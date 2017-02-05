CV of Jiban Shrestha-2016

1 Curriculum Vitae Jiban Shrestha Scientist (Plant Breeding & Genetics) Nepal Agricultural Research Council, National Maiz...
2 Summary of research works: Project#1: Development of maize varieties for mid hills of Nepal (2011-2013). Project#2: Deve...
3 1.5. J. Shrestha. 2016. A review on sustainable agricultural intensification in Nepal. International Journal of Business...
4 1.14. B. H. Adhikary, J. Shrestha and B. R. Baral. 2011. Efficacy of azotobactor in maize production in acid soils. In: ...
5 1.22. U. Shrestha, L. P. Amgain, T. B. Karki, K. R. Dahal and J. Shrestha. 2016. Effect of Sowing Dates and Maize Cultiv...
6 1.31. T. B. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2014. Maize Production under No-Tillage System in Nepal. World Journal of Agricultura...
7 1.39. H. K. Prasai and J. Shrestha. 2015. Evaluation of wheat genotypes in far western hills of Nepal. International Jou...
8 1.48. N. B. Dhami, S.K. Kim, A. Paudel, J. Shrestha and T. R. Rijal 2015. A review on threat of gray leaf spot disease o...
9 1.57. P. Adhikari, B. R. Baral and J. Shrestha. 2016. Maize response to time of nitrogen application and planting season...
10 Proceeding of 4th SAS-N Convention, April 4-6, 2012, National Agriculture Research Institute Complex, Khumaltar, Lalitp...
11 in the Acidic Soils of Chitwan Valley. In: Karki KB, BP Tripathi, R Manandhar, BH Adhikary and SP Vista. (eds) Proceedi...
12 Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.34 3.8. B. H. Adhikary, B. R...
13 3.15. T. B. Karki, G. KC, B. R. Bhandari and J. Shrestha. 2016.Conservation Tillage Influenced the System Yields, Soil ...
14 Rampur Composite, Arun-2, Manakamana-3 and Deuti (Rampur composite, Arun-2, Manakamana-3 ra Deuti jat ko makaiko kheti ...
15 5.5. J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Agromorphological characterization of l...
16 5.14. T. R. Rijal, D. B. Gurung, J. Shrestha, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Performance evaluation of...
17 8. Book: (Total=2) 8.1. J. Shrestha. 2015. Plant Breeding and Genetics. ISBN-13: 978-3-659-77215-3, ISBN-10: 3659772151...
18 journal.html)-The official publication of the Maize Technologists Association of India As a reviewer of following journ...
19 5. NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069 (2011-12). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 6. NMRP, 2013...
20 Graduate Advisory: 1) Heterosis studies in single cross hybrids of maize, 2015-present: Hari Sharma, M.Sc. Ag student (...
21 Life Sciences (http://www.icbls.net/2016/reviewers2) 2) Committee member of 2016 International Conference on Agricultur...
22 2. Prof. Shrawan Sah, Ph.D. Department of Agronomy, Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Cell P...
  1. 1. 1 Curriculum Vitae Jiban Shrestha Scientist (Plant Breeding & Genetics) Nepal Agricultural Research Council, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal Phone:+97756591001 (Office), +9779808037472 (Mobile) Email: jibshrestha@nmrp.gov.np, jibshrestha@gmail.com Career Goal: Scientific achievements made in agriculture are responsible to eliminate hunger and poverty for the burgeoning population in this world. My career goal is to become successful agriculturist and contribute significantly in sustainable intensification of the world’s agriculture. Education: M.Sc. Agriculture, Tribhuvan University, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science (IAAS), Rampur, Chitwan, 2007 (Grade: First division). Major Courses: Technical writing, Bio-chemistry, Statistics, Crop physiology, Crop Science, Crop Production, Plant Breeding. B.Sc. Agriculture, Tribhuvan University, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal, 2002. (Grade: First division). Major Courses: Plant Breeding, Economics, Agronomy, Plant protection, Biotechnology, Entomology. Employment history:  Scientist (Plant Breeding and Genetics) at National Maize Research Programme (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan under Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC), Singhdarbar Plaza, Kathmandu, Nepal (from June 2010 to till now).  Project Officer at Support Activities for Poor Producers of Nepal (SAPPROS) under Education for Income Generation in Nepal Program funded by USAID/Winrock Int’l Institute for Agriculture Development, based in Humla (from August 2009 to April 2010).
  2. 2. 2 Summary of research works: Project#1: Development of maize varieties for mid hills of Nepal (2011-2013). Project#2: Development of maize varieties for Karnali region of Nepal (2011-2013). Project#3: Development and evaluation of hybrids (2011-present). Project#4: Development of QPM varieties for terai and mid-hills of Nepal (2011- present). Project#5: Maintenance of prerelease early maize varieties suitable for terai and mid hill of Nepal (2011-2014):Special project (HMRP/CIMMYT). Activities: Conservation agriculture, nutrient management, inbred development and breeding for abiotic stress. And collaborative research on many projects Publications: 1. Articles published in Peer Reviewed Journals: (total=60) 1.1. J. Shrestha. 2013. Genotype by environment interaction and yield stability analysis of quality protein maize genotypes in terai region of Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609. Vol. 1(2): 74-78 DOI: 10.3126/ijasbt.v1i2.8202. 1.2. C. B. Kunwar and J. Shrestha. 2014. Evaluating Performance of Maize hybrids in Terai Region of Nepal. World Journal of Agricultural Research, 2014, Vol. 2, No. 1, 22-25. Available online at http://pubs.sciepub.com/wjar/2/1/4 © Science and Education Publishing DOI:10.12691/wjar-2-1-4. 1.3. J. Shrestha. 2014. Morphological variation in maize inbred lines. International Journal of Environment. Volume 3, Issue 2, Mar-May 2014, ISSN 2091-2854, pp. 98- 107. 1.4. S. B. BK and J. Shrestha. 2014. Effect of Conservation Agriculture on Growth and Productivity of Maize (Zea mays L.) in Terai Region of Nepal. World Journal of Agricultural Research, 2014, Vol. 2, No. 4, 168-175. Available online at http://pubs.sciepub.com/wjar/2/4/6. © Science and Education Publishing DOI:10.12691/wjar-2-4-6.
