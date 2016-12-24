La Fidelidad de Dios A lo largo de la historia del cristianismo, en particular sobre el desarrollo de la teología cristian...
Certeza en sus declaraciones DIOS ES FIEL PORQUE TODO LO QUE HA DICHO ES VERDAD. Mateo 25:31-34; 41, 46 Conclusión.- Santi...
- Daniel (Daniel 1:8 – 12,15) - Los Amigos de Daniel (Daniel 3:14-18 , 24-25) - Jose ( Genesis 39:7-9) DIOS ES FIEL Defini...
Dios es-fiel

Dios es-fiel

Dios es-fiel

  1. 1. La Fidelidad de Dios A lo largo de la historia del cristianismo, en particular sobre el desarrollo de la teología cristiana, se ha catalogado esta doctrina “como de la más grande importancia”. Fidelidad de Dios en el Antiguo Testamento Fidelidad: Literalmente Firmeza y Figuradamente Seguridad; ……….. Definición 1: “La fidelidad de Dios es la confiabilidad de su naturaleza y propósito tal como han sido dadas a conocer por medio de la revelación y especialmente en conformidad con sus promesas”. * NÚMERO 23:19 DIOS NO ES HOMBRE, PARA QUE MIENTA, NI HIJO DE HOMBRE PARA QUE SE ARREPIENTA. EL DIJO, ¿Y NO HARÁ? HABLÓ, ¿Y NO LO EJECUTARÁ? Definición 2: “fidelidad de Dios es la fuente inagotable de consuelo y seguridad para aquellos que viven en relación correcta con Él, y son participantes de los pactos de Su promesa”. * SALMOS 20:7 ESTOS CONFÍAN EN CARROS, Y AQUÉLLOS EN CABALLOS; MAS NOSOTROS DEL NOMBRE DE JEHOVÁ NUESTRO DIOS TENDREMOS MEMORIA. * Éstos confían en sus carros de guerra, aquéllos confían en sus corceles, pero nosotros confiamos en el nombre del Señor nuestro Dios. CONFIAN EN CARROS NOSOTROS CONFIAMOS EN EL SEÑOR CONFIAN EN CABÀLLOS NOSOTROS CONFIAMOS EN EL SEÑOR SU AMOR DURARÀ SU NOMBRE TRIUNFARÀ CONFIAMOS EN EL NOMBRE DE EL SEÑOR CONFIAN EN SUS OBRAS NOSOTROS CONFIAMOS EN EL SEÑOR POR FE, NO POR OBRAS NOSOTROS CONFIAMOS EN EL SEÑOR CONFIAN EN DINERO NOSOTROS CONFIAMOS EN EL SENOR EJEMPLO:  Éxodo 3:6 – 10 ; 13:21-22 ; 14:11-15 y 21-22  Génesis 15:4-5 ; 18:11-13; 21:1-2  Mateo 14:28 Entonces le respondió Pedro, y dijo: Señor, si eres tú, MANDA QUE YO vaya a ti sobre las aguas.
  2. 2. Certeza en sus declaraciones DIOS ES FIEL PORQUE TODO LO QUE HA DICHO ES VERDAD. Mateo 25:31-34; 41, 46 Conclusión.- Santiago 1:8 ,Santiago 4:8, Mateo 23:3 A) No creer. 1) Desconfiar, no creer, dudar: 2) No tener fe, no creer: B) Ser infiel:  1 Reyes 17:10-16
  3. 3. - Daniel (Daniel 1:8 – 12,15) - Los Amigos de Daniel (Daniel 3:14-18 , 24-25) - Jose ( Genesis 39:7-9) DIOS ES FIEL Definición 3: “Él siempre tiene presente su pacto y cumple todas sus promesas que ha hecho a su pueblo… constituye para su pueblo la base de la confianza en Él, el fundamento de su esperanza y la causa de su gozo”. * JEREMÍAS 17:7 BENDITO EL VARÓN QUE CONFÍA EN JEHOVÁ, Y CUYA CONFIANZA ES JEHOVÁ. Definición 4: la fidelidad de Dios es el atributo que conlleva a la credibilidad de su ser (y así no fuera no sería digno de llamarse Dios o de oír sus palabras), con el cual no solamente garantiza el cumplimiento de sus promesas (que han de ser gloriosas, aquí en la tierra o en el cielo) sino también al ejecutar sus designios y juicios. Todo lo que ha dicho se cumplirá firmemente. FINAL: -CREYENTES: Mateo 14:31 Al momento Jesús, extendiendo la mano, asió de él, y le dijo: ¡Hombre de poca fe! ¿Por qué DUDASTE? Romanos 4:20 Tampoco dudó, por incredulidad, de la promesa de Dios, sino que se fortaleció en fe, dando gloria a Dios, 4:21 plenamente convencido de que era también poderoso para hacer todo lo que había prometido; 4:22 por lo cual también su fe le fue contada por justicia. - Lucas 2:11 que os ha Nacido hoy, en la ciudad de David, un Salvador, que es CRISTO el Señor. -2 Crónicas 7:14 Si se HUMILLARE mi pueblo, sobre el cual mi nombre es invocado, y oraren, y buscaren mi rostro, y se convirtieren de sus malos caminos; entonces yo oiré desde los cielos, y perdonaré sus pecados, y sanaré su tierra.

