Презентація з біології на тему:Презентація з біології на тему: “Історичний розвиток органічного світу.”“Історичний розвито...
ПланПлан 1.1. Вступ.Вступ. 2.2. Теорії походження життя.Теорії походження життя. 3.3. Класифікація живих організмів.Класиф...
ВступВступ -- Все змінюється… Люди народжуються і вмирають,Все змінюється… Люди народжуються і вмирають, імперії зникають,...
Теорії походження життя.Теорії походження життя. -- Зародження життя на землі доЗародження життя на землі до сьогоднішніх ...
Теорії походження життяТеорії походження життя - Ця гіпотеза є розвитком поглядівЦя гіпотеза є розвитком поглядів Ламарка ...
Теорії походження життяТеорії походження життя -- Сучасні біогенні погляди мають назвуСучасні біогенні погляди мають назву...
Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів -- В органічному світі так багато представників і всі вониВ орг...
Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів - На Галапагоських островах- На Галапагоських островах Дарвін в...
Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів -- За довгий час полеміки утвориласяЗа довгий час полеміки утво...
Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - Земля заселена різноманітнимиЗемля заселена різноманітними тваринами....
Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу -- Багато вчених не сприймалоБагато вчених не сприймало теорії Ашера і ...
Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - В сучасній науці виділяють ще один- В сучасній науці виділяють ще оди...
Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - Тож тваринний світТож тваринний світ розвивається, еволюціонує. Ті,ро...
ЦікавинкиЦікавинки
Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин -- Сьогодні відомо понад 400000 видів рослин. ВсіСьогодні відомо понад 400000 видів рослин....
Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин - Основними джерелами- Основними джерелами збереження рослиннихзбереження рослинних скамска...
Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин -- Ми можемо прослідкувати довгийМи можемо прослідкувати довгий шлях еволюції на сучаснихшл...
Представники рослинного світуПредставники рослинного світу
Сучасний органічний світСучасний органічний світ -- В сучасній біосфері налічується близько трьохВ сучасній біосфері наліч...
Список використаної літературиСписок використаної літератури 1.1. ““Загальна біологія 10-11 класи”, Київ, видавництвоЗагал...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

історичний розвиток органічного світу

38 views

Published on

Історичний розвиток

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

історичний розвиток органічного світу

  1. 1. Презентація з біології на тему:Презентація з біології на тему: “Історичний розвиток органічного світу.”“Історичний розвиток органічного світу.” Роботу виконавРоботу виконав учень 11 класуучень 11 класу Крупської ЗШКрупської ЗШ I-IIII-III ст.ст. Городенець Анатолій.Городенець Анатолій. с. Крупськес. Крупське
  2. 2. ПланПлан 1.1. Вступ.Вступ. 2.2. Теорії походження життя.Теорії походження життя. 3.3. Класифікація живих організмів.Класифікація живих організмів. 4.4. Еволюція тваринного світу.Еволюція тваринного світу. 5.5. Еволюція рослин.Еволюція рослин. 6.6. Сучасний органічний світ.Сучасний органічний світ. 7.7. Список використаної літератури.Список використаної літератури.
  3. 3. ВступВступ -- Все змінюється… Люди народжуються і вмирають,Все змінюється… Люди народжуються і вмирають, імперії зникають, війни закінчуються і світ, в якомуімперії зникають, війни закінчуються і світ, в якому все це проходить, теж змінюється. За більш як тривсе це проходить, теж змінюється. За більш як три мільйони років, коли змільйони років, коли з``явився перша ознака життя,явився перша ознака життя, наш світ змінився до невпізнанності. Багатонаш світ змінився до невпізнанності. Багато організмів вимерло, багато вижило і активноорганізмів вимерло, багато вижило і активно розвиваються. Із найпростіших одноклітиннихрозвиваються. Із найпростіших одноклітинних організмів утворилося багато створінь і що самеорганізмів утворилося багато створінь і що саме головне – людина одна із них. А як виникло життя наголовне – людина одна із них. А як виникло життя на нашій планеті? Хто його сотворив? Бог, закони хімії,нашій планеті? Хто його сотворив? Бог, закони хімії, фізико-хімічні процеси? Я спробую пролити світло нафізико-хімічні процеси? Я спробую пролити світло на ці нелегкі питання!ці нелегкі питання!