  3. 3. 3 1.5. J. Shrestha. 2016. A review on sustainable agricultural intensification in Nepal. International Journal of Business, Social and Scientific Research 04/2016; 4(3):152- 156. 1.6. J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung and T. R. Rijal. 2011. Determination of heterosis for grain yield in maize hybrids in Nepal. International Research Journal of Applied and Basic Sciences. Vol. 2 (6), 233-238. 1.7. B. H. Adhikary, J. Shrestha and B. R. Baral. 2010. Effects of micronutrients on growth and productivity of maize in acidic soil. International Research Journal of Applied and Basic Sciences. Vol., 1 (1), 8-15. 1.8. D. B. Gurung, B. Bhandari, J. Shrestha and M. P. Tripathi. 2011. Effect of sowing dates and varieties on productivity of maize in terai region of Nepal. International Research Journal of Applied and Basic Sciences. Vol. 2 (12), 446-451. 1.9. J. Shrestha. 2013. Agronomic evaluation of maize genotypes in karnali zone of Nepal. Global Advanced Research Journal of Agricultural Science (ISSN: 2315-5094) Vol. 2(8) pp. 211-216, August, 2013. 1.10. J. Shrestha and K. P. Timsina.2011. Agronomic performance and economic analysis of maize (Zea mays L.) under different plant geometry and nitrogen rates in Chitwan, Nepal . In: B. P. Rajbhandari, N. R. Devkota, B. Sharma, S. L. Shrestha and G. D. Bhatta (eds).2011. Nepalese Journal of Agricultural Sciences, Vol 9. PP. 5-13. 1.11. J. Shrestha. 2011. Evaluation of maize (Zea mays L.) growth and productivity under different plant and nitrogen rates in Chitwan, Nepal . In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.) Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol.6. Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.42-47. 1.12. J. Shrestha, T. R. Rijal and D. B. Gurung. 2012. Productivity of maize under drought condition. In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.) Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol.7, Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. pp.60-64. 1.13. J. Shrestha, T. R. Rijal, D. B. Gurung and C. B. Kunwar. 2012. Development of high yielding quality protein maize genotypes. In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.) Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol. 7, Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.55-59.
  4. 4. 4 1.14. B. H. Adhikary, J. Shrestha and B. R. Baral. 2011. Efficacy of azotobactor in maize production in acid soils. In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.) Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol. 6, Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.36-41. 1.15. P. Thakur, G. S. Bhandari and J. Shrestha. 2012. Relative susceptibility of maize genotypes to maize stem borer (Chilo partellus Swinhoe) under natural condition. In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.) Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol.7, Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. pp.48-54. 1.16. P. Thakur, J. Shrestha, G. S. Bhandari and B. B. Achhami. 2013. Insect Scenario and Its Succession in Year Round Weekly Interval Seeded Maize Varieties at Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. International Journal of Modern Plant & Animal Sciences, ISSN: 2327-3364, 2013, 1(2): 96-104. 1.17. B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral, J. Shrestha and C. B. Kunwar. 2012. Economics of fertilizer use in different maize (Zea mays L.) genotypes in Chitwan valley, Nepal. In: Ojha, B. R. (ed.). Journal of Plant Breeding. Vol.7, Department of Plant Breeding, Rampur Campus, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.14-21 1.18. J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung and K. P. Dhital. 2014. Agronomic performance of maize under high temperature condition. Journal of Innovative Biology, September 2014 Vol. 1, Issue 3, P. 137-141. 1.19. T. B. Karki, N. Gadal and J. Shrestha. 2014. Studies on the Conservation Agriculture based Practices under Maize (Zea mays L.) Based System in the Hills of Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. June 2014, Vol 2(2): 185-192. 1.20. J. Shrestha. 2014. Evaluation of quality protein maize genotypes for grain yield in mid hills of Nepal. International Journal of Life Sciences,2016, Vol. 10 (1). Pp.7 – 9 1.21. B. R. Baral, P. Adhikari and J. Shrestha. 2016. Productivity and economics of hyrbrid maize (Zea mays L.) under different fertilizer doses in the inner terai region of Nepal.Journal of AgriSearch 03/2016; 3(1):13-17.
  5. 5. 5 1.22. U. Shrestha, L. P. Amgain, T. B. Karki, K. R. Dahal and J. Shrestha. 2016. Effect of Sowing Dates and Maize Cultivars in Growth and Yield of Maize along with their Agro-Climatic Indices in Nawalparasi, Nepal.Journal of AgriSearch 03/2016; 3(1):57-62. 1.23. S. Neupane, S. Subedi, R. B. Thapa, Y. D. GC, S. Pokhrel, P. P. Regmi and J. Shrestha. 2016. Efficacy of biorational compounds against whitefly (Bemisia tabaci Genn.) on black gram (Vigna mungo L.). Journal of AgriSearch 03/2016; 3(1):34-39. 1.24. T. B. Karki, N. Gadal and J. Shrestha. 2014. Systems optimization through tillage and residue management and cropping system in maize based system. International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences, ISSN: 2319- 7706, Volume 3, Number 10 (2014), pp.990-1002. 1.25. J. Shrestha and C. B. Kunwar 2014. Evaluation of original and selected maize populations for agronomic traits under mass selection. Scrutiny International Research Journal of Agriculture, Plant Biotechnology and Bio Products (SIRJ-APBBP), Volume 1 Issue 4 (2014), pp. 34-44. 1.26. G. Bhandari, R. Regmi and J. Shrestha. 2014. Effect of different diets on biology of Corcyra cephalonica (Stainton) under laboratory condition in Chitwan, Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091- 2609. Vol. 2, Issue 4. Pp. 585-588. 1.27. T. B. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2014. Conservation Agriculture: Significance, Challenges and Opportunities in Nepal. Advances in Plants & Agriculture Research, ISSN: 2373-6402, Vol.1, Issue 5, 2014, pp.1-3. 1.28. J. Shrestha and M. P. Tripathi. 2014. Grain yield stability of quality protein maize genotypes across diverse environments of Terai and mid hills in Nepal. International Journal of Agriculture System, ISSN: 2337-9782, Vol. 2, Issue 2.pp.113- 118. 1.29. J. Shrestha and T. B. Karki. 2014. Provitamin A Maize Development: A Strategy for Fighting against Malnutrition in Nepal. Our Nature ISSN 1991-2951 (Print) 2091-2781 (Online), Vol. 12, No. 1, pp.44-48 1.30. T. B. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2014. Conservation Agriculture: An eco-friendly system of weed management in field crops. International Journal of Environment, ISSN 2091-2854. Volume 3, Issue 4. Pp. 91-100.
