HAPPY CHRISTMAS
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST OF CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS?
WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SONG?
WHERE WOULD YOU LIKE TO TRAVEL ? WHY?
What’s your advice for your classmates?
What’s your favorite subject? Why?
What do you like most of my classes? And least?
IF YOU HAVE BEEN GOOD,ST. CLAUS AND THE 3 WISE KINGS WILL BRING YOU ALL YOU DREAM ABOUT. GOOD LUCK! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
Christmas1
Christmas1
Christmas1
Christmas1
Christmas1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Christmas1

161 views

Published on

GAME ABOUT QUESTIONS BY GROUPS

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
161
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Christmas1

  1. 1. HAPPY CHRISTMAS
  2. 2. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST OF CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS?
  3. 3. WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SONG?
  4. 4. WHERE WOULD YOU LIKE TO TRAVEL ? WHY?
  5. 5. What’s your advice for your classmates?
  6. 6. What’s your favorite subject? Why?
  7. 7. What do you like most of my classes? And least?
  8. 8. IF YOU HAVE BEEN GOOD,ST. CLAUS AND THE 3 WISE KINGS WILL BRING YOU ALL YOU DREAM ABOUT. GOOD LUCK! MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

×