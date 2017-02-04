Projecto reaproveitamento da água ar condicionado

Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 1 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Prémio Odebrecht para o Desenvolvimento Su...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 2 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 1. INTRODUÇÃO O aproveitamento das águas p...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 3 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado prazo, de qualquer forma é patente o foco,...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 4 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado - Definir as diversas aplicações das águas...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 5 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado debruçarmos primeiro sobre os conceitos, o...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 6 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Ciclo de refrigeração teórica no diagrama ...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 7 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.2. Diagrama psicrométrico que represen...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 8 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado condições atmosféricas exteriores, estação...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 9 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Esta por sua vez recebe três designações q...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 10 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Esses ganhos ou perdas de calor podem aco...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 11 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.3. Arrefecimento do ar húmido a uma p...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 12 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.4. Fig.5. 1ª Situação Imaginemos uma ...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 13 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado vapor permanecem constantes por toda a ca...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 14 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 5.3. ÁGUA DESTILADA - ÁGUA DE CONDENSAÇÃO...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 15 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Em algumas bibliografias não recomendam o...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 16 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado A água destilada pode ser utilizadas para...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 17 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Como pressuposto teórico, afixamos alguns...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 18 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 8 Nº de ac por compartimento 4 9 Nº de ac...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 19 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU/més 100...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 20 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado CONCLUSÃO: Cada prédio produziria: Por ho...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 21 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 6. CONCLUSÃO A quantidade de água que um ...
Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 22 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 7. BIBLIOGRAFIA Dr. Yunus A. Çengel, Dr. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Projecto reaproveitamento da água ar condicionado

27 views

Published on

The use of water from the condensation of moisture in the air by air conditioners for non-potable purposes is not a recent concept.
In Angola, we can see that the concern with environmental issues is increasingly evident. Although the use of this resource in our residences is still wasted.
With this work, we intend to demonstrate the importance of using the water coming out of the air conditioning system and propose the implementation of this project in the new urbanizations and beyond.
For a better understanding on this topic, we have prepared a small project to demonstrate the amount of water we are wasting and invite readers, the authority and the Angolan population in general to pay attention to the economic, social and environmental importance and benefits , That the conception of this project of reuse of air conditioning will bring to the Angolan population.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Projecto reaproveitamento da água ar condicionado

  1. 1. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 1 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Prémio Odebrecht para o Desenvolvimento Sustentável – Angola 2011 REAPROVEITAMENTO DA ÁGUA DE CONDENSAÇÃO DE AR CONDICIONADO RESUMO O aproveitamento da água proveniente da condensação da humidade existente no ar pelos aparelhos do ar condicionado para fins não potáveis não é um conceito recente. Em Angola, podemos verificar que a preocupação com as questões ambientais é cada vez mais notória. Embora o aproveitamento deste recurso nas nossas residências ainda seja desperdiçado. Com este trabalho, pretendemos demonstrar a importância do aproveitamento das águas que saem do aparelho de ar condicionado e propor a implementação deste projecto nas novas urbanizações e não só. Para melhor compreensão sobre este tema, elaboramos um pequeno projecto com o objectivo de demonstrar a quantidade de água que andamos a desperdiçar e convidar os leitores,a autoridade e a população angolana em geral, prestarem atenção sobre a importância e benefícios económicos, sociais e ambientais, que a concepção deste projecto de reaproveitamento da água de ar condicionado vai trazer para a população angolana.
