پروتکل سواد رسانه ای ویرایش 16 مهر 95

‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬ ‫مهر‬95
‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫هدف‬‫ی‬‫جامعه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫پنجم‬ ‫ششم‬ ‫اول‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫اول‬
‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫هدف‬ ‫آن‬‫از‬‫پس‬‫و‬‫مدرسه‬‫سنین‬‫در‬‫تحصیل‬‫زمان‬‫جامعه‬‫به‬‫ورود‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫بر‬‫فرزندانمان‬...
‫هدف‬ ‫جامعه‬
‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫خروجی‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫دیدگاه‬‫از‬ ‫ضعیف‬‫کننده‬‫تولید‬ ‫علمی‬‫واسطه‬‫یا‬‫خبر‬‫با‬‫تاجر‬compiler ‫پرده‬‫پشت‬‫از...
‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫خروجی‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫دیدگاه‬‫از‬ •‫پرده‬‫پشت‬‫از‬‫آگاه‬‫کننده‬‫مصرف‬50‫درصد‬ •‫علمی‬‫واسطه‬‫یا‬‫خبر‬‫با‬‫تاجر...
‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ستون‬
‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫محتو‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫سرفصل‬
‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫گرایشی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫رفتاری‬ ‫دین‬ ِ‫د‬‫دانشمن‬ ‫بص‬ ِ‫ر‬‫اثرگذا‬ ِ‫ر‬‫مدا‬‫یر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سوا...
‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫عمومی‬‫درسی‬‫برنامه‬‫ی‬ (‫اکر‬‫مدل‬‫اساس‬‫بر‬) ‫یادگی‬ ‫منطق‬‫ری‬: ‫سواد‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫م...
‫متع‬ ِ‫ن‬‫متخصصا‬ ‫تربیت‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫تخصصی‬ ‫گروه‬‫گذار‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫و‬ ‫هد‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫توانمند‬ ، ‫آموزش‬ ‫ب...
‫م‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تربیت‬ ِ‫ش‬‫بخ‬ ‫الهام‬ ‫ای‬ ‫حرفه‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫به‬ ‫رسیدن‬،‫تخصصان‬ ‫ملی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬ ‫سال‬ ‫سه‬ ‫ط...
‫کالن‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫شناختی‬‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ •‫شناخت‬‫مسائل‬‫زیربنایی‬‫ب‬‫رای‬ ‫فعال‬‫شدن‬‫و‬‫تاثیر‬‫گذاری‬‫مث‬‫بت‬ ‫در‬‫حوزه‬‫رسانه‬‫ه...
‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫رسانه‬‫حوزه‬ •‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ •‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫ابزارهای‬ •‫ا‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫تکنیک‬‫ی‬ •‫ا...
‫گرایشی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫رسانه‬ •‫تبیین‬«‫یادگیری‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫محیط‬»‫پنهان‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشکار‬ ‫های‬‫یادگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫...
‫رفتاری‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ •‫موثر‬ ‫ارتباط‬(‫پیام‬ ،‫کدگذاری‬ ،‫فرستنده‬(‫رسانه‬)‫پا‬ ،‫گیرنده‬ ،‫کدبرداری‬ ،‫بازخورد‬ ،‫س...
‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫های‬ ‫سرفصل‬ ‫برخی‬ .1‫و‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫مبانی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مروری‬ICDL .2‫ارتباطات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫تاریخچ...
‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫عاطفی‬ ‫خودآگاهی‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫هیجانی‬ ‫خویشتنداری‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫...
‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشنایی‬CMS ‫دوم‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫ریزی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫کامپیوتر‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬ ‫ت...
‫در‬،‫برنامه‬‫به‬‫تناسب‬‫اهداف‬‫و‬‫محتواهای‬،‫مختلف‬‫از‬‫راهبردهای‬‫زیر‬‫به‬‫شکل‬‫گزینشی‬‫یا‬‫تلفیقی‬‫استفاده‬‫شود‬‫می‬: ‫...
‫استاد‬ ‫نقش‬‫کشش‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعلیق‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫فع‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫کار‬ ‫تقسیم‬‫...
‫مکان‬ ‫ش‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫کارگاهی‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫باید‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫محیط‬‫و‬ ‫ود‬ ‫گردد‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ‫امکان‬....
‫منابع‬ ‫اینترنت‬ ‫به‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫کارگاه‬(‫سیستم‬ ‫یک‬ ‫نفر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫هر‬ ‫حداقل‬) ‫هوشمند‬ ‫تخته‬(‫برد‬ ‫اسمارت‬)...
‫زمان‬ ‫مجموعا‬ ‫و‬ ‫هفته‬ ‫در‬ ‫ساعته‬ ‫دو‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫حداقل‬40 ‫رسمی‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫ساعت‬ ‫مح‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫به‬ ‫ص...
‫سازماندهی‬‫محتوا‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬:‫حی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫تنیدگی‬ ‫هم‬ ‫در‬‫طه‬ ‫گ‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫بین‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫های‬‫تیم‬...
‫ارزشیابی‬‫ب‬ ‫گام‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫و‬ ‫تکوینی‬ ‫ارزشیابی‬‫و‬ ‫گام‬ ‫ه‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫براساس‬ ‫اب‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربی‬...