  6. 6. 6 1.31. T. B. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2014. Maize Production under No-Tillage System in Nepal. World Journal of Agricultural Research, 2014, Vol. 2, No. 6A, 13-17. Available online at http://pubs.sciepub.com/wjar/2/6A/3© Science and Education Publishing, DOI: 10.12691/wjar-2-6A-3. 1.32. T. B. Karki, J. Shrestha and M. P. Tripathi. 2014. Preface to Special Issue on Conservation Agriculture for Sustainable Intensification. World Journal of Agricultural Research, 2014, Vol. 2, No. 6A. Available online at http://pubs.sciepub.com/wjar/2/6A © Science and Education Publishing, DOI: DOI:10.12691/wjar-2-6A 1.33. T. B. Karki, J. Shrestha, S. B. BK and J. Yadav. 2015. Effects of tillage and planting geometry on the performance of maize hybrids. Azarian Journal of Agriculture, VOL(2) ISSUE 1, 2015:1-6. 1.34. B. R. Baral, T. B. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2015. Response of maize varieties to fertilizer levels in Chitwan valley condition of Nepal. Journal of Innovative Biology (2014), Volume 2, Issue 1: Pages: 217-221 1.35. P. Subedi and J. Shrestha. 2015. Improving soil fertility through azolla application in low land rice: a review. Azarian Journal of Agriculture, VOL (2) ISSUE 2, 2015:35-39. 1.36. S. Tripathi, J. Shrestha, J. D. Ranjit and R. Neupane . 2015. Study on Climatic Variation and Its Effect on Vegetable Type Soybean Genotypes at Khumaltar, Lalitpur in Last Ten Years. Turkish Journal of Agriculture – Food Science and Technology (TURJAF), 2015, 3(6): 484-490, 2015. 1.37. B. R. Baral, P. Adhikari and J. Shrestha. 2015. Growth and yield response of hybrid maize (Zea mays L.) to phosphorus levels in sandy loam soil of chitwan valley. International Journal of Environment, ISSN 2091-2854. Vol.-4, Issue-2, March-May 2015. Pp.147-156. 1.38. H. K. Prasai, S. Sharma, U. K. S. Kushwaha and J. Shrestha. 2015. Evaluation of quality protein maize and drought tolerant maize in far western hills of Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609, Vol 3(3). Pp. 387-391.
  7. 7. 7 1.39. H. K. Prasai and J. Shrestha. 2015. Evaluation of wheat genotypes in far western hills of Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609, Vol 3(3). Pp. 417-422. 1.40. H. K. Prasai, S. Sharma, U. K. S. Kushwaha and J. Shrestha.2015. Performance evaluation of maize genotypes in far western hills of Nepal. Azarian Journal of Agriculture. Vol.(2) Issue.4. pp.87-90. 1.41. J. Shrestha. 2015. Evaluation of flowering, physiological maturity and grain yield of maize under different levels of nitrogen and plant population. Journal of Global Agriculture and Ecology, ISSN No. : 2454-4205, Vol 3 Issue 4.pp. 229-234 1.42. N. Acharya, J. Shrestha, S, Sharma and G. B. Lama. 2015. Study on effect of supplementary irrigation on rainfed chickpea (Cicer arietinum L.). International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609, Vol 3(3). Pp. 431- 433. 1.43. B. P. Neupane and J. Shrestha. 2015. Scenario of entomological research in legume crops in Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609, Vol 3(3). Pp. 367-372. 1.44. T. R. Rijal, J. Shrestha, B. Acharya, N. B. Dhami, A. Karki, A. Aryal and P. Hamal. 2015.Evaluation of maize genotypes for resistance against grey leaf spot in hills of Nepal. International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. ISSN: 2091-2609, Vol 3(3). Pp. 504-512. 1.45. H. K. Prasai, S. Sharma, U. K. S. Kushwaha, B. P. Joshi and J. Shrestha. 2015. Evaluation of grain legumes for yield and agronomic traits in far western hills of Nepal. Journal of Global Agriculture and Ecology, ISSN No. : 2454-4205. Vol. 4, Issue 1. Pp. 21-26. 1.46. S. B. BK, T.B. Karki, J. Shrestha and P. Adhikari 2015. Productivity of maize genotypes under different planting dates. Our Nature. 13(1): 45-49. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.3126/ on.v13i1.14208 1.47. G. KC, T. B. Karki, J. Shrestha and B. B. Achhami. 2015. Status and prospects of maize research in Nepal. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467- 9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.1(1). Pp:1-9.
