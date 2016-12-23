Mallikarjun-Ext

MALLIKARJUN KONDIKOPPA C/O Thimmegowda Phone - (M) +919916688991 #2983/6,1st A main Email ID:mallikarjun.kondikoppa@gmail....
Roles & Responsibilities:- • Data validation which includes invoice validation, end user verification (Compliance). • Crea...
Worked in Oracle for Global Financial Information Center (From Apr’2015 to Oct’2015): Job Profile:-  GFIC provides financ...
Worked in Hewlett Packard for Post Sales and OM (From Apr’2010 to Apr’2015): Roles & Responsibilities for OM - EMEA:- • Pr...
Key Strengths: • Providing effective customer support and ensuring high level of customer satisfaction. • Driving the qual...
• S.S.L.C from Pavan English Medium High School, Dharwad affiliated Karnataka Education Board in the year 2004 with an agg...
  1. 1. MALLIKARJUN KONDIKOPPA C/O Thimmegowda Phone - (M) +919916688991 #2983/6,1st A main Email ID:mallikarjun.kondikoppa@gmail.com C Block, Gayathri Nagar Bangalore -560021 OBJECTIVE: Intend to build a career with leading corporate of hi-tech environment with strong belief in success through teamwork, which will help me to reach my true potential and to apply my technical and interpersonal skills with committed and dedicated people. Professional SUMMARY:  Overall 6.8 years of experience in Order Management & Post Sales in Hewlett Packard, Oracle and currently working in Accenture (From 26th Oct 2015 till date). Working in Accenture as Production Lead for APJ (From Oct’2015 to till date): Job description:- • Pricing management for 14 countries. • Processing ESP SSP-AP Rebates (Most valuable Customers) for 8 countries pertaining to Asia Pacific region. Profiling contracts and capturing sales of partners. • Calculations of rebates for eligible partners under different rebate programs to partners on monthly basis using excel. • Also capturing sell to (sales) performance of individual countries (APJ) into automated online tool called Platform One. • Extracting sales, rebate report and publishing same to respective country team. A macro to prepare individual monthly partner rebate reports was prepared. • Resolving partners queries on rebate payments and adjustments. • Preparation of Annual, quarterly and monthly sales reports in SAP BOSS (Business Objects) tool. Reporting to Customers and managers the analysis of quota achieved and compensation accrued to them. • One point of contact for Managers of 8 entities to provide Individual Country Performance Reports (Excel reports). • Educating customers about changes and updating process documentation. • Part of Weekly review call with the project SME (BU) & present the status of the deliverables. - 1 -
  2. 2. Roles & Responsibilities:- • Data validation which includes invoice validation, end user verification (Compliance). • Creating Contracts/Deals called MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Hp partners, End users & the Company for Indian MVC Customers. • Resolving partners queries on rebate payments and adjustments. • Reporting to Customers and managers the analysis of quota achieved and compensation accrued to them. • Handle customer reviews with front end customers on weekly basis & Monthly basis. • Monthly Volume mapping & forecasting for the team. • Adhoc reports creation for the country manager on the MVC Customers, Partners. • Payment release to the partner within the TAT. • Reporting lead for the Aurora Project for all management level at APJ. • One point of contact for Managers of 8 entities to provide Individual Country Performance Reports (Excel reports). Project:  Manual Query Reduction: Project Description: • On daily basis, we communicate to partner via mails and keep the generic mail in loop for archival purpose where we are closing those mails manually. • This project was done on mail automation, so that the mails will get auto closed without manual intervention which results in time saving on monthly basis (85 Hr saving per month).  Deal Approval Report: Project Description: • Deal approval report consists of deals where the discounts percentage is high where we to communicate to partners on daily basis for all countries. • Macro was created to send these reports automatically without manual intervention which results in time saving and also reduce the dependency factor of sending those mails without failing (66 Hr saving per month). - 2 -
