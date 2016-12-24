презентація досвіду роботи теорія

Презентація досвіду роботи вчителя хімії та біології Тасенко Олександра Васильовича Крупська загальноосвітня школа І – ІІІ...
Причини кризи традиційної системи • надлишковість знань; • їх розірваність; • слабкий зв’язок з дійсністю, потребами практ...
Основні тлумачення поняття “ компетентність ” Великий тлумачний словник сучасної української мови: • Який має достатні зна...
Ключові компетентності Ключові Загальнопредметні Предметні
Шляхи реалізації розвитку інформаційної компетентності учнів • Розвиток умінь учнів працювати з підручником, з текстом, ви...
Інформаційні революції суспільства • період друкарського слова (перший друкарський станок – 1455 р.), який тривав близько ...
Історична довідка урядова постанова "Про заходи щодо забезпечення комп’ютерної грамотності учнів середніх навчальних закла...
Інформац́ійно-комун́ікаційні технол́огії (ІКТ, від англ. Information and communications technology, ICT) ІКТ Технічні засо...
Державна політика2010 Про впровадження освітнього інноваційного проекту "Альфанетшкола". Сайт проекту Щодо поширення модел...
Державна цільова програма “Сто відсотків” Поліпшення якості освіти в умовах розбудови інформаційного суспільства та конкур...
Створення сучасних електронних навчальних матеріалів і організація ефективного доступу до них через мережу Інтернет 1) Ств...
Запровадження ІКТ в освіті Пізнання Переконування Рішення Впровадження Підтвердження 1 2 3 4 5
Можливості використання Демонстрація біологічних об'єктів, явищ Лабораторні та практичні роботи Створення і показ презента...
Програмне забезпечення • О. Козленкo зазначає, що на сьогодні існує три можливості використання мультимедійних програм на ...
ІКТ для лабораторних та практичних робіт • Ю. Дорошенко, Н. Семенюк, Л. Семко у роботі «Біологія та екологія з комп’ютером...
Використання ІКТ Сучасний урок Формування ключових компетенцій Об’єктивний контроль знань Доступ до найрізноманіт- нішої і...
Є. Неведомська досліджує та характеризує рівні інформаційно-комп’ютерних систем, які формують критерії якості теоретичної ...
Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повин...
НЕ вставляйте в презентацію «аби що» !
Застосування ІКТ в навчальному процесі Етап уроку Прийоми та методи Можливі варіанти застосування ІКТ Переваги використанн...
Модель сучасного вчителя
Завдання для подальшої педагогічної діяльності Учитель готується до найкращого уроку все життя В.О.Сухомлинський здатність...
презентація досвіду роботи теорія

  1. 1. Презентація досвіду роботи вчителя хімії та біології Тасенко Олександра Васильовича Крупська загальноосвітня школа І – ІІІ ступенів , Кіровоградського району, Кіровоградської області Теоретичне обґрунтування змісту методичної проблеми “Використання ІКТ на уроках хімії та біології як засіб формування інформаційної компетентності учнів з використанням краєзнавчого матеріалу” Тасенко О.В.
  2. 2. Причини кризи традиційної системи • надлишковість знань; • їх розірваність; • слабкий зв’язок з дійсністю, потребами практики; • неузгодженість між освітніми ланками; • взаємне дублювання змісту. Компетентнісний підхід • спрямованість процесу навчання на формування і розвиток ключових (базових і основних) та предметних компетенцій особистості. • Компетенцію слід розуміти як задану вимогу, норму навчання школяра, а компетентність – як його реально сформовані особистісні якості і мінімальний досвід діяльності.
  3. 3. Основні тлумачення поняття “ компетентність ” Великий тлумачний словник сучасної української мови: • Який має достатні знання в якій- небудь галузі; • Який має певні повноваження, повноправний. • Обізнаний в певній галузі, знаючий. Експерт Ради Європи Вало Хутмахер • Поняття , що за суттю ближче до “знаю як ”, ніж до “знаю що”. • Члени Міжнародної комісії Ради Європи: • як комплекс ставлень, цінностей, знань і навичок, якими забезпечується спроможність особистості сприймати та задовольняти індивідуальні і соціальні потреби. • В. В. Раєвський, А. В. Хуторський: • результат набуття компетенцій. • С. Шишов: • Здатність ( уміння) діяти на основі здобутих знань, наявність досвіду самостійної діяльності на основі універсальних знань. • Л. В. Резнічеко: • Загальна здатність і готовність до діяльності, що опирається на знання і досвід набутий у процесі навчання і виховання.