  8. 8. 8 1.48. N. B. Dhami, S.K. Kim, A. Paudel, J. Shrestha and T. R. Rijal 2015. A review on threat of gray leaf spot disease of maize in Asia. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.1(1). Pp:71-85 1.49. H. K. Prasai, U. K. S. Kushwaha, B. P. Joshi and J. Shrestha. 2015. Performance evaluation of early maize genotypes in far western hills of Nepal. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.1(1). Pp:106-111 1.50. J. Shrestha, K. B. Koirala, R. B. Katuwal, N. B. Dhami, B. B. Pokhrel, B. Ghimire, H. K. Prasai, A. Paudel, K. Pokhrel and G. KC. 2015. Performance evaluation of quality protein maize genotypes across various maize production agro ecologies of Nepal. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.1(1). Pp:21-27 1.51.B.H. Adhikary, B.R. Baral, J. Shrestha and R. Adhikary.2015.Genotypes and fertilization influence on grain yield of winter maize.International Journal of Agricultural Sciences ISSN: 2167-0447 Vol. 5 (5), pp. 844-848, July, 2015 1.52. L. Aryal , S. M. Shrestha, D. Bhandari and J. Shrestha. 2016.In-vitro test for seed borne incidence of wheat genotypes to Bipolaris sorokiniana at Chitwan, Nepal.International Journal of Global Science Research, 3(6): 362-370 1.53. R. Sharma, S. C. Shah , K. R. Adhikari , P. Shah and J. Shrestha. 2016. Effects of Cattle Urine and FYM on Yield of Broccoli and Soil properties. Journal of AgriSearch, 3(3): 157-160 1.54. B. P. Neupane and J. Shrestha. 2016. Efficacy of botanical pesticide multi- neem against red pumpkin beetle (Aulacophora foveicollis) management on cucurbit. Bioscience Discovery, 7(2):97-100 1.55. M. P. Tripathi, J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung. 2016. Performance evaluation of commercial maize hybrids across diverse Terai environments during the winter season in Nepal. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.2(1). pp. 1-12. 1.56. J. Shrestha, C. B. Kunwar, J. Upadhyaya, M. Giri, R. B. Katuwal, R. Acharya, S. B. Gurung, B. N. Adhikari, A. P. Paudel and R. B. Paneru. 2016. Genotype × environment interaction of quality protein maize grain yield in Nepal. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.2(1). pp. 1-12. pp. 66-73
  9. 9. 9 1.57. P. Adhikari, B. R. Baral and J. Shrestha. 2016. Maize response to time of nitrogen application and planting seasons. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.2(1). pp. 1-12. pp. 83-93 1.58. C. B. Kunwar, R. B. Katuwal, S. Thapa and J. Shrestha. 2016.Grain yield stability of early maize genotypes. Journal of Maize Research and Development ISSN: 2467-9305 (online)/ 2467-9291 (print), Vol.2(1). pp. 1-12. pp. 94-99. 1.59. J. Shrestha. 2016.Cluster Analysis of Maize Inbred Lines. Journal of Nepal Agricultural Research Council. ISSN: 2392-4535 (Print)/2392-4543 (Online), Vol. 2. pp. 33-36 1.60. K. Bhusal, R. Subedi and J. Shrestha. 2016. Effect of sowing dates on growth and grain yield of maize inbred lines. Journal of Agrisearch.Vol 3(4). pp. (2016).pp. 244-247 2. Articles Published in Proceedings (Total=10) 2.1. J. Shrestha, D.C. Paudel, B. H. Adhikary, G. B. Hamal, A. Aryal, T. R. Rijal and C. B. Kunwar. 2012. Increasing maize productivity through participatory varietal selection. In: Paudel M. N. and Kafle B. (eds.), Proceeding of the 10th National Outreach Research Workshop 27-28 February, 2012, Outreach Research Division, NARC, Khumaltar.pp.41-46 2.2. J. Shrestha, D. C. Paudel, G. B. Hamal, A. P. Aryal, T. R. Rijal, B. H. Adhikary, I. P. Upadhyay and M. P. Tripathi. 2012. Participatory evaluation of rice (Oryza sativa L.) genotypes in command districts of NMRP, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. In: Paudel M. N. and Kafle B. (eds.), Proceeding of the 10th National Outreach Research Workshop 27-28 February, 2012, Outreach Research Division, NARC, Khumaltar.pp.47-53 2.3. D. C. Paudel, J. Shrestha, G. B. Hamal, A. Aryal, B. H. Adhikary, T. R. Rijal and M. P. Tripathi. 2012. On-farm evaluation of wheat genotypes at outreach sites of NMRP Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. In: Paudel MN and Kafle B (eds.), Proceeding of the 10th National Outreach Research Workshop 27-28 February, 2012, Outreach Research Division, NARC, Khumaltar.pp.54-61 2.4. B. H. Adhikary, J. Shrestha and B. R. Baral. 2014. Efficacy of organic fertilizers on maize (Zea mays L.) productivity in the acid soils of Rampur, Chitwan. In:
  10. 10. 10 Proceeding of 4th SAS-N Convention, April 4-6, 2012, National Agriculture Research Institute Complex, Khumaltar, Lalitpur. P.89-94 2.5. B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral and J. Shrestha. 2014. Effect of nitrogen on grain production of hybrid maize (RML-4/NML-2) in the acid soil of Rampur, Chitwan. In: Proceeding of 4th SAS-N Convention, April 4-6, 2012, National Agriculture Research Institute Complex, Khumaltar, Lalitpur. P.71-78 2.6. KB Koirala, DB Gurung, TR Rijal, G Bhandari,Y Sah, J Shrestha and JB Chhetri. 2014 . Hybrid Maize Research and Development in Nepal. Khadka YG, Y P Giri, B P Sah, B N Mahato, S P Khatiwada, M Bhatta, B K Chettri, A K Gautam, A R Ansari, J D Ranjit, D Gauchan, R Shrestha and B Sapkota (eds). 2014. Proceedings of the 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, held on 18 – 20th April 2013 at National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan. Volume: 2. Nepal Agricultural Research Council.pp 133-154. 2.7. KB Koirala, DB Gurung, TR Rijal, Yamuna Sah, Mitali Sah, J Shrestha and JB Chhetri. 2014 . Evaluation of CIMMYT Hybrids and NMRP Developed Inbred Lines. Khadka YG, Y P Giri, B P Sah, B N Mahato, S P Khatiwada, M Bhatta, B K Chettri, A K Gautam, A R Ansari, J D Ranjit, D Gauchan, R Shrestha and B Sapkota (eds). 2014. Proceedings of the 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, held on 18 – 20th April 2013 at National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan. Volume: 2. Nepal Agricultural Research Council.pp 155-162. 2.8. KB Koirala, DB Gurung, CB Kunwar, M Tripathi, T Pitambar, G Bhandari, B Bhandari, J Shrestha, TB Karki, K Dhital, BR Baral, P Adhikari, BB Achhami, SB BK, KP Bhurer, BN Chaudhari and JB Chhetri. 2014. Evaluation of Multinational Companies’ Maize Hybrids during Winter Season of 2010-2012. Khadka YG, Y P Giri, B P Sah, B N Mahato, S P Khatiwada, M Bhatta, B K Chettri, A K Gautam, A R Ansari, J D Ranjit, D Gauchan, R Shrestha and B Sapkota (eds). 2014. Proceedings of the 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, held on 18 – 20th April 2013 at National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan. Volume: 2. Nepal Agricultural Research Council.pp 163-167. 2.9. T. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2015. Tillage Affects the Soil Properties and Crop Yields. In: Karki KB, BP Tripathi, R Manandhar, BH Adhikary and SP Vista. (eds) Proceedings of the Second National Soil Fertility Research Workshop, 24-25 March, 2015. Soil Science Division, NARC, Khumaltar, Lalitpur, Nepal. Pp. 432-438. 2.10.B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral, J. Shrestha and R. Adhikary. 2015. Efficacy of Fertilization Levels and Genotypes on the Grain Yield of Winter Maize (Zea mays L.)
