земноводные

Запрошую на урок «Подорож країною земноводних»
На уроці ми повинні:  обговорити питання походження земноводних  поглибити знання про особливості зовнішньої та внутрішн...
Земноводні та забобони • За деякими легендами, вона була створена самим Богом. • Убивство жаби вважалося тяжким злочином, ...
Жаба – священна тварина Хекет, богині відродження , що оберегала ніжні ростки нового життя. Хекет. Давній Єгипет
Міфічні істоти. Василіск.
Міфічні істоти. Саламандра
Походження земноводних Що вам відомо про цих риб? Що послужило причиною виходу тварин на сушу? Знайдіть риси будови риб у ...
Земноводні з'явилися на суші близько 300 млн. років назад. Вони походять від давніх кистеперих риб з своєрідною будовою па...
Давні земноводні Іхтіостега Лантанозух Мастодонзавр
Характеристика середовища існування Вода Суша Густина середовища Висока Невисока Доступність кисню Кількість кисню, що роз...
Спосіб життя
Зовнішня будова Дайте характеристику зовнішній будові Які особливості в зовнішній будові дозволили земноводним вийти на су...
Особливості будови земноводних, що дозволили вийти на сушу У дорослих амфібій загальний план будови кінцівок такий же, як ...
Розглянемо особливості внутрішньої будови земноводних Завдання: Назвати систему Назвати органи, що входять до цієї системи...
15 Внутрішня будова земноводних Статева Травна Видільна Дихальна Кровоносна Нервова
Прогресивні риси • скелет голови утворений меншою кількістю кісток • хребет більш розчленований • з'являється шийний відді...
ДиханняДихання шкірою та легенямишкірою та легенями Повітря закачується в легені дном ротової порожниниПовітря закачується...
Прогресивні риси • з'являються легені, що забезпечують дихання • так як вони недосконалі, то велику роль відіграє шкірне д...
Кровоносна система • як пояснити появу двох кіл кровообігу? • чому земноводні відносяться до холоднокровних тварин? • опиш...
Кровоносна системаКровоносна система легенілегені внутрішнівнутрішні органиоргани шлуночокшлуночок правеправе передсердяпе...
Прогресивні риси • поява трьохкамерного серця • поява двох кіл кровообігу • від легеневої артерії відгалужується шкірна ар...
Травна система
Травна системаТравна система Відмінності у будовіВідмінності у будові  наявні слинні залозинаявні слинні залози у більшо...
• Жаба ловить тільки рухому здобич довгим клейким язиком, який прикріплюється передньою частиною • Вона слідкує рухливими ...
Видільна система
Нервова система Порівняйте будову головного мозку риб та земноводних. Вкажіть спільні та відмінні риси
Основні відмінностіОсновні відмінності  збільшилася загальна маса мозкузбільшилася загальна маса мозку  передній мозок п...
Органи чуття: будова відповідає наземному способу життя:  органи зору характеризуються наявністю опуклої рогівки та лінзо...
Прокоментуйте малюнки
Це цікаво • На основі вивчення будови і функціонування зорового аналізатора жаби біоніки створили прилад ретинатрон, який ...
Розмноження Охарактеризуйте основні етапи розвитку земноводних
Навесні самка відкладає велику кількість яєць. Їх називають ікринками. Кожна ікринка має темну та світлу половинку і завжд...
Пуголовок дихає під водою. Для цього у нього є зябра, які схожі на пір'я. Через п'ять тижнів у нього виростають задні кінц...
Потім у пуголовка виростають передні кінцівки, а хвіст починає зменшуватися Приблизно через чотири місяці це вже маленька ...
Приблизно через чотири роки самка вже готова сама відкладати ікринки.
Турбота про потомствоТурбота про потомство Жаба-повитуха (Жаба-повитуха (♂♂)) ЖабаЖаба Дарвіна(♂)Дарвіна(♂) АвстралійськаА...