  4. 4. Ключові компетентності Ключові Загальнопредметні Предметні
  5. 5. Шляхи реалізації розвитку інформаційної компетентності учнів • Розвиток умінь учнів працювати з підручником, з текстом, виділяти головну думку, робити висновки; • Стимулювання роботи з різними джерелами інформації, використання додаткової літератури; • Використання завдань, пов’язаних з аналізом таблиць, схем, діаграм, графіків тощо; • Консультування учнів ; • Забезпечення спільного обговорення в групі (уміння слухати, не переходити на особистості, спілкуватися раціонально); • Використання комп’ютерних програм як джерел інформації; • Формування в учнів вмінь та навичок складати конспекти, плани, схеми, тези, робити рецензії; • Залучення учнів до перегляду телевізійних передач відповідно до навчальних тем курсу біології; • Залучення учнів до використання новітніх інформаційних технологій; • Використання можливостей Інтернету в процесі опрацювання питань сучасного розвитку біологічної науки та технології. Тасенко Л.О.
  6. 6. Інформаційні революції суспільства • період друкарського слова (перший друкарський станок – 1455 р.), який тривав близько 500 років. • Період технічних засобів навчання (винахід фотографії, радіо, 1895 р., магнітного запису звука, потім телебачення, відеомагнітофону; 50-60-ті рр. ХХст. – проекційні апарати, слайди, епіпосібники, навчальні кінофільми, навчальні телепередачі; з 70-их – з’явився компактний відеомагнітофон, що розповсюджується як засіб навчання, 1946 р. – перша ЕВМ); І • комп’ютерний період (1976 р. – перший персональний комп’ютер, що призвело до підвищення об’єму і швидкості передачі інформації, вступу суспільства до нової інформаційної ери) ІІ • Третя інформаційна революція – період глобальних комп’ютерних мереж (виникнення глобальних мереж і Інтернету, відбувається інформатизація суспільства) ІІІ
  7. 7. Історична довідка урядова постанова "Про заходи щодо забезпечення комп’ютерної грамотності учнів середніх навчальних закладів і широкого впровадження електронно- обчислювальної техніки в навчальний процес", прийнята у 1985 році У 1988 році робоча група під головуванням академіка Андрія Петровича Єршова запропонувала до обговорення Концепцію інформатизації освіти, в якій давалося визначення поняттям "інформатизація суспільства", "інформатизація освіти" і впроваджено термін "нова інформаційна технологія" (НІТ) Дидактичні проблеми і перспективи використання інформаційних технологій у навчанні досліджувала Ірена Веньямінівна Роберт; психологічні основи комп'ютерного навчання визначив Ю.І.Машбіц; систему підготовки вчителя до використання інформаційної технології в навчальному процесі запропонував і обґрунтував М.І.Жалдак. Американському вченому С.Пейперту належить ідея "комп’ютерних навчальних середовищ", на якій базується більшість сучасних комп’ютерних програм.
