0360chapterone.3

Vocabulary from Thinking Critically, chapter one Thanks to MJ, Santos, Ray, Micky, Shihan, Eliza, Osayd, Sayed, Hana, Chlo...
Accountable/Accountability Meaning : Responsible (Adj) /Responsibility ( Noun ) Parents are accountable for the behavior o...
Adversary ( N ) • Meaning: Enemy ( Noun ); Opponent • Chelsea soccer team won a game against their adversary yesterday.
Suspend (V) => Suspended ( Adj) Definition: Temporarily prevent from continuing or being in force or effect. Example: Two ...
MATHEMATICAL PROOFS • MEANING: SHOWING AND EXPLANNING HOW A MATH THEOREMS IS TRUE AND HOW TO USE IT.
Short Shrift noun rapid and unsympathetic dismissal; curt treatment. "the judge gave short shrift to an argument based on ...
Launch(v): To introduce something new; to inaugurate The company is expected to launch several new products next year.
Plagiarism(n):the act of using another person's words Plagiarize(v) • The student said she did not want her name associate...
Channel /ˈCHanl/ Noun Definition : the navigable part of a waterway. i.e: "the channel to the north led us to the Black Se...
Computation /kämpyəˈtāSH(ə)n/ Noun Definition : the action of mathematical calculation. i.e : "months of computation carri...
Advocate • Noun; a person who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy Example, my father is an advoca...
Ally; a person or organization that cooperates with or helps another in a particular activity. Example, he was forced to d...
Anonymous(Adj) if someone is “anonymous”, no one knows their name; used about something that is done, written, etc. by som...
Frustration (Noun) an annoyed or impatient feeling that you get when you are prevented from(can’t) doing what you want
Explicitly (Adv) In a clear and detailed manner, leaving no room for confusion or doubt “Even if a person tells the truth ...
Peer (n) Definition: One that is of equal standing with another; equals Example: He was respected and admired by his peers...
Penalty (n) • Definition: the suffering in person, rights, or property that is annexed by law or judicial decision to the ...
Stance (n.) a position on an issue Example: What is your stance on abortion? Should it be legal? What is your stance on le...
Indefensible (adj.) • Definition: not able to be kept safe from damage or harm. • Ex: the house is in an indefensible loca...
Kosher (adj) • Definition: proper or acceptable. Ex: selling or serving food ritually fit. Also pertains to behavior. What...
Malicious (adjective) Definition:  Intended to do harm  He took a malicious revenge by cheating on his wife.
Intimidating adjective Definition:  Frighten someone in order to make them do what one wants.  The boss was intimidating...
Sanctions (N) • Definition : A threatened penalty for disobeying a law or rule. • It’s a kind of a punishment. • Example :...
Academia (N) • Definition : The environment concerned with the pursuit of research, education, and scholarship. • It’s an ...
Free-riding(V) To benefit from the work of others; doing no work
Hail(V) Praise or approve a person, action or accomplishment with enthusiasm. The author hailed the students as collaborat...
Speculation (n) • Definition: reasoning based on incomplete facts or information • Example: Her speculations leave many qu...
Stance (n) • Definition: attitude or view that somebody takes • Example: I don't agree with your stance on gun control.
To POSE a question means to ASK a question! It’s a good reporting verb, as in: The journalist posed the following question...
Repercussion Definition: an effect or result, often indirect or remote, of some event or action
Defer (V) Meaning: Put off, delay Example: They deferred the decsion until February.
Implicate (V) Meaning: To be involved in some crime or partly responsible for something bad. Example: Did they have any ev...
Police (V) • Definition: enforce the provisions of (a law, agreement, or treaty) • Family words: Police (Noun) • Example: ...
Probation(N) • Definition: If a student's grades and/or GPA are not high enough to continue in school, they can be put on ...
Arbitrary(adj.) [ˈɑ:rbətreri] • Definitions: based on random choice or personal whim, rather than any reason or system. Sy...
Breakthroughs(n) ['sɪnənɪmz] • Definitions: a sudden, dramatic, and important discovery or development. • Synonyms: advanc...
PEDAGOGY(N) the method and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept.
Mediocrity (n) the quality of something that is not very good, the quality of something that is not very good
LEAKED (v) • Regular form: Leak (v,n) • Definition 1. Leak (n): - a hole caused by damage or wear through which liquid see...
MALFEASANCE (n) • Definition: the performance by a public official of an act that is legally unjustified,harmful, or contr...
