Projecto reaproveitamento da água ar condicionado

The use of water from the condensation of moisture in the air by air conditioners for non-potable purposes is not a recent concept.

In Angola, we can see that the concern with environmental issues is increasingly evident. Although the use of this resource in our residences is still wasted.

With this work, we intend to demonstrate the importance of using the water coming out of the air conditioning system and propose the implementation of this project in the new urbanizations and beyond.

For a better understanding on this topic, we have prepared a small project to demonstrate the amount of water we are wasting and invite readers, the authority and the Angolan population in general to pay attention to the economic, social and environmental importance and benefits , That the conception of this project of reuse of air conditioning will bring to the Angolan population.