  11. 11. 11 in the Acidic Soils of Chitwan Valley. In: Karki KB, BP Tripathi, R Manandhar, BH Adhikary and SP Vista. (eds) Proceedings of the Second National Soil Fertility Research Workshop, 24-25 March, 2015. Soil Science Division, NARC, Khumaltar, Lalitpur, Nepal. Pp. 190-198. 3. Published Abstracts: (Total=15) 3.1. J. Shrestha, T. R. Rijal, K. B. Koirala and C. B. Kunwar. 2013. Identifying high yielding quality protein maize genotypes for hill districts of Nepal. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.23 3.2. B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral, J. Shrestha, M. Tripathi, R. Adhikary and C. B. Kunwar . 2012. Response of maize varieties to varying rates of fertilizer and manure application. In: The Sixth National Conference on Science and Technology Abstracts, September 25-27, 2012 Kathmandu. Nepal Academy of Science and Technology, Khumaltar, Lalitpur. P.26 3.3. K. B. Koirala, D. B. Gurung, T.R. Rijal and J. Shrestha. 2013. Identifying High Yielding Maize Genotypes for Karnali Region of Nepal. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop,Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.23 3.4. K.B. Koirala, D.B. Gurung, T.R. Rijal, J. Shrestha and B. Bhandari. 2013. Evaluation of CIMMYT Hybrids and NMRP developed Inbred Lines. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.36 3.5. K.B. Koirala, D.B. Gurung, T.R. Rijal, J. Shrestha, M.P. Tripathi and J.B. Chhetri. 2013. Hybrid Maize Research and Development in Nepal. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.35 3.6. C.B. Kunwar, K. P. Bhurer, S. P. Paudel, J. B. Chhetri and J. Shrestha. 2013. Research on early and extra early maturing maize varieties for terai, inner terai and hills of Nepal. In:27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.35 3.7. D. B. Gurung, J. Shrestha and K. P. Dhital. 2013. Evaluation of maize under high temperature condition. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and
  12. 12. 12 Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.34 3.8. B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral, J. Shrestha, C. B. Kunwar and R. Adhikary. 2013. Enhancing maize (Zea mays ) productivity through soil acidity management practices in Chitwan valley. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.52 3.9. T.R. Rijal, J. Shrestha , K.B. Koirala, R.B. Katuwal, S. Thapa, N.B. Dhami, A. Paudel and J. Dhakal. 2013. Early Maize Varieties Improvement and Development for the Hills of Nepal. In: 27 th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.37 3.10. T.R. Rijal, J. Shrestha, K.B. Koirala, R.B. Katuwal, S. Thapa, N.B. Dhami, A. Pokhrel, J. Dhakal and A. Poudel. 2013. Full Season Maize Varieties Research and Development for Food Security and Better Livelihood of Nepalese Hill Farmers. In: 27th National Summer Crops Workshop, Program and Abstracts, 18-20th April, 2013, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.23 3.11. T. Karki and J. Shrestha. 2015. Tillage affects the soil properties and crop yields. Proceeding of Workshop Abstracts. Second National Soil Fertility Research Workshop, March 24-25, 2015 held at National Agricultural Research Institute, Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Khumaltar, Lalitpur, Nepal. Pp. 49 3.12. B. H. Adhikary, B. R. Baral, J. Shrestha and R. Adhikary. 2015. Efficacy of fertilization levels and genotypes on the grain yield of winter maize (Zea mays L.) in the acidic soils of Chitwan Valley. Proceeding of Workshop Abstracts. Second National Soil Fertility Research Workshop, March 24-25, 2015 held at National Agricultural Research Institute, Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Khumaltar, Lalitpur, Nepal. Pp. 25 3.13. C. B. Kunwar and J. Shrestha. 2016. Grain yield stability of early maize genotypes in Nepal.The 7th National Conference on Science and Technology, Abstracts, March 29-31, 2016, Kathmandu, Nepal. p. 245. 3.14. T. B. Karki, J. Shrestha and D. Chalise. 2016. Performance of maize-wheat cropping system as affected by tillage methods, residue levels and maize- soybean intercropping in Terai, Nepal.The 7th National Conference on Science and Technology, Abstracts, March 29-31, 2016, Kathmandu, Nepal. P.15
  13. 13. 13 3.15. T. B. Karki, G. KC, B. R. Bhandari and J. Shrestha. 2016.Conservation Tillage Influenced the System Yields, Soil Properties and Economics of Maize based System in Terai, Nepal. Paper Submitted for oral presentation at the Fourth International Agronomy Congress to be held during 222-26, November, 2016 at Pusa, New Delhi, India. 4. Articles in Popular Magazines: (Total=11) 4.1. J. Shrestha and K. P. Timsina. 2010. Techniques of maize seed production (Makai biu utpadan prabidhi). Krishi Bimonthly, Year 47, No. 4. Government of Nepal. Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Pp. 22-23. 4.2. J. Shrestha and K. P. Timsina. 2011. Techniques for maintaining genetic purity in maize (Makaiko anubanshik gunstar kayam rakhne prabidhi) Krishi bimonthly, Year 48, No. 2. Government of Nepal. Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Pp. 6-7. 4.3. J. Shrestha. 2011. Cultivation techniques of hybrid maize (Hybrid makai kheti prabidhi). Maize knowledge Bank (Makai Ghyan Lahar), Year 1, No., 1. 2011. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. PP.27-28 4.4. J. Shrestha. 2011. Selection for maize seed at farmer’s field (Krishak starama makaiko biwu chhanot garne bidhi). Maize knowledge Bank (Makai Ghyan Lahar), Year 1, No., 1. 2011. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. PP.32-33 4.5. J. Shrestha. 2011. Weed management in maize (Makai balima jharpatako niyantran). Maize knowledge Bank (MKB), Year 1, No., 1. 2011. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. PP.37-39 4.6. J. Shrestha. 2012. Utilization of local land races in maize breeding (Makai prajananma sthaniya anubanshik srotako prayog). Maize knowledge Bank (MKB), Year 2, No., 1. 2012. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. 4.7. J. Shrestha. 2012. Development, importance and cultivation techniques of quality protein maize (Gunstariya makaiko bikash, mahatwa tatha kheti garne prabidhi). Maize knowledge Bank (MKB), Year 2, No., 1. 2012. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. 4.8. D. B. Gurung, J. Shrestha and G. S. Bhandari. 2011. Cultivation techniques of
