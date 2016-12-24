Bangladesh Bank ISS-Fundamentals

Fundamentals of Integrated Supervision System (ISS) Hasan Tareq Khan
To-days Banking Problem Hasan Tareq Khan
Result Judgments Failure Anti-regulation movement Hasan Tareq Khan
Rescue Measure • Control the stress issues • Get safety through supervision frame work • Establish good governance with et...
Bangladesh Bank Response Considering the above issues presented in the earlier slides BB the central bank of Bangladesh ha...
Levels of Supervision 1.Bank’s Branch 2. Banks Head Office 3. Central Bank 4. Country 5. International Community Hasan Tar...
What is Integrated Supervision System (ISS)? Integrated Supervision System is a web based monitoring tool which will integ...
Goals Integrated Supervision System (ISS)? To integrate the supervision information. To ensure effective supervision. T...
Why ISS is important for commercial bank? To comply obligatory self examination. Ensure the effectiveness of MIS. To im...
Present Regulation Integrated Supervision Management Cell’s instructions ISMC Circular Letter No. 1 ISMC Circular Letter N...
DBI-2, Circular 1/2014 02| DwjøwLZ c‡Î Zdwmwj e¨vsK mg~‡ni cÖavb Kvh©vjq I GwW kvLv mg~n‡K ms‡hvwRZ QK †gvZv‡eK Z_¨ `vwL‡j...
DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 03| wba©vwiZ AvBGmGm dig 1, 2, 3 Ges 4 †gvZv‡eK Z_¨ Web Portal-Gi gva¨‡g Avc‡jvW Ki‡Yi cvkv...
DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 04| cÖwZ •Îgvmv‡šÍ Zdwmwj e¨vsK Gi kvLvmg~n Zv‡`i wmGj weeiYx G‡·j di‡g‡U cÖ¯‘Z KiZt Zvi m¤...
DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 05| wba©vwiZ mg‡qi g‡a¨ Z_¨/weeiYx `vwL‡j e¨_© n‡j wKsev `vwLjK…Z weeiYx‡Z Am¤ú~Y© ev fzj Z...
DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 06| Awbevh© KviY ekZt wba©vwiZ mg‡qi g‡a¨ DwjøwLZ weeiYxmg~n `vwLj Kiv m¤¢e bv n‡j Zv weeiY...
Where you will get the ISS from 1,2, 3 & 4? In BB Web site at your upload portal (For work) With the circular. ( For lea...
What will you need to enter your ISS web upload portal? User ID provided by BB Password Hasan Tareq Khan
Where will you get the ISS user ID & password? From your Managing Director’s Secretariat. BB has send the user ID and pas...
Salient features BB instruction send to the banks regarding ISS Responsibilities.  User ID (non changeable)  password (c...
How ISS interlink the monitoring responsibilities of Branch & Head Office? Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Hold the Respons...
Important issues of ISS communication  Incase of user ID and password collection for a Branch.  Upload the ISS form 1,2,...
Communication: Incase of user ID and password collection for a Branch Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Incase of available I...
Communication: Submission of ISS from 1, 2, 3 & 4 Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Store all excel copy of different branch ...
Communication: Incase of error found in ISS from 2 & 4 Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Incase of error found before the dat...
Organization: ISS from 2 & 4 work Branch Manager ISS Uploading Point Concern Desk - 1 Concern Desk - 2 Determine the desk ...
Information Searching Area for ISS form 2 & 4 work Branch monthly Affairs CL statement General Ledger MIS storage HO ...
Thinks need to utmost attention for Fill-up ISS form 2 & 4 Duly fill the date with proper format Insert the Bank ID appr...
Thinks strongly prohibited Copying the ISS form 1, 2 & 3, 4 form other source. Tempering the RIT of ISS Form 1,2 & 3, 4 ...
Attentive features of ISS Forms Date Format. Bank Code and Branch Code Writing Figure nature, in ISS you have to put 3 ...
