toyota branding

The Land of the Rising Sun! Japan
Sakichi Toyoda(1867-1930)  Automatic Loom Kiichiro Toyoda (1894- 1952)  Used chain conveyor  into the Assembly line Eij...
• Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. • As of January 20...
Business segmentation • Automotive • Design, manufacture and sales of passenger cars, recreational vehicles, SUVs and rela...
Toyota Total Sales By Region Japan, 25% Oceania, 3% Asia, 11% Middle East,7%Africa, 4% Europe, 14% Latin America,4% North ...
 The logo made its debut on the 1989 Toyota Celsior  The three ovals in the new logo combine to form the letter "T", whi...
70 different models sold under its name TOYOTA • TRUCKS: T100, Tacoma(4x2&4x4), Tundra CrewMax(4x2&4x4), Tundra Double Cap...
The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), list price or recommended retail price (RRP) of a product is the price w...
TOYOTA uses: • show room, • advertisement, • free drive plan, • special offer and exhibitions, • after sales services, • T...
• Continuous improvement. • Customer Satisfaction. • Quality Products. • Unique Production System • . Respect for people. ...
THANKS
  1. 1. The Land of the Rising Sun! Japan
  2. 2. Sakichi Toyoda(1867-1930)  Automatic Loom Kiichiro Toyoda (1894- 1952)  Used chain conveyor  into the Assembly line Eiji Toyoda (1913) Implementation of Jidoka and JIT. FOUNDERS OF TOYOTA
  3. 3. • Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. • As of January 2014, is the fourteenth-largest company in the world by revenue. • Toyota was the largest automobile manufacturer in 2012 (by production). • Toyota is the world's first automobile manufacturer to produce more than 10 million vehicles per year.. • In 2013 the multinational corporation consisted of 333,498
  4. 4. Business segmentation • Automotive • Design, manufacture and sales of passenger cars, recreational vehicles, SUVs and related parts • Financial services • Provisions of loans to car buyers and car deales • Others • Industrial vehicles (forklifts, etc.)
  5. 5. Toyota Total Sales By Region Japan, 25% Oceania, 3% Asia, 11% Middle East,7%Africa, 4% Europe, 14% Latin America,4% North America, 32%
  6. 6.  The logo made its debut on the 1989 Toyota Celsior  The three ovals in the new logo combine to form the letter "T", which stands for Toyota.  The overlapping of the two perpendicular ovals inside the larger oval represent the mutually beneficial relationship and trust between the “customer and the company”  The larger oval surrounding both of these inner ovals represents the "global expansion of Toyota's technology and unlimited potential for the future." LOGO
  7. 7. 70 different models sold under its name TOYOTA • TRUCKS: T100, Tacoma(4x2&4x4), Tundra CrewMax(4x2&4x4), Tundra Double Cap(4x2&4x4), Tundra Regular Cap(4x2&4x4) • SEDANS: Avalon, Camry, Corolla, ECHO, • SUVs: 4Runner, FJ Cruiser, Highlander, Highlander hybrid, Land cruiser, RAV4, Venza, etc. • WAGONS: Prius plug-in, Prius V,Pruis C, etc. • Tercel, Supra, Yaris, etc....
  8. 8. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), list price or recommended retail price (RRP) of a product is the price which the manufacturer recommends that the retailer sell the product.
  9. 9. TOYOTA uses: • show room, • advertisement, • free drive plan, • special offer and exhibitions, • after sales services, • Toyota’s blog: (http://blog.toyota.com) • TV programme, • Websites (www.toyota-global.com) as a means of promotional strategy.
  10. 10. • Continuous improvement. • Customer Satisfaction. • Quality Products. • Unique Production System • . Respect for people. • segmentation, targeting, and positioning nurtured by its variety of offers and product attributes. Why Toyota is successful
  11. 11. THANKS