  2. 2. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 2 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 1. INTRODUÇÃO O aproveitamento das águas provenientes da condensação da humidade existente no ar pelos aparelhos do ar-condicionado para fins não potáveis, não é um conceito recente. Porém, infelizmente, ainda é no seio da população Angolana. Entrevistámos diversas pessoas sobre este tema e, curiosamente, embora muitas delas já tivessem vivido em países mais desenvolvidos, todas, no entanto, afirmaram nunca terem pensado ou ouvido falar disso. Ou seja, era novidade para todos. Entretanto, assim que terminávamos de explicar aos entrevistados sobre as possibilidades da utilização dessas águas, as questões mais imediatas que surgiam eram sobre as vantagens económicas desse sistema. Houve uns que disseram que a família realmente fazia uso dessa água para utilização nas sanitas quando há corte de água da rede, embora essa prática seja impulsiva e não realmente calculada, ou seja só quando falta água na torneira é que a atenção é orientada para essa. Outros afirmavam ter conhecimento de que essa água era utilizada nas baterias das viaturas, mas não tinham a sustentação técnica que lhes permitisse usá-la de forma fiável. Por outras palavras, as pessoas, por vezes, embora inconscientemente, fazem práticas sustentáveis, pelo que bem informadas e orientadas abraçarão amplamente essas soluções, porquanto têm vantagens. Em Angola, é cada vez mais notória a preocupação com as questões ambientais, e com maior frequência as pessoas buscam recursos sustentáveis, alguns por alternativa à precariedade, outros por benefícios imediatos e a longo
  3. 3. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 3 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado prazo, de qualquer forma é patente o foco, embora gradual, que as questões ambientais têm recebido. Entretanto, apesar de existir a vontade de usar recursos sustentáveis, o seu aproveitamento nas nossas residências é mínimo ou não existe, pelo que isso é um grande desperdício. Sendo assim, atendendo ao crescimento urbano em Angola, pensamos em implementar um sistema de captação, tratamento e aproveitamento da água de condensação de ar-condicionado para diversas finalidades, dentro de uma política sócio-ambiental, uma vez que em todos os prédios existem aparelhos de ar condicionado. Pois, para quê mais desperdiçar recursos? 2. OBJECTIVO GERAL O nosso objectivo geral, consiste em demonstrar a importância do aproveitamento das águas que sai do ar-condicionado e propor a implementação deste projecto nas novas urbanizações e não só; o que vamos fazer pela demostração da utilidade de criação de um sistema de captação, armazenamento e aproveitamento das águas de condensação dos aparelhos de ar condicionado. 3. OBJECTIVOS ESPECÍFICO Como objectivo específico pretendemos: - Definir os conceitos termodinâmicos básicos, associados ao fenómeno de condicionamento do ar bem como o processo de refrigeração por compressão de vapor. - Simular a quantidade prevista da produção da água para um determinado edifício.
  4. 4. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 4 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado - Definir as diversas aplicações das águas do ar condicionado. Demonstrar os benefícios económicos, sociais e ambientais, que a concepção do projecto de reaproveitamento da água de ar-condicionado traz para a população angolana. 4. REFERÊNCIAL TEÓRICO 4.1. MÁQUINAS FRIGORÍFICAS (AR-CONDICIONADO) Sabe-se por experiência, que o calor se escoa na direcção da diminuição da temperatura. Ou seja, de regiões de temperatura mais elevada para as de menor temperatura. Este processo de transferência de calor ocorre na natureza sem necessidade de qualquer dispositivo. Contudo, o processo inverso não ocorre espontaneamente. A transferência de calor de uma região a uma baixa temperatura para outra a uma temperatura elevada requer dispositivos especiais denominados máquinas frigorificas. As máquinas frigoríficas são dispositivos cíclicos sendo o fluido operante denominado frigorigénio ou freon (como habitualmente é chamado). A função de uma máquina frigorífica é manter o espaço arrefecido a uma temperatura baixa através da remoção de calor que é descarregada para um meio a uma temperatura mais elevada (função esta, desempenhada por um ar- condicionado). Em engenharia, encontramos várias misturas gás-vapor. A mistura ar- vapor é a mistura gás-vapor mais comum na prática. E o condicionamento do ar é a principal aplicação de misturas ar-vapor de água. Para analisarmos melhor os fenómenos de condicionamento do ar, bem como o processo de refrigeração por compressão de vapor, é conveniente