Some important issues of ISS Form 3 & 4 You must report in the corresponding banks’ row Bank Code and Branch Code Writin...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. Data identification; namely Total Risk Weighted Asset Total...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data identification; namely Total Security Value Ag...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data identification; namely Total Export Executed ...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data construction; namely Total Interest Suspense B...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data construction; namely Total Classified Loan Rec...
Some complex issues of ISS form 1, 2, 3 & 4 Up-loading Naming Convention T_PS_M_FI_MONITOR_BR.BANK_ID.BRANCH_ID.YYYYMMDD ...
Working Steps 5. Go to the Upload portal and upload the CSV file as per ISS user manual & send the Excel file to your HO i...
Some puzzling issues of ISS form 1, 2 3 & 4 Data Repetition Quarterly Data Management & Monthly Reporting. Data Consist...
Please make a request mail to the following address to get the reader synopsis or any other help. Hasan Tareq Khan hasan.k...
Thank You Hasan Tareq Khan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bangladesh Bank ISS-Fundamentals

30 views

Published on

Integrated Supervision System:
Integrated Supervision System is a web based monitoring tool which will integrated the existing multifold supervision mechanism of Bangladesh Bank.

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Bangladesh Bank ISS-Fundamentals

  1. 1. Fundamentals of Integrated Supervision System (ISS) Hasan Tareq Khan
  2. 2. To-days Banking Problem Hasan Tareq Khan
  3. 3. Result Judgments Failure Anti-regulation movement Hasan Tareq Khan
  4. 4. Rescue Measure • Control the stress issues • Get safety through supervision frame work • Establish good governance with ethical standard. • Active participation of all level supervisors. • Define an effective supervision tool. Hasan Tareq Khan
  5. 5. Bangladesh Bank Response Considering the above issues presented in the earlier slides BB the central bank of Bangladesh has carried out a comprehensive study on contemporary supervision regime and deigned an inclusive supervision model aiming to engage all supervision forces working at different supervision level, to meet the present supervision gap. To implement the model a monitoring tool namely “Integrated Supervision System” Hasan Tareq Khan
  6. 6. Levels of Supervision 1.Bank’s Branch 2. Banks Head Office 3. Central Bank 4. Country 5. International Community Hasan Tareq Khan
  7. 7. What is Integrated Supervision System (ISS)? Integrated Supervision System is a web based monitoring tool which will integrated the existing multifold supervision mechanism of Bangladesh Bank. Hasan Tareq Khan
  8. 8. Goals Integrated Supervision System (ISS)? To integrate the supervision information. To ensure effective supervision. To adopt risk-based supervision approach. To minimize the supervision frequency. Hasan Tareq Khan
  9. 9. Why ISS is important for commercial bank? To comply obligatory self examination. Ensure the effectiveness of MIS. To improve remote communication. To minimize the oversight gap. Enhance the effectiveness of internal control. Hasan Tareq Khan
