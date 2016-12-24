KALIDAS J Contact: +971504149261/ +971503868323 E-Mail: kalidasjaikumar@gmail.com Dated: 25/12/2016 Dear Sir/ Madam, Pleas...
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE - 2 In the past four years of working with Al Ryum group of companies, so many diversified projects re...
PROFESSIONAL AFFILATIONS: Duties & Responsibilities:  Monitoring of structural works for jetty, break water, acropodes an...
PERSONEL DETAILS IT COMPUTER SKILLS Well versed with:  Knowledge & experience in Microsoft Office and Internet Applicatio...
 Archive project work, incoming information and outgoing information.  Attend and participate in meetings and training a...
4. Replacement of GRP Water Pipelines & Construction of New Connection in Madinat Zayed – Western Region, Abu Dhabi. CLIEN...
6. CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF KARAIKAL PORT CLIENT : MARG GROUP CONSULTANT : KARAIKAL PORT PRIVATE LIMITED CONTRACTOR...
ENGINEER WITH EIGHT YEARS EXPERIENCE

  1. 1. KALIDAS J Contact: +971504149261/ +971503868323 E-Mail: kalidasjaikumar@gmail.com Dated: 25/12/2016 Dear Sir/ Madam, Please find attached my Resume for the position of Civil Engineer. I'm particularly interested in this opening / position, which relates strongly to my nearly 8 years of experience in Site Engineering/ Execution, Project Management, Construction Management, Coordination and Team Management. As Civil ENGINEER with Arco International Contracting Company, Abu Dhabi, UAE, I believe I meet all the essential criteria of the positions. Highlights of experience and demonstrated talent I would bring to your organisation include:  Efficient in developing site organization to suit the project needs and selecting construction methodology  Meticulously contributed in executing of Water Filing Station Project and GRP Water Pipeline & Construction of New Connection Project in Madinat zayed and other projects within the budget & time.  Successfully bagged Cash Award for Water Filing Station Project  A keen communicator with honed interpersonal, problem solving and analytical abilities.  A dynamic professional with 8 years of experience in Site Engineering/ Execution,  Project Management, Mechanical installing Management, Coordination and Team Management  Well-versed with modern prevalent contractual practices and latest construction Methodologies  Skilled in evaluating contracting works & administering contract agreement Between employer and Contractor Adept in planning & executing mechanical projects, including method engineering/ statement, contract administration and resource planning  Proficient in swiftly ramping up construction projects with competent cross-  Functional skills  A keen communicator with problem solving, analytical, planning and negotiation Skills I am now looking to take up roles in Site Engineering, Design Engineering and Construction Management. Of particular interest to me would be positions in Construction Management and am open to assignments anywhere in UAE. I am keen to join your firm due to its leading position in the industry, great organizational culture, spirit of innovation, professionalism that characterizes your firm and its employees. I am attracted to this role on account of the concerns rich heritage, organisation wide exploration, global market, etc. that it offers. I appreciate your taking the time to review my credentials and experience. Looking forward to a positive response. Thanking you. Sincerely, KALIDAS J Enclosure: Resume
  2. 2. KALIDAS JAIKUMAR CIVIL ENGINEER E-mail:kalidasjaikumar@gmail.com Mob: +971504149261 +971503868323. JOB OBJECTIVE In pursuit of challenging and enriching assignments in Site Engineering, Design Engineering, construction Management, Construction Engineering and Operations, Project Management, Installation & Commissioning in a high reputed organization or Multinational Company. PROFILE SUMMARY Deadline-driven and focused Civil Engineer with 8 years career experience in construction management field. Highly adept in multi-site management business development and personnel acquisition and training. Exhibits strong organizational and time management skills. • A dynamic professional with 8 years of experience in Site Engineering/ Execution, Project Management, Mechanical installing Management, Coordination and Team Management • Well-versed with modern prevalent contractual practices and latest construction methodologies • Skilled in evaluating contracting works & administering contract agreement Between employer and Contractor • Adept in planning & executing mechanical projects, including method engineering/ statement, contract administration