Клас Земноводні (Амфібії) Ряд Безхвості (більше 1800 видів) Ряд Хвостаті (біля 280 видів) Ряд Безногі (56 видів)
Безхвості Земноводні
Хвостаті Земноводні
Безногі Земноводні
ЗемноводніЗемноводні водніводні ((тритони, озернатритони, озерна жаба)жаба) сухопутнісухопутні (ропухи, саламандри,(ропухи...
Захисні пристосування земноводних Ворогів у земноводних багато. На них полюють риби, вужі, птахи, гідри, деякі звірі. Є у ...
або погрозливе забарвлення захисне забарвлення тіла Поясніть їх біологічне значення
Регенерація частин тіла (у хвостатих амфібій) Отруйний слиз, як у цієї Dendrobates tinctorius,
Прогресивні ознаки • поява п'ятипалої кінцівки • розвиток легень • розділення передсердя на дві камери • поява двох кіл кр...
Роль земноводних в природі та житті людини • Земноводні приносять неабияку користь людині, винищуючи шкідливих безхребетни...
Творча лабораторія • За даними по живленню трав’яної жаби вона з’їдає за добу у середньому 7 шкідливих тварин (комах, їх л...
Це цікаво • У США приблизно оцінили економію коштів, яку приносять жаби фермерському і лісовому господарству. Виявилося, щ...
Охорона земноводних • У деяких країнах Західної Європи у результаті діяльності людини чисельність земноводних різко скорот...
• Такий дорожній знак встановлений в Швейцарії, а нещодавно і в Білорусії
Парад земноводних • а Китайська гігантська саламандра (Andrias davidianus) — найбільша саламандра у світі, що досягає довж...
Має приземисте, злегка округле тіло. Кінцівки вивернути назовні, як і в інших видів жаб. Має маленьку голову і специфічну ...
Жаба Дарвіна (Rhinoderma darwinii). В критичному стані, можливо, вже зникли.
Самці жаби Дарвіна виношують пуголовків у роті.
Жаби-привиди. Один із видів зустрічається виключно на кладовищах в Південній Африці. Два з шести видів знаходяться в крити...
Жаба зооглуссус Гарднера (Sooglossus gardineri). Доросла особина не перевищує довжини 11 міліметрів. Знаходиться в критичн...
Найотрутніші земноводні • Отруйних жаб немає. Але є отруйні ропухи. Найотрутніша з них живе у джунглях Південної Америки. ...
Неймовірне поряд. Мутації амфібій На галявині дитячого садочку в графстві Сомерсет була знайдена жаба- мутант. Захвату діт...
Шестипала жаба Була придбана рестораном на ринку Китаю. Має звичайний вигляд, крім додаткових кінцівок під щелепою. Профес...
Вшанування земноводних
Пам'ятники в Парижі та Токіо – данина поваги і визнання справді величезних заслуг цих тварин для розвитку науки
Бостон Москва Санкт-Петербург
Домашнє завдання основне: повторити пар 38-40, підготуватися до тематичного контролю знань додаткове: створити портрет буд...
земноводные

Презкнтація до уроку з теми "Земноводні"

    • земноводные

    1. 1. Запрошую на урок «Подорож країною земноводних»
    2. 2. На уроці ми повинні:  обговорити питання походження земноводних  поглибити знання про особливості зовнішньої та внутрішньої будови земноводних  з’ясувати причини різноманітності земноводних  систематизувати знання про прогресивні риси в будові земноводних як перших наземних тварин обговорити значення земноводних в природі та житті людини
    3. 3. Земноводні та забобони • За деякими легендами, вона була створена самим Богом. • Убивство жаби вважалося тяжким злочином, яким людина могла накликати біду на себе та своїх близьких. • Водночас жаба виступала уособленням нечистої сили, її створення приписували чортові, а укуси цілком безпідставно вважали небезпечними й навіть смертельними. • Жаб остерігалися брати в руки, боячись бородавок. • Жабу здавна використовувалася в замовляннях, ворожіннях та інших магічних діях як приворотний або відворотний засіб. • Поява жаби в будівлі слугує передвісником появи небажаних гостей, нещастя, смерті • У народній метеорології кумкання жаб віщувало наближення негоди.
