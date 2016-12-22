Philips Ultrasound Transducers For Sale Get the best affordable medical Equipment parts at PhiGEM Parts
Philips transducers is now available at PhiGEM Parts! You can buy Philips equipment parts on the best price. For Details c...
1. Philips L9-3 Transducer (#4535 611 77102) Some of the top selling Philips ultrasound transducers are:
2. Philips L12-5 Transducer (#4535 611 89756, #4535 611 89757)
3. Philips C5-1 Transducer (#4535 612 24465)
4. Philips C8-4V Transducer (#4535 612 87503)
Thanks
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Philips ultrasound transducers for sale

73 views

Published on

Philips transducers is now available at PhiGEM Parts!
You can buy Philips equipment parts on the best price.

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
73
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Philips ultrasound transducers for sale

  1. 1. Philips Ultrasound Transducers For Sale Get the best affordable medical Equipment parts at PhiGEM Parts
  2. 2. Philips transducers is now available at PhiGEM Parts! You can buy Philips equipment parts on the best price. For Details call us on 347- 985-1679
  3. 3. 1. Philips L9-3 Transducer (#4535 611 77102) Some of the top selling Philips ultrasound transducers are:
  4. 4. 2. Philips L12-5 Transducer (#4535 611 89756, #4535 611 89757)
  5. 5. 3. Philips C5-1 Transducer (#4535 612 24465)
  6. 6. 4. Philips C8-4V Transducer (#4535 612 87503)
  7. 7. Thanks

×