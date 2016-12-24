шапкові гриби

І на гірці, і під гіркою, Під березою, і під ялинкою, Хороводами і в ряд, В шапках молодці стоять.
Ознаки грибів, • які зближують їх з тваринами : • гетеротрофний спосіб життя • наявність запасного продукту-глікогену • ві...
мукор дріжджі Одноклітинні Багатоклітинні шапкові пеніцил трутовики Будова грибів
шляпкашляпка грибниця (міцелій)грибниця (міцелій) плодове тілоплодове тіло ніжканіжка Будова гриба.Будова гриба. спориспори
Живлення грибів СапротрофніСапротрофні СимбіонтиСимбіонти ПаразитиПаразити ХижакиХижаки
• Виріс гриб на тонкій ніжціВиріс гриб на тонкій ніжці • Встань і ти постій хоч трішки,Встань і ти постій хоч трішки, • Да...
Їстивні гриби.Їстивні гриби.
ГрибиГриби — ситний, поживний продукт.— ситний, поживний продукт. Сушені білі гриби, солені грузді таСушені білі гриби, со...
Гриби містятьГриби містять цінні минеральніцінні минеральні речовини, вітаміни,речовини, вітаміни, экстрактивніэкстрактивн...
На території України налічуєтьсяНа території України налічується близько 100 видів їстивних грибів,близько 100 видів їстив...
БілийБілий грибгриб В деякихВ деяких областяхобластях його називають такожйого називають також боровик, біловик абоборовик...
ПідосиновикПідосиновик Славиться своїмСлавиться своїм хорошим смаком вхорошим смаком в жареному вигляді,жареному вигляді, ...
ЛисичкаЛисичка Має приємний смак, тільки дещо трохиМає приємний смак, тільки дещо трохи жорсткувата. Лисички можна варить,...
ПідберезовикПідберезовик За смаком підберезовикиЗа смаком підберезовики мало поступаютьсямало поступаються білим грибам, ї...
ШампиньйонШампиньйон Інколи його називаютьІнколи його називають печерицяпечериця. Цінний и дуже. Цінний и дуже смачний гри...
ГруздьГруздь Росте в змішанихРосте в змішаних лісах, березняках, як правилолісах, березняках, як правило великими групами ...
ОпеньокОпеньок Широко поширена і друга його назваШироко поширена і друга його назва -- осінній грибосінній гриб. Особливо ...
РижикРижик Росте рідко, часто в соснових и ялинових лісах.Росте рідко, часто в соснових и ялинових лісах. Цінний їстивний ...
ВолнушкаВолнушка розоварозова Зустрічається грибЗустрічається гриб часто в великій кількостічасто в великій кількості в зм...
СироїжкаСироїжка Смачна сироїжка жарена і варена.Смачна сироїжка жарена і варена. Її можна солити и сушити на зиму.Її можн...
МаслятаМаслята Їх можна жарити,Їх можна жарити, солити, маринувати,солити, маринувати, варити супи. Шкірку зварити супи. Ш...
Знайдіть біологічні помилки Землю пробуравив, Корінець залишив. Сам на світ з´явився, Шапочкою прикрився. Лисичок повне ві...
Довкола пеньочків вмостились грибочки. Більші та маленькі, а звуться …
Між травичкою завзято гомонять руді малята. Кучеряві в них спіднички, називаються ...
Я червоний, наче помідор. Кашкет цяцькований, розлогий, а сам стрункий і довгоногий. Серед урочища грибного не знайдеш кра...
Отруйні гриби.Отруйні гриби.
Отруйні гриби - містятьОтруйні гриби - містять токсичні речовини, не зникаючітоксичні речовини, не зникаючі після кулінарн...
БлідаБліда поганкапоганка СамийСамий небезпечнийнебезпечний гриб.гриб. Зустрічається вона часто. НедосвідченіЗустрічається...
МухоморМухомор Дуже отруйний гриб. Мухомор маєДуже отруйний гриб. Мухомор має наркотичні та п’янкі властивості.наркотичні ...