    4. 4. Жаба – священна тварина Хекет, богині відродження , що оберегала ніжні ростки нового життя. Хекет. Давній Єгипет
    5. 5. Міфічні істоти. Василіск.
    6. 6. Міфічні істоти. Саламандра
    7. 7. Походження земноводних Що вам відомо про цих риб? Що послужило причиною виходу тварин на сушу? Знайдіть риси будови риб у перших наземних тварин.
    8. 8. Земноводні з'явилися на суші близько 300 млн. років назад. Вони походять від давніх кистеперих риб з своєрідною будовою парних кінцівок. Першими примітивними амфібіями були іхтіостегіди, які зберегли багато типових ознак риб.
    9. 9. Давні земноводні Іхтіостега Лантанозух Мастодонзавр
    10. 10. Характеристика середовища існування Вода Суша Густина середовища Висока Невисока Доступність кисню Кількість кисню, що розчинений у воді невелика і можу суттєво змінюватися в залежності від зовнішніх умов Кисень – складова частина повітря, його кількість постійна, а доступність необмежена Вага тіла в середовищі Сила тяжіння врівноважується архімедовою силою Вага тіла в повній мірі визначається силою тяжіння Випаровуван ня з поверхні тіла Випаровування немає. Надлишок вологи Суттєве випаровування, особливо при високій температурі Температурн ий режим Коливання температури в обмежених межах Суттєві коливання температури як на протязі доби, так і в різні пори року Прозорість середовища (видимість) Невелика Велика
    11. 11. Спосіб життя
    12. 12. Зовнішня будова Дайте характеристику зовнішній будові Які особливості в зовнішній будові дозволили земноводним вийти на сушу?
    13. 13. Особливості будови земноводних, що дозволили вийти на сушу У дорослих амфібій загальний план будови кінцівок такий же, як і в інших наземних хребетних тварин. Передня кінцівка: плече, передпліччя, кисть. Задня кінцівка: стегно, гомілка, стопа.
    14. 14. Розглянемо особливості внутрішньої будови земноводних Завдання: Назвати систему Назвати органи, що входять до цієї системи ________________ _____________________________________________________ _ Вказати прогресивні риси будови _________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ ___
    15. 15. 15 Внутрішня будова земноводних Статева Травна Видільна Дихальна Кровоносна Нервова
    16. 16. Прогресивні риси • скелет голови утворений меншою кількістю кісток • хребет більш розчленований • з'являється шийний відділ (один хребець) • з'являється скелет кінцівок • опорами кінцівок слугують пояси кінцівок • з'являється грудина
    17. 17. ДиханняДихання шкірою та легенямишкірою та легенями Повітря закачується в легені дном ротової порожниниПовітря закачується в легені дном ротової порожнини легенілегені зовнішнізовнішні ніздрініздрі гортаннагортанна щілинащілина внутрішнівнутрішні ніздрініздрі
    18. 18. Прогресивні риси • з'являються легені, що забезпечують дихання • так як вони недосконалі, то велику роль відіграє шкірне дихання (шкіра повинна бути волога) • до легень повітря потрапляє через ніздрі, які є не тільки органом нюху, а й органом дихання
    19. 19. Кровоносна система • як пояснити появу двох кіл кровообігу? • чому земноводні відносяться до холоднокровних тварин? • опишіть рух крові по судинах
    20. 20. Кровоносна системаКровоносна система легенілегені внутрішнівнутрішні органиоргани шлуночокшлуночок правеправе передсердяпередсердя лівеліве передсердяпередсердя змішана кров (змішана кров (кисень + вуглекислий газкисень + вуглекислий газ)) венозна кроввенозна кров артеріальна кровартеріальна кров колоколо кровообігукровообігу колоколо кровообігукровообігу
