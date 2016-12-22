Derecho periodo prueba2016, misma entidad (3)

Medellín, 22 de diciembre de 2016 Doctor LUIS GUILLERMO PATIÑO Secretario de Educación de Medellín Asunto: Solicitud de no...
  1. 1. Medellín, 22 de diciembre de 2016 Doctor LUIS GUILLERMO PATIÑO Secretario de Educación de Medellín Asunto: Solicitud de nombramiento en propiedad y actualización del escalafón Yo, -------------------------------------------, docente nombrado en propiedad con derechos de carrera desde el año 2006, identificada como aparece al pie de mi firma docente en propiedad en la IE --------------------------- de la ciudad de ----------------, respetosamente me dirijo a ustedes para solicitar mi inclusión en el listado de habilitados para presentar la ECDF, convocatoria 2016 - 2017. HECHOS 1. Participe en la convocatoria 181 de 2012 de la CNSC, concursé para el cargo docente en primaria, me posesioné en periodo de prueba el __________, este culminó el 2 de diciembre del mismo año, superándolo con calificación de 90,0. 2. A la fecha se abre la convocatoria para el ascenso y la reubicación salarial con la Evaluación con Carácter Diagnóstica y Formativa -ECDF 2016- 2017; se publica un listado donde no aparezco incluida o se me informa que no estoy habilitada. NORMATIVIDAD 1. Los requisitos para la participación se establecen en el Decreto 1657 de 2016 y la Resolución 22453 de 2016, son: 1. Estar ejerciendo el cargo con derechos de carrera y estar inscrito en el escalafón docente. 2. Haber cumplido tres (3) años de servicio contados a partir de la fecha de la primera posesión en periodo de prueba. 3. Haber obtenido una calificación mínima del sesenta por ciento (60%) en las dos últimas evaluaciones anuales de desempeño que haya presentado. En relación a las evaluaciones de desempeño a tener en cuenta que se están solicitando las dos últimas que se tengan, es importante aclarar que al dar continuidad a los derechos de carrera, no solo se reconoce el tiempo de servicios desde el primer periodo de prueba sino las evaluaciones del anterior empleo, situación bastamente reconocida por la CNSC. . 2. Según el decreto 1278 de 2002 determina que: Artículo 12. Nombramiento en período de prueba. La persona seleccionada por concurso abierto para un cargo docente o directivo docente será nombrada en período de
  2. 2. prueba hasta culminar el correspondiente año escolar en el cual fue nombrado, siempre y cuando haya desempeñado el cargo por lo menos durante cuatro (4) meses. Al terminar el año académico respectivo, la persona nombrada en período de prueba será sujeto de una evaluación de desempeño laboral y de competencias. Aprobado el período de prueba por obtener calificación satisfactoria en las evaluaciones, el docente o directivo docente adquiere los derechos de carrera y deberá ser inscrito en el Escalafón Docente, de acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el presente decreto. (Resaltado fuera del texto) Artículo 18. Ingreso a la carrera. Gozarán de los derechos y garantías de la carrera docente los educadores estatales que sean seleccionados mediante concurso, superen satisfactoriamente el período de prueba, y sean inscritos en el Escalafón Docente. (Resaltado fuera del texto) Artículo 21. Requisitos para inscripción y ascenso en el Escalafón 3. La comisión Nacional del Servicio Civil reitera al respecto en la Circular 07 de julio de 2011 que: "Conforme el inciso segundo de este artículo, es claro que los derechos de carrera se adquieren por haber participado en un concurso, haber sido nombrado en periodo y haberlo superado: así la inscripción se toma como un acto declarativo de los derechos de carrera más no consultivo de los mismos, perfeccionándose así el ingreso a la carrera docente. Con el cumplimiento de esos tres (3) requisitos es que se genera la inscripción en el Registro Público de Carrera Docente, el cual es único y tiene validez en todo el territorio nacional, independientemente de la entidad en la cual labore el educador". 4. Igualmente en el Decreto 2715 de 2009 reitera: Artículo 3°. Nombramiento en propiedad e inscripción en el Escalafón Docente. Tiene derecho a ser nombrado en propiedad e inscrito en el Escalafón Docente el normalista superior, tecnólogo en educación, profesional licenciado en educación o profesional con título diferente al de licenciado en educación que haya sido vinculado mediante concurso superado satisfactoriamente el período de prueba y cumplido los requisitos previstos en la ley para este fin. Parágrafo 1°. En el acto administrativo de nombramiento en propiedad de un docente o directivo docente, el nominador ordenará la inscripción en el Escalafón Docente y dispondrá el registro correspondiente. Parágrafo 2°. Cuando se hubiere expedido un acto administrativo de nombramiento en propiedad de un docente o directivo docente sin haber ordenado expresamente la inscripción en el Escalafón Docente, dicha inscripción se entenderá realizada y producirá efectos a partir de la fecha de posesión del nombramiento en propiedad (Resaltado fuera del texto) En tal evento, la entidad territorial certificada respectiva actualizará el registro de la novedad dentro de los tres (3) meses siguientes a la expedición del presente decreto.
  3. 3. 5. La Convocatoria 181 de 2012 de la Entidad Territorial Medellín, estipula en el artículo 54: DERECHOS DE CARRERA, DERECHOS LABORALES Y VACANCIA TEMPORAL DEL EMPLEO DEL CUAL ES TITULAR- PERIODO DE PRUEBA. El servidor con derechos de carrera que pertenezca al Sistema General o Específico, administrativo y vigilado por la Comisión Nacional del Servicio Civil, que haya superado el concurso y sea nombrado en periodo de prueba, tiene derecho a que la entidad territorial donde ejerce su cargo de carrera declare la vacancia temporal de su empleo mientras cumple el periodo en el empleo Docente o Directivo Docente. Una vez concluido y superado con éxito el periodo de prueba en el empleo, procederá su nombramiento en propiedad y actualización en el escalafón de conformidad con las normas legales vigentes. (…) PARÁGRAFO: Los educadores con derechos de carrera regidos por el decreto 2277 de 1979 o por el Decreto 1278 de 2002, que superen este concurso y sean nombrados en periodo de prueba, conservarán sin solución de continuidad, sus condiciones laborales. (…) SOLICITUD De otro lado, teniendo en cuenta que quienes veníamos en carrera docente y usamos la figura de vacancia temporal, al haber superado la evaluación de periodo de prueba desde el 2 de diciembre, retomo los derechos carrera adquiridos en el anterior empleo, por lo cual solicito que se me incluya en listado de habilitados para presentar la ECDF, convocatoria 2016 - 2017 Atentamente, ---------------------------------------------------- CC No ----------------------------- Correo: -------------------------------------

×