  5. 5. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 5 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado debruçarmos primeiro sobre os conceitos, o que certamente levará à melhor compreensão deste processo. 4.2. A LEI BÁSICA DE REFRIGERAÇÃO A lei básica de refrigeração determina que: a) Todos os líquidos quando se evaporam, absorvem o calor do meio ambiente. b) A temperatura a que qualquer líquido se vapora ou vaporiza depende directamente da pressão a que está sujeito. c) Qualquer vapor pode condensar-se ou liquefazer-se se for convenientemente comprimido e arrefecido. 4.3. TRANSFORMAÇÕES DO FLUIDO REFRIGERANTE (CICLO FRIGORÍFICO) Numa máquina frigorífica o fluido refrigerante, em cada ciclo, é sujeito (em termos teóricos) a quatro transformações bem definidas a saber (ver fig1): a) Uma compressão: aumento de pressão e temperatura com diminuição do volume específico, realizada no compressor à custa do trabalho exterior (do motor que acciona o compressor). b) Uma condensação: o gás comprimido é condensado ou liquefeito, com diminuição do seu volume específico, mantendo-se constante a pressão e a temperatura. Nesta transformação, realizada no condensador, o fluido cede o seu calor latente de vaporização ao meio ambiente (água ou ar). c) Uma expansão: na válvula expansora o fluido é submetido a uma queda de pressão acompanhada de um aumento do seu volume específico e à
  6. 6. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 6 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Ciclo de refrigeração teórica no diagrama entrópico (T-s) 1-2 Compressão adiabática (compressor) 2-3 Condensação e P const. (condensador) 3-4 Expansão adiabática (válvula expansora) 4-1 Vaporização, T e P const. (evaporador) descida da temperatura. Inicia-se aí a mudança de fase (a vaporização) e é neste órgão (a válvula expansora) que na realidade é produzida a temperatura mais baixa do ciclo. d) Uma vaporização (ebulição): a mudança de estado (passagem completa do líquido a gás ou vapor) processa-se no evaporador e corresponde a uma transformação que decorre a pressão e temperatura constantes com aumento do volume específico do fluido. E nesta fase do ciclo que se dá a absorção de calor do meio a arrefecer, pelo fluido. O meio ambiente (as serpentinas e espaços a arrefecer) vê assim a sua temperatura baixar por lhes ser removida parte do calor. 4.4. DEFINIÇÃO DO REFRIGERANTE Qualquer substancia utilizada em refrigeração, que facilmente absorve ou cede calor, designa-se como refrigerante. Este pode mudar do estado líquido para o estado de vapor ao baixar-lhe a pressão a que está sujeito, ou vice-versa, quando lhe aumentarmos a pressão ou o sujeitarmos a um arrefecimento. Fig.1.Esquema do diagrama T-s de um ciclo frigorífico ideal de compressão de vapor
  7. 7. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 7 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.2. Diagrama psicrométrico que representa a zona de conforto Assim quando o refrigerante passa do estado liquido para o estado de vapor absorve o calor latente de vaporização. Quando passa de estado de vapor ao estado líquido cede o calor latente ao exterior. 5. DESENVOLVIMENTO O objectivo deste trabalho não visa conceber um projecto de captação e armazenamento mas sim demonstrar a sua importância e que é possível fazê- lo. Não podemos falar directamente da água de condensação e da sua aplicação sem primeiro explicarmos o fenómeno associado à sua formação, poishá a necessidade de percebermos de que forma ou quais os conceito que estão por detrás da produção da água da condensação, o que nos levará a umaexplicação sumária das propriedades da ar. 5.1 PROCESSO TERMODINÂMICO PARA OBTENÇÃO DA CONDENSAÇÃO Em alguns processos, a água é removida do ambiente, e noutros é adicionada a este, pois, a quantidade de vapor de água no ambiente tem grande influência no conforto humano. Essa quantidade de vapor de água, varia com a temperatura do ar. A finalidade do ar condicionado é criar condições e conforto no local a climatizar. A sensação de conforto varia segundo as pessoas, seu metabolismo, idade, sexo, estado físico, roupas que usa, actividade que desenvolve,
  8. 8. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 8 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado condições atmosféricas exteriores, estação do ano, características do edifício, etc. Depois de diversos estudos e investigação feita chegou-se à chamada zona de conforto marcada no diagrama psicrométrico, que representa estatisticamente a zona aceitável de conforto (ver fig.2). 5.1.1. AR SECO E AR ATMOSFÉRICO O ar seco é uma mistura de azoto, oxigénio e de outros gases em pequenas quantidades. O ar da atmosfera contém normalmente algum vapor de água (ou humidade), e é designado por ar atmosférico. O ar que não contém vapor de água é designado por ar seco. Embora a quantidade de vapor de água no ar seja pequena, ela desempenha um papel importante para o conforto do corpo humano, sendo um elemento importante em aplicação de ar condicionado. 5.1.2. FACTORES QUE AFECTAM O CONFORTO TÉRMICO 5.1.2.1. Humidade Se o ar for muito seco, as mucosas da boca, nariz e pulmões são afectadas, resultando uma sensação de secura e desconforto. Se o ar for muito húmido o corpo sua constantemente, não conseguindo manter um regime adequado de evaporação. Assim, variando conforme as pessoas e a época do ano, a humidade deve variar entre 40 % a 60 %: A humidade no ar que por ele é retida, no acto do seu condicionamento exprime-se em %.