  10. 10. Present Regulation Integrated Supervision Management Cell’s instructions ISMC Circular Letter No. 1 ISMC Circular Letter No. 1/2016 Hasan Tareq Khan
  11. 11. DBI-2, Circular 1/2014 02| DwjøwLZ c‡Î Zdwmwj e¨vsK mg~‡ni cÖavb Kvh©vjq I GwW kvLv mg~n‡K ms‡hvwRZ QK †gvZv‡eK Z_¨ `vwL‡ji civgk© cÖ`vb Kiv n‡qwQj| evsjv‡`k e¨vs‡Ki Pjgvb A‡Uv‡gkb cÖwµqvi Ask wn‡m‡e Ges Bw›U‡MÖ‡UW mycviwfkb wm‡÷g‡K AwaKZi Kvh©Ki K‡i †Zvjvi j‡ÿ¨ we`¨gvb QK mg~‡n KwZcq Z_¨ ms‡hvRbc~e©K bZzbfv‡e Zv cÖYqb Kiv n‡q‡Q| G †cÖwÿ‡Z †d«eªæqvix,2014 n‡Z ms‡kvwaZ AvKv‡i cÖYqbK…Z AvBGmGm dig 1, 2, 3 I 4 mwVKfv‡e c~iYc~e©K 1g ch©v‡q mKj Zdwmwj e¨vsK Gi cÖavb Kvh©vjq I GwW kvLvmg~n‡K cÖwZ gv‡mi Z_¨ cieZ©x gv‡mi 10 (`k) Zvwi‡Li g‡a¨ evsjv‡`k e¨vs‡Ki Web Portal-G wi‡cvU© Ki‡Z n‡e| Hasan Tareq Khan
  12. 12. DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 03| wba©vwiZ AvBGmGm dig 1, 2, 3 Ges 4 †gvZv‡eK Z_¨ Web Portal-Gi gva¨‡g Avc‡jvW Ki‡Yi cvkvcvwk QKmg~‡ni e¨vK-Avc(G‡·j di‡g‡U cÖ¯‘ZK…Z) Kwc cÖwZwU e¨vs‡Ki cÖavb Kvh©vjq‡K msiÿY Ki‡Z n‡e Ges Zv (G‡·j di‡g‡U iwÿZ AvBGmGm dig 1, 2, 3 I 4 Gi e¨vK Avc Kwc) cÖwZ gv‡mi 10 Zvwi‡Li g‡a¨ bb.iss@bb.org.bd wVKvbvq B-‡gBj gva¨‡g AÎ wefv‡Mi GgAvBGm I AviweAvB †mj G †cÖi‡Yi welqwU wbwðZ Ki‡Z n‡e| Hasan Tareq Khan
  13. 13. DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 04| cÖwZ •Îgvmv‡šÍ Zdwmwj e¨vsK Gi kvLvmg~n Zv‡`i wmGj weeiYx G‡·j di‡g‡U cÖ¯‘Z KiZt Zvi m¤ú~Y© (wmGj dig-1 †_‡K wmGj dig-5) mdUKwc cieZ©x gv‡mi 15 Zvwi‡Li g‡a¨ Zv‡`i cÖavb Kvh©vj‡q †cÖiY Ki‡e Ges cÖavb Kvh©vjq‡K mKj kvLv †_‡K cÖvß •ÎgvwmK wmGj weeiYxi mdUKwcmg~n GKB gv‡mi 25 Zvwi‡Li g‡a¨ bb.iss@bb.org.bd wVKvbvq B-‡gBj gvidZ A_ev wmwW/‡cbWªvBf gvidZ AÎ wefv‡M `vwLj Ki‡Z n‡e| Hasan Tareq Khan
  14. 14. DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 05| wba©vwiZ mg‡qi g‡a¨ Z_¨/weeiYx `vwL‡j e¨_© n‡j wKsev `vwLjK…Z weeiYx‡Z Am¤ú~Y© ev fzj Z_¨ cÖ`vb Kiv n‡j e¨vsK †Kv¤úvbx AvBb, 1991 (ms‡kvwaZ 2013) Gi wba©vwiZ avivi weavb Abyhvqx mswkøó e¨vs‡Ki weiæ‡× A_© `Ð Av‡ivc/kvw¯Íg~jK e¨e¯’v MÖnY Kiv n‡e| Hasan Tareq Khan
  15. 15. DBI-2, Circular 1/2014, Cont…. 06| Awbevh© KviY ekZt wba©vwiZ mg‡qi g‡a¨ DwjøwLZ weeiYxmg~n `vwLj Kiv m¤¢e bv n‡j Zv weeiYx `vwL‡ji me©‡kl mgqmxgv AwZµ‡gi Ab~¨b 02(`yB) w`b c~‡e© AÎ wefv‡Mi GgAvBGm I AviweAvB †mj‡K wjwLZfv‡e AewnZ Ki‡Z n‡e| Hasan Tareq Khan
  16. 16. Where you will get the ISS from 1,2, 3 & 4? In BB Web site at your upload portal (For work) With the circular. ( For learning only) Hasan Tareq Khan
  17. 17. What will you need to enter your ISS web upload portal? User ID provided by BB Password Hasan Tareq Khan
  18. 18. Where will you get the ISS user ID & password? From your Managing Director’s Secretariat. BB has send the user ID and password for your head office and all of your branch office to enable you to upload ISS data vide the letter no DBI(MIS&RBI)/22/2014- dated 27.02.2014. The letter has been send to the MD’s official e-mail. Hasan Tareq Khan
  19. 19. Salient features BB instruction send to the banks regarding ISS Responsibilities.  User ID (non changeable)  password (changeable)  Custodian of User ID and password at head office level will be CEO/CFO/ICC/MIS Head  For Branch Office, custodian of User ID and password will be the Branch Manager/In- charge.  The CEO and Branch Manager/In-charge shall be solely responsible in case of late or incorrect data submission. Hasan Tareq Khan