  14. 14. 14 Rampur Composite, Arun-2, Manakamana-3 and Deuti (Rampur composite, Arun-2, Manakamana-3 ra Deuti jat ko makaiko kheti prabidhi). Maize knowledge Bank (Makai Ghyan Lahar), Year 1, No.,1. 2011. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. 4.9. D. B. Gurung, J. Shrestha and G. S. Bhandari. 2012. Hybrid maize cultivation for productivity enhancement (Hybrid makaiko kheti utpadanama bridhi). Maize knowledge Bank (MKB), Year 2, No., 1. 2012. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan. 4.10. M. R. Gautam and J. Shrestha. 2012. Development and growth stages in maize (Makaika botharuko bikaskram ra bridi awastha). Hamro Sampada, national monthly, Year 12, No.,4. ISSN 2091-2048. Hamro Sampada Midia tatha Paramarhs Pra. Li. Anamanagar, Kathmandu. pp.102-103 4.11. J. Shrestha and B. Bhandari. 2014. Cultivation techniques of hybrid maize in Nepal (Nepalma hybrid makaiko kheti prabidhi). R. Adhikari, K. Chiluwal, S. Subedi, M. Subedi, A. P. Paudel and B. Thapa (eds.) Makai, 2071.Regional Agricultural Research Station, Lumle, Kaski, Nepal. Pp. 43-47. 5. Scientific Reports: (Total=18) 5.1. J. Shrestha. 2011. Improvement of pre-released and pipeline maize varieties for mid hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 24 5.2. J. Shrestha. 2011. Collection and preservation of local land races of maize collected from different districts of mid hills and karnali region. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 62-63 5.3. J. Shrestha and D.B. Gurung. 2012. Development of high yielding maize Open pollinated varieties suitable for mid hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp 39-52 5.4. J. Shrestha, J. B. Chhetri, M. Shrestha and N. Dhakal. 2012. Comparative evaluation of selected and base population of early, quality protein maize and full season varieties under improvement works. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.53-54
  15. 15. 15 5.5. J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Agromorphological characterization of local landraces collected from mid hill districts of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp79-89 5.6. J. Shrestha, D. B. Gurung, B. R. Baral, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Agromorphological characterization of local landraces collected from districts Karnali region of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.90-95 5.7. J. Shrestha. 2012. Crossing of maize inbred lines for development of QPM synthetic varieties for terai and mid hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.96-98 5.8. J. Shrestha, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Performance of promising maize hybrids and OPVs in front line demonstration (FLD). In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.99-100 5.9. J. Shrestha and T. R. Rijal. 2012. Development of high yielding quality protein maize varieties for mid hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.72-78 5.10. D. B. Gurung, T. R. Rijal and J. Shrestha. 2011. Research activities on maize hybrid development in Nepal. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 20-23 5.11. T. R. Rijal, K. P. Dhital and J. Shrestha. 2011. Full season and quality protein maize varieties development for hills. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 25-37 5.12. T. R. Rijal, J. Shrestha, J. B. Chettri and M. Shrestha. 2011. Early open pollinated variety development for hills. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 37-43 5.13. D. B. Gurung, K. P. Dhital, J. Shrestha and N. Dhakal. 2011. Screening of maize genotypes for heat stress tolerance. In: NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2066/067. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Pp. 58-62
  16. 16. 16 5.14. T. R. Rijal, D. B. Gurung, J. Shrestha, N. Dhakal, M. Shrestha and J. B. Chhetri. 2012. Performance evaluation of hybrid maize genotypes. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.12-38 5.15. T. R. Rijal and J. Shrestha. 2012. Development of early maize varieties suitable for mid hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.55-59 5.16. T. R. Rijal and J. Shrestha. 2012. Development of full season maize varieties for hills of Nepal. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.60-71 5.17. G. Hamal, T. R. Rijal, J. Shrestha and G. S. Bhandari. 2012. Farmers’ acceptance test (FAT) on hybrid maize; Evaluation of pipeline hybrid maize under farmers’ fields. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.153-155 5.18. G.B. Hamal, G. S. Bhandari, T. R. Rijal, J. Shrestha and A. Aryal. 2012. Maize research activities at OR (outreach) sites of NMRP, Rampur. In: NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069. National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.pp.156-161 6. Extension Publications: (Total=2) 6.1 J. Shrestha, K. P. Timsina and M. K. Thakur. 2011. Techniques of Poshilo Makai-1 cultivation for malnutrition reduction and income generation (Kuposhan Nibaran tatha aaya aarjanako lagi Poshilo Makai-1 ko kheti garne prabidhi). Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Communication, Publication and Documentation Division, Khumaltar, Kathmandu. 6.2 J. Shrestha and B. Bhandari. 2015. Maize Production Techniques (Makai Utpadan Prabidhi). Nepal Agricultural Research Council, National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 7. Newsletter: (Total=1) 7.1. B. H. Adhikary, J. Shrestha and S. Neupane. Nutrient Management in Rampur Hybrid-2 Maize. NARC Newsletter (ISSN 1028-902X), Vol 19, No. 1-4 (January- December 2012). Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Communication, Publication and Documentation Division, Khumaltar, Kathmandu.
