo...
  1. 1. Marwa Ali Kamel Address: 13 Elbatal, st -Cairo –Egypt Mobil: 01007247326 Telephone: (02)48254003 E-mail: marwa118ali@yahoo.com Objective:  Seeking a job in financial field where my background and experience can be best enhanced and developed Personal Information:  Date of Birth : 11-8-1990  Gander : Female  Nationality : Egyptian Education:  Faculty of Commerce ,Accounting Dept, Ain Shams university (2007:2011)  Grade: Good Experience:  I am currently working At S&M Egypt Smart Medical  Training At Sayad Essa Office
  2. 2. Courses:  CMA (Certified Management Accountant ) Part 1 ,Financial Reporting, planning , Performance and Control At HPA (Highly Professional Advisors)  R12.x oracle e-business suite (financial application(At Next Academy 1. E-business Suite Essentials for Implementer 2. R12 Oracle General Ledger Management Fundamentals 3. R12 Oracle Sub_Ledger Management Fundamentals 4. R12 Oracle Payables Fundamentals 5. R12 Oracle Receivables Fundamentals 6. R12 Oracle Fixed Assets Management Fundamentals 7. R12 Oracle Implement and use Cash Management 8. R12 Oracle Taxes  Qualified Accountant Certificate At Consulting Group of Accounting and Auditing 1. 2. Preparation of financial statements in according with Egyptian accounting standard 3. Calculation of taxes in accordance with the income Tax 4. Preparation of trial balance 5. Preparation the adoption of the General Sales Tax  Advanced Excel At R.S 1. preparation "American journal ,ledger, trial balance ,all financial statements" 2. Preparation "Account Receivables , Account Payables , Sales , Purchases , Inventory , bank and treasury analysis "  ICDL" International Computer Driving License  "Human resources management" At International Foundation For Training and Development  Business Communication strategies course At Bushiness& Statistical research Center, Ain Shams University  English course At Ministry Of Defense Language Institute Then At Gateway Universe
  3. 3. Additional information  I am currently studying Auditing Diploma At Ain Shams university First year Language skills:  Arabic :Mother tongue  English :Very good Skills:  Capable of undertaking projects independently, as well as working with a team  Flexible in learning new techniques  Ability to work under pressure and meet deadline  Ability to learn and gain new skills

