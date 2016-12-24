Read Download The Law of Healthcare Administration, Seventh Edition (J. Stuart Showalter ) PDF Free PDF Free

The Law of Healthcare Administration, Seventh Edition, examines healthcare law from the management perspective. The book offers a thorough treatment of healthcare law in the United States, written in plain language for ease of use. The author addresses the significant changes the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) makes to the healthcare industry, including provisions relating to taxation and compliance, the development of accountable care organizations, and new privacy rules under HIPAA. This updated edition includes the following new material: An extensive discussion of the major changes occasioned by the ACA The antitrust decision Federal Trade Commission v. Phoebe Putney Health System Quality issues related to accountable care organizations and The Joint Commission s accreditation standards The ACA s Shared Savings Program and its effect on further hospital physician alignment and physician employment The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Important points are highlighted in each chapter through objectives, summaries, discussion questions, and case excerpts. Definitions of key terms in each chapter s margins complement a full glossary at the end of the book.

