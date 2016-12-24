Prolactina y Reproducción humana

PROLACTINA Y REPRODUCCION JOSE LUIS PAZ IBARRA MEDICO ENDOCRINOLOGO HNERM - UNMSM
SISTEMA NEUROVASCULAR HIPOTALAMO - HIPOFISIS
REGULACION HIPOTALAMO- HIPOFISIS
Dopamina Estrógenos VIP TRH TGF –B1 Prolactina somatostatina Opioide Integración neuroendocrina y regulación de la secreci...
CARACTERISTICA GENERALES - El gen que codifica la síntesis de PRL se encuentra en el Chr 6. - Hna. Polipeptidica compuesta...
INTERACCION PRL – RECEPTOR
Clevenger Breast Cancer Res 2003 5:181 Activación del Receptor de PRL
Dopamina y PRL ACCIONES DEL RECEPTOR D2 - El Receptor D2 inhibe la transcripción del gen de la PRL. - Probablemente por in...
SINTESIS DE DOPAMINA TRANPORTE DE DOPAMINA A HIPOFISIS ACCION EN SUS RECEPTORES DOPAMINERGICOS LACTROTOPOS PATOGENIA
ETIOLOGIA (1)
FARMACOS ETIOLOGIA (3)
ETIOLOGIA (2) TRANSTORNOS HIPOFISARIOS : 3.1 Microprolactinoma (<10mm) o Macroprolactinoma (>10mm) 3.2 Acromegalia; Enf. C...
Hiperprolactinemia idiopática  Se considera este diagnóstico cuando no se han encontrado causas específicas.  En muchos ...
HIPERPROLACTINEMIA: Mujer 1.- Funcional : Galactorrea con o sin transtornos menstruales 2.- Orgánica : Galactorrea con tra...
HIPERPROLACTINEMIA: Varón 1.- Funcional : Hipogonadismo / Infertilidad 2.- Orgánica : Hipogonadismo Sd. de HTEc; Sd. Quias...
SINTOMAS DEL TUMOR HIPOFISARIO MICROADENOMA LOCALIZADO MACROADENOMA INVASIVO ( < 10 m.m ) ( > 10 m.m ) 1.- CEFALEA : 1.1 C...
EFECTOS LOCALES DE LA EXPANSION PITUITARIA EN LAS VO
DIAGNOSTICO 1.- HISTORIA CLINICA : 1.1 Galactorrea c / s trastornos menstruales 1.2 Medicamentos 1.3 Disfunción Sexual : S...
Diagnóstico… 3.- OTROS EXAMENES : 3.1 U, Cr, P. Hepático. 3.2 Función Tiroidea: TSH, T4L. 3.3 Otros LH - FSH - E2 - Pg - T...
COMPORTAMIENTO DE LAS HIPERPROLACTINEMIAS Hiperprolactinemia funcional-transitoria : * PRL basales (pool) Generalmente <50...
Hiperprolactinemia: Perlas Clx.  Incremento Fisiológico: < 40 ng/ml  En Embarazo es 10 veces +  Inducida por Fármacos: ...
Hiperprolactinemia Perlas Clx (2)  Compresión Tallo Pituitario: < 100 ng/ml  Prolactinomas / Tumores co-secretores.  Ma...
GALACTORREA SIN TRANSTORNOS MESTRUALES - Unilateral o bilateral : Evaluación + Serosa a la expresión intensa. ++ Sero-lech...
PROLACTINOMA Evolución histórica: – Síndrome de Chiari Frommel (galactorrea / amenorrea post parto sin tumor hipofisario)...
31 PROLACTINEMIA Y CORRELACION CON MASA TUMORAL
TRATAMIENTO DE LAS HIPERPROLACTIMNEMIAS TUMORALES OBJETIVOS DEL TRATAMIENTO:  Supresión del exceso de secreción de PRL  ...
TRATAMIENTO MEDICO  En la actualidad Tratamiento de Primera Línea, fundamentalmente porque: 1.- Los Agonistas de Dopamina...
EFECTOS DE LOS DOPA-AGONISTAS EN PROLACTINOMA ( % DE PACIENTES )
Casanueva FF, Molitch ME, Schlechte JA, Abs R, Bonert V, Bronstein MD et al. Guidelines of the pituitary society for the d...
RESISTENCIA A DOPAMINÉRGICOS  Falla en restaurar las menstruaciones  Falla en restaurar función gonadal  Falla en dismi...
Tratamiento de Pacientes con Resistencia Agonista DA  Cambiar a otro agente  Incrementar la dosis, segun tolerancia, pro...
Avances en Terapia  Análogos de Somatostatina  Terapia dirigida contra el receptor de E2  Antagonistas del receptor de ...
CELULA LACTOTROPA HIPOFISARIA NORMAL HIPERPLASIA DE CELULAS SECRETORAS DE PROLACTINA EN EL TERCER TRIMESTRE DE GESTACION
PROLACTINOMA Y GESTACION El embarazo es de alto riesgo y debe ser indicado por el médico tratante.
MICROPRLomas  Individualizar al paciente según edad y paridad.  Su evaluación endocrinológica completa incluyendo dosaje...
MACROPRLomas  Si hay Sd. Quiasmático y otras manifestaciones neurológicas: – El paciente debe ser intervenido quirúrgicam...
MANEJO DEL PROLACTINOMA DURANTE LA GESTACION
The absolute numbers of pregnant patients with prolactinoma by cabergoline dosage (milligrams per week) at the time of the...
DISMINUCION DE UN MACROPROLACTINOMA CON CBG DURANTE LA GESTACION A.22 SEMANAS CON PRL DE 1488 ug/L B.3 MESES POSPARTO REDU...
NIVELES DE PROLACTINA SERICA DURANTE LA VIDA
HIPERPROLACTINEMIA EN LA MUJER INFERTIL
HIPERPROLACTINEMIA Hipogonadismo / Infertilidad
Proyecto de señalización de las interacciones entre las altas dosis de PRL y los ejes de GnRH y DA en la gonadotropos. PRL...
Infertilidad…  Aunque la principal anormalidad en la hiperPRL es una disminución de la secreción de GnRH, PRL también tie...
 La insuficiencia de la fase lútea se presenta en 3% - 10% de los casos de infertilidad, siendo reportada en hasta 2/3 de...
 Una paciente con amenorrea e infertilidad: reto médico.  HiperPRL se encuentra en 1/3 de las mujeres sin una causa obvi...
 Surge la pregunta, ¿La galactorrea con NormoPRL necesita tratamiento?  La respuesta es SÍ, si se asocia con cualquier o...
 Tanto las formas de big PRL y big big PRL se han reportado principalmente en las mujeres con hiperPRL idiopática y el ci...
Comparison of CBG and BCP in patients with asymptomatic incidental hyperPRL undergoing ICSI-ET Mustafa Bahceci. Gynecol En...
HIPERPROLACTINEMIA E INFERTILIDAD EN EL VARON
Hyperprolactinemia: An often missed cause of male infertility Pratibha Singh. J Hum Reprod Sci. 2011 May-Aug; 4(2): 102–10...
 Se ve que los pacientes con oligospermia o azoospermia con niveles normales de gonadotrofinas muestran niveles relativam...
Conclusiones  HiperPRL y los PRLomas son el trastorno neuroendocrino más frecuente en la práctica clínica.  La presentac...
 Basado en un amplio registro de seguridad la BCP es el DA- agonista preferido cuando la fertilidad es deseada, pero la a...
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