    21. 21. Прогресивні риси • поява трьохкамерного серця • поява двох кіл кровообігу • від легеневої артерії відгалужується шкірна артерія, яка несе бідну на Оксиген кров до шкіри • завдяки наявності серцевого клапану відбувається розподіл крові: артеріальна – до головного мозку; венозна – до легень та шкіри; змішана – до органів тіла
    22. 22. Травна система
    23. 23. Травна системаТравна система Відмінності у будовіВідмінності у будові  наявні слинні залозинаявні слинні залози у більшості земноводних є зубиу більшості земноводних є зуби ловильний апарат – м'язистийловильний апарат – м'язистий клейкий роздвоєний язикклейкий роздвоєний язик  відсутні зяброві щілини в глотцівідсутні зяброві щілини в глотці  шлунок і підшлункова залозишлунок і підшлункова залози розвинені кращерозвинені краще закінчується клоакоюзакінчується клоакою КлоакаКлоака – розширення заднього відділу– розширення заднього відділу кишечника, в яке потрапляють передкишечника, в яке потрапляють перед виведенням назовні неперетравлені решткививеденням назовні неперетравлені рештки їжа, сеча та статеві продуктиїжа, сеча та статеві продукти
    24. 24. • Жаба ловить тільки рухому здобич довгим клейким язиком, який прикріплюється передньою частиною • Вона слідкує рухливими очима, а її мозок розраховує точку зустрічі і команди м'язам кінцівок Це цікаво
    25. 25. Видільна система
    26. 26. Нервова система Порівняйте будову головного мозку риб та земноводних. Вкажіть спільні та відмінні риси
    27. 27. Основні відмінностіОсновні відмінності  збільшилася загальна маса мозкузбільшилася загальна маса мозку  передній мозок поділився на півкуліпередній мозок поділився на півкулі  ускладнилася будова спинного мозкуускладнилася будова спинного мозку  передній мозок більший ( більш складнапередній мозок більший ( більш складна поведінка у воді та на суші)поведінка у воді та на суші)  мозочок менший (одноманітні рухи)мозочок менший (одноманітні рухи)
    28. 28. Органи чуття: будова відповідає наземному способу життя:  органи зору характеризуються наявністю опуклої рогівки та лінзоподібного кришталика  очі з повіками та слізними залозами захищають око від пересихання  органи слуху: внутрішнє і середнє вухо (слухова кісточка з барабанною перетинкою)  органи нюху: внутрішні та зовнішні ніздрі  органи рівноваги – напівкружні канали  у земноводних наявний голосовий апарат  за запахом вони розрізняють їжу, середовище, представників свого виду. Органи смаку розвинені погано.
    29. 29. Прокоментуйте малюнки
    30. 30. Це цікаво • На основі вивчення будови і функціонування зорового аналізатора жаби біоніки створили прилад ретинатрон, який на аеродромах разом із радіолокаторами дає змогу добре розрізняти рухомі об'єкти (літаки), стежити за ними.
    31. 31. Розмноження Охарактеризуйте основні етапи розвитку земноводних
    32. 32. Навесні самка відкладає велику кількість яєць. Їх називають ікринками. Кожна ікринка має темну та світлу половинку і завжди обернена до сонця темним боком. Чому? Приблизно через тиждень кожна ікринка перетворюється на зародок, у якого вже є голова та хвіст. А потім зародок перетворюється на маленького пуголовка і виповзає з свого желеподібного мішечка.
    33. 33. Пуголовок дихає під водою. Для цього у нього є зябра, які схожі на пір'я. Через п'ять тижнів у нього виростають задні кінцівки. А зовнішні зябра зникають. У пуголовка з'являються легені Тепер він може дихати повітрям
    34. 34. Потім у пуголовка виростають передні кінцівки, а хвіст починає зменшуватися Приблизно через чотири місяці це вже маленька жабка. Вона починає жити на землі. Живиться жучками, комахами, червами, яких сама і ловить
    35. 35. Приблизно через чотири роки самка вже готова сама відкладати ікринки.