  4. 4. Теорії походження життя.Теорії походження життя. -- Зародження життя на землі доЗародження життя на землі до сьогоднішніх днів є загадкою.сьогоднішніх днів є загадкою. Багато вчених різних часівБагато вчених різних часів пропонували свої теорії, тапропонували свої теорії, та суспільство прийняло декількасуспільство прийняло декілька теорій, які вважало найбільштеорій, які вважало найбільш реальними. Першою теорієюреальними. Першою теорією вважаласявважалася гіпотеза абіогенезугіпотеза абіогенезу.. Її у 1820 році висловив Жан-Її у 1820 році висловив Жан- Батист Ламарк. Цю гіпотезуБатист Ламарк. Цю гіпотезу згодом підтримали Геккель ізгодом підтримали Геккель і Тімірязєв. За їхнім твердженнямТімірязєв. За їхнім твердженням у первісному океані в результатіу первісному океані в результаті певних хімічних реакціїпевних хімічних реакції утворилися органічні речовини.утворилися органічні речовини. Потім вже з них утворилисяПотім вже з них утворилися доклітинні форми життя.доклітинні форми життя. Поступово ці доклітинні формиПоступово ці доклітинні форми життя перетворилися на клітинніжиття перетворилися на клітинні організми.організми.
  5. 5. Теорії походження життяТеорії походження життя - Ця гіпотеза є розвитком поглядівЦя гіпотеза є розвитком поглядів Ламарка на еволюцію як процесЛамарка на еволюцію як процес поступового переходу з нижчогопоступового переходу з нижчого щабля організації до вищого.щабля організації до вищого. Але теорія Ламарка не малаАле теорія Ламарка не мала міцних позицій у суспільстві. Томуміцних позицій у суспільстві. Тому учений Міллер вирішив перевіритиучений Міллер вирішив перевірити її. Дослідник взяв апарат, якийїї. Дослідник взяв апарат, який показаний поруч. До колби наливпоказаний поруч. До колби налив морської води, з двох електродівморської води, з двох електродів створив міні-блискавку. Колбу зстворив міні-блискавку. Колбу з водою підігрівав. Пара, якаводою підігрівав. Пара, яка утворювалась проходила крізьутворювалась проходила крізь “Зону блискавки” і конденсувалася“Зону блискавки” і конденсувалася у іншій колбі. Ця реакція тривалау іншій колбі. Ця реакція тривала тиждень. В результаті утворилисятиждень. В результаті утворилися органічні речовини –органічні речовини – амінокислоти. Це доводилоамінокислоти. Це доводило правоту гіпотези Жана-Батистаправоту гіпотези Жана-Батиста Ламарка.Ламарка.
  6. 6. Теорії походження життяТеорії походження життя -- Сучасні біогенні погляди мають назвуСучасні біогенні погляди мають назву ““гіпотези пансперміїгіпотези панспермії”. Вперше одну із”. Вперше одну із гіпотез панспермії сформулювавгіпотез панспермії сформулював видатний шведський фізик Арреніус.видатний шведський фізик Арреніус. Суть гіпотез полягає у тому, що спориСуть гіпотез полягає у тому, що спори здатні витримувати дуже низькіздатні витримувати дуже низькі температури(-273*С), жорсткетемператури(-273*С), жорстке радіаційне, ультрафіолетоверадіаційне, ультрафіолетове випромінювання. Тані умови подібнівипромінювання. Тані умови подібні до космічного простору. Отже, споридо космічного простору. Отже, спори завдяки своїй мізерній масі можуть підзавдяки своїй мізерній масі можуть під тиском світла залишати атмосферу.тиском світла залишати атмосферу. Звідти за двадцять діб можутьЗвідти за двадцять діб можуть долетіти до орбіти Марса. Такимдолетіти до орбіти Марса. Таким чином спори можуть потрапляти начином спори можуть потрапляти на будь-яку планету. Підтвердженнямбудь-яку планету. Підтвердженням цього були знайдені їхні залишки уцього були знайдені їхні залишки у метеоритах. Тоді і на нашу планетуметеоритах. Тоді і на нашу планету таким же чином могли потрапититаким же чином могли потрапити спори і зародитися життя!спори і зародитися життя!
  7. 7. Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів -- В органічному світі так багато представників і всі вониВ органічному світі так багато представників і всі вони чимось відрізняються один від одного. Чим більшечимось відрізняються один від одного. Чим більше проводили досліджень тим більше було відкритопроводили досліджень тим більше було відкрито різних живих організмів. А як їх називати ірізних живих організмів. А як їх називати і розпізнавати їм подібних? Безперечно, потрібнарозпізнавати їм подібних? Безперечно, потрібна система класифікації живих організмів. Першусистема класифікації живих організмів. Першу класифікацію створив Жан-Батист Ламарк. Вінкласифікацію створив Жан-Батист Ламарк. Він відділив хребетних і безхребетних тварин у різнівідділив хребетних і безхребетних тварин у різні групи, провів чітку межу між ними. Далі Чарльз Дарвінгрупи, провів чітку межу між ними. Далі Чарльз Дарвін під час своєї ппід час своєї п``ятирічної подорожі на британськомуятирічної подорожі на британському кораблі “Бігл”, де був натуралістом, відкривкораблі “Бігл”, де був натуралістом, відкрив різноманітність тваринного світу Галапагоськихрізноманітність тваринного світу Галапагоських островів.островів.