  9. 9. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 9 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Esta por sua vez recebe três designações que passamos a descrever: a) Humidade Absoluta que é a massa de água por unidade de volume de ar (1 kg/m3) ou (glcm3). b) Humidade Especifica que é a massa de água por unidade de massa de ar seco(1 Kg/ Kg ar seco) ou (1g /cm ar seco). c) Humidade Relativa que é a relação entre o peso de vapor de água contido no ar húmido e o peso que essa mesma amostra pode conter quando saturada à mesma temperatura expressa em %. Esta última descrita é a mais importante, é o factor de maior importância na sensação de conforto. Outro aspecto importante que nos falta abordar para completar a nossa breve análise sobre o processo do aproveitamento da água de condensação éo conhecimento sobre a temperatura de orvalho. 5.1.2.2. Temperatura / Calor do Ar O corpo humano está a uma temperatura constante e agradável de 37oC (no interior e não na superfície). Sabendo que qualquer afastamento deste valor pode ser perigoso para a saúde. Assim o nosso corpo mantém "automaticamente" o equilíbrio da temperatura graças a uma perda contínua do calor que recebe do meio ambiente e dos processos internos. Para se verificar transferência de calor entre dois corpos é necessários que tenham temperaturas diferentes, assim para que o corpo receba calor do meio ambiente, este deve estar a uma temperatura superior a 37 oC e vice- versa.
  10. 10. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 10 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Esses ganhos ou perdas de calor podem acontecer pelos processos normais de transferência de calor que são: radiação, irradiação, convecção, condução e ainda pelos processos que os seres vivos comportam, como a evaporação (pelo suor) e pelos processos internos que provêm da oxidação do alimentos e outros processos químico do nosso metabolismo. 5.2. TEMPERATURA DE ORVALHO O nosso clima é ligeiramente húmido. E por isso estamos habituados a ver, ao levantarmos nas manhas, as relvas húmidas e temos a plena certeza que durante a noite não choveu. Então o que aconteceu? Bem, o excesso de humidade no ar simplesmente condensou-se nas superfícies frias, formando o que nós designamos por orvalho. No verão, uma quantidade significativa de água vaporiza-se durante o dia. À medida que a temperatura baixa durante a noite, também diminui a “capacidade de retenção de humidade” do ar, que é a máxima quantidade de humidade que o ar suporta. O que é que acontece a humidade relativa durante este processo? Passando algum tempo a humidade do ar iguala a sua capacidade máxima. Neste ponto, o ar esta saturado, sendo a humidade relativa de 100%. Qualquer diminuição de temperatura, resulta na condensação de parte da humidade, iniciando-se o processo de formação de orvalho.
  11. 11. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 11 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.3. Arrefecimento do ar húmido a uma pressão constante e à temperatura de orvalho, representado no diagrama de T-s para a água A temperatura de orvalho (Torv) é definida como a temperatura sob a qual a condensação se inicia, quando o ar é arrefecido a uma pressão constante. Por outras palavras, Torv é a temperatura de saturação da água correspondente à pressão de vapor. A medida que o ar arrefece à pressão constante, a pressão do vapor permanece constante. Assim, (ver fig.3) o vapor presente no ar (estado1) sofre um arrefecimento à pressão constante até atingir a linha de vapor saturado (estado2). A temperatura neste ponto é Torv e, caso a temperatura baixe ainda mais, condensa algum vapor. Como consequência, a quantidade de vapor no ar diminui levando a uma diminuição da pressão de vapor (Pv). O ar mantém-se saturado durante o processo de condensação, seguindo um percurso de 100% de humidade relativa (a linha de vapor saturado), e assim a temperatura corresponde à temperatura de orvalho do ar saturado. Com melhores esclarecidos sobre o tema, vamos agora analisar os fenómenos reais de condensação do ar que ocorre no nosso dia-a-dia. Trouxemos situações simples e de fácil compreensão. Viajem connosco.