  17. 17. 17 8. Book: (Total=2) 8.1. J. Shrestha. 2015. Plant Breeding and Genetics. ISBN-13: 978-3-659-77215-3, ISBN-10: 3659772151, EAN: 9783659772153. Lambert Academic Publishing GmbH & Co., Saarbrucken, Germany. 8.2. J. Shrestha. 2015. Growth and Productivity of Winter Maize (Zea mays L.) Under Different Levels of Nitrogen and Plant Population. ISBN-10: 1612334407, ISBN-13: 9781612334400. Dissertation.com, Boca Raton, USA. Editor and Reviewer of Scientific Publications: (34) As a editor of following journals (Selected); 1. European Journal of Agronomy (Elsevier), (http://www.journals.elsevier.com/european-journal-of-agronomy/). 2. International Journal of Agricultural Research, Innovation and Technology, ISSN: 2224-0616. (http://ijarit.webs.com/) 3. International Journal of Agriculture System, ISSN: 2337-9782. (http://pasca.unhas.ac.id/ijas/#about_us) 4. Journal of Maize Research and Development. (http://nmrp.gov.np/journal-of- maize-research-and-development/) 5. Agronomy Journal (American Society of Agronomy). (https://dl.sciencesocieties.org/files/publications/aj-masthead.pdf) 6. Azarian Journal of Agriculture (http://azarianjournals.ir/) 7. Research on Crops. (http://www.indianjournals.com/ijor.aspx…) 8. Sarhad Journal of Agriculture. (http://smithandfranklin.com/…/Sarhad-Journal-of- Agricult…/14). 9. Brazilian Journal of Biological Sciences. (http://revista.rebibio.net/index.html) 10. SABRAO Journal of Breeding and Genetics.(http://www.sabrao.org/) 11. Journal of Nepal Agricultural Research Council. (http://www.narc.gov.np/publicaton/index.php) 12. AGRIVITA Journal of Agricultural Science. (Faculty of Agriculture, University of Brawijaya Indonesia).(http://www.agrivita.ub.ac.id/index.php/agrivita/index). 13. Phyton, International Journal of Experimental Botany. (http://www.revistaphyton.fund-romuloraggio.org.ar/) 14. Turkish Journal of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. (http://www.turkjans.com/ojs/index.php/TJANS/index) 15.Turkish Journal of Agriculture – Food Science and Technology. (http://www.agrifoodscience.com/index.php/TURJAF) 16. Maize Journal (ISSN 2278-8867). (http://mtaisociety.weebly.com/maize-
  18. 18. 18 journal.html)-The official publication of the Maize Technologists Association of India As a reviewer of following journals (Selected): 17.Syrian Journal of Agricultural Research. (http://agri-research-journal.net/SjarEn/). 18.Journal of Applied Botany and Food Quality. (http://pub.jki.bund.de/index.php/JABFQ/index) 19. Agriculture and Food Security (Springer).(http://www.springer.com/life+scie…/agriculture/journal/40066). 20. Legume Research . (http://www.arccjournals.com/…/legume-research-an- internatio…) 21. International Journal of Agriculture and Biology. (University of agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan, (http://www.fspublishers.org/IJAB.php). 22. Journal of Hill Agriculture (http://www.ishaindia.in/) 23. Polish Journal of Agronomy (http://www.iung.pulawy.pl/PJA/index_en.html) 24. Pakistan Journal of Botany. (http://www.pakbs.org/pjbot/pjhtmls/PJB.html) 25. Bangladesh Journal of Botany (http://www.banglajol.info/index.php/BJB) 26.Tropical Agriculture. (https://sta.uwi.edu/tropicalagriculture/) 27. Journal of Mountain Science (Springer), (http://jms.imde.ac.cn/jms) 28. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.(http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/jour…/10.1002/(ISSN)1097-0010) 29. Archives of Agronomy and Soil Science.(http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/gags20/62/2) 30. Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment (Elsevier), (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/01678809) 31. Australian Journal of Crop Science. (http://www.cropj.com/) 32. Bioscience Reports (http://www.bioscirep.org/) 33. Pertanika Journal of Tropical Agricultural Science. (http://www.pertanika.upm.edu.my/JTAS.php) 34. BMC Plant Biology. (https://bmcplantbiol.biomedcentral.com/) National publications: Editor of following publications (annual reports, book); 1. Maize knowledge Bank (Makai Ghyan Lahar), Year 1, No., 1. 2011. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 2. Maize knowledge Bank (Makai Ghyan Lahar), Year 2, No., 1. 2014. National Maize Research Program (NMRP), Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 3. NMRP, 2010. Annual Report 2066/067 (2009-10). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 4. NMRP, 2011. Annual Report 2067/068 (2010-11). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal.
