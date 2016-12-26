Linda Sanders stakeholder CV Dec16

Linda Sanders Phone: 027 471 5593 Email: linda.sanders@xtra.co.nz PERSONAL PROFILE I am a stakeholder engagement and commu...
DETAILED WORK HISTORY: Department of Conservation Aug – Dec 2016 Communications Lead, Predator Free 2050 Programme The Pre...
Chatham Rock Phosphate 2011-2015 Corporate Affairs Director A start-up seabed mining company developing New Zealand’s only...
• As part of senior leadership team supported the department’s huge work programme in a politically sensitive area Key ach...
Baldwin Boyle Barnett Public Relations Agency – Senior Consultant and Wellington Manager Dominion/Sunday Star Times – Depu...
PAST COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT • Secretary Takaka Golf Club 2007 – 2012 • Chair, trustee Golden Bay Workcentre Trust 2007- 201...
  1. 1. Linda Sanders Phone: 027 471 5593 Email: linda.sanders@xtra.co.nz PERSONAL PROFILE I am a stakeholder engagement and communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the government, corporate and community sectors. I believe stakeholder engagement and communications are inextricably linked – communications will not be effective unless stakeholder relationships succeed, and vice versa. I have broad and deep experience working with a wide range of stakeholders including rural and urban communities, special interest, political, iwi, environmental and industry groups and communities of interest in controversial areas. I also have expertise in media, issues and stakeholder management working with a wide range of entities as an employee, a consultant and from a customer perspective and through involvement with community organisations. As a lateral and original thinker who understands the big picture, I am empathetic, a good listener, have a community and stakeholder focus, can work across all levels of an organisation and have networks in a wide range of sectors. I have senior leadership experience in the public and private sectors, have managed several change projects, including as a communications manager bringing together three government agencies and controlled significant budgets and teams. With an analytical and commercial focus, I have considerable knowledge of financial/investor markets and investor relations in New Zealand and internationally, as well as board governance experience in a range of commercial and community organisations. I am looking for a challenging role that makes use of my range of skills and experience, is results-focused and will make a difference. CAREER SUMMARY Organisation and dates of employment Positions Department of Conservation Aug – Dec 2016 Communications Lead Predator Free 2050 Programme Ministry of Education 2015-2016 Communications and Stakeholder/Issues Management Adviser Chatham Rock Phosphate 2011-2015 Corporate Affairs Director – leading stakeholder engagement Consulting and community projects 2007–2010: Stakeholder, media relations, and fund raising for community health project Department Building and Housing 2005-2007: Communications Manager – including leading stakeholder engagement Consulting 2003-2005 Media, stakeholder and issues management Budget communications Telecom Mobile 2001-2003: Public Relations Manager (Mobile) – including stakeholder engagement Telecom Corporation 1996-2001 National Media Relations and Shareholder Communications Manager 1
  2. 2. DETAILED WORK HISTORY: Department of Conservation Aug – Dec 2016 Communications Lead, Predator Free 2050 Programme The Predator Free 2050 programme has been established within DOC to facilitate and build on the activities among a range of private and public sector organisations to rid New Zealand of rats, stoats and possums by 2050. Key responsibilities: • Develop and lead implementation of engagement and communication plan • Lead media activity around PF2050 Key achievements: • Develop initial collateral • Plan engagement with key stakeholders Ministry of Education 2015-2016 Communications and Issues Management Adviser, Issues Resolution Unit The IRU was established in the Education Infrastructure Service Group to manage issues and develop systems to improve the group’s performance in this area. Key responsibilities • Provided issues management and communications advice • Identified improved stakeholder management techniques Key achievements • Developed communications tools and collateral, including summary key messages on a wide range of topics for staff and boards • Co-authored comprehensive policy and process for managing complaints and issues Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment 2015 May-Aug Communications and Stakeholder Manager Interim role for NZ Business Number programme Key Responsibilities • Managed lead up to launch of website and associated systems • Provided communications advice on media and stakeholder issues • Liaised with other parts of MBIE and provided internal communications links Key Achievements • Developed content for website • Undertook communications planning • Recruited replacement manager Education New Zealand 2015 Mar-May Special Adviser A government agency which promotes and supports international education in New Zealand Key Responsibilities • Provided support while manager seconded to Minister’s office: Key Achievements • Researched stakeholder engagement opportunities • Mentored team 2