  8. 8. Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів - На Галапагоських островах- На Галапагоських островах Дарвін відкрив 14 видів вДарвін відкрив 14 видів в``юрків.юрків. Та кожний з представників видуТа кожний з представників виду відрізнявся один від одного.відрізнявся один від одного. Дарвін пояснив це тим, щоДарвін пояснив це тим, що незважаючи на подібністьнезважаючи на подібність флори островів пташкифлори островів пташки харчуються різною їжею. Одніхарчуються різною їжею. Одні мали міцні короткі дзьоби імали міцні короткі дзьоби і харчувалися плодами рослин,харчувалися плодами рослин, інші – тонкі дзьоби голкоподібноїінші – тонкі дзьоби голкоподібної форми і харчувалися комахами.форми і харчувалися комахами. Таким чином всі пташкиТаким чином всі пташки відносилися до одного виду тавідносилися до одного виду та різних родин. Галапагоськірізних родин. Галапагоські острови принесли ще багатоострови принесли ще багато прикладів розділення видів.прикладів розділення видів.
  9. 9. Класифікація живих організмівКласифікація живих організмів -- За довгий час полеміки утвориласяЗа довгий час полеміки утворилася устояна класифікація організмів.устояна класифікація організмів. Весь сучасний органічний світВесь сучасний органічний світ поділяється на вид, рід, родина,поділяється на вид, рід, родина, ряд (в ботаніці – порядок), клас,ряд (в ботаніці – порядок), клас, тип (у ботаніці – відділ), царство.тип (у ботаніці – відділ), царство. Крім основної класифікації існуєКрім основної класифікації існує також допоміжні категорії: підвид,також допоміжні категорії: підвид, підродина, надродина, підряд,підродина, надродина, підряд, надряд, надклас, підтип, надтип,надряд, надклас, підтип, надтип, підцарство. Наука, яка вивчаєпідцарство. Наука, яка вивчає різноманітність видів називаєтьсярізноманітність видів називається систематика, а цілих екосистем –систематика, а цілих екосистем – біогеографія, біогеоценологія.біогеографія, біогеоценологія. Різні види обРізні види об``єднують у групи,єднують у групи, різних категорій, кожна з яких маєрізних категорій, кожна з яких має свою латинську назву.свою латинську назву.
  10. 10. Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - Земля заселена різноманітнимиЗемля заселена різноманітними тваринами. Століттями людитваринами. Століттями люди вважали, що форми тварин завждивважали, що форми тварин завжди залишаються незмінними. Та цезалишаються незмінними. Та це була помилкова думка. Одними збула помилкова думка. Одними з перших, хто спромігся пояснити чиперших, хто спромігся пояснити чи спростувати різноманітністьспростувати різноманітність тваринного світу були французькийтваринного світу були французький натураліст Жорж Кювнатураліст Жорж Кюв``є та вченийє та вчений Джеймс Ашер. КувДжеймс Ашер. Кув``є визнававє визнавав різноманітність живих організмів нарізноманітність живих організмів на Землі, але вважав, що вимиранняЗемлі, але вважав, що вимирання видів спричинене різкими змінами.видів спричинене різкими змінами. А от Ашер створив біблійнуА от Ашер створив біблійну хронологію, за якою світ булохронологію, за якою світ було створено 23 жовтня 4004р. до Р.Х. остворено 23 жовтня 4004р. до Р.Х. о 9 годині ранку. Така теорія9 годині ранку. Така теорія відкидала еволюцію видів.відкидала еволюцію видів.
