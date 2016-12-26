Iván Mauricio Moya Gaitán
 Análisis de correlación: Conjunto de técnicas estadísticas empleadas para medir la intensidad de asociación entre dos va...
Diagrama de dispersión  Gráfica que presenta la relación entre dos variables http://168.176.60.11/cursos/ciencias/2001091...
VARIABLES  Variable independiente: Es la variable que proporciona las bases para el cálculo o variable que predice el com...
Variables  Variable dependiente: Es la variable que se predice o se calcula por ejemplo, el número de productos vendidos ...
COEFICIENTE DE CORRELACIÓN  Mide el grado de intensidad de la relación entre dos variables. http://www.aulafacil.com/curs...
Coeficiente de correlación lineal  Este coeficiente se aplica cuando la relación que puede existir entre las variables es...
COEFICIENTE DE CORRELACIÓN LINEAL  Los valores que puede tomar el coeficiente de correlación "r" son: -1 < r < 1  Si "r"...
Referencias  Mason Robert, Lind Douglas, Marchal William.(2001).Estadística para Administración y Economía. Editorial Afa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Correlacion lineal

78 views

Published on

Agro industrial

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
78
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Correlacion lineal

  1. 1. Iván Mauricio Moya Gaitán
  2. 2.  Análisis de correlación: Conjunto de técnicas estadísticas empleadas para medir la intensidad de asociación entre dos variables, el principal objetivo del análisis de correlación consiste en determinar qué tan intensa es la relación entre dos variables. Mason/Lind/Marchal. Estadistica para Administración y Economía.Alfaomega
  3. 3. Diagrama de dispersión  Gráfica que presenta la relación entre dos variables http://168.176.60.11/cursos/ciencias/2001091/h tml/un7/cont_704_61.html
  4. 4. VARIABLES  Variable independiente: Es la variable que proporciona las bases para el cálculo o variable que predice el comportamiento de la variable dependiente por ejemplo, el numero de llamadas realizadas para vender un producto
  5. 5. Variables  Variable dependiente: Es la variable que se predice o se calcula por ejemplo, el número de productos vendidos luego de realizar un número de llamadas (variable independiente)
  6. 6. COEFICIENTE DE CORRELACIÓN  Mide el grado de intensidad de la relación entre dos variables. http://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/l11224/ciencia/estadisticas/estadisticas/coeficiente-de-correlacion-lineal
  7. 7. Coeficiente de correlación lineal  Este coeficiente se aplica cuando la relación que puede existir entre las variables es lineal es decir, si representáramos en un gráfico los pares de valores de las dos variables la nube de puntos se aproximaría a una recta, se calcula aplicando la siguiente fórmula: http://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/l11224/ciencia/estadisticas/estadisticas/coeficiente-de-correlacion-lineal
  8. 8. COEFICIENTE DE CORRELACIÓN LINEAL  Los valores que puede tomar el coeficiente de correlación "r" son: -1 < r < 1  Si "r" > 0, la correlación lineal es positiva (si sube el valor de una variable sube el de la otra). La correlación es tanto más fuerte cuanto más se aproxime a 1.  Por ejemplo: altura y peso: los alumnos más altos suelen pesar más.  Si "r" < 0, la correlación lineal es negativa (si sube el valor de una variable disminuye el de la otra). La correlación negativa es tanto más fuerte cuanto más se aproxime a -1.  Por ejemplo: peso y velocidad: los alumnos más gordos suelen correr menos.  Si "r" = 0, no existe correlación lineal entre las variables. Aunque podría existir otro tipo de correlación (parabólica, exponencial, etc.) http://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/l11224/ciencia/estadisticas/estadisticas/coeficiente-de- correlacion-lineal
  9. 9. Referencias  Mason Robert, Lind Douglas, Marchal William.(2001).Estadística para Administración y Economía. Editorial Afaomega, décima edición. Santafé de Bogotá.  Moya Iván Mauricio (2014). Apuntes de clases, estadística descriptiva para carreras del sector agropecuario.  Aulafacil, curso de estadística. http://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/l11224/ciencia/estadisticas/ estadisticas/coeficiente-de-correlacion-lineal Iván Mauricio Moya Gaitán

×