  8. 8. Інформац́ійно-комун́ікаційні технол́огії (ІКТ, від англ. Information and communications technology, ICT) ІКТ Технічні засоби (комп'ютери, мультимедійні проектори, сенсорні дошки) Програмні засоби Спеціально створене для системи освіти інформаційне забезпечення в Інтернеті Методичне забезпечення щодо використання ІКТ в освіті
  9. 9. Державна політика2010 Про впровадження освітнього інноваційного проекту "Альфанетшкола". Сайт проекту Щодо поширення моделі електронного засобу «КУРС: Освіта» Про схвалення Концепції Державної цільової програми впровадження у навчально-виховний процес загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів інформаційно- комунікаційних технологій "Сто відсотків" на період до 2015 року «Про заходи щодо забезпечення пріоритетного розвитку освіти в Україні» 2011 Про проведення моніторингового дослідження стану впровадження інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій у загальноосвітніх навчальних закладах Щодо проведення тренінгів "Вчителі в онлайні" Про проведення всеукраїнського освітнього туру компанії "Майкрософт Україна" Щодо організації навчання вчителів з використання інформаційно- комунікаційних технологій ДЕРЖАВНА ЦІЛЬОВА ПРОГРАМА. Впровадження у навчально-виховний процес загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій "Сто відсотків" на період до 2015 року. "Про затвердження плану заходів з проведення у 2011 році Року освіти та інформаційного суспільства" Про заходи щодо впровадження електронного навчального контенту
  10. 10. Державна цільова програма “Сто відсотків” Поліпшення якості освіти в умовах розбудови інформаційного суспільства та конкурентоспроможної економіки шляхом: • стовідсоткового забезпечення освітніми інформаційними електронними ресурсами, • стовідсоткового оволодіння освітянами інформаційно- комунікаційними технологіями на рівні європейських стандартів, • стовідсоткової підготовленості учнів до використання інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій у розв’язуванні життєвих практичних завдань, • стовідсоткового забезпечення усім громадянам країни доступу до якісної освіти через упровадження дистанційного навчання, • стовідсоткового комп’ютерного та комунікаційного обладнання освітніх установ.
  11. 11. Створення сучасних електронних навчальних матеріалів і організація ефективного доступу до них через мережу Інтернет 1) Створення відкритих освітніх ресурсів, навчальних посібників, енциклопедій та курсів для кожного навчального предмету інваріантної частини навчальних планів 2) Здійснення конверсії підручників та навчальних матеріалів в електронну форму, створення електронних підручників. 3) Створення відкритих тематичних цифрових архівів стандартизованих інформаційних освітніх і методичних ресурсів з навчальних предметів 4) Розробка та впровадження механізму добору навчальних матеріалів для публікації у відкритих тематичних цифрових освітніх архівах 5) Забезпечення вільного доступу до електронних навчальних матеріалів та організація зворотного зв'язку (рецензування, консультації), обмін передовим педагогічним досвідом, проведення майстер-класів.
  12. 12. Запровадження ІКТ в освіті Пізнання Переконування Рішення Впровадження Підтвердження 1 2 3 4 5
  13. 13. Можливості використання Демонстрація біологічних об'єктів, явищ Лабораторні та практичні роботи Створення і показ презентацій Підготовка до олімпіад Проектна діяльність Демонстрація статичних і диинамічних моделей Контроль знань Джерело інформації Тасенко Л.О. Г. Клейман у роботі розглядає можливості використання комп’ютерів у галузі освіти та зазначає, що комп’ютери дозволяють удосконалювати сучасні методи викладання багатьох дисциплін, зокрема біології і наводить різноманітні способи використання комп’ютера на уроці біології.
  14. 14. Програмне забезпечення • О. Козленкo зазначає, що на сьогодні існує три можливості використання мультимедійних програм на уроках біології, як засобів навчання : • це використання окремих типів файлів (зображення, аудіо, відео, анімація); • створення власних уроків (інтеграція різних об’єктів в одну формат- презентацію або веб-сторінку); • використання існуючих мультимедійних програм (електронних підручників). + - Готовий матеріал, який можна використовувати на будь-якому уроці Матеріал не піддається корекції, його можна використовувати тільки в даній програмі, відсутність простору для творчості учителя Електронний вчитель Занудний, однотонний голос, без інтонацій Звукові ряди та відеофільми В багатьох ППЗ без звуку Наявність конструктора уроку Досить складний для самостійного опрацювання
  15. 15. ІКТ для лабораторних та практичних робіт • Ю. Дорошенко, Н. Семенюк, Л. Семко у роботі «Біологія та екологія з комп’ютером» аналізують можливості комп’ютерної підтримки лабораторних і практичних робіт з біології, а також наводять методичні рекомендації по використанню комп’ютерних програм при вивченні біології.
