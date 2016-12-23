Conozcamos slideshare 1

APRENDICES : LYDY SANDOVAL YURY BUSTOS YOLANDA MANZANO INSTRUCTOR : JIMMY ALEXANDER URBINA
  1. 1. APRENDICES : LYDY SANDOVAL YURY BUSTOS YOLANDA MANZANO INSTRUCTOR : JIMMY ALEXANDER URBINA
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Es la mejor manera de Tener los documentos Que se quieren compartir En la web.
  3. 3. INDICE • QUE ES SLIDESHARE • CUENTA EN SLIDESHARE • COMO SUBIR ARCHIVO • PARA QUE SIRVE • COMO SALIR DE SLIDESHARE • QUE OTRAS PAGINA PUEDO SUBIR.
  4. 4. ¿QUE ES SLIDESHSRE.NET? Es un sitio web que se accede Desde htt://www.slideshare.ne Permite subir y compartir en Internet presentaciones power
  5. 5. ¿ COMO CREAR UNA CUENTA EN SLIDESHARE.NET ?
  6. 6. ¿ COMO CREAR UNA CUENTA EN SLIDESHARE.NET ?
  7. 7. ¿CÓMO INGRESAR A UNA CUENTA DE SLIDESHARE?
  8. 8. ¿CÓMO INGRESAR A UNA CUENTA DE SLIDESHARE?
  9. 9. ¿CÓMO PODEMOS SUBIR UN ARCHIVO?
  10. 10. ¿PARA QUE ME SIRVE LA OPCIÓN <>EMBED?
  11. 11. ¿CÓMO SALIR DE SLIDESHARE?
  12. 12. ¿ QUE OTRAS PAGINAS ME PERMITEN SUBIR DOCUMENTOS O ARCHIVOS?