  11. 11. Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу -- Багато вчених не сприймалоБагато вчених не сприймало теорії Ашера і Кювтеорії Ашера і Кюв``є серйозно.є серйозно. Тож дослідження тривали. БулоТож дослідження тривали. Було виявлено скамвиявлено скам``янілі решткиянілі рештки доісторичних істот. Випадки здоісторичних істот. Випадки з скамскам``яними рештками булияними рештками були непоодинокі. Це сталонепоодинокі. Це стало поштовхом до розвиткупоштовхом до розвитку палеоткології. Великий вченийпалеоткології. Великий вчений Дарвін випустив декілька книгДарвін випустив декілька книг про еволюцію тваринного іпро еволюцію тваринного і рослинного світу, еволюціюрослинного світу, еволюцію видів. Було встановлено, що всевидів. Було встановлено, що все ж таки тварини змінюються вж таки тварини змінюються в процесі еволюції. Одним зпроцесі еволюції. Одним з факторів еволюції є природнийфакторів еволюції є природний добір: слабкі істоти певного видудобір: слабкі істоти певного виду вимирають, а виживаютьвимирають, а виживають найбільш пристосовані.найбільш пристосовані.
  12. 12. Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - В сучасній науці виділяють ще один- В сучасній науці виділяють ще один шлях еволюції – мутацію. Всі сільськішлях еволюції – мутацію. Всі сільські жителі, які мають присадибні ділянкижителі, які мають присадибні ділянки саджають картоплю і знають просаджають картоплю і знають про лиховісного Колорадського жука. Длялиховісного Колорадського жука. Для боротьби із цим шкідникомборотьби із цим шкідником використовують отрутохімікати. Великавикористовують отрутохімікати. Велика частина жука помирає а невеликачастина жука помирає а невелика частина ні! Ці жуки пристосовуються дочастина ні! Ці жуки пристосовуються до отрути, мутують і дають потомство,отрути, мутують і дають потомство, якому не завдає шкоди отрута. Подібнеякому не завдає шкоди отрута. Подібне відбувається із метеликами, яківідбувається із метеликами, які проживають на території фабрик чипроживають на території фабрик чи заводів. Білі помітні на смозі дерев, тожзаводів. Білі помітні на смозі дерев, тож їх поїдають хижаки. Але метеликиїх поїдають хижаки. Але метелики утворили забарвлення, з яким непомітніутворили забарвлення, з яким непомітні на фоні природи. Так і виживають.на фоні природи. Так і виживають.
  13. 13. Еволюція тваринного світуЕволюція тваринного світу - Тож тваринний світТож тваринний світ розвивається, еволюціонує. Ті,розвивається, еволюціонує. Ті, хто не зможе пристосуватися дохто не зможе пристосуватися до життя у світі деградують,життя у світі деградують, вимирають. Буває таке, що видивимирають. Буває таке, що види змішуються, ось як наприкладзмішуються, ось як наприклад коні змішані із зебрами. Такіконі змішані із зебрами. Такі особини не будуть даватиособини не будуть давати потомство і не можуть існувати,потомство і не можуть існувати, тож вимруть. Такі види можутьтож вимруть. Такі види можуть вижити тільки при доглядівижити тільки при догляді людини і будуть вважатисялюдини і будуть вважатися декоративними.декоративними. - Дивно, але і ми, люди, є зразкомДивно, але і ми, люди, є зразком еволюції живих створінь – відеволюції живих створінь – від мавп до вищих розумних істот.мавп до вищих розумних істот. Але всі живі істоти виникли ізАле всі живі істоти виникли із найпростіших організмівнайпростіших організмів шляхом… еволюції!шляхом… еволюції!
  14. 14. ЦікавинкиЦікавинки
  15. 15. Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин -- Сьогодні відомо понад 400000 видів рослин. ВсіСьогодні відомо понад 400000 видів рослин. Всі вони виникли від спільного предка. Ізвони виникли від спільного предка. Із доісторичного світового океану вийшли першідоісторичного світового океану вийшли перші рослини. Вини не могли існувати без води, тожрослини. Вини не могли існувати без води, тож осідали на болотах. Деякі рослини все ж такиосідали на болотах. Деякі рослини все ж таки залишилися в океані і на сьогоднішній часзалишилися в океані і на сьогоднішній час представлені багатьма видами водоростей,представлені багатьма видами водоростей, плавунів. А ті, що вийшли на суходіл почалиплавунів. А ті, що вийшли на суходіл почали розвиватися, еволюціонувати, утворюючи новірозвиватися, еволюціонувати, утворюючи нові види. Без рослин наша планета не набула такихвиди. Без рослин наша планета не набула таких властивостей, які має сьогодні, адже рослинівластивостей, які має сьогодні, адже рослині здатні утворювати із вуглекислого газу кисень,здатні утворювати із вуглекислого газу кисень, синтезувати інші органічні речовини. В цьомусинтезувати інші органічні речовини. В цьому складному еволюційному процесі рослини, якіскладному еволюційному процесі рослини, які не змогли пристосуватися до умов існування,не змогли пристосуватися до умов існування, вимерли. Палеоботаніки, які знаходили івимерли. Палеоботаніки, які знаходили і вивчали рослинні скамвивчали рослинні скам``янілості, зустрілися зянілості, зустрілися з проблемою – рослини не мають скелета і дужепроблемою – рослини не мають скелета і дуже погано зберігаються. Та залишки, все ж таки,погано зберігаються. Та залишки, все ж таки, знаходилися.знаходилися.