پروتکل سواد رسانه ای ویرایش 16 مهر 95
  1. 1. ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬ ‫مهر‬95
  2. 2. ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫هدف‬‫ی‬‫جامعه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫پنجم‬ ‫ششم‬ ‫اول‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫سوم‬ ‫اول‬
  3. 3. ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫هدف‬ ‫آن‬‫از‬‫پس‬‫و‬‫مدرسه‬‫سنین‬‫در‬‫تحصیل‬‫زمان‬‫جامعه‬‫به‬‫ورود‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫بر‬‫فرزندانمان‬‫کردن‬‫واکسینه‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫سالمت‬ ‫جامعه‬ ‫سالمت‬
  4. 4. ‫هدف‬ ‫جامعه‬
  5. 5. ‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫خروجی‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫دیدگاه‬‫از‬ ‫ضعیف‬‫کننده‬‫تولید‬ ‫علمی‬‫واسطه‬‫یا‬‫خبر‬‫با‬‫تاجر‬compiler ‫پرده‬‫پشت‬‫از‬‫آگاه‬‫کننده‬‫مصرف‬ ‫مطلع‬‫کننده‬‫مصرف‬ ‫خبر‬‫بی‬‫کننده‬‫مصرف‬
  6. 6. ‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫خروجی‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫دیدگاه‬‫از‬ •‫پرده‬‫پشت‬‫از‬‫آگاه‬‫کننده‬‫مصرف‬50‫درصد‬ •‫علمی‬‫واسطه‬‫یا‬‫خبر‬‫با‬‫تاجر‬compiler35‫درصد‬ •‫توانمند‬‫کننده‬‫تولید‬15‫درصد‬   
  7. 7. ‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ستون‬
  8. 8. ‫شیبدار‬‫سطح‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫محتو‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫سرفصل‬
  9. 9. ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫گرایشی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫رفتاری‬ ‫دین‬ ِ‫د‬‫دانشمن‬ ‫بص‬ ِ‫ر‬‫اثرگذا‬ ِ‫ر‬‫مدا‬‫یر‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫شیبدار‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫خروجی‬
  10. 10. ‫ا‬‫رسانه‬‫سواد‬‫عمومی‬‫درسی‬‫برنامه‬‫ی‬ (‫اکر‬‫مدل‬‫اساس‬‫بر‬) ‫یادگی‬ ‫منطق‬‫ری‬: ‫سواد‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫راهبردهای‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫مکان‬ ‫است‬ ‫نقش‬‫اد‬‫موا‬ ‫و‬ ‫منابع‬‫د‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫سازماندهی‬ ‫ارزشیابی‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫شورای‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تهیه‬ medialitiran@gmail.com ‫نسخه‬0.4.4‫اسفند‬1394
  11. 11. ‫متع‬ ِ‫ن‬‫متخصصا‬ ‫تربیت‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫تخصصی‬ ‫گروه‬‫گذار‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫و‬ ‫هد‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫توانمند‬ ، ‫آموزش‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکیل‬(‫افزایی‬ ‫مهارت‬)‫آ‬ ‫دانش‬، ‫موزان‬ ‫پردازد‬ ‫می‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫حوزه‬ ‫در‬ ‫مربیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫اولیاء‬. ‫ماموریت‬
  12. 12. ‫م‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تربیت‬ ِ‫ش‬‫بخ‬ ‫الهام‬ ‫ای‬ ‫حرفه‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫جایگاه‬ ‫به‬ ‫رسیدن‬،‫تخصصان‬ ‫ملی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫در‬ ‫سال‬ ‫سه‬ ‫طی‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫اثرگذار‬ ‫و‬ ‫متعهد‬ ‫ساله‬ ‫سه‬ ‫انداز‬ ‫چشم‬ ‫اسفند‬94
  13. 13. ‫کالن‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫شناختی‬‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ •‫شناخت‬‫مسائل‬‫زیربنایی‬‫ب‬‫رای‬ ‫فعال‬‫شدن‬‫و‬‫تاثیر‬‫گذاری‬‫مث‬‫بت‬ ‫در‬‫حوزه‬‫رسانه‬‫ها‬ •‫ایجاد‬‫نظم‬‫فکری‬‫در‬‫مواجهه‬‫با‬ ‫رسانه‬‫ها‬(‫افزایش‬‫قدرت‬‫پیش‬‫بینی‬، ‫استدالل‬،،‫تحلیل‬‫نتیجه‬‫گیری‬‫و‬...) •‫شناسایی‬‫و‬‫طبقه‬‫بندی‬‫رس‬‫انه‬‫ها‬ ‫و‬‫پیام‬(‫درک‬،‫مفاهیم‬‫تفاوت‬‫ها‬‫و‬‫شباهت‬‫های‬ ‫انواع‬‫رسانه‬‫ها‬‫و‬‫مجموعه‬‫های‬‫رسانه‬‫ای‬) •‫ایجاد‬‫زمینه‬‫ی‬‫پرورش‬‫قوه‬‫ی‬ ‫خالقیت‬‫و‬‫نو‬‫آوری‬‫در‬‫حوزه‬‫رس‬‫انه‬ ‫ها‬ ‫گرایشی‬‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ •‫برانگیختن‬‫گرایش‬‫های‬ِ‫ی‬‫فطر‬‫کمال‬‫گرایی‬ (‫والیت‬‫مداری‬)،‫حق‬،‫گرایی‬‫خیر‬،‫گرایی‬‫جم‬‫ال‬ ،‫گرایی‬‫نوگرایی‬‫در‬‫تعامل‬‫با‬‫رسانه‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ •‫تقویت‬‫تکلیف‬‫مداری‬‫بر‬‫مبنای‬‫وال‬‫یت‬ ‫مداری‬ •‫تقویت‬‫حس‬‫کنجکاوی‬،‫پرسشگری‬‫نسبت‬ ‫به‬‫رسانه‬‫ها‬‫و‬‫خروج‬‫از‬‫حالت‬‫بی‬‫تفاوت‬‫ی‬ •‫گرایش‬‫به‬‫ویژگی‬‫های‬‫اخالق‬‫حرفه‬‫ای‬‫در‬ ‫فضای‬‫رسانه‬‫ای‬ •‫برانگیختن‬‫استعدادهای‬‫خودکنترل‬،‫ی‬‫خود‬ ،‫انضباطی‬‫خود‬‫کارآمدی‬(‫عزم‬‫و‬‫اراده‬)‫و‬‫هوش‬ ‫هیجانی‬ •‫درونی‬‫سازی‬‫انگیزه‬‫های‬‫مقابله‬‫با‬‫پی‬‫ام‬‫های‬ ‫نامطلوب‬‫و‬‫مشارکت‬‫سودمند‬‫با‬‫رسانه‬‫ه‬‫ای‬ ‫اخالق‬‫مدار‬‫با‬‫تکیه‬‫بر‬‫حسن‬‫فاعلی‬(‫ن‬‫یت‬) ‫رفتاری‬‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ •‫رشد‬‫مهارت‬‫مشاهده‬‫و‬‫تحلیل‬ ‫رسانه‬‫ها‬(‫یافتن‬‫ارتباط‬‫عناصر‬‫رسانه‬‫و‬‫درک‬ ‫توالی‬‫ها‬‫و‬‫ارتباطات‬‫در‬‫الیه‬‫های‬‫پنهان‬‫رسا‬‫نه‬‫ها‬‫و‬ ‫پیام‬‫های‬‫القائی‬) •‫توانایی‬‫درک‬‫نظم‬‫موجود‬‫در‬‫اجز‬‫اء‬ ‫مهندسی‬‫و‬‫مدیریت‬‫پیام‬ •‫مهارت‬‫بهره‬‫برداری‬،‫بهینه‬‫ان‬‫تشار‬ ‫و‬‫تولید‬‫محتوای‬‫اخالق‬،‫مدار‬‫ت‬‫اثیر‬ ‫گذار‬‫و‬‫نوآورانه‬‫در‬‫رسانه‬‫ها‬‫با‬ ‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫فناوری‬‫های‬‫روز‬