Несправжні опенькиНесправжні опеньки Часто в наших лісахЧасто в наших лісах зустрічаються і несправжнізустрічаються і несп...
Два гриба мають небезпечну подібність з білим.Два гриба мають небезпечну подібність з білим. Це неїстивнийЦе неїстивний жо...
Грибна корзина Червоної книги Мутинус Порфировик Спарассис гіфы Грифола
Грифола. Гриб-баран до 20 кг. массою і діаметром до одного метра. Розвивається у основи переспілих дерев (дуб або сосна) і...
1. Не бери гриба, якого не знаеш! 2. Не ламай і не збирай старі гриби! 3. Аккуратно ходи по лісі – по стежкам! 4. Гриб зрі...
Будь надзвичайноБудь надзвичайно уважним приуважним при збиранні грибів!збиранні грибів!
Домашнє завдання § 52 Дайте відповідь на питання. Поясніть прислів´ я 1. Семеро страв, та все гриби. 2. Де дуби, там і гри...
Крупська ЗШ І – ІІІ ступенів • Тасенко Олександр Васильович • вчитель хімії та біології • вчитель вищої кваліфікаційної ка...
шапкові гриби

Шапкові гриби

  1. 1. І на гірці, і під гіркою, Під березою, і під ялинкою, Хороводами і в ряд, В шапках молодці стоять.
  2. 2. Ознаки грибів, • які зближують їх з тваринами : • гетеротрофний спосіб життя • наявність запасного продукту-глікогену • відсутність хлорофілу • наявність в обміні речовин сечовини • наявність хітину • які зближують їх з рослинами: • необмежений ріст • прикріплений спосіб життя • наявність клітинної стінки • споживання поживних речовин шляхом всмоктування • розмноження спорами • і риси які притаманні лише грибам: • наявність плодового тіла • наявність грибниці (котра складається з великої кількості ниток- гіф)
  3. 3. мукор дріжджі Одноклітинні Багатоклітинні шапкові пеніцил трутовики Будова грибів
  4. 4. шляпкашляпка грибниця (міцелій)грибниця (міцелій) плодове тілоплодове тіло ніжканіжка Будова гриба.Будова гриба. спориспори
  5. 5. Живлення грибів СапротрофніСапротрофні СимбіонтиСимбіонти ПаразитиПаразити ХижакиХижаки
  6. 6. • Виріс гриб на тонкій ніжціВиріс гриб на тонкій ніжці • Встань і ти постій хоч трішки,Встань і ти постій хоч трішки, • Дашок зроби над собою,Дашок зроби над собою, • Ніби шапкою грибною.Ніби шапкою грибною. • Всі тихенько подихВсі тихенько подих переведемо,переведемо, • Знову гриби вчити почнемо.Знову гриби вчити почнемо.
  7. 7. Їстивні гриби.Їстивні гриби.
  8. 8. ГрибиГриби — ситний, поживний продукт.— ситний, поживний продукт. Сушені білі гриби, солені грузді таСушені білі гриби, солені грузді та рижики, сушені чорні гриби (підберезовики)рижики, сушені чорні гриби (підберезовики) по энергетичній поживностіпо энергетичній поживності рівноцінні хлібу і поступаються лишерівноцінні хлібу і поступаються лише картоплі.картоплі.
  9. 9. Гриби містятьГриби містять цінні минеральніцінні минеральні речовини, вітаміни,речовини, вітаміни, экстрактивніэкстрактивні речовиниречовини та важкота важко-- перетравлювануперетравлювану грубу клітковину.грубу клітковину. В основному цінніВ основному цінні поживніпоживні речовиниречовини містятьсмістяться в шапкахя в шапках грибів.грибів.