and resource planning • Proficient in swiftly ramping up construction projects with competent cross- Functional skills • A keen communicator with problem solving, analytical, planning and negotiation Skills KEY RESULT AREAS  Developing periodic business plans & strategies, in coordination with plans of organization  Finalizing requirements and specifications in consultation with Architects/Collaborators/Promoters  Participating in project meetings for evaluating project progress and providing technical inputs  Developing site organization to suit the project needs and selecting construction methodology  Anchoring on-site construction activities to ensure completion of project within the time & cost parameters and effective resource utilization to maximize the output  Interpreting contractual obligations & rights and evaluating technical / financial problems for reporting the same to the department / management  Handling negotiation & review of contracts as per contract regimes and administering contract agreement between employer /contractor  Estimating the cost of labor and making sketches to implement in projects  Preparation of all kind of inspection & others requests, method statement, and rest for the quality control work.  Handling with the sub-contractor, material order and supply control.  Coordinating with HRD in Sourcing sub-contractors, maintaining and updating database and management of Sub-contractors.  Monitor and evaluate the performance of the Executives on a day-to-day basis so as to ensure target achievement and ensuring that the customer care standards of the company are met Effectively utilize the advertisements and Promotional schemes. CURRENT WORK EXPERIENCE Since Jan 2013 with - ARCO INTERNATIONAL CONTRACTING LLC, UAE. CIVIL ENGINEER – Construction & Engineering
  3. 3. PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE - 2 In the past four years of working with Al Ryum group of companies, so many diversified projects responsibility were carried out. Especially in the field of infrastructure, construction, area Development and landscaping. Project Designation: Project coordinator, Construction Engineer, QA / QC Engineer. Duties & Responsibilities:  Work in a team with in-house Civil Managers, Engineers, Designers, and Drafters to produce the concept, detailed design and documentation of civil projects.  Provide advice on design issues related to technical guidelines.  Develop design solutions using analytical techniques.  Ensure designs are accurate and adhere to British and other Standards.  Liaise with Councils, other contractors and third parties to achieve uniformity of work.  Keep fellow team members and project managers informed of workload and deadlines.  Inspect or visit sites to ensure quality of work.  Produce quality reports when relevant such as site inspection reports.  Learn and develop engineering skills.  Keep track of the financial performance of allocated work.  Archive project work, incoming information and outgoing information.  Attend and participate in meetings and training as requested.  Record work hours using the Time Sheet.  Assist with additional duties as requested.  Ensuring projects run smoothly and structures are completed within budget and on time.  Making sure the project complies with legal requirements.  Compiling job specs PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE-1 July12-December12 with AL Turki Enterprises L.L.C, SULTANATE OF OMAN. PRECAST YARD ENGINEER – Production & Analysis Duties & Responsibilities:  Execution of structural works for precast foundations, panels, slabs, and beams.  Checking bar bending Schedule, material procurement, manpower assessment, progress monitoring, raising technical queries.  Conducts quality control monitoring by inspection, sampling and testing on delivered materials.  Conducts inventory of laboratory equipment.  Preparing daily laboratory activities.  Ensures cleanliness, operates, and maintains laboratory equipment in good operating condition.  Conducts trial mix for Research and Development  Undertaking technical and feasibility studies including site investigations  Using a range of computer packages for developing detailed designs  Undertaking complex and repetitive calculations  Liaising with clients and a variety of professionals including architects and subcontractors  Compiling job specs  Resolving design and development problems  Managing budgets and project resources  Scheduling material and equipment purchases and deliveries  Assessing the sustainability and environmental impact of projects PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE - 2 May’11 – May’12 with Karaikal Port Private Ltd, INDIA. SITE CIVIL ENGINEER – Construction & Engineering.