  16. 16. Використання ІКТ Сучасний урок Формування ключових компетенцій Об’єктивний контроль знань Доступ до найрізноманіт- нішої інформації Можливість самоствердження та самореалізації Індивідуалізація навчання Підвищення мотивації та інтересу до навчання Залучення учнів до активної навчально- пізнавальної діяльності Розвиток абстрактного та творчого мислення Переваги використан ня ІКТ Тасенко Л.О. Н. Матяш, вивчаючи питання комп’ютерної підтримки шкільного курсу біології, наголошує на її необхідності для підвищення ефективності уроку та результативності навчального процесу.
  17. 17. Є. Неведомська досліджує та характеризує рівні інформаційно-комп’ютерних систем, які формують критерії якості теоретичної та практичної реалізації педагогічних комп’ютерних засобів, а також розглядає позитивні та негативні моменти використання комп’ютерних технологій під час навчання біології. Існуючі недоліки та проблеми застосування ІКТ У вчителів недостатньо часу для підготовки до уроку, на якому використовуються комп'ютери; Недостатня комп'ютерна грамотність вчителя; Складно інтегрувати комп'ютер у поурочні структуру занять; Не вистачає комп'ютерного часу на всіх; У шкільному розкладі не передбачено час для використання Інтернет на уроках; При недостатній мотивації до роботи учні часто відволікаються Існує ймовірність, що, захопившись застосуванням ІКТ на уроках, учитель перейде від розвивального навчання до наочно-ілюстративних методів. Шляхи подолання включити обов’язково спецкурс до тематики проведення курсів перепідготовки вчителів розробити систему тематичних тренінгів та спецкурсів розробка та впровадження методики застосування ІКТ на уроках узагальнення основних принципів, способів роботи на уроці з використанням ІКТ, застерігання від типових помилок забезпечення матеріальної бази
  18. 18. Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим Шрифт повинен бути достатньо великим
  19. 19. НЕ вставляйте в презентацію «аби що» !
  20. 20. Застосування ІКТ в навчальному процесі Етап уроку Прийоми та методи Можливі варіанти застосування ІКТ Переваги використання ІКТ Мотивація «фантастична добавка», «дивуй», відстрочена загадка», «мозковий штурм», «асоціації» показ відео фрагменту про цікаву тварину або явище, підбірка ілюстрацій, питання творчої лабораторії створення атмосфери зацікавленості, бажання дізнатися нове, знайти розв’язок, Актуалізація опорних знань та перевірка домашнього завдання «вірю – не вірю», «так – ні», «знайди помилку», «рецензія», «логічні ряди» ілюстровані логічні ряди тварин, рослин, слайди з підбіркою питань чи з текстом, ілюстрації тварин з помилками художників оптимізація процесу, так як учні не чекають наступного питання, а працюють в своєму ритмі, створення умов для самовираження учнів Вивчення нового матеріалу «павучки», «кубування», «опорні схеми», «посилена лекція» звукові ряди, електронний вчитель, відео фрагменти, флеш-анімації, інтерактивні моделі, структуровані схеми чіткість, логічність і послідовність, значна ілюстративність, можливість використання динамічних моделей для пояснення складних явищ або процесів, які у реальному світі тривають дні або роки, можливість зазирнути у мікроскопічний світ, полегшення сприйняття і засвоєння навчального матеріалу Рефлексія «підіб’ємо підсумки», «незакінчене речення», «діаграма Вена», «авторське крісло», «Мікрофон» робота з ілюстративним рядом, моделями тварин чи рослин, побудова асоціативних рядів, виконання лабораторних та практичних робіт, тестування відсутність проблеми недостатньої матеріальної бази, можливість проведення ігрових конкурсів, реалізація завдань, визначених учителем та диференціація навчання, захист учнівських проектів Тасенко Л.О.
  21. 21. Модель сучасного вчителя
  22. 22. Завдання для подальшої педагогічної діяльності Учитель готується до найкращого уроку все життя В.О.Сухомлинський здатність бачити в учневі особистість прагнення до самовдосконалення творча особистість учителя Володіння сучасними методиками базові знання з предмету організаційні здібності Професіоналізм учителя ДЯКУЮ ЗА УВАГУ Тасенко О. В.

×