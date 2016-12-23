Trends & Ontwikkelingen Magazine Media branche
NL Medialandschap
17 miljoen inwoners 7,7 miljoen huishoudens 97% van de huishoudens heeft toegang tot internet HOOG …1,200 magazines …1,500...
80% 78% 65% 58% 34% 28% 23% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% Smartphone Laptop/netbook Tablet Pc (desktop) Smart TV ...
29% NL bevolking (13+) heeft abonnement op online dienst (bv Netflix, Videoland, Spotify) Gemiddelde gebruiker 36apps gedo...
Bron: Buzzcapture
34% van alle NL’ers komt in aanraking met magazines op social media Bron: GfK Trends in digitale media
Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
Magazine Media
100 102 97 88 81 70 100 100 98 98 96 92 100 97 84 73 67 61 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 oplage bere...
Nederland telt ± 1200 betaalde magazines. Ons land heeft daarmee een rijk en gesegmenteerd aanbod van titels. NL telt ± 6....
Gemiddeld besteden Nederlanders 93 minuten per week aan het lezen van magazine content (print en digitaal) 14% van alle Ne...
11,4 miljoen 3,3 miljoen 1, 7 miljoen 3, 1 miljoen 5,9 miljoen Bron: NOM Print & Doelgroep Monitor, NOBO sept-nov 2016
Bron: NOM Print & Doelgroep Monitor, NOBO sept-nov 2016 Titels Bereik% Bereik# LINDA. 13,2 1.886.000 Viva 9,3 1.328.000 Au...
Magazine Media in ontwikkeling
1989 2016
Steeds meer bladen starten met e-commerce
Video krijgt een boost
Winnaars Crossmedia Awards? Magazine merken Cross Media Brand 2015: VTWonen Cross Media Brand 2016: LINDA. Cross Media Inn...
Mercurs Mediamerk van het jaar 2016 LINDA.
Native online spelers zetten de stap naar ‘old school’ print Web-to-print trend: Digitale magazines ontwikkelen print vers...
www.mma.nl Branche informatie
Trends en ontwikkelingen magazine media branche
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trends en ontwikkelingen magazine media branche

48 views

Published on

trends & ontwikkelingen magazine media branche

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Omgekeerde trendbeweging waarbij digitale contentplatform merk in Print uitbouwen

    • Trends en ontwikkelingen magazine media branche

    1. 1. Trends & Ontwikkelingen Magazine Media branche
    2. 2. NL Medialandschap
    3. 3. 17 miljoen inwoners 7,7 miljoen huishoudens 97% van de huishoudens heeft toegang tot internet HOOG …1,200 magazines …1,500 B2B magazines …3 publieke & 16 commerciële tv zenders …6 publieke & 14 commerciële radiozenders …9 nationale dagbladen …> 300 HAH-kranten …> 5 miljoen .nl sites …> 3 miljoen apps beschikbaar … etc. Gefragmenteerd medialandschap
    4. 4. 80% 78% 65% 58% 34% 28% 23% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% Smartphone Laptop/netbook Tablet Pc (desktop) Smart TV Gameconsole/ spelcomputer e-reader Gemiddeld 3,6 van de volgende verschillende apparaten in bezit: Bron: GfK Trends in digitale media
    5. 5. 29% NL bevolking (13+) heeft abonnement op online dienst (bv Netflix, Videoland, Spotify) Gemiddelde gebruiker 36apps gedownload Slechts 8worden er dagelijks gebruikt 80%van tijdbesteding aan 3 apps 68%NL bevolking (13+) bezoekt sociale netwerken Bron: NOM Print & Doelgroep Monitor, Bladendokter.nl, GfK Trends in digitale media TabletSmart phone
    6. 6. Bron: Buzzcapture
    7. 7. 34% van alle NL’ers komt in aanraking met magazines op social media Bron: GfK Trends in digitale media
    8. 8. Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
    9. 9. Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
    10. 10. Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
    11. 11. Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
    12. 12. Bron: MMA Social Media Monitor
    13. 13. Magazine Media
    14. 14. 100 102 97 88 81 70 100 100 98 98 96 92 100 97 84 73 67 61 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 oplage bereik mediabestedingen Mediabestedingen aan print magazines dalen sterker dan prestaties print magazines Bron: NOM, Nielsen
    15. 15. Nederland telt ± 1200 betaalde magazines. Ons land heeft daarmee een rijk en gesegmenteerd aanbod van titels. NL telt ± 6.000 verkooppunten voor magazines 80% van de Nederlanders leest magazines. Dit zijn ruim 11,4 miljoen mensen. Gemiddeld lezen Nederlanders 20magazine nummers per jaar Bron: Betapress, NOM Printmonitor
    16. 16. Gemiddeld besteden Nederlanders 93 minuten per week aan het lezen van magazine content (print en digitaal) 14% van alle Nederlanders gebruikt een magazine app 5,9 miljoen mensen komen maandelijks op 1 of meer van de digitale platformen van magazines. Dit is 41%van de NL bevolking 13+ Bron: NOBO sept-nov 2016, GfK Trends in digitale media
    17. 17. 11,4 miljoen 3,3 miljoen 1, 7 miljoen 3, 1 miljoen 5,9 miljoen Bron: NOM Print & Doelgroep Monitor, NOBO sept-nov 2016
    18. 18. Bron: NOM Print & Doelgroep Monitor, NOBO sept-nov 2016 Titels Bereik% Bereik# LINDA. 13,2 1.886.000 Viva 9,3 1.328.000 Autoweek 7,6 1.083.000 Vrouw 7,1 1.008.000 Libelle 6,4 916.000 Vtwonen 6,4 905.000 Cosmopolitan 6 850.000 voetbal-international 5,7 817.000 Oudersvannu 5,5 778.000 plusonline 4,4 632.000 Bereik% Bereik# Marktplaats 52,9 8.239.000 NU.nl, Sanoma 44,8 6.979.000 nos 38,2 5.960.000 AD 34,5 5.374.000 Startpagina 32,8 5.106.000 npo 32,7 5.100.000 buienradar 32,5 5.071.000 De Telegraaf 30,3 4.717.000 rtlnieuws 20,7 3.220.000 de Volkskrant 18,2 2.842.000 Top 10 alle merken Top 10 magazine merken
    19. 19. Magazine Media in ontwikkeling
    20. 20. 1989 2016
    21. 21. Steeds meer bladen starten met e-commerce
    22. 22. Video krijgt een boost
    23. 23. Winnaars Crossmedia Awards? Magazine merken Cross Media Brand 2015: VTWonen Cross Media Brand 2016: LINDA. Cross Media Innovation: 2016: LINDA.tv Cross Media Case 2016: Glamour Health Challenge
    24. 24. Mercurs Mediamerk van het jaar 2016 LINDA.
    25. 25. Native online spelers zetten de stap naar ‘old school’ print Web-to-print trend: Digitale magazines ontwikkelen print versies (Amayzine.com) Bloggers/vloggers geven eigen magazine uit (Veed) Online shops die printmagazines uitbrengen (Net-a-Porter)
    26. 26. www.mma.nl Branche informatie

    ×