  3. 3. Worked in Oracle for Global Financial Information Center (From Apr’2015 to Oct’2015): Job Profile:-  GFIC provides financial services to Oracle subsidiaries in different countries to Oracle’s suppliers and customers from Bangalore, India. This process is an intermediary between Sales, Contract Administration and Accounts Receivable team. Key deliverable is to process transactions and booking the customer software orders with accuracy which in turn recognizes the revenue. Roles & Responsibilities:- • Order Management is an integral part of the Order to Cash (O2C) process wherein the customer’s order for Software Licenses and Support is booked in Oracle R12 application, only after the order is booked, the invoices will get generated. • Requisition and fulfillment: Receiving the customer requirements from sales and advising them to submit all the required documents for booking. • To analyze and validate the customer ordering documents, purchase orders and other approvals and make sure that they follow all the legal requirements. • Responsible for validation and entry of Oracle license contracts. • Identify contract management issues and propose solutions for approval. • Handling queries from requestor via call & e-mail. Projects: • Quality Review Tool (QRT) used for crosschecking the deal before it is booked. Achievements: • Within 3 months of working in the booking team, I was selected for Global Priority Team (GPT) which processes high value transactions. - 3 -
  4. 4. Worked in Hewlett Packard for Post Sales and OM (From Apr’2010 to Apr’2015): Roles & Responsibilities for OM - EMEA:- • Process quotations received from sales team using SAP. • Processing orders from sales team for the given quotations. • Order Entry in SAP system. Roles & Responsibilities for Post Sales - EMEA:- • Managing work allocation in the team. • Liaising with partners, front end team and logistics for the return of goods. • Handling queries/escalations from customers, regarding order documents & shipments. • Handling end to end of claims from entry in e-claims till credit release in SAP. • Analyzing and alerting management on red metrics and providing solutions for the same. • Maintaining team data for capacity utilization and work load balancing. • Validation and processing claims via Smart Portal/PEC. • Entering process claims and issue of debits and credits, follow up on goods collections. Reports: • Preparing reports and providing solutions to both internal & external customers. • Creating the Dashboards for higher management process (Monthly & Weekly) reviews. • Point of contact to provide reports on Ad-hoc basis. • Weekly claims report to Partners/Management team. • Quality Control: Working with Quality Tools to identify the loop holes and bridging the gaps • Quality Tool Used: CAPA, Fish Bone and & 5S. • Analyzing and Alerting the Management on the red metrics and provide solution for same. - 4 -
  5. 5. Key Strengths: • Providing effective customer support and ensuring high level of customer satisfaction. • Driving the quality initiative within the team. • Provided training to the team as a SME whenever required. • Maintained the training plan and certification for all the new hires. • Identify areas of improvement to facilitate continuous improvement. Achievements: • Received customer appreciation for timely completion of tasks during high backlogs. • Achieved best Performance award in HP on multiple occasions. • Awarded as Process Domain specialist in HP. • Successfully Completed Testing module of DOA Process, worked with Process engineer and tool engineers in testing New WW Tool. • Awarded for providing Kaizen ideas which resulted in Dollar & Headcount Savings. TECHNICAL PROFILE • MS-Office, GOM Tool, E-Business tool with R-12 Application, CAR Tool, ERP such as SAP (Used for HP’s Sales Order Processing). EDUCATION: • BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) from CSI College, Dharwad affiliated to Karnataka University in the year 2009 with an aggregate of 63%. • H.S.C. (Pre University Course) from Basel Mission Pre University College, Dharwad affiliated to Karnataka Education Board in the year 2006 with an aggregate of 55%. - 5 -
  6. 6. • S.S.L.C from Pavan English Medium High School, Dharwad affiliated Karnataka Education Board in the year 2004 with an aggregate of 70%. Personal Details: Age : 27 Years. Father : Iranna Kondikoppa Date of Birth : 25th April 1988 Marital Status : Unmarried. Languages known: English, Hindi, Kannada Hobbies : Keeping Track of Current affairs & Reading news papers Declaration: I wish that your guidance is the literal place for my aspiring career. I hereby declare that the above-mentioned information is correct up to my knowledge. Yours faithfully Place: Bangalore Mallikarjun Kondikoppa - 6 -