    36. 36. Турбота про потомствоТурбота про потомство Жаба-повитуха (Жаба-повитуха (♂♂)) ЖабаЖаба Дарвіна(♂)Дарвіна(♂) АвстралійськаАвстралійська жабажаба СурінамськаСурінамська піпапіпа (♀)(♀) РибозміяРибозмія
    37. 37. Клас Земноводні (Амфібії) Ряд Безхвості (більше 1800 видів) Ряд Хвостаті (біля 280 видів) Ряд Безногі (56 видів)
    38. 38. Безхвості Земноводні
    39. 39. Хвостаті Земноводні
    40. 40. Безногі Земноводні
    41. 41. ЗемноводніЗемноводні водніводні ((тритони, озернатритони, озерна жаба)жаба) сухопутнісухопутні (ропухи, саламандри,(ропухи, саламандри, квакші)квакші) грунтовігрунтові (червяги, рибозмії)(червяги, рибозмії)
    42. 42. Захисні пристосування земноводних Ворогів у земноводних багато. На них полюють риби, вужі, птахи, гідри, деякі звірі. Є у амфібій і паразити. В зв'язку з цим у них виробилися різноманітні захисні пристосування. Назвіть їх.
    43. 43. або погрозливе забарвлення захисне забарвлення тіла Поясніть їх біологічне значення
    44. 44. Регенерація частин тіла (у хвостатих амфібій) Отруйний слиз, як у цієї Dendrobates tinctorius,
    45. 45. Прогресивні ознаки • поява п'ятипалої кінцівки • розвиток легень • розділення передсердя на дві камери • поява двох кіл кровообігу • прогресивний розвиток ЦНС і органів чуття
    46. 46. Роль земноводних в природі та житті людини • Земноводні приносять неабияку користь людині, винищуючи шкідливих безхребетних: молюсків, членистоногих. Водні види амфібій поїдають личинок шкідливих комах і тварин, що поширюють хвороби. Тритони винищують личинок комарів, в тому числі і тих видів, що є носіями збудника малярії. Користь ропух виявляється у їх нічній активності. • Багато амфібій – їжа для цінних хутрових звірів, наприклад, для чорного тхора, єнотовидної собаки. Так, раціон єнотовидної собаки може на 65% складатися із жаб та пуголовків. Крім того, амфібій, як корм використовують деякі птахи. • Раніше широко практикувалися заходи по завезенню амфібій на нові території для проведення біологічної боротьби із шкідниками сільського господарства. Також амфібій використовують для лабораторних досліджень.
    47. 47. Творча лабораторія • За даними по живленню трав’яної жаби вона з’їдає за добу у середньому 7 шкідливих тварин (комах, їх личинок, черевоногих молюсків), а за 6 місяців – близько 1200. Було встановлено, що на площі в 24 тис. м² мешкало 720 особин представників виду жаба трав’яна. Скільки екземплярів шкідливих тварин знищили трав'яні жаби?
    48. 48. Це цікаво • У США приблизно оцінили економію коштів, яку приносять жаби фермерському і лісовому господарству. Виявилося, що це — мільярди доларів на рік! Щорічно від однієї лише жаби прибуток становить 20-30 доларів. • А в Парижі існував навіть спеціальний ринок, де селяни сотнями купували жаб, щоб випустити їх на городи, поля і в сади. Тим самим вони зберігали величезну частку свого врожаю. • У США проводять «День амфібій». Відвідувачі зоопарку дізнаються багато цікавого про наших друзів земноводних, беруть участь у безпрограшній лотереї, конкурсах, вікторинах. • Кожна дитина, яка прийде в зоопарк в зеленому одязі та у масці жабенятка, отримає можливість відвідати зоопарк безкоштовно.
