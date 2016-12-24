Uno de cada tres alumnos de 8° básico a 4° medio admite que consumió marihuana en 2015 Director (s) del Senda, Antonio Lei...
En tanto, del total de escolares que consumieron marihuana (cerca de 18 mil), el 16,7% presentó consumo problemático; es d...
La irrupción de la pasta base Uno de cada 33 estudiantes de octavo básico a cuarto medio consumió pasta base al menos una ...
"Respecto al debate que tenemos en Chile, recordemos que existe una discusión legislativa iniciada a partir de una moción ...
  1. 1. Uno de cada tres alumnos de 8° básico a 4° medio admite que consumió marihuana en 2015 Director (s) del Senda, Antonio Leiva, explica las causas del fuerte incremento y manifiesta preocupación por las cifras de consumo de cocaína, que califica como "dramáticas". La muestra del reporte corresponde a 54 mil estudiantes, de 121 comunas a lo largo de todo el país, pertenecientes a establecimientos municipales, subvencionados y particulares. Emol:Viernes 23 de diciembre de 2016 "¿Has probado marihuana al menos una vez en el último año?" fue una de las preguntas que respondieron 54 mil estudiantes chilenos de distintos establecimientos educacionales. Prácticamente un tercio de los encuestados (34,2%) respondió afirmativamente. Se trata de cerca de 18 mil alumnos de colegios municipales, subvencionados y particulares, los que sumados marcaron la cifra más alta registrada en el Estudio Nacional de Drogas en la Población Escolar encargado por el Servicio Nacional para la Prevención y Rehabilitación del Consumo de Drogas y Alcohol (Senda). El sondeo se realizó entre octubre y diciembre de 2015. Si bien en esta -la undécima versión de esta medición que se realiza desde 2001- no se registró un aumento considerable respecto de la anterior de 2013 (30,6%), el número genera preocupación en las autoridades. Principalmente, porque una de las mayores alzas se detecta en los alumnos encuestados de menor edad. El consumo de esta droga en 8° básico pasó de 15,7% en 2013 a 18,9 en 2015. El mayor consumo, sin embargo, se registra entre los alumnos de 3° y 4° medio, debido a que, en promedio, uno de cada dos escolares reconoce haber consumido marihuana. Es decir, más del 45% de los estudiantes, cifra seis puntos porcentuales mayor a la de la encuesta anterior. También se advierte que el alto consumo de esta droga es transversal en todos los establecimientos educacionales, pero en colegios municipales y subvencionados se considera que en la última medición hubo un alza significativa (ver infografía).
  2. 2. En tanto, del total de escolares que consumieron marihuana (cerca de 18 mil), el 16,7% presentó consumo problemático; es decir, uno de cada cinco, y el 21,7% de ellos pertenece a establecimientos municipales. Para el director (s) de Senda, Antonio Leiva, existe una serie de factores que podría explicar este aumento en el consumo de cannabis : "Por una parte, la generación de alumnos de octavos básicos de escuelas municipales y subvencionadas, reflejada en este estudio, no contó con programas preventivos entre el año 2010 y 2011, por una decisión política del gobierno anterior (...) estuvimos fuera del aparato educacional y de las poblaciones de mayor riesgo, y si bien el aumento del consumo de marihuana es relativamente similar para particulares pagados, municipales y subvencionados, el consumo problemático se muestra mayormente en los grupos más vulnerables, que es en donde se concentra nuestra oferta programática", advirtió. Percepción de riesgo Si las cifras de percepción de riesgo se cruzan con las de consumo, en el caso de la marihuana, la primera variable se mantiene baja como en el estudio anterior, mientras la segunda sube. Al revisarse las cifras de cocaína, en cambio, ambas van al alza. La percepción de riesgo de esta droga aumentó (46,1% en 2013 a 56,2% en 2015). "En esto debemos ser muy claros, pues si bien la percepción de riesgo en el caso de la marihuana se mantiene, estamos hablando de una percepción de riesgo bajísima y, por tanto, muy preocupante, al tratarse de menores de edad", dijo Leiva, quien además explicó que una de las razones que pudieron haber influido en que el aumento en la percepción de riesgo de esta droga no fuera significativo es que "existe también cierta confusión entre los beneficios que pudiesen tener ciertos cannabinoides a nivel medicinal y los riesgos de consumir marihuana para los niños, niñas o adolescentes. Son cosas distintas que deben explicarse y diferenciarse bien". Según explican en el Senda, las miradas ahora están puestas en lo que califican como "política exitosa". Esto, en referencia a la importante disminución que registró el consumo de tabaco entre los estudiantes (desde 7,3% en 2013 a 6% en 2015). "El estudio confirma la tendencia a la baja del consumo de tabaco entre escolares, que se viene verificando desde 2001. Esto se refleja en la gran desaprobación social que existe hoy hacia su consumo, especialmente en las nuevas generaciones", afirman. Y agregan a ese factor la existencia de "una política consistente orientada a disminuir su disponibilidad, con restricciones a los lugares de consumo y normas respecto del etiquetado y publicidad. Este exitoso proceso debiese servirnos de ejemplo para disminuir y retardar la edad de inicio del alcohol, que muestra alta prevalencia y sigue siendo la droga de mayor consumo en los escolares". Alcohol. Cerca del 35,6% de los encuestados reconoce consumo de este tipo de bebidas. Cocaína entre estudiantes llega al 4,2%, alcanzando el nivel más alto registrado en el estudio Por primera vez, en los registros del Estudio Nacional de Drogas en Población Escolar, el consumo de cocaína entre los alumnos de octavo básico a cuarto medio superó los cuatro puntos porcentuales, elevándose desde un 3,6% en 2013 a un 4,2% en 2015. Al igual que la marihuana, el aumento más significativo se registró entre los estudiantes de octavo básico. En ese grupo, el consumo en el último año creció desde un 2,6% en 2013 a un 3,6% en 2015. En el caso de establecimientos educacionales, la problemática afecta sobre todo a planteles municipales. Aquí, la cifra se elevó desde un 4,5% en 2013 a un 5,7% en 2015. Una situación totalmente opuesta se registra en los colegios privados, que estuvo marcada en el descenso importante en el consumo de esta droga, pues si en el 2013 la cifra llegó al 3,2%, dos años después, bajó a 1,8%. Sin embargo, dentro de este escenario de consumo, explica que el alza en la percepción de riesgo es positivo ( ver infografía). "En términos de hipótesis, esto eventualmente podría reflejarse en una baja en el consumo en los próximos años", indicó el director (s) del Senda.