  12. 12. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 12 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Fig.4. Fig.5. 1ª Situação Imaginemos uma lata de bebida fresca (ver fig.4) Quando tiramos uma lata de bebida fresca de um frigorífico num dia quente e húmido, vemos que se formam gotas de água à superfície da lata. E estas gotas são a formação de orvalho na lata, o que indica que a sua temperatura é inferior à temperatura de orvalho do ar circundante. 2ª Situação Imaginemos o embaciamento da janela da nossa casa (ver fig.5) No tempo de cacimbo, ocorre frequentemente condensações nas faces interiores dos vidros das nossas janelas, devido às temperaturas mais baixas nas suas proximidades. Imaginemos uma casa com o ar a 20ºC e 75% de humidade relativa. A condensação de humidade do ar nas faces interiores dos vidros vai iniciar-se a uma temperatura de 15,3ºC. Vamos ver então como ocorre este fenómeno: A distribuição da temperatura numa casa não é geralmente uniforme; quando a temperatura exterior diminui no cacimbo, também diminui a temperatura interior junto às janelas e às paredes. Por conseguinte, o ar junto à janelas e às paredes permanece a uma temperatura mais baixa que nos espaços mais interiores da casa, não obstante, a pressão total e a pressão de
  13. 13. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 13 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado vapor permanecem constantes por toda a casa. Como resultado, o ar junto às janelas e parede sofre um arrefecimento à pressão constante, até que a humidade do ar começa a condensar. Tal acontece quando o ar atinge a temperatura de orvalho Torv. A temperatura de orvalho é determinada a partir da equação seguinte: (tabela A-5,ver no anexo) Em que (tabela A-4,ver no anexo) Assim: (tabela A-5, ver no anexo) Em conclusão, a fase interna da janela deverá ser mantida acima de 15,3 ºC caso se pretenda evitar a condensação nas suas superfícies. Depois desta nossa viagem, podemos afirmar que estamos aptos para partir para a etapa seguinte, que consiste na elucidação sobre a necessidade da criação dum sistema de captação, armazenamento e aproveitamento das águas de condensação dos aparelhos de ar condicionado.
  14. 14. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 14 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 5.3. ÁGUA DESTILADA - ÁGUA DE CONDENSAÇÃO DE AR CONDICIONADO A água destilada é a água obtida por meio da destilação (condensação do vapor de água obtido pela ebulição ou pela evaporação) de água não pura (que contém outras substâncias dissolvidas). Para além da sua produção em laboratório, por meio dacombustão do gás hidrogênio, a água destilada pode ser recolhida dos desumidificadores, pelos aparelhos de ar condicionado e ainda sob a forma de chuva. A água destilada é,em princípio, uma substância pura e isenta de sais dissolvidos, em detrimento da água potável que é uma solução. A água destilada tem pH neutro (pH7), e em sua composição existem unicamente as moléculas de água, constituídas pelos elementos 0xigénio e Hidrogênio. A água destilada em outros termos água pura tem uma densidade (ou massa volumétrica) de 1 grama por centímetros cúbico (1 g/cm3) ou 1000 quilograma por metros cúbicos (1000 kg/m3). A água da chuva é naturalmente destilada, porque a evaporação elimina os sais dissolvidos, mas torna-se levemente acidificada, tendo pH inferior a 7, pela absorção do CO2, o dióxido de carbono atmosférico. Pelo facto da água destilada estar em contacto com a atmosfera, irá dissolver o dióxido de carbono (entre outros gases).Na prática, muito dificilmente poderemos assegurar a pureza total de uma água destilada.