  10. 10. На території України налічуєтьсяНа території України налічується близько 100 видів їстивних грибів,близько 100 видів їстивних грибів, однак в їжу вживаюють чуть більше 30однак в їжу вживаюють чуть більше 30 видів грибіввидів грибів
  11. 11. БілийБілий грибгриб В деякихВ деяких областяхобластях його називають такожйого називають також боровик, біловик абоборовик, біловик або коровняк.коровняк. Це саміЦе самі кращі гриби.кращі гриби. Їх жарять, варять,Їх жарять, варять, маринують, солятьмаринують, солять та сушать.та сушать.
  12. 12. ПідосиновикПідосиновик Славиться своїмСлавиться своїм хорошим смаком вхорошим смаком в жареному вигляді,жареному вигляді, використовуєтьсявикористовується також длятакож для супсупівів та сушки.та сушки.
  13. 13. ЛисичкаЛисичка Має приємний смак, тільки дещо трохиМає приємний смак, тільки дещо трохи жорсткувата. Лисички можна варить,жорсткувата. Лисички можна варить, жарить, маринувать та солить. Молодіжарить, маринувать та солить. Молоді лисички набагато смачніші, ніж перестиглі.лисички набагато смачніші, ніж перестиглі. Росте в змішаних лісах.Росте в змішаних лісах.
  14. 14. ПідберезовикПідберезовик За смаком підберезовикиЗа смаком підберезовики мало поступаютьсямало поступаються білим грибам, їх такожбілим грибам, їх також жарять, варять,жарять, варять, маринують,маринують, солять, сушать.солять, сушать. Рекомендується лишеРекомендується лише відрізати нижнювідрізати нижню половину ніжки: вонаполовину ніжки: вона
  15. 15. ШампиньйонШампиньйон Інколи його називаютьІнколи його називають печерицяпечериця. Цінний и дуже. Цінний и дуже смачний гриб. Придатний длясмачний гриб. Придатний для багатьох блюд, соління табагатьох блюд, соління та маринування. Старі грибимаринування. Старі гриби з чорно-бурими пластинкамиз чорно-бурими пластинками рекомендуєтьсярекомендується викидати: вонивикидати: вони не смачні.не смачні.
  16. 16. ГруздьГруздь Росте в змішанихРосте в змішаних лісах, березняках, як правилолісах, березняках, як правило великими групами в моху,великими групами в моху, на подстилці, в траві, вна подстилці, в траві, в світлих місцях та у лісовихсвітлих місцях та у лісових доріг.доріг.
  17. 17. ОпеньокОпеньок Широко поширена і друга його назваШироко поширена і друга його назва -- осінній грибосінній гриб. Особливо придатні опеньки для засолу. Особливо придатні опеньки для засолу та маринування, але їх можно и жарити, варити.та маринування, але їх можно и жарити, варити. Рекомендується вживати лише шапки, тому що ніжкиРекомендується вживати лише шапки, тому що ніжки волокнисті, малоїстивні.волокнисті, малоїстивні.
  18. 18. РижикРижик Росте рідко, часто в соснових и ялинових лісах.Росте рідко, часто в соснових и ялинових лісах. Цінний їстивний гриб, використовуванийЦінний їстивний гриб, використовуваний соленим ; рідше його вживаютьсоленим ; рідше його вживають свіжим та маринованим.свіжим та маринованим.
  19. 19. ВолнушкаВолнушка розоварозова Зустрічається грибЗустрічається гриб часто в великій кількостічасто в великій кількості в змішаних лісах, пов змішаних лісах, по сируватим місцям,сируватим місцям, інколи цілими гніздами.інколи цілими гніздами. Його знаходять з червняЙого знаходять з червня по жовтень місяць.по жовтень місяць.
  20. 20. СироїжкаСироїжка Смачна сироїжка жарена і варена.Смачна сироїжка жарена і варена. Її можна солити и сушити на зиму.Її можна солити и сушити на зиму. Сироїжки зустрічаються в листянихСироїжки зустрічаються в листяних і хвойних лісах, на лугах.і хвойних лісах, на лугах.