    49. 49. Охорона земноводних • У деяких країнах Західної Європи у результаті діяльності людини чисельність земноводних різко скоротилась. Тому у Польщі, Англії, ФРН та деяких інших країнах ці тварини охороняються законом. • Окремі види стали нечисленними і в нашій країні. Повсюдно потребують охорони плямиста саламандра, жаба прудка, ропуха очеретяна, тритони карпатський та гірський, які занесені до Червоної книги.
    50. 50. • Такий дорожній знак встановлений в Швейцарії, а нещодавно і в Білорусії
    51. 51. Парад земноводних • а Китайська гігантська саламандра (Andrias davidianus) — найбільша саламандра у світі, що досягає довжини 165 см. Походить з території Китаю та знаходиться під загрозою знищення. Ця саламандра має велику голову, маленькі очі і темну зморшкувату шкіру. Вона живе у холодних гірських потоках, де харчується комахами, жабами і рибою. Китайська гігантська саламандра має дуже слабкий зір, тому вона залежить від спеціальних сенсорних вузлів на лобі, відчуваючи навіть найлегший рух у воді. Найчастіше живе в печерах.
    52. 52. Має приземисте, злегка округле тіло. Кінцівки вивернути назовні, як і в інших видів жаб. Має маленьку голову і специфічну загострену морду. Нерухома вона зовні нагадує шматок желеподібної маси пурпурного або фіолетового кольору. Довжина пурпурової жаби - 5—9 см. Особина, з якої був описаний вид була 7 см завдовжки від кінчика морди до куприка. Дорослі особини зазвичай забарвлені в темно-ліловий колір. В 2008 році Чи Чань Пен, один з ведучих сайту Scienceray, включив пурпурну жабу в створений їм список 20 найдивніших або потворних тварин планети Пурпурова жаба проводить велику частину часу під землею, виходячи на поверхню на два тижні в рік в період мусонів з метою спаровування. Самітницький спосіб життя привів до того, що біологи довго не знали про існування даного виду (до 2003 року). Для пошуку їжі жаба не виходить на поверхню, вона харчується під землею, загалом, термітами.
    53. 53. Жаба Дарвіна (Rhinoderma darwinii). В критичному стані, можливо, вже зникли.
    54. 54. Самці жаби Дарвіна виношують пуголовків у роті.
    55. 55. Жаби-привиди. Один із видів зустрічається виключно на кладовищах в Південній Африці. Два з шести видів знаходяться в критичному стані.
    56. 56. Жаба зооглуссус Гарднера (Sooglossus gardineri). Доросла особина не перевищує довжини 11 міліметрів. Знаходиться в критичному стані.
    57. 57. Найотрутніші земноводні • Отруйних жаб немає. Але є отруйні ропухи. Найотрутніша з них живе у джунглях Південної Америки. Вона має назву жахливий листолаз. Ця крихітна істота завбільшки з чайну ложку. Але її отрута набагато сильніша за ціанистий калій. Вона страшніша навіть за отруту середньоазіатської кобри. Ця отрута — найсильніша з усіх відомих у тваринному світі. Вона не проходить крізь шкіру, але може потрапити у найменшу ранку.
    58. 58. Неймовірне поряд. Мутації амфібій На галявині дитячого садочку в графстві Сомерсет була знайдена жаба- мутант. Захвату дітей не було меж, коли вони побачили жабу з трьома головами, яка пересувалась на шести кінцівках.
    59. 59. Шестипала жаба Була придбана рестораном на ринку Китаю. Має звичайний вигляд, крім додаткових кінцівок під щелепою. Професори місцевого університету вважають, що причиною додаткових кінцівок може бути генна мутація, хімічне забруднення або радіація.
    60. 60. Вшанування земноводних
    61. 61. Пам'ятники в Парижі та Токіо – данина поваги і визнання справді величезних заслуг цих тварин для розвитку науки
    62. 62. Бостон Москва Санкт-Петербург
    63. 63. Домашнє завдання основне: повторити пар 38-40, підготуватися до тематичного контролю знань додаткове: створити портрет будь-якого земноводного або підготувати питання до інтелектуального конкурсу з теми «Земноводні»

    ×