  16. 16. Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин - Основними джерелами- Основними джерелами збереження рослиннихзбереження рослинних скамскам``янілостей були пластиянілостей були пласти гірської породи, які були вікомгірської породи, які були віком більш як три мільярди років!більш як три мільярди років! Це було підтвердженням, щоЦе було підтвердженням, що життя в повній різноманітностіжиття в повній різноманітності виникло саме з появоювиникло саме з появою рослин. Атмосферарослин. Атмосфера утворилася за допомогоюутворилася за допомогою життєвих процесів рослин.життєвих процесів рослин. Суходіл починав змінюватися.Суходіл починав змінюватися. За декілька довгих ерЗа декілька довгих ер рослинний світ дуже змінився.рослинний світ дуже змінився. Це ми можемо побачити ізЦе ми можемо побачити із таблиці, поданої праворуч.таблиці, поданої праворуч.
  17. 17. Еволюція рослинЕволюція рослин -- Ми можемо прослідкувати довгийМи можемо прослідкувати довгий шлях еволюції на сучаснихшлях еволюції на сучасних представниках фауни. В відділі 1представниках фауни. В відділі 1 найпростіші рослини не мали нінайпростіші рослини не мали ні коренів, ні листків. У відділі 2коренів, ні листків. У відділі 2 помітно, що рослини здобули впомітно, що рослини здобули в процесі еволюції листки, але непроцесі еволюції листки, але не мають справжніх коренів. А от умають справжніх коренів. А от у відділі 3 папоротеподібні євідділі 3 папоротеподібні є коріння, стебло, до якогокоріння, стебло, до якого прикріплені листки. Мають різногоприкріплені листки. Мають різного типу тканини, провідні системи.типу тканини, провідні системи. Рослини відділу 4 розмножуютьсяРослини відділу 4 розмножуються насінням, мають кореневунасінням, мають кореневу систему, стебла і листки, провіднісистему, стебла і листки, провідні шляхи, складнушляхи, складну систему тканин.систему тканин.
  18. 18. Представники рослинного світуПредставники рослинного світу
  19. 19. Сучасний органічний світСучасний органічний світ -- В сучасній біосфері налічується близько трьохВ сучасній біосфері налічується близько трьох мільйонів живих істот – 2 мільйони тварин, 300 тисячмільйонів живих істот – 2 мільйони тварин, 300 тисяч рослин, і всі інші – гриби, прокаріот, віруси. Весь цейрослин, і всі інші – гриби, прокаріот, віруси. Весь цей різноманітний органічний світ утворився за 3,8 млрд.різноманітний органічний світ утворився за 3,8 млрд. років. Важкий еволюційний шлях пройшли йогороків. Важкий еволюційний шлях пройшли його представники. Одні – вимерли, інші пристосувалисяпредставники. Одні – вимерли, інші пристосувалися чи мутували. Та життя продовжує змінюватися ічи мутували. Та життя продовжує змінюватися і зміни не зупинити. Можливо, людина теж змінитьзміни не зупинити. Можливо, людина теж змінить свою форму, залежно від розвитку нашої планети.свою форму, залежно від розвитку нашої планети. Життя тривало майже 4 мільярди років. Триває іЖиття тривало майже 4 мільярди років. Триває і буде тривати ще багато ер, періодів і поколінь!буде тривати ще багато ер, періодів і поколінь!
  20. 20. Список використаної літературиСписок використаної літератури 1.1. ““Загальна біологія 10-11 класи”, Київ, видавництвоЗагальна біологія 10-11 класи”, Київ, видавництво “Генеза”.“Генеза”. 2.2. ““Древо познания”, видавництво “МаршаллДрево познания”, видавництво “Маршалл Кавендиш.”Кавендиш.” !! Висловлюється вдячність найкращому вчителю біології і хіміїВисловлюється вдячність найкращому вчителю біології і хімії Тасенко О.В. : я дякую Вам за науку, яку Ви відкрили для менеТасенко О.В. : я дякую Вам за науку, яку Ви відкрили для мене і зі мною!і зі мною! Від автора.Від автора. P.SP.S: “Зі знаннями до учнів,: “Зі знаннями до учнів, З учнями до знань!”З учнями до знань!”

×