  21. 21. МаслятаМаслята Їх можна жарити,Їх можна жарити, солити, маринувати,солити, маринувати, варити супи. Шкірку зварити супи. Шкірку з шапки знімають.шапки знімають.
  22. 22. Знайдіть біологічні помилки Землю пробуравив, Корінець залишив. Сам на світ з´явився, Шапочкою прикрився. Лисичок повне відерце, Опеньок нікуди дівати. У валуна великого чорниця Розкинула своє гілля.
  23. 23. Довкола пеньочків вмостились грибочки. Більші та маленькі, а звуться …
  24. 24. Між травичкою завзято гомонять руді малята. Кучеряві в них спіднички, називаються ...
  25. 25. Я червоний, наче помідор. Кашкет цяцькований, розлогий, а сам стрункий і довгоногий. Серед урочища грибного не знайдеш красеня такого. Та я отруйний, пам`ятай, мене побачиш - обминай.
  26. 26. Отруйні гриби.Отруйні гриби.
  27. 27. Отруйні гриби - містятьОтруйні гриби - містять токсичні речовини, не зникаючітоксичні речовини, не зникаючі після кулінарної обробки!після кулінарної обробки! Отруєння - інколи закінчуютьсяОтруєння - інколи закінчуються Смертю !Смертю ! 103103
  28. 28. БлідаБліда поганкапоганка СамийСамий небезпечнийнебезпечний гриб.гриб. Зустрічається вона часто. НедосвідченіЗустрічається вона часто. Недосвідчені грибники інколи путають її з шампіньйонамигрибники інколи путають її з шампіньйонами або сироїжками.або сироїжками. !!
  29. 29. МухоморМухомор Дуже отруйний гриб. Мухомор маєДуже отруйний гриб. Мухомор має наркотичні та п’янкі властивості.наркотичні та п’янкі властивості. !!
  30. 30. Несправжні опенькиНесправжні опеньки Часто в наших лісахЧасто в наших лісах зустрічаються і несправжнізустрічаються і несправжні опеньки. Ростуть вони, якопеньки. Ростуть вони, як і їстивні, тіснимиі їстивні, тісними групами на пеньках абогрупами на пеньках або біля них.біля них. !!
  31. 31. Два гриба мають небезпечну подібність з білим.Два гриба мають небезпечну подібність з білим. Це неїстивнийЦе неїстивний жовчний грибжовчний гриб тата (дуже гіркий на смак) і отруйний(дуже гіркий на смак) і отруйний сатанинськийсатанинський.. !!
  32. 32. Грибна корзина Червоної книги Мутинус Порфировик Спарассис гіфы Грифола
  33. 33. Грифола. Гриб-баран до 20 кг. массою і діаметром до одного метра. Розвивається у основи переспілих дерев (дуб або сосна) і викликає білу гниль. Спарассис курчавий ( грибна капуста). Росте у основи голонасінних дерев. Їстивний в молодому віці. Грибна корзина Червоної книги
  34. 34. 1. Не бери гриба, якого не знаеш! 2. Не ламай і не збирай старі гриби! 3. Аккуратно ходи по лісі – по стежкам! 4. Гриб зрізай не пошкоджуючи грибницу! 5. Запам´ятай, гриби потрібні не лише людям, але й тваринам, птахам і комахам! 6. Не пробуй сирі гриби на смак! 7. Отруйні гриби не чіпай руками!
  35. 35. Будь надзвичайноБудь надзвичайно уважним приуважним при збиранні грибів!збиранні грибів!
  36. 36. Домашнє завдання § 52 Дайте відповідь на питання. Поясніть прислів´ я 1. Семеро страв, та все гриби. 2. Де дуби, там і гриби. 3. Де один грибок, там цілий вінок. 4. В одній грибниці ростуть гриби однієї породи. І………………
  37. 37. Крупська ЗШ І – ІІІ ступенів • Тасенко Олександр Васильович • вчитель хімії та біології • вчитель вищої кваліфікаційної категорії • вчитель – методист • відмінник освіти України

