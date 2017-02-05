KirtikumarCV

Page 1 of 5 Kirtikumar k. Pawar Frontend Developer Email: kirtikumar.9@gmail.com Mobile: 9970012109 EXPERIENCE SUMMARY ● 6...
  1. 1. Page 1 of 5 Kirtikumar k. Pawar Frontend Developer Email: kirtikumar.9@gmail.com Mobile: 9970012109 EXPERIENCE SUMMARY ● 6 years of experience in creating user interface for web based software applications. ● Creating, customization and enhancements to the responsive themes. ● Worked with the grid based layouts, for wide range of Desktop and handheld devices. ● Strong understanding of industry trends and Joomla. ● Skilled in multitasking and working on several projects simultaneously. ● Unique ability to improvise, grasp new skills and troubleshoot problems. ● Experienced in communicating with the creative team and clients. ● Well-organized with an ability to prioritize tasks. ● Highly drive to meet deadlines. ● Leading team from last 2 years. PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND Current Employer Tekdi Technologies Pvt Ltd Designation Sr. Frontend Developer Role Team lead and Sr. Frontend Developer Experience 6 Year 1 months (As of Feb 2017) Current Location Pune TECHNICAL SKILLS Primary Skills HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Object Oriented JavaScript, jQuery , Bootstrap 3.3.6, SASS, Cross-browser compatibility, SEO, Web Accessibility, Structured Data, Schema, Page Speed / Web Performance Optimization, Code reusability, Joomla Administration, htaccess, robots.txt. Secondary Skills Ionic Framework, Angular 1, GIT, Amazon S3, htaccess , Site Security Audits and Management, Site Maintenance, PHP, MySQL, Zoho Environments Linux, Windows. EDUCATION Exam University/Board Year Marks B.C.A. Solapur University 2009 69 %
  2. 2. Page 2 of 5 HSC Maharastra State Board 2006 63 % SSC Maharastra State Board 2003 47 % RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE Product - Tjbase template for joomla Description - A ultra lightweight template for Joomla CMS. Focused mainly on Performance optimization, SEO, Web Accessibility and Code reusability. Key Features - 1. Performance- a. A ultralightweighttemplate.Ithaswhatit needs,noextrabloat.Itusesbootstrapwithout glyphicons. b. Optimisedcritical rendering. - EliminatesCSSRenderingblockageby mixingall requiredcssfiles intoone minifiedversionfilewiththe helpof SASS. c. FollowsDRYand BEM Conceptsformaximumcode reuse. 2. SEO Friendly - a. Follows Semantic HTML and meta tags useful for SEO. b. Supports ogtags , twitter card and Schemas (Structured Data) 3. Web Accessibility - focus on tab indexing, alt texts, colors, sizes and spaces. Client - Osianama (http://osianama.com) Period - 2010 to Present Role - Team lead and Frontend developer Description - Osian’s is the world’s largest Archiveand Library whichincludes among other items, Modern and Contemporary Fine & Popular Arts, vintage memorabilia, Asian & WorldCinema. Since 2005, Osian’s has ventured into building a world-class collectionforIndian Antiquities, Miniatures, Tibetan and Nepali Thangkas, Ancient & Medieval Sculptures and other cultural artifacts. ProjectDomain-Library Responsibilities - ● Create UIfor the entire site plus some development as per the requirement. ● Webmastering - Content management , SEO, Keep eye on Site Security and Maintenance and take appropriate actions when required. ● Team management and client communication Environment/ Technologies -HTML,CSS, PHP,Joomla,Zoo,Solar, Agoliya Client- Climathon ( https://climathon.climate-kic.org/ ) Period- 27 June 2016 to 30 Oct 2016 Designation-Frontend Developer Role- ProjectManager, Frontend Developer ProjectDomain-Event, Climate Change Description-Climate-KIC is the EU’slargest public private partnership addressing climate change through innovation to build a zero carbon economy. Climathon is an annual global event whichbrings together the challenges of the world’s cities with the people who have the passion and ability to solve them. City sets up local climate change challenge reflecting their localurban challenges. Participants come with their ideas and develop them during 24 hours Or ideate withcoaches on the day & develop their solutions 24 intense hours of collaboration, excitement and solution-finding Jury of relevant localstakeholders willselect best idea in each city. AboutProject- Hosts registers during a specific interval of time and creates a city page where they add the climate related challenges faced in that city along with the venue details of the event. Once the city host registration are closed, Participants registration gets started, where they register and joins any one of the cities participating. City hosts have access to all the information submitted by participants of their city.Participants