  14. 14. ‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫رسانه‬‫حوزه‬ •‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ •‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫ابزارهای‬ •‫ا‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫تکنیک‬‫ی‬ •‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫هنرهای‬ ‫پیام‬‫حوزه‬ •‫پیام‬ ‫محتوای‬ •‫پ‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساختار‬‫یام‬ •‫پیام‬ ‫های‬ ‫گونه‬ ‫مخاطب‬‫حوزه‬•‫مخاطب‬ ‫بندی‬ ‫دسته‬ •‫مصلحت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نیاز‬ ،‫میل‬ •‫رفتارس‬ ‫و‬ ‫رفتارشناسی‬‫ازی‬
  15. 15. ‫گرایشی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫رسانه‬ •‫تبیین‬«‫یادگیری‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫محیط‬»‫پنهان‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشکار‬ ‫های‬‫یادگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬(‫مطلوب‬ ‫غیر‬ ‫پنهان‬ ‫های‬‫یادگیری‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫های‬‫یادگیری‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫بیشینه‬ ‫لزوم‬) •‫مدار‬‫اخالق‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫هنرهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫کارکردها‬ ‫از‬ ‫سودمند‬ ‫ی‬‫استفاده‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫ایجاد‬. •‫آن‬ ‫های‬‫ویژگی‬ ‫شناختن‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫فناوری‬ ‫جدیدترین‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫در‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫پیشرو‬ ‫به‬ ‫کور‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫عوارض‬ ‫تبیین‬. •‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫گرایانه‬‫واقع‬ ‫نگاه‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫ی‬‫پرده‬ ‫پشت‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫از‬ ‫آگاهی‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫تحریک‬(‫توطئه‬ ‫تئوری‬ ‫نه‬-‫بینی‬‫خوش‬ ‫نه‬( )‫محتوای‬ ‫به‬ ‫ناظر‬8،11‫و‬41‫دانشی‬ ‫ی‬‫حیطه‬.) •‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫ایجاد‬(‫شکل‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫به‬ ،‫قدر‬ ‫چه‬ ،‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫چه‬)‫وقت‬ ‫اتالف‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیزاری‬ ‫و‬ •‫گرایی‬‫مصرف‬ ‫از‬ ‫پرهیز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫ابزارهای‬ ‫ی‬‫بهینه‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫لزوم‬ ‫تبیین‬ •‫نوین‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫ی‬‫حوزه‬ ‫در‬ ‫پژوهی‬‫آینده‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫پیام‬ •‫عاطفی‬ ‫خودآگاهی‬ ‫آموزش‬(‫خود‬ ‫عواطف‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شناخت‬ ‫توانایی‬)‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫پیام‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬ •‫هیجانی‬ ‫خویشتنداری‬ ‫آموزش‬(‫خود‬ ‫هیجانات‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شناخت‬ ‫توانایی‬)‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫پیام‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫هنگام‬ ‫در‬ •‫اخالقی‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫شده‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫های‬‫پیام‬ ‫هوشمند‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫آموزش‬ •‫اخالقی‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫با‬ ‫هماهنگ‬ ‫های‬‫پیام‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫مخاطب‬ •‫الهی‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسانی‬ ‫کرامت‬ ‫القای‬ •‫اسالمی‬ ‫های‬‫ارزش‬ ‫با‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫تطابق‬ ‫لزوم‬ ‫به‬ ‫ایمان‬ ‫تقویت‬ •‫اجتماعی‬ ‫و‬ ‫فردی‬ ‫وظایف‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫دردمندی‬ ،‫مداری‬‫وظیفه‬ ،‫هدفداری‬ ،‫گرایی‬‫آرمان‬ ‫تقویت‬ •‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫آموختن‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫ایجاد‬(‫شناخت‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫عملی‬ ‫گیری‬‫بهره‬ ‫و‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫شناخت‬) •‫زمینه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫روشنگری‬ ‫و‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫ترویج‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫ایجاد‬ •‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫آسیب‬ ‫از‬ ‫مصونیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫افزایش‬ •‫غلط‬ ‫عرف‬ ‫و‬ ‫عادت‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ایستادگی‬ ‫و‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫پذیرش‬ ‫در‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫به‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫القای‬ •‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ً‫ا‬‫خصوص‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫به‬ ‫رسیدن‬ ‫در‬ ‫گرایانه‬‫واقع‬ ‫ریزی‬‫برنامه‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫افزایش‬ •‫هراسی‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫تعدیل‬ ‫و‬ ‫دادن‬ ‫جهت‬(technophobia)‫فرزندان‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫بر‬ ‫نظارت‬ ‫و‬ ‫نوین‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫مؤثر‬ ‫ی‬‫استفاده‬ ‫برای‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫و‬ ‫دانایی‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫راستای‬ ‫در‬ ‫مربیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫والدین‬ ‫در‬(‫متربیان‬) •‫معیار‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫الگوهای‬ ‫با‬ ‫سازی‬‫همسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫الگوهای‬ ‫ممتاز‬ ‫های‬‫ویژگی‬ ‫از‬ ‫الگوگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫ایجاد‬ •‫اخالقی‬ ‫های‬‫ارزش‬ ‫به‬ ‫قلبی‬ ‫باور‬ ‫افزایش‬(‫فردی‬-‫فردی‬ ‫بین‬-‫اجتماعی‬)‫مجازی‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫ی‬‫همه‬ ‫با‬ ‫تعامل‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫رعایت‬ ‫لزوم‬ ‫و‬ •‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫در‬ ‫گرانه‬‫غیرتوجیه‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫خودارزیابی‬ ‫لزوم‬ ‫به‬ ‫باور‬ •‫حیوانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ظاهری‬ ‫معیارهای‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫نه‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسانیت‬ ‫و‬ ‫فطرت‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ها‬‫زیبایی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫و‬ ‫انسانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫فطری‬ ‫های‬‫زیبایی‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمایل‬ ‫افزایش‬(‫شناختی‬‫زیبایی‬ ‫حق‬ ‫قلبی‬ ‫استقرار‬‫انسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫خدا‬)
  16. 16. ‫رفتاری‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫ساختار‬ •‫موثر‬ ‫ارتباط‬(‫پیام‬ ،‫کدگذاری‬ ،‫فرستنده‬(‫رسانه‬)‫پا‬ ،‫گیرنده‬ ،‫کدبرداری‬ ،‫بازخورد‬ ،‫سخ‬) •‫موثر‬ ‫پیام‬:‫پ‬ ‫ساختار‬ ،‫پیام‬ ‫قالب‬ ،‫پیام‬ ‫محتوای‬‫یام‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫مهندسی‬ •5‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫سوال‬(‫تا‬ ‫بعضی‬8‫دهند‬‫می‬ ‫بسط‬ ‫هم‬) •‫رسانه‬ ‫کارکرد‬(‫مناسک‬ ‫و‬ ‫بسیج‬ ،‫آموزشی‬ ،‫سرگرمی‬ ‫و‬ ‫نشاط‬ ،‫رسانی‬‫اطالع‬‫سازی‬) ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫تحلیل‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشاهده‬ •‫م‬(‫مزیت‬)‫اشتغال‬ ‫استغنا‬ ‫برتری‬ •‫ه‬(‫هویت‬)‫ایجادی‬)+(/‫سلبی‬(-)‫نقش‬ ‫انتظار‬ •‫م‬(‫مصونیت‬) ‫م‬ ‫ه‬ ‫م‬(‫مهارت‬ ،‫علم‬/‫هنر‬ ،‫دانش‬) •‫هنر‬ ‫مبانی‬(،‫شناسی‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ،‫رنگ‬ ‫ترکیب‬)... •‫شناسی‬ ‫حربه‬ •‫انتقادی‬ ‫نگرش‬(‫مخرب‬ ‫تفکر‬ ،‫سازنده‬ ‫تفکر‬) ‫توانمندی‬ •10‫سال‬ ‫تا‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫مهارت‬2020(،‫شناختی‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ،‫مجازی‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ،‫جدید‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ،‫بودن‬ ‫منطقی‬)... ‫مشاغل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫مهارت‬(‫سال‬ ‫های‬ ‫مهارت‬ 2020) •‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫تقوای‬(‫رفتاری‬) •‫س‬ ،‫اپلیکشن‬ ،‫افزارها‬‫نرم‬ ،‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬‫شبکه‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساختار‬ ‫شناختن‬ ‫و‬ ‫کارکردن‬‫اینترتی‬ ‫ایت‬ •‫عاصف‬(‫فیلم‬ ،‫صوت‬ ،‫ارائه‬ ،‫عکس‬)
  17. 17. ‫شناختی‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫های‬ ‫سرفصل‬ ‫برخی‬ .1‫و‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫مبانی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مروری‬ICDL .2‫ارتباطات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫تاریخچه‬ .3‫ارتباطات‬ ‫و‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫تعریف‬ .4‫ه‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫و‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫روند‬ ‫و‬ ‫تاریخچه‬‫ا‬ .5‫ساختا‬ ‫و‬ ‫مخاطب‬ ،‫پیام‬ ،‫رسانه‬ ‫تعاریف‬‫ر‬ .6‫مجازی‬ ‫فضای‬ ‫های‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعریف‬ .7‫اطالعاتی‬ ‫جامعه‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ .8‫شدن‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫آرمان‬ .9‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫نظریه‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ .10‫نوین‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫جامعیت‬ ‫ابعاد‬ .11‫ه‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫مهندسی‬‫ا‬ .12‫افزایی‬ ‫بصیرت‬ ‫گفتمان‬ ‫مفهوم‬ .13‫پیام‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫نظریه‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ .14‫پیام‬ ‫استراتژیک‬ ‫بازاریابی‬ ‫مدل‬ .15‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫دار‬ ‫شیب‬ ‫سطح‬ .16‫ها‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ .17‫ای‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ .18‫رسانی‬ ‫اطالع‬ ‫های‬ ‫پایگاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫سایت‬ .19‫قابلیتهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفاهیم‬CMS .20‫كامپو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماژولها‬ ‫باقابلیتهای‬ ‫آشنایی‬‫ها‬ ‫ننت‬ .21‫جست‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫پست‬‫جو‬ .22‫ابری‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫و‬ ‫سرور‬ ‫های‬ ‫اتاق‬ .23‫خبرن‬ ‫شهروند‬ ‫و‬ ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫شهروند‬‫گار‬ .24‫و‬ ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫آموزش‬LMS .25‫و‬ ‫دیجیتال‬ ‫آرشیو‬Big Data .26‫اطالعات‬ ‫امنیت‬ ‫و‬ ‫رگوالتوری‬ .27‫ای‬ ‫ماهواره‬ ‫رادیو‬ ‫و‬ ‫دیجیتال‬ ‫رادیوهای‬ .28‫پادكست‬ ‫و‬ ‫درخواستی‬ ‫صدای‬ .29‫ای‬ ‫ماهواره‬ ‫رادیو‬ ‫و‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫رادیو‬ .30EPG‫و‬IPG .31‫اینترنتی‬ ‫رادیو‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫های‬ ‫قالب‬ .32‫محور‬ ‫گفتگو‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ .33‫محور‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ .34‫محور‬ ‫شبکه‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ .35‫محور‬ ‫انتشار‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ .36‫وبکست‬ ‫و‬ ‫وبالگ‬ ‫اندازی‬ ‫راه‬ ‫و‬ ‫طراحی‬ .37‫نوین‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫پژوهی‬ ‫آینده‬ .38‫آینده‬ ‫نوین‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ .39‫آسیب‬‫شناسی‬‫رسانه‬‫های‬‫نوین‬ .40‫نوین‬ ‫های‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫غیرعامل‬ ‫پدافند‬
  18. 18. ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫عاطفی‬ ‫خودآگاهی‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫هیجانی‬ ‫خویشتنداری‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫نوین‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫تهدیدهای‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫تبیین‬(‫حقیقی‬ ‫غیر‬) ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سوادی‬‫بی‬ ‫ارزشی‬ ‫و‬ ‫اقتصادی‬ ،‫فرهنگی‬ ،‫امنیتی‬ ‫خطرات‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫خودکارآمدی‬ ‫حس‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬‫توانمندی‬ ‫و‬ ‫استعدادها‬ ‫شناخت‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫کرامت‬ ‫حس‬ ‫ی‬‫کننده‬‫تقویت‬ ِ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادبی‬ ،‫دینی‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫ی‬‫عرضه‬ ‫پنهان‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫ترفندهای‬ ‫نمایش‬(‫ناخودآگاه‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫عواطف‬ ‫تحریک‬ ‫و‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ ‫القای‬) ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫تأثیرگذار‬ ‫و‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هایی‬‫نمونه‬ ‫نمایش‬(‫تمدن‬ ،‫دین‬ ،‫گفتمان‬ ،‫جامعه‬ ،‫فرد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مفید‬) ‫تطابق‬ ‫این‬ ‫فاقد‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫هنری‬ ‫و‬ ‫فنی‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫با‬ ‫مطابق‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫خودارزیابی‬ ‫ی‬‫درباره‬ ‫دینی‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬+‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫خودارزیابی‬ ‫تمرین‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫هنری‬ ‫های‬‫ِلمان‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬(‫صوتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫بصری‬)‫سازی‬‫ذائقه‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫انسانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫فطری‬ ‫های‬‫زیبایی‬ ‫با‬ ‫متناسب‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫روند‬ ‫دانستن‬ ‫و‬ ‫پژوهی‬‫آینده‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫تقویت‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫آینده‬ ‫های‬‫فناوری‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬‫رسانه‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫فناورانه‬ ‫فرهنگ‬ ‫بر‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫سبقت‬ ‫از‬ ‫ناشی‬ ‫تهدیدهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫هایی‬‫نمونه‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫با‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫افراطی‬ ‫نوگرایی‬ ‫نقد‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫ترویج‬ ‫و‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫به‬ ‫امر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ترغیب‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫اطرافیانش‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫با‬ ‫مخاطب‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫تنگاتنگ‬ ‫همبستگی‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫آفرین‬‫لذت‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحصول‬‫قریب‬ ‫عملی‬ ‫های‬‫پروژه‬ ‫دادن‬ ‫با‬ ‫همساالن‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫آموختن‬ ‫با‬ ‫آمده‬ ‫دست‬ ‫به‬ ‫مزایای‬ ‫عملی‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫معنوی‬ ‫و‬ ‫مادی‬ ‫موفقیت‬ ‫به‬ ‫نیل‬ ‫در‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫ی‬‫وسیله‬ ‫ارزشمندترین‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫خویشتنداری‬ ‫منزلت‬ ‫تبیین‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تقوا‬ ‫الگوی‬ ‫های‬‫شخصیت‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫شخصی‬ ‫و‬ ‫عاطفی‬ ‫سازی‬‫همسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫محبت‬ ‫جلب‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫معیار‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫الگوهای‬ ‫ی‬‫درباره‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادبی‬ ،‫دینی‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫فاخر‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬‫تی‬ ‫کراسول‬ ‫ای‬‫مرحله‬ ‫پنج‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫اخالقی‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ ‫سازی‬‫درونی‬ ‫در‬ ‫محور‬‫رسانه‬ ‫مشارکتی‬ ‫های‬‫کارگاه‬(‫دریافت‬-‫پاسخ‬-‫ارزشگذاری‬-‫دادن‬‫سازمان‬-‫سازی‬‫درونی‬) ‫دستاو‬ ‫این‬ ‫و‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫شناختن‬ ‫بین‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫تبیین‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایشان‬ ‫دستاوردهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫تجلیل‬ ،‫وقت‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫و‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫در‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫های‬‫شخصیت‬ ‫نمایش‬‫رده‬‫ا‬ ‫نظ‬ ‫با‬ ‫مطابق‬ ‫و‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫با‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫وبافرهنگ‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫پرستیژ،امروزی‬ ‫چون‬ ‫جذابی‬ ‫مفاهیم‬ ‫متبادرکردن‬ ‫راستای‬ ‫در‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬‫ام‬‫معیار‬ ‫ظرا‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدار‬‫اخالق‬ ‫های‬‫رسانه‬ ‫در‬ ‫سودمند‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ‫تمرین‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫با‬ ‫مخاطبان‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫های‬‫فعالیت‬ ‫ی‬‫تجربه‬ ‫تحلیل‬ ‫های‬‫کارگاه‬ ‫سلسله‬‫فت‬‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرهنگ‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫اقتصادی‬ ‫و‬ ‫محیطی‬‫زیست‬ ‫مضرات‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرایی‬‫مصرف‬ ‫تبلیغات‬ ‫ی‬‫پرده‬‫پشت‬ ‫اقتصادی‬ ‫اهداف‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫با‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫افراطی‬ ‫گرایی‬‫مصرف‬ ‫نقد‬‫مصر‬‫فناورانه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادبی‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫فاخر‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬(‫و‬ ‫سرود‬ ،‫شعر‬ ،‫داستان‬ ،‫فیلم‬)...‫شخصیتی‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫های‬‫جنبه‬ ‫به‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫جلب‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫زمینه‬ ‫در‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫الگوهای‬ ‫ی‬‫درباره‬ ‫توجیهی‬ ‫جلسات‬-‫مصرف‬ ‫بر‬ ‫نظارت‬ ‫و‬ ‫مؤثر‬ ‫ی‬‫استفاده‬ ‫برای‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫سمت‬ ‫به‬ ‫آن‬ ‫دادن‬ ‫جهت‬ ‫و‬ ‫آنان‬ ‫هراسی‬ ‫فناوری‬ ‫تعدیل‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫مربیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫والدین‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تمرینی‬‫فر‬‫متربیان‬ ‫و‬ ‫زندان‬ ‫مخ‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫با‬ ً‫ا‬‫خصوص‬ ‫ای؛‬‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادبی‬ ،‫دینی‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫ی‬‫عرضه‬ ‫با‬ ‫عادات‬ ‫و‬ ‫عرف‬ ‫اصالت‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫عاطفی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذهنی‬ ‫بسترسازی‬‫الف‬‫غل‬ ‫عرف‬ ‫و‬ ‫عادات‬ ‫با‬ ‫تراز‬ ‫های‬‫شخصیت‬ ‫ت‬‫ط‬ ‫فر‬ ‫وظایف‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫دردمندی‬ ،‫مداری‬‫وظیفه‬ ،‫هدفداری‬ ،‫گرایی‬‫آرمان‬ ‫ی‬‫کننده‬‫تقویت‬ ِ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫رسانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادبی‬ ،‫دینی‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫ی‬‫مندانه‬‫ظرافت‬ ‫ی‬‫عرضه‬‫دی‬‫شخص‬ ‫ی‬‫نامه‬‫زندگی‬ ‫نمایش‬ ً‫ا‬‫خصوص‬ ‫اجتماعی؛‬ ‫و‬‫زمینه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫الگو‬ ‫های‬‫یت‬ ‫گرای‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫های‬ ‫سرفصل‬ ‫برخی‬‫شی‬
  19. 19. ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشنایی‬CMS ‫دوم‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫ریزی‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫کارگاه‬ ‫کامپیوتر‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬ ‫توانایی‬(‫مدرک‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫ویندوز‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫سیستم‬ICDL) ‫موثر‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫درک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫در‬ ‫خروجی‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫های‬‫تکنیک‬ ‫کارگیری‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫تشخیص‬ ‫توانایی‬(‫های‬‫حربه‬)‫تبلیغاتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫مسیر‬ ‫درک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫موضوعات‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫در‬ ‫خروجی‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫کارکردهای‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫تمایز‬ ‫درک‬(، ‫آموزشی‬ ، ‫رسانی‬‫اطالع‬) ...‫آنها‬ ‫کاربردهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫برای‬ ‫گرایانه‬‫واقع‬ ‫ریزی‬‫برنامه‬ ‫و‬ ‫عینی‬ ‫و‬ ‫آرمانی‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫توانایی‬ ‫به‬ ‫گویی‬ ‫پاسخ‬ ‫توانایی‬5‫ها‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫و‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫با‬ ‫مواجهه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫سواد‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫گذشته‬ ‫های‬‫بخش‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬‫رسانه‬ ‫تقوای‬ ‫کارکردهای‬ ‫سازی‬‫نهادینه‬ ‫و‬ ‫بروز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ظهور‬(‫اخالقی‬ ،‫شناختی‬) ،‫صوت‬ ،‫فیلم‬ ،‫عکس‬ ‫مدیا‬ ‫مولتی‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬ ‫افزارهای‬‫نرم‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تسلط‬ ‫و‬ ‫آشنایی‬...(‫آش‬ ‫و‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫تسلط‬ ‫حداقل‬‫دیگر‬ ‫موارد‬ ‫بر‬ ‫نایی‬) ‫رفتا‬ ‫ُعد‬‫ب‬ ‫های‬ ‫سرفصل‬ ‫برخی‬‫ری‬
  20. 20. ‫در‬،‫برنامه‬‫به‬‫تناسب‬‫اهداف‬‫و‬‫محتواهای‬،‫مختلف‬‫از‬‫راهبردهای‬‫زیر‬‫به‬‫شکل‬‫گزینشی‬‫یا‬‫تلفیقی‬‫استفاده‬‫شود‬‫می‬: ‫یادگیری‬‫اکتشافی‬:‫از‬‫متربی‬‫خواسته‬‫شود‬‫می‬‫در‬‫کلیه‬‫مراحل‬‫تدریس‬‫براساس‬‫سواالت‬‫مطرح‬‫شده‬‫بصورت‬‫خالق‬‫و‬‫نوآو‬‫رانه‬‫مشارکت‬‫فعال‬ ‫داشته‬‫باشد‬. ‫یادگیری‬‫همیارانه‬(‫مشارکتی‬-‫در‬‫مقابل‬‫فردی‬‫و‬‫رقابتی‬):‫نوع‬‫سازماندهی‬،‫کالس‬‫تکالیف‬‫یادگیری‬‫و‬،‫ارزشیابی‬ً‫ال‬‫عم‬‫به‬‫متربی‬‫می‬‫آموزد‬‫یادگیری‬‫او‬‫منوط‬‫به‬ ‫یادگیری‬‫دیگران‬‫است‬.‫فراگیران‬‫با‬‫یکدیگر‬‫در‬‫جهت‬‫یادگیری‬‫افزایی‬‫هم‬‫و‬‫تعامل‬‫فعال‬‫دارند‬. ‫یادگیری‬‫تجربی‬:‫متربی‬‫تشویق‬‫شود‬‫می‬‫از‬‫طریق‬‫طی‬‫کردن‬«‫ی‬‫چرخه‬‫کامل‬‫تجربه‬»،‫تجارب‬‫ای‬‫رسانه‬‫خود‬‫را‬‫مورد‬‫تأمل‬‫قرار‬‫دهد‬‫و‬‫بر‬‫اساس‬ ‫یادگیری‬‫حاصل‬،‫شده‬‫برای‬‫ی‬‫آینده‬‫خود‬‫ریزی‬‫برنامه‬‫کند‬.‫ی‬‫چرخه‬‫کامل‬‫تجربه‬‫شامل‬‫ی‬‫چهارمرحله‬‫زیر‬‫است‬: 1.‫به‬‫یاد‬‫آوردن‬‫ی‬‫تجربه‬‫خود‬(‫به‬‫معنای‬‫عملی‬‫که‬‫خود‬‫در‬‫آن‬‫درگیر‬‫بوده‬‫یا‬‫به‬‫طور‬‫مستقیم‬‫مشاهده‬‫کرده‬) 2.‫تأمل‬‫بر‬‫تجربه‬‫و‬‫کاوش‬‫احساسات‬‫برانگیخته‬‫ی‬‫شده‬‫خود‬‫در‬‫مواجهه‬‫با‬‫آن‬ 3.‫انتزاع‬‫مفهوم‬‫از‬‫تجربه‬‫و‬‫بررسی‬‫دانش‬‫و‬‫های‬‫تجربه‬‫پیشین‬‫دیگران‬‫در‬‫رابطه‬‫با‬‫مفهوم‬‫ساخته‬‫شده‬ 4.‫گیری‬‫تصمیم‬‫برای‬‫آینده‬ ‫یادگیری‬‫مبتنی‬‫بر‬‫الگوسازی‬:‫دربسیاری‬‫از‬‫های‬‫یادگیری‬‫ی‬‫حیطه‬،‫عاطفی‬‫برای‬‫درونی‬‫کردن‬‫ها‬‫ارزش‬‫یا‬،‫عواطف‬‫از‬‫پردازش‬‫های‬‫شخصیت‬ ‫مطلوب‬(role-modeling)‫و‬‫ها‬‫قهرمان‬‫و‬‫همچنین‬‫های‬‫شخصیت‬‫منفی‬‫استفاده‬‫شود‬‫می‬. ‫یادگیری‬ ‫های‬ ‫راهبرد‬
