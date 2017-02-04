CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO 7 DE SETEMBRO - UNI7 CURSO DE DIREITO Plano de Curso de Direito Ambiental 1. Ementa – Direito Ambient...
1. Fontes Materiais 2. Fontes Formais IV - Princípios do Direito Ambiental 1. Princípios Constitucionais 2. Outros princíp...
Bibliografia Básica MACHADO, Paulo Affonso Leme. Direito Ambiental Brasileiro. 22ª. ed. São Paulo: Malheiros, 2014. MILARÉ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Programa direito ambiental - uni7 2017

15 views

Published on

Programa da disciplina de Direito Ambiental do Centro Universitário 7 de Setembro (UNI7) - Professor João Alfredo

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Programa direito ambiental - uni7 2017

  1. 1. CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO 7 DE SETEMBRO - UNI7 CURSO DE DIREITO Plano de Curso de Direito Ambiental 1. Ementa – Direito Ambiental. Histórico da proteção ao Meio Ambiente. Conceito de Meio Ambiente. Fontes do Direito Ambiental. Princípios do Direito Ambiental. Direito Ambiental na Constituição de 1988. O Estado de Direito Ambiental. Competência Ambiental na Constituição de 1988. Licenciamento e Estudo Prévio de Impacto Ambiental (EPIA). O Código Florestal: APPs, Reserva Legal. O Sistema Nacional de Unidades de Conservação. Espaços ambientalmente protegidos e direito de propriedade. Responsabilidade por danos ambientais: A Lei de Crimes Ambientais. . Meios processuais de proteção ambiental. 2. Objetivo – Habilitar o aluno a dominar os fundamentos básicos do Direito Ambiental. 03. Professor – João Alfredo Telles Melo. Graduação em Direito pela UFC; Mestre em Direito da UFC, Doutorando em Desenvolvimento e Meio Ambiente / UFC; Advogado. 04. Clientela - Alunos do sétimo semestre do Curso de Direito. 05. Metodologia – Em cada aula, além da parte expositiva, a cargo do professor, haverá debates, discussões, análise de casos, apresentação de vídeos, visando sempre a participação de todos. Para fixação de aprendizagem, serão aplicados, em classe, exercícios, com respostas objetivas ou dissertativas, bem como, análise e interpretação de decisões judiciais. Eventualmente serão programadas visitas a órgãos públicos e unidades de conservação e examinadas situações atuais relacionadas à matéria. Análise de situações de aplicação da teoria a casos práticos. 06. Verificação de aprendizagem - Os procedimentos relativos à verificação de aprendizagem obedecerão às normas estabelecidas pela Coordenação do Curso de Direito para a matéria, como também às orientações da Diretoria. Haverá três provas escritas. Faltas: 25% do total das horas aula. 07. Conteúdo Programático I – Histórico da Proteção ao Meio Ambiente 1. A Crise Socioambiental Planetária: o IPCC, as mudanças climáticas e o aquecimento global 2. O Movimento Ambientalista no Brasil e no Mundo; as diversas abordagens e classificações: conservacionistas e ativistas; o culto da vida silvestre, o evangelho da ecoeficiência e o ecologismo popular ou ecologismo dos pobres; o socioambientalismo, a justiça ambiental e ecossocialismo. 3. Razões da proteção ao Meio Ambiente II – Meio Ambiente e Direito Ambiental 1. Conceito de Meio Ambiente à luz da legislação 2. Aspectos do Meio Ambiente 3. Natureza jurídica do direito ao Meio Ambiente 4. Conceito de Direito Ambiental à luz da Teoria Tridimensional do Direito III – Fontes do Direito Ambiental
  2. 2. 1. Fontes Materiais 2. Fontes Formais IV - Princípios do Direito Ambiental 1. Princípios Constitucionais 2. Outros princípios V – Direito Ambiental na Constituição de 1988 1,A Construção do Estado Ambiental de Direito 2.O art. 225 da Constituição Federal: direito e dever fundamental. VI – Competência Ambiental da Constituição de 1988 1. Competência Legislativa 2. Competência Material VII – A Política Nacional do Meio Ambiente e o Sistema Nacional do Meio Ambiente 1. Princípios, conceitos e instrumentos do PNMA 2. Constituição e competência dos órgãos do SISNAMA VIII – Licenciamento e Estudo Prévio de Impacto Ambiental (EPIA) 1. A natureza jurídica da licença ambiental. 2, Conceito e fundamento constitucional do EPIA 3. Relatório de Impacto Ambiental (RIMA) 4. Participação do Público – Audiência Pública IX – Florestas e Unidades de Conservação 1. Código Florestal: Áreas de Preservação Permanente e Reserva Legal 2. O Sistema Nacional de Unidades de Conservação 3. Espaços territorialmente protegidos e direitos de propriedade X – Responsabilidade por danos ambientais: A Lei de Crimes Ambientais 1. Responsabilidade Administrativa 2. Responsabilidade Civil 3. Responsabilidade Penal XI – Meios Processuais de Proteção Ambiental 1. Ação Popular 2. Ação Civil Pública Bibliografia 2
  3. 3. Bibliografia Básica MACHADO, Paulo Affonso Leme. Direito Ambiental Brasileiro. 22ª. ed. São Paulo: Malheiros, 2014. MILARÉ, Edis. Direito do Ambiente: doutrina, jurisprudência, glossário. 9ª. ed. São Paulo: Revista dos Tribunais, 2014. SIRVINSKAS, Luís Paulo. Manual de Direito Ambiental. 12ª. ed. São Paulo: Editora Saraiva. 2014.. Bibliografia Complementar: ACSELRAD, Henri; MELLO, Cecília Campello do A.; BEZERRA, Gustavo das Neves. O que é Justiça Ambiental. Rio de Janeiro: Garamond, 2009. ALIER, Joan Martínez. O Ecologismo dos Pobres: conflitos ambientais e linguagem de valoração. São Paulo: Contexto, 2007. ANTUNES, Paulo Bessa. Direito Ambiental. 11ª.. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Lumem Juris, 2008 BELCHIOR, Germana Parente Neiva. Hermenêutica Jurídica Ambiental. São Paulo: Edtora Saraiva. 2011. CANOTILHO, José Joaquim Gomes e LEITE, José Rubens Morato (organizadores). Direito Constitucional Ambiental Brasileiro. 2a. Edição, São Paulo: Saraiva, 2008. FIORILO, Celso Antonio Pacheco. Curso de Direito Ambiental Brasileiro. 10. ed. São Paulo: Saraiva, 2009. LEITE, José Rubens Morato e AYALA, Patrick de Araújo. Dano Ambiental: do individual ao coletivo extrapatrimonial. 3ª edição. São Paulo: Editora Revista dos Tribunais, 2010. LÖWY, Michael. Ecologia e Socialismo. São Paulo: Cortez, 2005. MELO, João Alfredo Telles. Direito Ambiental, Luta Social e Ecossocialismo: artigos acadêmicos e escritos militantes. Fortaleza: Edições Demócrito Rocha, 2010. SANTILLI, Juliana. Socioambientalismo e Novos Direitos: proteção jurídica à diversidade biológica e cultural. São Paulo: Petrópolis, 2005. SILVA, José Afonso da. Direito Ambiental Constitucional. 7ª. ed. São Paulo: Malheiros, 2009. 3

×