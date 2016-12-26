Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CHOCÒ Mun...
i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad...
Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anter...
Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de un...
● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto)....
 Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acces...
Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la carto...
Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en...
sentido el problema específico en Colombia es la baja actividad innovadoray de emprendimiento en el aparato productivo. Pa...
8. Reflexión en clase 9. Aulas con tecnologías 10.Aulas con conexión a internet Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor e...
Tallerpractico10 roberth 6
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tallerpractico10 roberth 6

32 views

Published on

DIPLOMADO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tallerpractico10 roberth 6

  1. 1. Actividad 8 Taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores Departamento: CHOCÒ Municipio: TADÓ Radicado: Institución Educativa: NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LA POBREZA Sede Educativa: PRINCIPAL Nombres y apellidos del docente: ROBERH JAVIER QUIÑONES YURGAKY Presentación El taller práctico: 10 claves para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores, tiene como propósito que los docentes identifiquen el cambio paradigmático que se requiere para atender al desafío pedagógico que implica incorporar las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) al aula y al currículo escolar. En concordancia con lo anterior, a través de este taller se busca que el docente visione las habilidades, estrategias y competencias que debe desarrollar para contribuir al nuevo paradigma educacional que plantean las TIC como innovaciones educativas. Objetivos de aprendizaje:  Identificar métodos para incentivar la creatividad de los docentes innovadores.  Afianzar las nuevas habilidades y competencias que requieren los docentes del siglo XXI.  Poner en práctica las tendencias educativas basadas en pedagogía y tecnología que darán un nuevo enfoque a las prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Metodología: El presente taller se desarrollará a través de una metodología teórico práctico, apoyada en estrategias de trabajo individual y colaborativo. Desarrollo: Este atento al conjunto de acciones que mediarán el desarrollo de los objetivos del presente taller y que se enmarcan en 3 temáticas generales:
  2. 2. i. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC. iii. Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Las nuevas habilidades y competencias requeridas por los ciudadanos del siglo XXI. Identifique y analice en el siguiente gráfico las tendencias educativas y experiencias pedagógicas que están moldeando el aprendizaje del futuro, según el último informe del Observatorio de Innovación Educativa Tecnológico de Monterrey-Febrero 2016: Ilustración 1. Tendencias pedagógicas Fuente: Resultado del radar de tendencias en pedagogía 2016. Con base en lo anterior, realice un análisis que permita identificar cuál de estas tendencias pedagógicas, ha logrado permear su quehacer pedagógico. Para ampliar su conocimiento sobre estas tendencias, apóyese en el siguiente glosario que las define de manera clara y concreta:
  3. 3. Técnica didáctica orientada al diseño y desarrollo de un proyecto de manera colaborativa por un grupo de alumnos. Lo anterior como una forma de lograr los objetivos de aprendizaje de una o más áreas disciplinares y, además, el desarrollo de competencias relacionadas con la administración de proyectos reales. Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos Modelo de aprendizaje que implica la vivencia de una experiencia en la que el alumno puede sentir o hacer cosas que fortalecen sus aprendizajes. Aprendizaje Vivencial Es una técnica didáctica en la que la exposición de contenido se hace por medio de videos que pueden ser consultados en línea de manera libre, mientras el tiempo de aula se dedica a la discusión, resolución de problemas y actividades prácticas bajo la supervisión y asesoría del profesor. Aprendizaje Invertido Es una estrategia que proporciona a los estudiantes un contexto general en el que ellos, de manera colaborativa, deben determinar el reto a resolver. Los estudiantes trabajan con sus profesores y expertos para resolver este reto en comunidades de todo el mundo y así desarrollar un conocimiento más profundo de los temas que estén estudiando. Aprendizaje Basado en Retos Se enfoca en ofrecer opciones al estudiante de cuándo, dónde y cómo aprender. Esto puede ayudar a los estudiantes a cubrir sus necesidades particulares, ya que tendrán mayor flexibilidad en el ritmo, lugar y forma de entrega de los contenidos educativos. El aprendizaje flexible puede incluir el uso de tecnología para el estudio en línea, dedicación a medio tiempo, aceleración o desaceleración de programas, entre otros. Aprendizaje flexible
  4. 4. Tenga en cuenta que: 1. El análisis lo debe presentar de manera individual. 2. El análisis debe sustentarse a partir de una experiencia de clase, es decir, debe narrar en qué momento específico de su praxis diaria logra evidenciar cómo alguna de estas tendencias pedagógicas medias sus experiencias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. 3. Para consolidar este análisis debe escribir en un documento, no superior a dos hojas, cómo su práctica de aula, se ve permeada por una de estas tendencias pedagógicas y, por consiguiente, se puede constituir como una buena práctica docente:  Aquí tenga en cuenta los siguientes criterios definidos por la UNESCO 2004, respecto a las características que deben tener las buenas prácticas docentes: - Relevancia del contenido que se enseña: están alineadas con el currículo. - Tiempo suficiente para aprender: se refiere al tiempo que se dedica a enseñar, en oposición a las horas oficialmente definidas en el currículo. - Enseñanza estructurada: conjunto de oportunidades de aprendizaje a través del cual se estimula al estudiante a aprender más, se monitorea su proceso y se le garantiza realimentación y reforzamiento con regularidad. - Ambiente propicio para aprendizaje en el aula: tanto los estudiantes como el docente concentran sus esfuerzos en alcanzar una meta común, hay respeto mutuo entre docentes y estudiantes, y entre ellos mismos; hay intercambios con respeto, armonía y seguridad. - Docentes conocedores del contenido disciplinar: para lo cual se requiere inteligencia verbal, un amplio repertorio docente y motivación para alcanzar las metas propuestas. - Adaptabilidad al contexto: se debe valorar la relevancia de los objetivos actuales y planeados frente a la situación nacional, en términos de contenido, estructura y contexto de enseñanza-aprendizaje. 4. El documento con el análisis contendrá los siguientes ítems:
  5. 5. ● PASO 1. Conceptualización: este paso implica describir las principales características de práctica educativa (contexto). En la práctica educativa del grado 4 junto con los estudiantes se trabajó con el aprendizaje vivencial, todo con el objetivo que ellos construyeran su aprendizaje por medio de la interacción y la vivencia de la experiencia de la clase, por ello con ayuda de los recursos educativos digitales como celestia conozcan y vean las constelaciones. ● PASO 2. Desarrollo: en este paso se debe dar cuenta de las acciones precisas que desarrollan los estudiantes. Para hacer realidad esta practicas o Se utilizan computadores con el programa celestia o Los estudiantes ingresan y observan lo que allí se muestra o Luego se procede a explicar cada constelación o Se resuelven las inquietudes que surjan en el contexto  PASO 3. Cierre: escribir las principales conclusiones de su práctica educativa. Concluyo con que o Los discentes reciben acertadamente esta práctica o Se evidencio las falencias que presentan acerca de la temática o No sabían distinguir las constelaciones o Fue muy grato trabajar este enfoque Importante: Marcar con su nombre completo el archivo con el análisis solicitado y publicarlo en Slideshare. SlideShare: Es un sitio web que permite alojar diapositivas. Ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas: PowerPoint (.ppt, .pps, .pptx, .ppsx, .pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx y.rtf), OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de
  6. 6.  Publique el enlace de su Slidshare en el siguiente campo: ii. Políticas públicas para igualdad oportunidades en el acceso, conocimiento, uso y apropiación de las TIC.
  7. 7. Fuente: http://ciersur.univalle.edu.co/presentacionObservatorio2015/info.html Ahora revise el esquema: aportes de la cartografía Referentes Nacionales, y analice la aproximación conceptual que este ofrece en relación con el concepto de innovación educativa.
  8. 8. Seguidamente seleccione como mínimo 2 referentes nacionales (Decretos, políticas, programas o estrategias) relacionados en el esquema que usted desconoce; indague sobre estos en la red, y diligencie la siguiente tabla: Nombre del Documento (Referentes nacionales) URL Descripción Características LA CIENCIA Y LA TECNOLOGÍA, UNA POLÍTICAPRIORITARIA PARA COLOMBIA http://www.minedu cacion.gov.co/cvn/ 1665/article- 123831.html Fomentar la innovación y el desarrollo productivo, fortalecer las capacidades humanas para CTI,consolidarlainfraestructura y los sistemas de información para la CTI, consolidar la institucionalidad del SNCTI y fomentar la apropiación social de la CTI en la sociedad colombiana. La política plantea acciones concretas como la creación de mecanismos jurídicos que le otorguen un adecuado nivel de operatividad del SNCTI; el aumento de la vocación científica y de investigación en los jóvenes; el mejoramiento de las relaciones entre las entidades del conocimiento y las empresas; y el aumento en la generación de investigación y desarrollo tecnológico pertinente para la solución de problemas y el desarrollo de potencialidades del país, entre otras. POLÍTICANACIONAL DE CIENCIA, TECNOLOGÍAE INNOVACIÓN, 2015-2025 http://www.colcien cias.gov.co/ De acuerdo con la (CEPAL, 2005), la creación y aplicación del conocimiento científico y tecnológico al ámbito productivo, así como la innovación yel emprendimiento generan bases sólidas para el crecimiento económico de las empresas y los países, en este Las capacidades para llevar a cabo actividades de investigación y desarrollo están representadas principalmente en: i) cantidad y calidad de investigadoresy grupos de
  9. 9. sentido el problema específico en Colombia es la baja actividad innovadoray de emprendimiento en el aparato productivo. Para establecer las causas de este problema, se identifican los factores internos de la empresa, los factores externos y las condiciones que promueven y determinan la innovación. De esta manera, las causasdeesta problemática se describen a continuación. investigación y ii) infraestructura de CTI disponible, entendida como el conjunto de instalaciones físicas, recursos y servicios utilizados por los investigadores para llevar a cabo actividades de I+D, tales como los centros de investigación, centros de desarrollo tecnológico, laboratorios, redes integradas de instalaciones o centros de I+D, entre otros21; iii) adicionalmente, la financiación de las actividades de I+D como elemento habilitador. iii) Principios y desafíos que debe abordar la educación para adaptarse a la sociedad del siglo XXI. Con base en los ejercicios previos, construya una aproximación conceptual que permita perfilar 10 claves educativas para la implementación de tendencias y enfoques innovadores en sus prácticas de enseñanza: 10 claves esenciales 1. Numerosos recursos en el aula 2. Aprender a utilizar nuevas herramientas 3. Apropiación de los enfoques 4. Motivar a los estudiantes 5. Escenarios apropiados para desarrollar estas clases 6. Docentes que creen e incentiven 7. Investigación constante
  10. 10. 8. Reflexión en clase 9. Aulas con tecnologías 10.Aulas con conexión a internet Nota: Finalizado el ejercicio, por favor enviarlo a través de la plataforma Blackboard en el espacio dispuesto, asociado a la actividad 8.

×