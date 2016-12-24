JENNIFER DOOLAN PETTY 5909 Luther Lane, 1101, Dallas, TX 75225 214-418-6450, Jennifer.petty71@gmail.com SENIOR ACCOUNT EXE...
-Achieve President’s Club status in 2015. Ranked #1 in the company in 2013, 2014 and 2015 exceeding sales goals. Initiate...
K a p p a K a p p a G a m m a S M U A d v i s o r y B o a r d M e m b e r 2 0 0 5 Responsibilities included Risk Managemen...
  1. 1. JENNIFER DOOLAN PETTY 5909 Luther Lane, 1101, Dallas, TX 75225 214-418-6450, Jennifer.petty71@gmail.com SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE High-performance professional with a consultative sales approach and 10+ years of experience offering a consistent record of top-tier sales achievements and expertise developing top- performing revenue drivers. Analytical and able to identify new sales streams, create and implement sales plans, and cultivate long-term relationships that generate exceptional return on investment (ROI). Skilled at navigating obstacles and capturing sales by closing exclusive high barrier to entry deals. Track record of creating and deploying savvy marketing strategies, and managing complex business relationships with executives and key decision makers. Known for strong leadership skills and excellence in training of field sales teams, presenting product information and mentoring sales teams regionally and nationally. SALES ARCHITECT | REVENUE GENERATOR | STRATEGIC VISIONARY PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE Sales & Business Development, Strategic Planning & Budgeting, Consultative & Strategic Selling, Revenue & Profit Enhancement, Key & National Account Management & Growth, Customer Relationship Management, Administrative & Operations Management, TeamLeadership / Training & Development, Contract Negotiations & Deal Structuring HIGHLIGHTS & ACHIEVEMENTS 2015 Presidents Club Recipient. Consistently Top Revenue Producer, Top RX, Top New RX and Top Average Bonus Ranking for 3 years selling to Gastroenterology, Urology and Oncology market in the DFW area. . Developed meaningful professional relationships with office staffs, nurses, therapists, and fellows to gain entry to the physicians. Forged relationship with key doctors to drive sales market share in many specialties, including Primary Care, GE, Oncology, OBGYN, Neurology, and PD. Identified sales opportunities with doctors exempt from call list for new product launch, which led to the introduction of 2 new territories and increases in sales and volume. Instrumental contributor in the development and design of marketing materials, webinars, and other tools to reach potential clients throughout the United States. CAREER NARRATIVE Territory Manager Concordia Healthcare/Ashfield USA| Dallas, TX | 2013 to Present Stepped into this new position to re-launch an orphan drug, build a territory, forged and developed strong relationships with key decision makers by promoting Donnatal for IBS to Gastroenterologists, Family Practice, and Internal Medicine offices, as well as pharmacies to work thru managed care cost issues.
  2. 2. -Achieve President’s Club status in 2015. Ranked #1 in the company in 2013, 2014 and 2015 exceeding sales goals. Initiated additional relationships with Urologists and Oncologists, as well as hospitals to promote and advance stage prostate cancer medication. Trained new sales representatives on selling and communicating with doctors, nurses and critical staff while developing plans to leverage office dynamics. Sales Specialty Manager Pharmacia & Upjohn/Pfizer | Dallas TX | 1996-2000 Co-led the launch of and drove sales of several products specializing in Neurology, Urology, OB/GYN, Pediatrics and Primary Care. Fast track promotion while moving quickly through the ranks as Area Sales Manager to Regional Sales Manager. Cultivated and maintained relationship with pharmacies, hospitals, physicians and nurses. Ranked #1 in Divisional Sales in 1997. Area Business Manager Pepsico | Denver, CO | 1994-1996 Hired to promote beverage and equipment sales in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Achieved honors as top performer nationally in sales in 1995. EDUCATION : Bachelor of Arts, Communication Texas Tech University1993 V O LU N TEER H I G H LI G H TS C a t t l e B a r o n ’ s B a l l / A m e r i c a n C a n c e r S o c i e t y U n d e r w r i t i n g C o m m i t t e e 2 0 0 6 - P r e s e n t Responsibilities included soliciting underwriting dollars of new and previous contacts. Raised over $130,000 in new accounts to fund cancer researchersat acclaimed institutions including UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. The Cattle Baron’s Ball raises funds for cancer research and has been a Texas tradition since 1974. It is the nation’s single largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. D a l l a s M u s e u m o f A r t A n A f f a i r o f t h e A r t 2 0 0 5 Responsibilities included obtaining “in-kind” donations; coordinating with the underwriter chair for procurement of underwriter gifts; assisting in procurement of donations for graphics design, invitation supply and production; arrangement of food, drinks and decorations; and promoting An Affair of the Art as an annual fundraiser event benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art by raising funds for new art.
  3. 3. K a p p a K a p p a G a m m a S M U A d v i s o r y B o a r d M e m b e r 2 0 0 5 Responsibilities included Risk Management and Event Planning Advisor for the SMU Chapter. Responsible for the education of guidelines and policies regarding event planning and liability for Kappa, as well as partnering with the chapter, fraternities, Pan-Hellenic Council and the university. J u n i o r G r o u p o f t h e D a l l a s S y m p h o n y L e a g u e D e c k t h e H a l l s 2 0 0 4 Responsibilities included event promotion and advertising, solicitation of sponsorships, as well as completion of event financial reports. Called all potential advertiser from previous Deck the Halls program book sales, made follow up calls after mailing advertising packets, and ensured that contracts, checks and artwork for advertisers were submitted. Following the event, a completed sales report with notes on each account was submitted to event chair. C h i l d r e n ’ s M e d i c a l C e n t e r o f D a l l a s T h e C h i l d r e n ’ s T r u s t F o u n d i n g M e m b e r 2 0 0 2 Founding member of The Children’s Trust in 2002 focusing on pediatric health issues and benefiting the Children’s Medical Center of Dallas. In 2005, the Trust contributed over $45,000 to equip the hospital helicopter with pediatric equipment (defibrillator and ventilator) for use in the transport of critically ill or injured children. Current membership numbers over 500. A d d i t i o n a l H o n o r s a n d A ffi l i a t i o n s The Elisa Project Host / Table Sales Committee, Dallas Symphony Orchestra League – Derby Day Committee, Texas Tech Leadership Academy President, Kappa Kappa Gamma Philanthropy Chair, United Way of Lubbock Campaign Director, Duncanville High School Female Athlete of the Year – 1988 and 1989, U.S. National Team Swimming Finalist.