  15. 15. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 15 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Em algumas bibliografias não recomendam o consumo da água destilada porque ela não contém sais que o nosso organismo precisa para realizar as suas funções. Porém, existem outras bibliografias que afirmam que a água destilada ou desmineralizada pode ser consumida, desde que a alimentação contenha os sais necessários ao nosso organismo. Alguns autores afirmam que a água destilada pode prevenir ou diminuir o risco de aparecimento de pedras nos rins. Há riscos também em tomar água destilada, na maioria dos casos ela causa diarréia. Em diversos países da Ásia, são comercializadas diversas marcas de água destilada para consumo humano. No entanto, o consumo desta água desmineralizada não deverá ser assumido como benéfico para toda a gente, uma vez que o seu efeito no organismo dependerá de diversos fatores, a maior parte dos quais não controlamos. Em determinadas situações, poderá provocar carências iônicas e desmineralização. A água destilada é utilizada em vários procedimentos de âmbito medico- hospitalar, odontologicos e laboratoriais porque este produto apresenta uma qualidade isenta de iões e impurezas orgânicas também apresenta uma baixíssima condutividade electrica, permitindo sua utilização com total compatibilidade química em contacto com equipamentos e utensílios. 5.4. REAPROVEITAMENTOSPOSSÍVEIS DA ÁGUA DE CONDENSAÇÃO DO APARELHO DE AR CONDICIONADO Conforme foi aflorado na introdução, existe pouco conhecimento sobre o aproveitamento possível da água de condensação. Procuramos, entretanto, trazer ao leitor e ao público angolano em geral, uma panóplia de diversificadas formas como esta água pode ser aproveitada.
  16. 16. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 16 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado A água destilada pode ser utilizadas para diferentes fins, e ainda tem a vantagem de evitar a acumulação de calcários: a) Baterias ou acumuladores do automóvel; b) Reservatórios de limpa vidros dos automóveis. c) Radiadores de automóveis. d) Ferros de engomar a vapor e descoladores a vapor; e) Irrigação das áreas verdes e pomares f) Lavagem das roupas g) Lavagem das viaturas h) Serviços gerais como lavagem de pisos de fachadas, passeios etc i) Reserva para combate ao incêndio (no caso de um condomínio) j) Utilização e alimentação de bacias sanitárias, etc 5.5. CALCULO SIMULADO DA QUANTIDADE DE ÁGUA DE CONDENSAÇÃO DE A.C.PRODUZIDA Escolhemos para o estudo simulado, 30 prédios de 14 andares do projecto habitacional situado no município de Viana, em Luanda. (Ver fig.5.) Cada prédio contém 112 apartamentos. Fig.5.Projecto habitacional do Zango
  17. 17. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 17 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Como pressuposto teórico, afixamos alguns parametros que serviram de suporte para tornar o nosso estudo viável e simplificado. PRESSUPOSTOS 1. Cada apartamento tem 4 compartimentos 2. Cada compartimento tem 1 ac, perfazendo 4 ac’s, sendo 3 com 9000 btu e 1 com 12000 btu. 3. O aparelho de 12000 btu localiza-se na sala. 4. Os aparelhos de 9000 btu localizam-se nos quartos. 5. Cada aparelho de 9000 btu produz 500 ML/H. 6. Cada aparelho de 12000 btu produz 750 ML/H. 7. Os aparelhos trabalham em média 20 h/dia. LISTAGEM DOS ELEMENTOS FUNDAMENTAIS AO CÁLCULO Nº DESIGNAÇÃO DESCRIÇÃO 1 Projecto Aproveitamento da água de condensação do ar condicionado 2 Localidade Zango - ao sair da via express 3 Instalação - designação Prédio zango 4 Quantidade de prédio 30 5 Nº de andar por prédio 14 6 Nº de apartamento por andar 8 7 Nº de comportamento por apartamento 4
  18. 18. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 18 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 8 Nº de ac por compartimento 4 9 Nº de ac de 9000 btu por compartimento 3 10 Nº de ac de 12000 btu por Compartimento 1 11 Nº de ac de 9000 btu por prédio 336 12 Nº de ac de 12000 btu por prédio 112 13 Total dos ac’s de 9000 btu em 30 prédios 10.080 14 Total dos ac’s de 12000 btu em 30 Prédios 3.360 15 Total dos ac´s por prédio 448 16 Total de ac´s em 30 prédios 13.440 17 Produção de água no ac de 9000 btu /h 0,5 l/h 18 Produção de água no ac de 12000 btu/h 0,75 l/h Resolução : Num prédio, Água produzida por ac de 9000 btu/h 168 l/h = 0,168 m3/h Água produzida por ac de 9000 btu/dia 3.360 l/dia =3,36 m3/dia
