Vision of the founder:

Malligai Dental Academy Was founded by Major.Dr.PravinPrathip.J in the year 2013. He is an Ex-Indian Army Dental Corps officer.

His vision for this academy is to help the clinicians to understand the core concept of Implantology, Endodontics and Orthodontics in every day dental practice and to elevate the level of patient care by continuing dental education for the dentist and provide a greater satisfaction level for the patients and to take the art and science of dentistry to next level for future generations

To spread the awareness of this vision he has created multiple slides on various topics in Orthodontics, Endodontics ,Periodontics, Pedodontics and other dental subjects for the General Practitioner in his busy schedule to learn a few things.

Malligai Dental Hospital located in West Mambalam Chennai was serving the patients since 2009 September. In a very short span of 7 years our hospital has gained 9th rank in the top 10 ranking of Healthcare Providers conducted by All India Times of India Survey. In a Modest attempt to improve the knowledge and awareness among the people, Major Dr Pravin Has initiated the set of slides on the commonly occurring dental problems. We have simplified the concept by what? How? what to do? Why to do? Where to go? If you like these slides kindly share the slides in your FB and other media so that you would understand about your dental problems and also find the best solutions.

