Освітні проекти в Педагогічному музеї України
Музейна педагогіка — це наукова дисципліна на стику музеєзнавства, педагогіки та психології, що розглядає музей як освітню...
Не просте використання будівлі музею для проведення уроків, а співпраця музею та школи на рівних умовах.
Музей це: відкритість і доступність для всіх, потужний інформаційний і ціннісно-орієнтований потенціал
Вдалий музейний проект — це: 1. Впевненість у своїх силах «Не кажи «не вмію», а кажи «навчуся!». 2. Розуміння свого музею....
Вдалий музейний проект — це: 1. Впевненість у своїх силах «Не кажи «не вмію», а кажи «навчуся!». 2. Розуміння свого музею....
К.М.Степанович. Проектні технології у музейній педагогіці

  1. 1. Освітні проекти в Педагогічному музеї України
  2. 2. Музейна педагогіка — це наукова дисципліна на стику музеєзнавства, педагогіки та психології, що розглядає музей як освітню систему.
  3. 3. Не просте використання будівлі музею для проведення уроків, а співпраця музею та школи на рівних умовах.
  4. 4. Музей це: відкритість і доступність для всіх, потужний інформаційний і ціннісно-орієнтований потенціал
  5. 5. Вдалий музейний проект — це: 1. Впевненість у своїх силах «Не кажи «не вмію», а кажи «навчуся!». 2. Розуміння свого музею. 3. Спілкування в усіх його проявах. 4. Трішечки знань із педагогіки та вікової психології.
  6. 6. Вдалий музейний проект — це: 1. Впевненість у своїх силах «Не кажи «не вмію», а кажи «навчуся!». 2. Розуміння свого музею. 3. Спілкування в усіх його проявах. 4. Трішечки знань із педагогіки та вікової психології.