  4. 4. PROFESSIONAL AFFILATIONS: Duties & Responsibilities:  Monitoring of structural works for jetty, break water, acropodes and warehouses in port and structural works for sewerage treatment, substation buildings, Supervision of finishing works, drainage systems etc.  Inspections and approvals, follow up of materials, coordinating with MEP sub-contractors, setting out and surveying, getting permits to works.  Coordinates, assigns, directs, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly maintenance schedules and Establishes job priorities and time frames for Maintenance Staff.  Monitors completion of job assignments through frequent field observation and inspections to ensure compliance with company’s standards.  Plans preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance to reduce down time.  Setting out the works in accordance with the drawings and specification  Liaising with the project planning engineer regarding construction programs  Checking materials and work in progress for compliance with the specified requirements  Observance of safety requirements  Resolving technical issues with employer’s representatives, suppliers, subcontractors and statutory authorities  Quality control in accordance with CSIs/procedures method statements, quality plans and inspection and test plans, all prepared by the project management team and by subcontractors  Measurement and valuation (in collaboration with the project quantity surveyor where appropriate)  Providing data in respect of variation orders and site instructions  Preparing record drawings, technical reports, site diary. PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE - 3 May 07 - June 08 with Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt. Ltd On Site Supervisor – Construction & Development Duties & Responsibilities:  Maintaining work standards and outlining behavioral expectations to ensure crew morale and productivity  Applying the principles of workplace respect on site  Ensuring crew compliance with project policies and procedures  Ensuring crew compliance with company policies and procedures  On-site assessment prior to commencing work to ensure that the job is ready and addressing any concerns.  Overseeing the execution of the work, including quality and production  Ensuring that the crew works to job specifications and follows the plans  Inspecting and measuring completed work. ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS 2015 B.TECH in Civil Engineering from Karnataka State Open University, INDIA. 2011 Higher Diploma in Civil Engineering, Karaikal Polytechnic College, Karaikal, INDIA. TRAININGS AND CERTIFICATIONS 2012 MASTER DIPLOMA IN BUILDING DESIGN, CADD CENTRE TRAINING SERVICES PVT LTD, INDIA. (Includes AutoCAD, Rivet Architecture, MS Planning, Stadd Pro) 2012 TRAINED FIRST AIDER, INTIAL FIRE RESPONSE, H2S TRAINING, SAFETY LEADERSHIP FOR SUPERVISORS, GAS DETECTION FROM NATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE, OMAN. 2015 Primavera 6.7 for Project Management, Chicago Training center.  SENIOR TECHNICIAN, INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERS, INDIA.  CIVIL TECHNICIAN, SOCIETY OF ENGINEERS, UAE.
  5. 5. PERSONEL DETAILS IT COMPUTER SKILLS Well versed with:  Knowledge & experience in Microsoft Office and Internet Applications.  Various software platforms & computer applications.  AUTOCAD, RIVET ARCHITECTURE, STADD PRO, PRIMEVERA, MS PLANNING. Date of Birth : 13TH August, 1990 Nationality : Indian Passport No : J9431114 Date of Expiry : 25/12/2021 Driving License : Valid UAE and Indian License Permanent Address : G-001, AL MANARA BUILDING, DIP-1, DUBAI, UAE. Languages Known : English, Hindi, Arabic, Tamil and Malayalam Location Preference : MIDDLE EAST. PROJECTS HANDLED 1. DPDP – 4003 – Bollywood Park Construction of the Area Development Works for Bollywood Park. CLIENT : DUBAI PARKS & RESORTS CONSULTANT : SAMSUNG C&T, DYNAMIC ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS. CONTRACTOR : ARCO INTERNATIONAL CO LLC PROJECT DESCRIPTION Bollywood Park Dubai is the first park of its kind in the world. In five fascinating zones, you can experience different environments inspired by the greatest Bollywood blockbusters. The scope of project includes construction of around 10000 metre square of color concrete, Interlock pavers installation, softscaping, construction of fountains, planter wall, shade structures, graphic signage's, stages, mechanical, electrical and irrigation. Responsibilities:  Coordinating with clients, local authorities, consultants.  Controlling quality, progress, cost and safety of works.  Structural, architectural, infrastructure and MEP coordination.  Strict follow up of Snagging and handing over of project.  Ensuring the works are carried out as per the project specifications and contracts.  Advising admin.departments for design changes and variations for cost savings.  Training subordinates.  Work in a team with in-house Civil Managers, Engineers, Designers, and Drafters to produce the concept, detailed design and documentation of civil projects.  Provide advice on design issues related to technical guidelines.  Develop design solutions using analytical techniques.  Ensure designs are accurate and adhere to British and other Standards.  Liaise with Councils, other contractors and third parties to achieve uniformity of work.  Keep fellow team members and project managers informed of workload and deadlines.  Inspect or visit sites to ensure quality of work.  Produce quality reports when relevant such as site inspection reports.  Learn and develop engineering skills.  Keep track of the financial performance of allocated work.