  19. 19. 19 5. NMRP, 2012. Annual Report 2068/069 (2011-12). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 6. NMRP, 2013. Annual Report 2069/070 (2012-13). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 7. NMRP, 2014. Annual Report 2070/071 (2013-14). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 8. NMRP, 2015. Annual Report 2071/072 (2014-15). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 9. NMRP, 2015. Annual Report 2071/072 (2014-15). National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Trainings and Visits:  Participatory Rural appraisal (PRA) organized by Institute of Agriculture and Animal science (IAAS), Rampur, Chitwan, 30th May to 5th June, 2003.  Wheat Improvement and Pathology organized by Cereal Systems Initiative For South Asia (CSISA), Bhairahawa, Nepal, 29th November to 12th December, 2010.  Weed Management in Cereals organized by Cereal Systems Initiative for South Asia (CSISA), Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal, 24th January to 25th January, 2011.  Breeding Hybrid Maize and Data Management organized by International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT), Cereal Systems Initiative For South Asia (CSISA), Kathamandu, Nepal, 2nd March to 3rd March 2011.  National Training Workshop on Mutation Breeding organized by NARC, CIMMYT-Nepal and IAEA, held in NARI, Khumaltar, Lalitpur, Nepal, 17-25th January 2016. Skills and Experiences:  Good command in Statistical data analysis using GenStat, Minitab, MSTATC, GGE Bi-plot and R-packages  Good command in Microsoft Office Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, and Outlook; publishing and graphic design using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Paint  Good knowledge and experiences for providing training to farmers and subject matter specialists on maize breeding and seed production
  20. 20. 20 Graduate Advisory: 1) Heterosis studies in single cross hybrids of maize, 2015-present: Hari Sharma, M.Sc. Ag student (Plant Breeding), Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 2) Evaluation of Maize Inbred Lines under Heat Stress Condition in Chitwan, Nepal, 2016-present: Manoj Kandel, M.Sc. Ag student (Plant Breeding), Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. 3) Characterization of maize inbred lines using morphological and molecular markers, 2016-present: Jharana Upadhyay, M.Sc. Ag student (Plant Breeding), Agriculture and Forestry University, Nepal. 4) Agromorphological characterization of maize genotypes, 2015-2016: Krishna Kandel, Narendra Prasad Sah, Pradip Kandel, Phatta Bahadur Baruwal, Rajan Dhakal, B.Sc. Ag students, Department of Plant Breeding, Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur,Chitwan, Nepal. 5) Effect of sowing dates on grain yield and other agronomic traits on maize inbred lines, 2015-2016: Kamal Bhusal, B.Sc. Ag student, Department of Agronomy, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, lamjung Campus, Sundar Bazar, Lamjung, Nepal. 6) Evaluation of maize genotypes for quantitative traits. 2016. Madan Paudel, B.Sc. Ag student (Plant Breeding), Purbanchal University, Faculty of Science and Technology, Nepal Polytecnic Institute, Bharatpur, Chitwan, Nepal. Professional Membership: Life Member, Society of Agricultural Scientist, Nepal (SAS-N) Member, Agronomy Society Nepal (ASON) Member, Station Research Management Team (SRMT), National Maize Research Program, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Member, Asian Council of Science Editors(ACSE) Member, European Association of Science Editors (EASE) Member, Council of Asian Science Editors (CASE) Conference committee Member (As Reviewer) 1) Reviewer committee member of 2016 International Conference on Biology and
  21. 21. 21 Life Sciences (http://www.icbls.net/2016/reviewers2) 2) Committee member of 2016 International Conference on Agricultural Science and Biotechnology (http://www.icasb.net/2016/programcommittee2) 3) Technical program committee member of 2016 International Conference on Agricultural and Biological Sciences (ABS 2016). (http://www.absconf.org/Committee.html) 4) Organizing Committee Member of World Congress & Expo on Biotechnology and Bioengineering during March 27-29, 2017, UAE.(http://biocoreconferences.com/biotechnology2017/index.php) 5) Reviewer Committee Member, International Conference on Agriculture, Ecology and Biological Engineering (http://aebe.urebe.org/committee.php) 6) Reviewer Committee Member, International Conference on Biological and Environmental Science (http://bioes.org/committee.phphttp://bwmcp.urebe.org/index.php) 7) The 5th International Conference on Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology (ICBEB 2016). (http://www.icbeb.org/) 8) Agriculture Scientific Committee member of International Conference on Agriculture, Forest, Food Scıences and Technologies (ICAFOF 2017 Cappadocia / Turkey). (http://icafofconference.com/Committee.php) Grants, Awards and Fellowships:  Merit based scholarship awarded by Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science (IAAS), Tribhuvan University Nepal for I. Sc. Ag and B. Sc. Ag. Study.  Research grant for MS thesis by Directorate of Research (DOR), Tribhuvan University, Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science (IAAS) , Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal in 2006.  CIMMYT Travel fellowship to attend the international training on “Precision Phenotyping for Abiotic Stress Tolerance in Maize”, held in CIMMYT Asian Regional Maize Program, ICRISAT Campus, Hyderabad, India 29th August to 1st September, 2012. Referee: 1. Prof. Surya Kant Ghimire, Ph.D. Genetics and Plant Breeding, Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Cell Phone:+9779855063590. Email: suryaghimire2003@yahoo.com
  22. 22. 22 2. Prof. Shrawan Sah, Ph.D. Department of Agronomy, Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, Chitwan, Nepal. Cell Phone: +9779841380108. Email: profshrawan@gmail.com 3. Ram Babu Shrestha, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Entomology, 13 Insectary Building, Iowa State Universities, Ames, Iowa 50011, Phone: 515-294-6542, Fax: 515-294-7406, Cell Phone: 806-549-6285, E-mail: shrestrb@iastate.edu Social Contact: LinkedIn: https://np.linkedin.com/pub/jiban-shrestha/77/316/472 Researchgate: http://www.researchgate.net/profile/Jiban_Shrestha3