  21. 21. ‫استاد‬ ‫نقش‬‫کشش‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعلیق‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫فع‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ‫زمینه‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫کار‬ ‫تقسیم‬‫ال‬ ‫متربی‬ ‫به‬ ‫محوله‬ ‫های‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫تنظیم‬ ‫و‬ ‫راهبری‬ ، ‫مدیریت‬‫ان‬ ‫رسان‬ ‫چند‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫های‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫نیاز‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫منابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫تهیه‬‫ای‬ ‫ه‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫استعدادهای‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫و‬ ‫بروز‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرصت‬ ‫آوردن‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مبتنی‬ ‫ایمانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫عاطفی‬ ‫انگیختگی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫ایجاد‬
  22. 22. ‫مکان‬ ‫ش‬ ‫طراحی‬ ‫کارگاهی‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫باید‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫محیط‬‫و‬ ‫ود‬ ‫گردد‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫مشارکت‬ ‫امکان‬. ‫ن‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫محل‬ ‫به‬ ‫صرفا‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫مکان‬‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫معرض‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربی‬ ‫نوعی‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫مکان‬ ‫همه‬ ‫و‬‫ها‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫را‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬.‫دل‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫آن‬ ً‫ا‬‫خصوص‬‫یل‬ ‫ق‬ ‫در‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫از‬ ‫توجهی‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫بخش‬ ،‫زمانی‬ ‫محدودیت‬‫الب‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫از‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫فضای‬ ‫در‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫تکالیف‬.
  23. 23. ‫منابع‬ ‫اینترنت‬ ‫به‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫کارگاه‬(‫سیستم‬ ‫یک‬ ‫نفر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫هر‬ ‫حداقل‬) ‫هوشمند‬ ‫تخته‬(‫برد‬ ‫اسمارت‬)‫نمایش‬ ‫پرده‬ ‫و‬ ‫پروژکتور‬ ‫یاویدئو‬ ‫های‬ ‫فایل‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫پخش‬ ‫و‬ ‫نمایش‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫با‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫با‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫یک‬‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫چند‬ ‫رایانه‬ ‫خروجی‬ ‫از‬ ‫صوت‬ ‫پخش‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫گراف‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫عکس‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫فیلم‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫آموزشی‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫محتواهای‬ ‫مجموعه‬...
  24. 24. ‫زمان‬ ‫مجموعا‬ ‫و‬ ‫هفته‬ ‫در‬ ‫ساعته‬ ‫دو‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫دو‬ ‫حداقل‬40 ‫رسمی‬ ‫آموزش‬ ‫ساعت‬ ‫مح‬ ‫کالس‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫به‬ ‫صرفا‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫زمان‬‫دود‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربی‬ ‫نوعی‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫اوقاتی‬ ‫همه‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫نمی‬‫معرض‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫را‬ ‫گیرد‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫ها‬ ‫رسانه‬.
  25. 25. ‫سازماندهی‬‫محتوا‬ ‫ی‬‫ارائه‬:‫حی‬ ‫سه‬ ‫یادگیری‬ ‫تنیدگی‬ ‫هم‬ ‫در‬‫طه‬ ‫گ‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربیان‬ ‫بین‬ ‫کاری‬ ‫های‬‫تیم‬ ‫تشکیل‬‫های‬‫روه‬ ‫نفره‬ ‫دو‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫پ‬ ‫تقسیم‬ ‫روش‬ ‫با‬ ‫شارکتی‬ ‫های‬‫تیم‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ارزیابی‬ ‫و‬ ‫روژه‬ ‫گام‬ ‫به‬ ‫گام‬ ‫مق‬ ‫در‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫قید‬ ‫با‬ ‫مشارکتی‬ ‫فرصتهای‬ ‫آوردن‬ ‫فراهم‬‫طع‬ ‫رسمی‬ ‫کالس‬
  26. 26. ‫ارزشیابی‬‫ب‬ ‫گام‬ ‫بصورت‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫و‬ ‫تکوینی‬ ‫ارزشیابی‬‫و‬ ‫گام‬ ‫ه‬ ‫جلسه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫محتوای‬ ‫براساس‬ ‫اب‬ ‫در‬ ‫متربی‬ ‫به‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫نحوه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫تفهیم‬‫دوره‬ ‫تدای‬ ‫تیمی‬ ‫و‬ ‫فردی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫دو‬ ‫در‬ ‫ارزیابی‬ ‫دوره‬ ‫پایان‬ ‫ای‬ ‫رسانه‬ ‫خروجی‬ ‫ارزیابی‬(‫پروژه‬)