  3. 3. La irrupción de la pasta base Uno de cada 33 estudiantes de octavo básico a cuarto medio consumió pasta base al menos una vez en el último año. Nuevamente el principal incremento se produjo en los estudiantes de último año de enseñanza básica, en donde la cifra se elevó desde un 2,2% a un 3,1%. El mayor aumento de consumo se registra en establecimientos educacionales municipales ( de un 3,2% en 2013 a un 4,2% en 2015). "Cuando decimos que el consumo de drogas profundiza las inequidades, nos referimos precisamente a estos resultados. El fenómeno experimentado respecto de la pasta base probablemente es similar a lo que ha ocurrido con la cocaína, en términos de que las principales alzas se concentran en los niveles educativos más bajos y en establecimientos públicos (...) . Es altamente preocupante y dramático, pues tiene un elevado potencial adictivo y genera severos trastornos durante la infancia y adolescencia", indicó. Otros datos En un 9,5% se mantiene estable el consumo de tranquilizantes sin receta médica en el periodo. Lo mismo ocurre respecto del consumo de inhalables, que se mantiene respecto de la medición anterior (2013) en un 5,5%. Según sexo, el consumo de pasta base en hombres supera al de mujeres con 3,4% y 2,0%, respectivamente, en 2015. La variación que se registra en hombres (2,8% en 2013) es estadísticamente significativa. Respecto a quienes se iniciaron en el consumo de marihuana (157.640 escolares) los niveles se mantuvieron estables en relación al 2013 (146.633), año en que se produjo un fuerte incremento en relación con la medición de 2011. El director (s) del Senda, Antonio Leiva, analiza los resultados del informe: "Lo que está ocurriendo con la cocaína es quizás la máxima alerta que nos arroja este informe" Sobre la marihuana, el experto señala que el aumento se debe a varios factores; entre ellos, el no contar con programas preventivos entre los años 2010 y 2011. -¿Qué causas influirían para que el consumo de marihuana sea el más alto en los últimos 14 años? "El fenómeno de las drogas es multicausal. Uno de los factores que podrían explicarlo es la discontinuidad de las políticas preventivas que se venían implementando hasta 2010. Pero además, en algunos países de Occidente se ha producido un quiebre en la manera en como se contextualiza la marihuana, y Chile no ha sido ajeno a este fenómeno. Tenemos las experiencias de Estados Unidos y Uruguay, como las más cercanas. Además, hay un potencial mercado en torno a las semillas de cannabis, por ejemplo, que aparece cada vez con mayor fuerza y publicidad".
  4. 4. "Respecto al debate que tenemos en Chile, recordemos que existe una discusión legislativa iniciada a partir de una moción parlamentaria, que busca regular el autocultivo y establecer límites precisos respecto al porte. El Gobierno se hizo parte de esta discusión de una manera muy responsable y criteriosa (...) Por una parte, y acá lo más importante, es que el proyecto propone penas mayores que las que existen hoy a quienes vendan drogas a menores, y también para quienes promuevan su uso. Por otro lado, el espíritu del proyecto radica en evitar la criminalización de los consumidores, distinguiéndolos claramente de los microtraficantes. -Una de las alzas significativas del consumo de marihuana se registra en los alumnos de octavo básico. ¿Qué factores podrían influir en esta tendencia? "Efectivamente se viene registrando un alza sostenida en el consumo de marihuana de manera transversal, y al tratarse de niños, niñas y adolescentes, aquello es extremadamente preocupante". "Lo importante es que hoy nos estamos haciendo cargo del problema: durante este año logramos reinstalar los programas preventivos, estando presentes en todo el ciclo educativo, desde el nivel preescolar a 4° medio, específicamente en 8.719 establecimientos educacionales y jardines infantiles, llegando a más de 2 millones y medio de estudiantes en todas las regiones del país". "Se agregaron, además, dos nuevos programas cuyo objetivo es abordar la prevención no solo en escolares, sino también entregando herramientas a los apoderados y a la comunidad, para que en conjunto todos seamos parte de la solución". -¿Cuál es el fenómeno detrás del consumo de cocaína, que superó el 4%? "Lo que está ocurriendo con el consumo de cocaína es, quizás, la máxima alerta que nos arroja este informe. Que 1 de cada 25 estudiantes haya probado alguna vez cocaína en el último año es inquietante y dramático. En el estudio anterior, del año 2013, vimos una fuerte baja en la percepción de riesgo frente al consumo de cocaína por parte de los escolares, lo que hoy se ve reflejado en un mayor consumo. En ese sentido, y dentro de este preocupante escenario, hoy observamos un alza en la percepción de riesgo".