  20. 20. How ISS interlink the monitoring responsibilities of Branch & Head Office? Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Hold the Responsibility of oversight on received data. Banks HO certify the branch data. E-mail to bb.iss@bb.org.bd Send the Excel copy of ISS form 2& 4 to HO Hasan Tareq Khan To the ISS web portal Bangladesh Bank
  21. 21. Important issues of ISS communication  Incase of user ID and password collection for a Branch.  Upload the ISS form 1,2, 3 & 4.  Error and Ratification communication Hasan Tareq Khan
  22. 22. Communication: Incase of user ID and password collection for a Branch Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Incase of available ID & password of applied branch. Incase of unavailable ID & password for the Branch.GM, ITOCD Attention : Mr. Md. Wahidul Islam Sarker, DGM, e-mail wahidul.islam@bb.org.bd Apply for ID &pass word Feed back Hasan Tareq Khan
  23. 23. Communication: Submission of ISS from 1, 2, 3 & 4 Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Store all excel copy of different branch in 2 folder ISS 2 & ISS 4. Meticulously check all file before upload CSV. E-mail to bb.iss@bb.org.bd Send the Excel copy of ISS form 2& 4 to HO Hasan Tareq Khan To the ISS web portal
  24. 24. Communication: Incase of error found in ISS from 2 & 4 Branch Manager Head of ISS/MIS Incase of error found before the date line. Incase of error found after submission dateline. GM, ISDD Attention : Mr. Md. Kamrul Hasan, DD, e-mail kamrul.hasan@bb.org.bd cc. bb.iss@bb.org.bd E-mail the corrected copy to HO Advise the branch re- upload with ratification Hasan Tareq Khan
  25. 25. Organization: ISS from 2 & 4 work Branch Manager ISS Uploading Point Concern Desk - 1 Concern Desk - 2 Determine the desk where the ISS from 2 & 4’s information generate. Hasan Tareq Khan Concern Desk - 3 Distribute the data providing responsibility to all concern desk in written. ISS information In written. Provide a feed back to BM by e-mail
  26. 26. Information Searching Area for ISS form 2 & 4 work Branch monthly Affairs CL statement General Ledger MIS storage HO and Regulatory Reports Hasan Tareq Khan
  27. 27. Thinks need to utmost attention for Fill-up ISS form 2 & 4 Duly fill the date with proper format Insert the Bank ID appropriately Insert the Branch ID appropriately Put the actual amount without using any , - / viz. 12546.00 not 12,546 or 12546/- Follow the date format given in the ISS format Select appropriate banking system for National Bank Ltd., it must be conventional in all aspect. Even for the Islamic branch operation. Hasan Tareq Khan
  28. 28. Thinks strongly prohibited Copying the ISS form 1, 2 & 3, 4 form other source. Tempering the RIT of ISS Form 1,2 & 3, 4 Delete any row or column of ISS form 1, 2 & 3, 4 Paste link / link import the data from any other sources Use FC symbol like $ before any data Write Nil/NA/not applicable in any field. Hasan Tareq Khan
  29. 29. Attentive features of ISS Forms Date Format. Bank Code and Branch Code Writing Figure nature, in ISS you have to put 3 types of figure for ISS form 1 & 2 viz. as on figure, for the accounting year figure and for the reporting month figure. Reporting Currency only BDT % in full value not in fraction i.e. average intt. Rate 9.25 not 0.0925 Hasan Tareq Khan
