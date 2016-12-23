Buku pegangan siswa_bahasa_arab_mi_kelas

I Bahasa ArabPendekatan Saintifik Kurikulum 2013 Buku Siswa KEMENTERIAN AGAMA REPUBLIK INDONESIA 2014
ii Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 Hak Cipta © 2014 pada Kementerian Agama Republik Indonesia Dilindungi Undang-Undang Diskla...
iiiBuku Siswa Kelas 1 MI Kata Pengantar Bismillahirrahmanirrahim Puji syukur al-hamdulillah kehadlirat Allah Swt., yang me...
iv Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 kedamaian dalam totalitas kehidupannya. Aktivitas beragama bu- kan hanya yang berkaitan de...
vBuku Siswa Kelas 1 MI drasah, Kementerian Agama RI telah menyiapkan model Silabus Pembelajaran PAI di Madrasah dan menerb...
vi Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 tama, tentu masih terdapat kekurangan dan kelemahan. Oleh kare- na itu sangat terbuka untu...
viiBuku Siswa Kelas 1 MI daftar isi semester 1 2 kegiatan mengabsen 8 berkenalan 14 peralatan menulis 22 peralatan sekolah...
viii Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 semester 2 34 mengenal angka dari 1-10 40 nama-nama hari 45 buah-buahan 51 warna-warna 57
ixBuku Siswa Kelas 1 MI daftar ungkapan komunikatif untuk mendukung kegiatan pembelajaran bahasa arab arti ungkapan berdir...
x Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 buka buku! tutup buku! lihat ke papan tulis ! dimana...? ada kalian sudah paham? (ya) kami ...
1Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI semester 1
2 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 (
3Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo membaca kosakata berikut ini berulang-ulang : ayo membaca gambar!
4 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan bunyi yang diperdeng...
5Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI mempraktikkan dialog kegiatan mengabsen siswa siswa menjawab guru mengabsen
6 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 hubungkan dua kata yang sama seperti contoh ! jodohkan kata-kata di bawah ini seperti conto...
7Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI berilah tanda centang (√) pada jawaban yang benar.
8 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ( ayo amati gambar di bawah ini! ayo membaca kosakata di bawah ini berulang- ulang!
9Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo membaca gambar!
10 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperde...
11Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan dengan jawaban yang benar di dalam kotak ! lingkarilah jawaban yang tepat seperti contoh...
12 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 temukan kata yang sama pada tabel, dengan menuliskan nomor pada kotak, seperti contoh ! )(
13Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI lengkapilah dialog pada tabel dengan cara menarik garis kata yang tersedia di dalam kurung ke dala...
14 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ( ayo kita amati gambar di bawah ini!
15Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayomembacakosakatadibawahiniberulang-ulang! ayo membaca gambar!
16 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013
17Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperdengarkan,...
18 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 hubungkanlah kata di bawah ini dengan gambar yang tepat !
19Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI lingkarilah kata yang tepat sesuai gambar!
20 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 hubungkan dua kata yang sama pada kotak di bawah ini! sebutkan kosakata sesuai gambar meng...
21Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI
22 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ( ayo amati gambar di bawah ini!
23Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo membaca kosakata di bawah ini berulang- ulang! ayo membaca gambar!
24 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013
25Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperdengarkan,...
26 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 lingkarilah kata yang sesuai dengan gambar di bawah ini !
27Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan antara dua kata yang sama di bawah ini! hubungkan kata-kata berikut ini dengan gambar ya...
28 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 sebutkan kosakata sesuai gambar menggunakan ( ) yang tersedia, contoh: gambar meja = √
29Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI menyimak! berilah tanda centang (√) sesuai dengan bunyi kosakata yang disebutkan oleh gurumu! cont...
30 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 mengenal makna kosakata melalui gambar lingkarilah kata yang sesuai dengan gambar di bawah...
31Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan kata dengan gambar yang tepat !
32 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 hubungkan kata-kata pada kelompok dengan kata-kata yang sesuai pada kelompok ( )! ( ) ( ) ...
33Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI semester 2
34 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 (
35Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo membaca kosakata di bawah ini berulang- ulang! ( ( ( membaca gambar :
36 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayo menyimak bunyi angka-angka dari 1-10! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesua...
37Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan bilangan dengan jumlah benda pada gambar di bawah ini, seperti contoh!
38 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 tulislah angka yang terdapat di dalam kurung pada bilangan yang tepat! ( ) warnailah kotak...
39Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI lingkarilah angka yang sesuai dengan jumlah gambar!
40 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 (
41Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo membaca kosa kata di bawah ini berulang- ulang! ayo membaca gambar!
42 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperde...
43Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI lengkapilah susunan nama hari di bawah ini, dengan menghubungkan jawaban yang tersedia di dalam ko...
44 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 3. sebutkan dengan suara yang jelas nama hari di bawah ini, diawali dengan kata seperti co...
45Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI (
46 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayomembacakosakatadibawahiniberulang-ulang! ayo membaca gambar!
47Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperdengarkan,...
48 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 hubungkanlah dengan gambar yang tepat !
49Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan antara dua kosakata yang sama!
50 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 3. letakkan nomor yang terdapat di bawah nama buah pada gambar yang tepat !
51Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI (
52 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 ayomembacakosakatadibawahiniberulang-ulang! ayo membaca gambar!
53Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI ayo menyimak! tunjukkan (dengan alat penunjuk) kata yang sesuai dengan ucapan yang diperdengarkan,...
54 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 1. hubungkanlah dengan gambar yang tepat seperti contoh !
55Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan antara warna yang sama di bawah ini!
56 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 warnailah gambar-gambar di bawah ini sesuai kosakata yang tertera di bawahnya!
57Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI menyimak berilah tanda centang (√) sesuai dengan bunyi kosakata yang disebutkan oleh gurumu! conto...
58 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013
59Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI mengenal makna kosakata melalui gambar berilah tanda centang (√) pada gambar yang sesuai dengan ko...
60 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 b.hubungkan gambar dengan kosakata yang tepat!
61Buku Siswa Kelas 1 MI hubungkan kosakata pada kelompok ( ) dengan kosakata yang sama pada kelompok ( ). ( ) ( ) bacalah ...
62 Bahasa Arab - Kurikulum 2013 daftar pustaka d.hidayat, pelajaran bahasa arab kelas i,2,3 mi. penerbit pt. karya thoha p...