  3. 3. Page 3 of 5 suggest the ideas online. The ideas are accumulated and reviewed by the city hosts of that city.On the event day Entrepreneurial solutions are built up based on the ideas and the best idea is selected. Live event is shared on Facebooklive and Periscope fromall the cities. Twitter walls displays all the tweets made during the events with hastag #climathon. Some interesting factsof event can be seen at https://climathon.climate- kic.org/climathon-highlights/climathon-2016-highlights Responsibilities - ● Understand the projectrequirement, analyse it and mould it into technical report with best possible solution. ● Client communication forrequirement gathering and progress updates. ● Plan the roadmap, deliveries and resource allocation. ● Create UIfor the entire site plus some development as per the requirement. ● Webmastering - Content management , SEO, Keep eye on Site Security and Maintenance and take appropriate actions when required. ● Support - Analyse the technical issue raised by client or end user and take appropriate action. Environment/ Technologies -HTML,CSS, PHP,Tjbase, Joomla, Easysocial,og tags, twitter cards. Client - Pioneers into Practice ( http://pioneers.climate-kic.org/ ) Period - 10 April 2016 to Present Designation - Frontend Developer Role - Team Lead and Frontend Developer Description - Another child project of Climate-KIC. A portal which bridges the gap between organizations and professional who are seeking opportunities in low carbon economy. Operating in eight European locations, the Pioneers into Practice programme runs from May through to November and consists of a 4-6 week placement (domestic or international), bespoke transitions thinking & systems innovation mentoring delivered through a structured workshop programme and online training. ProjectDomain-Recruitment Portal,Climate Change Responsibilities - ● Create UIfor the entire site plus some development as per the requirement. ● Webmastering - Content management , SEO, Keep eye on Site Security and Maintenance and take appropriate actions when required. ● Support - Analyse the technical issue raised by client or end user and take appropriate action. ● Team management and client communication Environment/ Technologies -HTML,CSS, PHP,Git, Tjbase, Joomla, Easysocial,og tags, twitter cards. Client - Eetee (https://eetee.in/) Period - 01 Nov 2015 to 10 Feb 2016 Role - Team lead and Frontend developer Description - A Fan Art Merchandise Store For Fans ranging from Sports , Bollywood , Pop culture etc. ProjectDomain-Ecommerce,Clothing Responsibilities - ● Create UIfor the entire site plus some development as per the requirement. ● Webmastering - Content management , SEO, Keep eye on Site Security and Maintenance and take appropriate actions when required. ● Support - Analyse the technical issue raised by client or end user and take appropriate action. ● Team management and client communication Environment/ Technologies -HTML,CSS, PHP,Joomla,Quick2cart Client - Bajaj Finserv (https://illume.bajajfinserv.in/) Period - 01 Nov 2015 to 10 Feb 2016 Role - Frontend Developer and Team Lead Description - A internal training portal for employees of Bajaj Finserv ProjectDomain-LMS, Corporate Internal Training Portal
  4. 4. Page 4 of 5 Responsibilities - ● Create UIfor the entire site plus some development as per the requirement. ● Webmastering - Content management , SEO, Keep eye on Site Security and Maintenance and take appropriate actions when required. ● Support - Analyse the technical issue raised by client or end user and take appropriate action. ● Team management and client communication Environment/ Technologies -HTML,CSS, PHP,Joomla,Shika LMS. Other Projects- http://learning.climate-kic.org/ http://europeancertifiedprofessional.org/ http://www.oceanfrontiers.com/ http://www.maestrotek-innovation.com/ http://www.enertechups.com/ http://www.imperiallogistics.in/ http://www.centreformanagement.com/ http://lms.mitsde.com/ http://daga.cloudaccess.host/ http://www.e2bn.org/ Webmaster Tekdi Technologies Jan 2011 - Present ● Identify usability and develop functional and smooth, easy-to-operate and eye-catching web applications ● Perform website maintenance and enhancements ● Provide assistance to the bank-end developers in troubleshooting and coding ● Create browser and platform compatible CSS (cascading style sheets) codes ● Maintain consistency in design and layout ● Perform browser testing and debugging ● Optimize website performance using latest technology PERSONAL DETAILS Parent’s Name: Mr. Kisan Bhagwan Pawar and Mrs. Koushalya Pawar. Date of Birth: 23st Feb, 1986. Languages Known: English, Hindi, Marathi (Native). Natinality Indian Passport: N/A PAN: BPTPP3863F Hobbies and Activities: Playing football, Trekking Key Strengths: Hardworking, sincere with positive attitude. Permanent Address: 494, Pawar galli kasba Peth, Barshi 411413 Current Address: C35, Laxminarayn park sasane nager, hadpsar 29
  5. 5. Page 5 of 5 DECLARATION I hereby declare that the above mentioned information is true to the best of my knowledge. Date: Place: Pune (MH) Kirtikumar Kisan Pawar