  3. 3. Chatham Rock Phosphate 2011-2015 Corporate Affairs Director A start-up seabed mining company developing New Zealand’s only significant phosphate resource and aiming to be the premier supplier of direct application phosphate to the New Zealand and global agricultural sector Key Responsibilities • Stakeholder engagement, investor relations and communications • Remain a board member Key Achievements • Managed stakeholder engagement programme – covering 50-plus iwi, environmental, government, industry, farming and community groups • Coordinated regular update visits over two years to key groups, including Chatham Is • Managed programme of investor events both in NZ and London • Gained respect of opponents. Environmental Defence Society said in media release “Chatham Rock Phosphate principals have put an enormous amount of effort into this project and to give credit where it is due, the level of interaction and consultation with us has been exemplary.” • Produced all media and investor communications, annual reports, website, promotional literature, advertising, events etc The Listener 2012-2014 Money columnist The Listener is New Zealand’s leading current affairs magazine Wrote a weekly column drawing on experience as financial journalist, editor, senior manager, communications specialist and director. A range of consulting and community projects 2007–2013 Part time roles including stakeholder and communications management for the Golden Bay Integrated Family Health Centre A steering group was formed to integrate the community’s hospital, medical centre and rest home. Key Responsibilities • Designed and managed stakeholder and media programme for a community health project and co-managed fund raising programme Key achievements • Devised and managed intensive stakeholder programme to achieve community support • Co-led highly successful fund-raising campaign ($1 million by community of 5000 people) Other consulting clients included Department of Immigration (business immigration programme), Telecom (investor relations project), aviation company (investment negotiations stakeholder advice) Department Building and Housing 2005-2007 Communications Manager A government department created in 2005 to manage building regulations, leaky buildings and tenancy issues; it has since been absorbed into MBIE. Key responsibilities • Appointed to recruit and manage communications and stakeholder relationships during challenging establishment phase of new department 3
  4. 4. • As part of senior leadership team supported the department’s huge work programme in a politically sensitive area Key achievements • Recruited and managed team of 10, plus contract and consulting staff, drawing together teams from three government departments • Developed communication systems and policies • Managed complex relationships with Government Ministers • Built relationships with senior managers of partner organisations • Developed joint websites with Consumer and BRANZ • Moved relationship with leaky homeowner group from negative to neutral/positive Consulting 2003-2005 Key clients • Ministry of Justice: coordinated a major Budget communications initiative regarding courts restructuring • Department of Child Youth and Family Services: managed media relations at time of crisis, involving sensitive handling of issues relating to life-threatening situations under considerable time and other pressures and in hostile media environment • Telecom: stakeholder management involving contentious issue at annual shareholders meeting - preparation for directors and close coordination of large team. Telecom Mobile 2001-2003 Public Relations Manager - Mobile Leading mobile provider, owned by New Zealand’s then largest listed company Key responsibilities • Member of leadership team managing communications strategy • Responsible for sponsorship, issues management, public relations and strategic communications planning Key achievements • Led communications for launch of Mobile’s 027 CDMA network and new brand Telecom Corporation of New Zealand 1996-2001 National Media Relations and Shareholder Communications Manager New Zealand’s largest listed company and former dominant phone supplier during an industry transition Key responsibilities • Telecom’s primary media spokesperson, including live television and radio • Worked closely with chief executives Sir Roderick Deane and Theresa Gattung, chairman, board and senior leadership • Member of management team that led 50 communications staff, managed budgets and projects Key achievements • Built strong media team of six • Built positive profile, managed issues ranging from corporate restructurings to customer service, new technologies, financial and corporate events in ongoing change management environment • Communicated new stakeholder management approach for mobile phone sites to remove antagonism and build collaborative approach with communities PREVIOUS ROLES Evening Post - Business Editor 4
  5. 5. Baldwin Boyle Barnett Public Relations Agency – Senior Consultant and Wellington Manager Dominion/Sunday Star Times – Deputy Business Editor and Economics Editor General reporting roles on provincial and community newspapers OTHER CURRENT ROLES (non-executive) Aorere Resources - Director and past Chair 1989 - present Aorere is an NZX-listed venture capital investor in mining projects ranging from developing a nickel mine in Vietnam to green-fields exploration in China and a shareholding in Chatham Rock Phosphate. Chatham Rock Phosphate - Director and past Chair 2008 – present Remain a non-executive director Golden Bay Community Health Te Hauora O Mohua Trust - Trustee 2010 - present Trustee since 2010 of owner of $9 million facility EDUCATION AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT • Mentoring for Diversity programme (selected by Institute of Directors to promote women as directors on large boards) 2013 • Governance Development Programme through Institute of Directors 2013 • Regular media training, speech/presentation training, crisis/issues management training • Range of management training including Advanced Dynamics leadership programme 2005-6 and earlier programmes at Telecom • Creative Writing – Massey University 2004 • Measuring the value of PR 2002 • Corporate responsibility 2001 • Year 2000 preparedness training • Investigative journalism – Open Polytechnic 1994 • Investment analysis – Otago University 1986 • Diploma in Journalism, Massey University (Wellington Polytechnic) 1976 AWARDS • Asia 2000 journalism travel award to India 1996 • Westpac economic and financial journalism award 1986 • NZI Finance journalism award 1985 • Japanese Government goodwill travel award 1983 PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS • Institute of Directors • Straterra • International Association of Business Communicators • Network of Public Sector Communicators 5
  6. 6. PAST COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT • Secretary Takaka Golf Club 2007 – 2012 • Chair, trustee Golden Bay Workcentre Trust 2007- 2015 • Trustee Golden Bay Community Gardens Trust 2004 – 2009 6