  6. 6.  Archive project work, incoming information and outgoing information.  Attend and participate in meetings and training as requested.  Ensuring projects run smoothly and structures are completed within budget and on time.  Making sure the project complies with legal requirements 2. Landscaping, Swimming Pools & Water Features Package Works In Kempinski Hotel, Palm Jumeirah. CLIENT : SUNRISE PROPERTIES LIMITED CONSULTANT : LINX CONSULTING, HYDER CONSULTING CONTRACTOR : ARCO INTERNATIONAL CO LLC PROJECT DESCRIPTION This project comprise the scope of construction of swimming pool with a kid’s pool, a three storied beach bar with a basement below the sea level, complete hardscape and softscaping of the hotel, etc. Responsibilities:  Coordinating with clients, local authorities, consultants.  Controlling the workforce and logistics for the construction of landscape works, swimming pool with a kid’s pool, water features and beach club.  Assisting the gunite and dewatering subcontractor.  Co-coordinating with the MEP, Electrical and Irrigation team.  Technical advising for the preparation of shop drawings.  Works in submission of inspection request, MAR, MS, etc.  Follow up with material orders and all the material suppliers of the project.  Work in a team with in-house Civil Managers, Engineers, Designers, and Drafters to produce the concept, detailed design and documentation of civil projects.  Ensure designs are accurate and adhere to British and other Standards.  Liaise with Councils, other contractors and third parties to achieve uniformity of work.  Keep fellow team members and project managers informed of workload and deadlines.  Inspect or visit sites to ensure quality of work.  Produce quality reports when relevant such as site inspection reports.  Archive project work, incoming information and outgoing information.  Attend and participate in meetings and training as requested.  Ensuring projects run smoothly and structures are completed within budget and on time. 3. Develop 20 Playgrounds in Abu Dhabi Mainland – Phase 1C. CLIENT : Abu Dhabi MUNICIPALITY CONSULTANT : KEO CONSULTANTS CONTRACTOR : ARCO INTERNATIONAL CO LLC PROJECT DESCRIPTION The construction of 20 numbers of playgrounds with facilities of hardscape, softscaping, pump room, flooring with EPDM, shade structures, and civil works is the main scope of this project. The 20 playgrounds located in Mussafah shabia, Mohammad bin zayed city, Baniyas, Al shawameik, Al samkha, Khalifa city. Responsibilities:  Execution of structural works for the pump rooms, playing areas, shade structures and EPDM flooring works.  Co-ordinatining with MEP and Irrigation team.  Checking bar bending schedules, material orders, progress monitoring, coordinating with sub- contractors, and leading team of engineers.  On-site assessment prior to commencing work to ensure that the job is ready and addressing any concerns.  Overseeing the execution of the work, including quality and production  Ensuring that the crew works to job specifications and follows the plans  Inspecting and measuring completed work.
