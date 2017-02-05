Презентация методического объединения естественных наук МБОУ Комаровской СОШ ЗАТО Комаровский г. Ясный
МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ ТЕМА ШКОЛЫ Организация деятельности образовательного учреждения с учетом потребностей современного общества, ...
МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ ТЕМА МО Совершенствование традиционных форм обучения и использование новых методик и технологий, повышающих э...
ЗАДАЧИ МО 1. Включиться в работу по организации и введению Федерального государственного образовательного стандарта основн...
НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ МО •Организационная •Учебно- методическая •Консультативная •Научно- исследовательская • Информаци...
СОСТАВ МЕТОДИЧЕСКОГО ОБЪЕДИНЕНИЯ Дацковская Лидия Алексеевна Сапожникова Анна Петровна Чубарова Любовь Сергеевна Овинова Л...
ДАЦКОВСКАЯ ЛИДИЯ АЛЕКСЕЕВНА Руководитель МО , учитель физики высшей квалификационной категории, образование высшее , Оренб...
ОВИНОВА ЛЮБОВЬ НИКОЛАЕВНА Учитель географии первой квалификационной категории, руководит работой школьного музея, высшее о...
САНДЫБАЕВА ФЕРДАУЗ АНДАРБЕКОВНА Руководитель МО классных руководителей. Учитель биологии первой квалификационной категории...
САПОЖНИКОВА АННА ПЕТРОВНА Учитель химии и биологии первой квалификационной категории, образование высшее, Пермский государ...
ЧУБАРОВА ЛЮБОВЬ СЕРГЕЕВНА Руководитель лаборатории «Профиль», учитель химии и биологии , первой квалификационной категории...
Заместитель директора по УВР, учитель географии первой квалификационной категории ,образование высшее, Ростовский государс...
ВО ВСЕМ ВИНОВАТ ЭЙНШТЕЙН. В 1905 ГОДУ ОН ЗАЯВИЛ , ЧТО АБСОЛЮТНОГО ПОКОЯ НЕТ , И С ТЕХ ПОР ЕГО ДЕЙСТВИТЕЛЬНО НЕТ... ( ЛИЛОК...
  2. 2. МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ ТЕМА ШКОЛЫ Организация деятельности образовательного учреждения с учетом потребностей современного общества, обеспечение условий для получения обучающимися качественного образования и успешной их социализации.
  3. 3. МЕТОДИЧЕСКАЯ ТЕМА МО Совершенствование традиционных форм обучения и использование новых методик и технологий, повышающих эффективность учебно-воспитательного процесса.
  4. 4. ЗАДАЧИ МО 1. Включиться в работу по организации и введению Федерального государственного образовательного стандарта основного общего образования в МБОУ Комаровская СОШ. 2. Совершенствовать формы и методы организации учебно-воспитательной деятельности , повышать качества учебных достижений учащихся по физике, химии, биологии. 3. Активизировать работу МО по внедрению ИКТ в поурочную деятельность. 4. Продолжить освоение эффективных педагогических и информационных технологий обучения естественным наукам. 5. Продолжить работу по вовлечению учащихся в исследовательскую деятельность. 6. Усилить работу со слабо успевающими учащимися, а также к сдаче ЕГЭ и ГИА.
  5. 5. НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ МО •Организационная •Учебно- методическая •Консультативная •Научно- исследовательская • Информационно- просветительская • Издательская • Работа с одаренными детьми • Аттестационная
  6. 6. СОСТАВ МЕТОДИЧЕСКОГО ОБЪЕДИНЕНИЯ Дацковская Лидия Алексеевна Сапожникова Анна Петровна Чубарова Любовь Сергеевна Овинова Любовь Николаевна Роденко Ольга Викторовна Сандыбаева Фаина Андреевна
  7. 7. ДАЦКОВСКАЯ ЛИДИЯ АЛЕКСЕЕВНА Руководитель МО , учитель физики высшей квалификационной категории, образование высшее , Оренбургский государственный педагогический институт им. В.П.Чкалова , 1976 год, педстаж 38 лет, Отличник народного просвещения, Лауреат премии Главы администрации муниципального образования ЗАТО Комаровский, Лауреат премии Губернатора Оренбургской области , награждена медалью « За вклад в развитие образования», занесена в энциклопедию «Одаренные дети- будущее России». Методическая тема: Формирование и развитие информационных компетентностей учащихся на уроках физики.
  8. 8. ОВИНОВА ЛЮБОВЬ НИКОЛАЕВНА Учитель географии первой квалификационной категории, руководит работой школьного музея, высшее образование , Оренбургский государственный педагогический университет им. В.П Чкалова, 1999 год, стаж работы 15лет . Методическая тема: Формирование умений и навыков в совершенствовании картографических произведений в курсе физической географии .
  9. 9. САНДЫБАЕВА ФЕРДАУЗ АНДАРБЕКОВНА Руководитель МО классных руководителей. Учитель биологии первой квалификационной категории , образование высшее, Оренбургский государственный педагогический институт им. В.П.Чкалова, 1988 год, стаж работы 25 лет . Методическая тема: Исследовательская деятельность учащихся на уроках биологии и во внеурочное время.
  10. 10. САПОЖНИКОВА АННА ПЕТРОВНА Учитель химии и биологии первой квалификационной категории, образование высшее, Пермский государственный педагогический университет , 2002 год , стаж работы 13 лет , призер конкурса педагогического мастерства «Учитель года – 2013». Методическая тема: Развитие универсальных учебных действий с помощью ИКТ на уроках химии и биологии.
  11. 11. ЧУБАРОВА ЛЮБОВЬ СЕРГЕЕВНА Руководитель лаборатории «Профиль», учитель химии и биологии , первой квалификационной категории ,образование высшее, Оренбургский государственный педагогический институт им. В.П.Чкалова, 1982 год, стаж работы 32 года , награждена медалью «За вклад в развитие образования», занесена в энциклопедию «Одаренные дети- будущее России». Методическая тема: Использование ИКТ и интерактивной доски на уроках химии и биологии.
  12. 12. Заместитель директора по УВР, учитель географии первой квалификационной категории ,образование высшее, Ростовский государственный педагогический университет 2006г. Стаж работы 8 лет. Методическая тема: Исследовательская деятельность учащихся на уроках географии как эффективный метод познавательной деятельности. РОДЕНКО ОЛЬГА ВИКТОРОВНА
  13. 13. ВО ВСЕМ ВИНОВАТ ЭЙНШТЕЙН. В 1905 ГОДУ ОН ЗАЯВИЛ , ЧТО АБСОЛЮТНОГО ПОКОЯ НЕТ , И С ТЕХ ПОР ЕГО ДЕЙСТВИТЕЛЬНО НЕТ... ( ЛИЛОК СТИВЕН БАТЛЕР)