  19. 19. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 19 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU/més 100.800l/mês =100,8 m3/mês Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU/ANO 1.209.600 L/ANO = 1209,6 M3/ANO Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU/H 84 L/H = 0,084 M3/H Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /DIA 1.680 L/DIA = 1,68 M3/DIA Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /MÊS 50.400 L/MÊS =50,4 M3/MÊS Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /ANO 604.800 L/ANO =604,8 M3/ANO Em 30 prédios, Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU /H 5.040 L/H =5,04M3/H Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU /DIA 100.800 L/DIA = 100,8 M3/DIA Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU /MÊS 3.024.000 L/MÊS = 3024 M3/MÊS Água produzida por AC de 9000 BTU /ANO 36.288.000 L/ANO =36.288 M3/ANO Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /H 2.520 L/H = 2,52 M3/H Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /DIA 50400 L/DIA = 50,4 M3/DIA Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /MÊS 1.512.000 L/MÊS =1512 M3/MÊS Água produzida por AC de 12000 BTU /ANO 18.144.000 L/ANO = 18.144 M3/ANO
  20. 20. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 20 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado CONCLUSÃO: Cada prédio produziria: Por hora 252 l/h = 0,252 m3/h Por dia 5040 l/dia = 5,04 m3/dia Por mês 151200 l/mês = 151,2 m3/mês Por ano 1.814.400 l/ano = 1.814,4 m3/ano E todos os prédios no total de 30 produziriam,: Por hora 7560 l/h = 7,56 m3/h Por dia 151.200 l/dia = 151,2 m3/dia Por mês 4.536.000 l/mês =4.536 m3/mês Por ano 54.432.000 l/ano = 54.432 m3/ano Os valores de produção de água por hora, para o aparelho com capacidade de 9000 BTU’s e 12000 BTU’s foram encontrados a partir de experiências que efectuámos, recolhendo água por um período de 24 horas dos dois aparelhos, tendo condensado respectivamente 12 e 18 litros. As experiências não foram feitas nas condições propícias devido àfraca energia eléctrica. O que nos leva a concluir que em situação de funcionamento com energia estável produzir-se-á mais água de condensação.
  21. 21. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 21 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 6. CONCLUSÃO A quantidade de água que um ar condicionado libera, depende muito da marca, da potência e do ambiente em que o aparelho de ar condicionado está a funcionar. Há alguns anos atrás, a água era barata porque era abundante. Com o crescimento populacional acentuado e desordenado, caso da cidade de Luanda, o que era abundante está a tornar-se hoje escasso. Da pressão económica e sócio-ambiental aos novos empreendimentos, no que concerne à implementação de medidas que visam a diminuição de consumo de água potávele a procura da fontes alternativas de água, todos esses factores obrigam a materialização de uma política de aproveitamento das águas com urgência. Nesta óptica, o reaproveitamento da água da condensação do ar condicionado (água destilada), pela sua característica química e física, e pelas suas diversidades de aplicações, reduziria radicalmente o uso de água potável para diversos fins. Pelo baixo custo da construção de uma instalação para captação e conservação destas águas, e pela sua obtenção a custo zero, em pouco tempo recupera-se o custo de investimento da construção da instalação para dar lugar ao ganho significativo e benefício económica e sócio-ambiental da população angolana, conforme apresentamos no cálculo simulado da sua captação.
  22. 22. Projecto Sustentável da Odebrecht 22 Reaproveitamento da Água do Ar-condicionado 7. BIBLIOGRAFIA Dr. Yunus A. Çengel, Dr. Michael A. Boles – Thermodynamics na Engineering Approach– McGraw-Hill - Second Edition FRANKLIN, Benjamin, Cooling by Evaporation (carta a John Lining), Londres, 17 de Junho de 1758 CHAVES, Flávio, Instalações de Climatização e Refrigeração, Abrantes: Instituto Politécnico de Tomar, 2009 Dicionário Técnico – Científico Ilustrado

×