  7. 7. 4. Replacement of GRP Water Pipelines & Construction of New Connection in Madinat Zayed – Western Region, Abu Dhabi. CLIENT : ABU DHABI DISTRIBUTION COMPANY CONSULTANT : ITAL CONSULTANT. CONTRACTOR : ARCO INTERNATIONAL CO LLC PROJECT DESCRIPTION This project is about the replacement of existing GRP pipes and installation of new DI pipes used by ADDC for portable water to the city MADINAT ZAYED in the western region of ABU DHABI. This project has the scope of laying of DI pipelines varying with size from 100 mm to one metre to the length of more than 19 km inside the city by providing the necessary chambers, thrust and anchor blocks, Nondestructive road crossings, ducts, etc. Responsibilities:  Controlling the work force for structural and finishing works.  Structural and mechanical coordination.  Safety of works.  Progress monitoring.  Material Ordering and monitoring.  On-site assessment prior to commencing work to ensure that the job is ready and addressing any concerns.  Overseeing the execution of the work, including quality and production  Ensuring that the crew works to job specifications and follows the plans  Inspecting and measuring completed work. 5. OFF PLOT DELIVERY CONTRACT CLIENT : PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT OF OMAN CONSULTANT : VELLOSI CONSULT CONTRACTOR : AL TURKI ENTERPRISES LLC PROJECT DESCRIPTION A US$ 910 Million project awarded to ATE on 2005 by Petroleum Development Oman. This project consists of Design, Procurement, Construction & Testing / Commissioning of Flow Lines, Pipelines, Well Hook-up, Overhead Line to Wells, Beam Pump Installation and Associated Electrical / Instrumentation Installation in south Oman. Responsibilities:  Execution of structural works for precast foundations, panels, slabs, and beams.  Checking bar bending Schedule, material procurement, manpower assessment, progress monitoring, raising technical queries.  Conducts quality control monitoring by inspection, sampling and testing on delivered materials.  Conducts inventory of laboratory equipment.  Preparing daily laboratory activities.  Ensures cleanliness, operates, and maintains laboratory equipment in good operating condition.  Conducts trial mix for Research and Development  Undertaking technical and feasibility studies including site investigations  Using a range of computer packages for developing detailed designs  Undertaking complex and repetitive calculations  Liaising with clients and a variety of professionals including architects and subcontractors  Compiling job specs  Resolving design and development problems  Managing budgets and project resources  Scheduling material and equipment purchases and deliveries  Assessing the sustainability and environmental impact of projects
  8. 8. 6. CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF KARAIKAL PORT CLIENT : MARG GROUP CONSULTANT : KARAIKAL PORT PRIVATE LIMITED CONTRACTOR : KARAIKAL PORT PRIVATE LIMITED PROJECT DESCRIPTION MARG Karaikal Port is envisaged to have a total of 9 berths capable of handling 47 MMTPA by 2018. The port is envisioned to be developed in 3 phases with the final phase getting operational in 2017. Phase – I of development, which was completed in April 2009, comprises two Panamax size general cargo berths. The Port hosts various other infrastructure facilities such as covered warehousing, open storage and Mobile Harbor Cranes. The Port has excellent evacuation facilities with 3 railway sidings and National Highways within a Kilometer from the gate. An area of around 600 acres is covered by the Port boundaries. Responsibilities:  Monitoring of structural works for jetty, break water, acropodes and warehouses in port and structural works for sewerage treatment, substation buildings, Supervision of finishing works, drainage systems etc.  Inspections and approvals, follow up of materials, coordinating with MEP sub-contractors, setting out and surveying, getting permits to works.  Coordinates, assigns, directs, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly maintenance schedules and Establishes job priorities and time frames for Maintenance Staff.  Monitors completion of job assignments through frequent field observation and inspections to ensure compliance with company’s standards.  Plans preventive, corrective and predictive maintenance to reduce down time.  Setting out the works in accordance with the drawings and specification  Liaising with the project planning engineer regarding construction programs  Checking materials and work in progress for compliance with the specified requirements  Observance of safety requirements  Resolving technical issues with employer’s representatives, suppliers, subcontractors and statutory authorities  Quality control in accordance with CSIs/procedures method statements, quality plans and inspection and test plans, all prepared by the project management team and by subcontractors  Measurement and valuation (in collaboration with the project quantity surveyor where appropriate)  Providing data in respect of variation orders and site instructions  Preparing record drawings, technical reports, site diary. 7. CONSTRUCTION OF FIVE STORIED BUILDING CLIENT : GOVERNMENT OF PUDUCHERRY CONSULTANT : PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CONTRACTOR : HI-TECH ENGINEERING PVT. LTD PROJECT DESCRIPTION This project involves the construction of a five storied office building. Responsibilities:  Maintaining work standards and outlining behavioral expectations to ensure crew morale and productivity  Applying the principles of workplace respect on site  Ensuring crew compliance with project policies and procedures  Ensuring crew compliance with company policies and procedures  On-site assessment prior to commencing work to ensure that the job is ready and addressing any concerns.  Overseeing the execution of the work, including quality and production  Ensuring that the crew works to job specifications and follows the plans  Inspecting and measuring completed work.

