Procesos de manufactura

  1. 1. Un proceso industrial , proceso de fabricación , manufactura o producción es el conjunto de operaciones necesarias para modificar las características de las materias primas. Estas características pueden ser de naturaleza muy variada como la forma, la densidad, la resistencia, el tamaño o la estética. Se dividen en dos tipos PROCESOS DE MANUFACTURA Operaciones de Proceso Operaciones de Ensamble Transforma un material de trabajo a otra etapa mas avanzada Une dos o mas elementos para crear una nueva entidad llamada ensamble MARLIN PATIÑO C.I 17.862.273 ING. INDUSTRIAL PROF. CLAUDIA LUNA.
  2. 2. CLASIFICACION DE LOS PROCESOS DE MANUFACTURA Operaciones de Procesamiento Operaciones de Ensamble Fundición Moldeado Proceso de mejora de propiedades Operaciones de Procesamiento de Superficies Procesos de Formato Proceso de deformación Tratamientos Térmicos Remoción del material Proceso de Partículas Recubrimiento y procesos de deposición Limpieza y tratamiento de superficies Soldadura Térmica Ensamble mecánico Procesos de unión permanente Soldado fuerte y blando Pegado con adhesivos Sujetadores roscados Métodos de unión permanente Procesos de Manufactura
  3. 3. Utiliza energía para alterar la forma, las propiedades físicas o el aspecto de una pieza de trabajo a fin de agregar valor al material. Las formas de energía la mecánica, térmica, eléctrica o química. La energía se aplica de forma controlada mediante la maquinaria y su herramental. OPERACIONES DE PROCESOS Un objetivo importante en la manufactura es la reducción del desperdicio en cualquiera de estas formas. Comúnmente se requiere más de una operación de proceso para transformar el material inicial a su forma final. Las operaciones se realizan en una sucesión particular que se requiera para lograr la geometría y las condiciones definidas por las especificaciones de diseño Existen tres categorías de operaciones de procesos
  4. 4. Operaciones de Formado Alteran la geometría inicial de trabajo mediante diversos métodos que incluyen los procedimientos comunes de fundición forjado y maquinado Proceso de mejoras de Propiedades Agregan valor al material con la mejora de sus propiedades físicas sin cambiar su forma . Tratamiento Térmico. Operaciones de procesado de superficies. Su objetivo es limpiar, tratar y revestir materiales en la superficie exterior de la pieza de trabajo. Un ejemplo muy común la electrodepositación y la pintura que se aplican para proteger la superficie.
  5. 5. PROCESO DE FORMADO. Gran parte de los procesos de formado aplican calor, fuerza mecánica o la combinación de ambas para realizar un cambio en la geometría del material de trabajo. Fundición moldeado y otros procesos Proceso de remoción de materiales Procesos de deformación Procesado de partículas (material inicial en polvo).