  30. 30. Some important issues of ISS Form 3 & 4 You must report in the corresponding banks’ row Bank Code and Branch Code Writing Figure nature, in ISS you have to put only 1 types of figure for ISS form 3 & 4 viz. for the accounting year figure and Reporting Currency, only BDT in full amount. Inter Branch/Same branch transaction also required reporting consideration. Hasan Tareq Khan
  31. 31. Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. Data identification; namely Total Risk Weighted Asset Total Reserve Total Other Reserve Minimum Required Capital Calculated by BB Minimum Required Capital Calculated by Bank Investment in Associates Overseas Investment in Subsidiaries Overseas Investment in Associates Hasan Tareq Khan
  32. 32. Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data identification; namely Total Security Value Against Loan Total Time/Term Loan Total Retail Credit Total Loan Disbursed and Settled within this Month Total Loan Against NRB Owner's FDR Total Amount of Export Bill Discounted Total Amount Written-off Hasan Tareq Khan, JD
  33. 33. Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data identification; namely Total Export Executed Total import Executed Total Foreign Exchange Inflow Total Foreign Exchange outflow Total Advance Payment Made Against Import Total Foreign Currency Purchased Hasan Tareq Khan
  34. 34. Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data construction; namely Total Interest Suspense Balance Total Agro Loan Outstanding Total Trade (non manufacturing) Loan Outstanding Total Industrial (manufactured) Loan Outstanding Total Rescheduled Loan Outstanding Total Declassified Loan Outstanding Total New Loan Disbursed Unused Part of Commitment Hasan Tareq Khan
  35. 35. Some complex issues of ISS form 1 & 2 banks often confused. (Cont……) Data construction; namely Total Classified Loan Recovery Total Recovery of Written-off Loan Total Recoverable Loan for this month Total Acceptance Issued Against FB/IB/AB Branch Renovation Cost Number of Borrowing in Call Money Market Hasan Tareq Khan
  36. 36. Some complex issues of ISS form 1, 2, 3 & 4 Up-loading Naming Convention T_PS_M_FI_MONITOR_BR.BANK_ID.BRANCH_ID.YYYYMMDD T_PS_M_FI_MONITOR_HO.BANK_ID.HO_ID.YYYYMMDD Web Portal Busyness Wrong File Up-loading message Hasan Tareq Khan
  37. 37. Working Steps 5. Go to the Upload portal and upload the CSV file as per ISS user manual & send the Excel file to your HO in case of Branch 4. Re-open the Excel file and Create CSV 3. Work on the Excel File and save the same. Then close the file. 1. Create a Folder in your PC in the name of Reporting Month 2. Download the ISS Template from BB Website and Save the File in that file with proper naming convention of your branch/bank.
  38. 38. Some puzzling issues of ISS form 1, 2 3 & 4 Data Repetition Quarterly Data Management & Monthly Reporting. Data Consistency Interlink Data Preparation Reporting of Data Value Data Organization Hasan Tareq Khan
  39. 39. Please make a request mail to the following address to get the reader synopsis or any other help. Hasan Tareq Khan hasan.khan@bb.org.bd
  40. 40. Thank You Hasan Tareq Khan

×