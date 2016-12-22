Engraved Tungsten Rings Collection
3D Head Of Indian Chief Tungsten Ring TJR-INDI1 The most prized of all feathers to receive for an Indian headdress was the...
3D Skull Calavera Tungsten Ring TJR- SKUL1 It has been said that wearing or simply having these powerful symbols around ca...
Engraved Celtic Knot Tungsten Rings TUNG- 099 These 8 mm wide Laser Engraved Tungsten Rings have a unique Celtic knot in t...
LA LAKERS TUNGSTEN RING LAKERS One of our most popular styles! This 8mm wide comfort-fit Tungsten ring is Laser Engraved l...
Laser Engraved Pipe Cut Black Enamel Brush Sides Tungsten Rings TJR-336 Material: Solid Tungsten Carbide Style: Flat surfa...
Contact Us Tribal Jewelry  P.O Box 811013  Los Angeles, CA 90081  USA  Tel: 818-627-5628  Fax: 818-627-5628  Email: ...
Your search for new age jewelry ends at Tribal jewelry. We announce ourselves as he proud owner of the modern jewelry and we help you stand apart from the crowd in a better way. If you wish to take your style to the next level, then consider buying White Titanium ring that will shine, amaze and complete the look. For the sleek and contemporary style every day including your wedding day, you can pick up Diamond Tungsten Wedding Ring from us. For more details visit - tribaljewaelry@gmail.com

Engraved Tungsten Rings Collection - Tribal Jewelry

  1. 1. Engraved Tungsten Rings Collection
  2. 2. 3D Head Of Indian Chief Tungsten Ring TJR-INDI1 The most prized of all feathers to receive for an Indian headdress was the Golden Eagle feather. Because the Indians saw the eagle as a messenger of God, this feather could only be earned through hardship, loyalty, and strength. The chief of every tribe had a very special bonnet for himself.
  3. 3. 3D Skull Calavera Tungsten Ring TJR- SKUL1 It has been said that wearing or simply having these powerful symbols around can regenerate A past life. Wearing this you will be now changed, never to revert.
  4. 4. Engraved Celtic Knot Tungsten Rings TUNG- 099 These 8 mm wide Laser Engraved Tungsten Rings have a unique Celtic knot in the center of the band. This Celtic design symbolizes never ending love. It also comes with polished edges which are separated from the laser engraving by two finely polished grooves. This ring can be worn as a Wedding Band or Promise Ring by men or women.
  5. 5. LA LAKERS TUNGSTEN RING LAKERS One of our most popular styles! This 8mm wide comfort-fit Tungsten ring is Laser Engraved los Angeles "LAKERS" ; Strong, true, well defined, yet mild and contemporary. The drop down edges are high polish while the center has a soft satin finish.
  6. 6. Laser Engraved Pipe Cut Black Enamel Brush Sides Tungsten Rings TJR-336 Material: Solid Tungsten Carbide Style: Flat surface with engraved WIDTH: 8 MM Fit: Comfort Fit comes with polished edges
  7. 7. Contact Us Tribal Jewelry  P.O Box 811013  Los Angeles, CA 90081  USA  Tel: 818-627-5628  Fax: 818-627-5628  Email: customerservice@tribaljewelry.com  Website: www.tribaljewelry.com
