BY LEON HEDMAN YEAR 7
FACTORS AND MULTIPLES. A factor is a number that can be divided by another number without a remainder. Eg 3 is a factor of...
Prime Numbers What is a prime number? It’s a number that has 2 ‘factors’ and cannot be divisible by any other number apart...
Rounding & Significant Figures. Rounding is when you find the closest 10, 100, 1000,10000 to a specific number. To round y...
Significant figures apply to rounding but its much more easier. If you had the number 75,987 the first significant figure ...
HCF & LCM HCF stands for Highest Common Factor. LCM stands for Lowest Common Multiple. If you were to find the HCF of 24 t...
Lets find the LCM of 9 & 12. Tip: If we are finding the LCM of 2 numbers you have to concentrate on the bigger number out ...
Place Value Place value is so important because if you mess up the answer will be completely wrong especially with decimal...
Fractions Fractions can be hard sometimes but I promise its not as hard as you think. In a fraction you have a top and bot...
Square Numbers A square number is a number that is the product of 2 numbers that are the same. Eg 144 is a square number b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MATHEMATICS 2

40 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

MATHEMATICS 2

  1. 1. BY LEON HEDMAN YEAR 7
  2. 2. FACTORS AND MULTIPLES. A factor is a number that can be divided by another number without a remainder. Eg 3 is a factor of 6 because 3 goes into 6 A multiple is a number that is in the times tables. Eg 64 is a multiple of 8 because 64 is in the 8 times table.
  3. 3. Prime Numbers What is a prime number? It’s a number that has 2 ‘factors’ and cannot be divisible by any other number apart from 1 and itself. 17 is a prime because it only has got 2 factors, 1 and 17. Is 1 a prime number? No because 1 only has 1 factor which is 1 and a prime number has 2 factors so it is not considered a prime.
  4. 4. Rounding & Significant Figures. Rounding is when you find the closest 10, 100, 1000,10000 to a specific number. To round you need to look at the digit 1 step to the right depending on what you round by. Eg 64 to the nearest 10 is 60. We are rounding to the nearest 10 so the number in the tens column would be 6. If the number in the units column is 5 or higher, you would round up but if the number is lower than five, you wouldn’t say round down, you would keep it the same. So 64 to the nearest 10 is 60.
  5. 5. Significant figures apply to rounding but its much more easier. If you had the number 75,987 the first significant figure would be 7. Why I got 7 is because you would always have to start from the left hand side. From that number 75,987 7 has to be the first significant figure because it’s the first digit from the left hand side of the number. Can zero be a significant figure? It depends. If the zero is in between 2 numbers that aren’t zero it would count as a significant figure but if its at the end of a number or in between 2 numbers that are zero it would not be a significant figure. Eg 73,730 That zero would not count because its at the end of that number. WE WILL COME BACK TO THIS LATER.
  6. 6. HCF & LCM HCF stands for Highest Common Factor. LCM stands for Lowest Common Multiple. If you were to find the HCF of 24 the answer would be 24 because it’s the highest number that you can multiply by another to get 24. Remember A factor is a number that always has to be itself or below.
  7. 7. Lets find the LCM of 9 & 12. Tip: If we are finding the LCM of 2 numbers you have to concentrate on the bigger number out of the 2 so in this case it would be 12. The LCM has to be either itself or above. So lets find the LCM of 9 & 12. 9 ,18, 27, 36, 45 12,24,36,48 The LCM is 36 because it’s the number that appears in both times tables and is the Lowest possible Multiple.
  8. 8. Place Value Place value is so important because if you mess up the answer will be completely wrong especially with decimals. Say if we have the number 345.387, you need to line them up. Do you see how they are lined up accurately. H T U. t h th 3 4 5 . 3 8 7
  9. 9. Fractions Fractions can be hard sometimes but I promise its not as hard as you think. In a fraction you have a top and bottom number. The top number is the numerator and the bottom one is the denominator. Fractions are almost like decimals but written in a different style. If you had 8 it would be half because 16 the numerator is half of the denominator .
  10. 10. Square Numbers A square number is a number that is the product of 2 numbers that are the same. Eg 144 is a square number because 12 x 12=144 64 is a square number because 8 x 8=64 9 is a square number because 3 x 3=9. 92= 81. That little 2 next to the 9 means squared. So in this case you would say 9 squared.

×