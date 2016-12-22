ΔΙΑΔΙΚΤΥΟ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΣ ΙΣΤΟΣ
ΔΙΑΔΙΚΤΥΟ Το Διαδίκτυο είναι παγκόσμιο σύστημα διασυνδεδεμένων δικτύων υπολογιστών, οι οποίοι χρησιμοποιούν καθιερωμένη ομ...
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΣ ΙΣΤΟΣ Ο παγκόσμιος ιστός είναι ένα σύστημα διασυνδεδεμένων πληροφοριών και πολυμεσικού χαρακτήρα,που βρίσκετε σ...
BROWSER Ένας web browser ή φυλλομετρητής ιστοσελίδων είναι λογισμικό που επιτρέπει στον χρήστη του να προβάλλει, και να αλ...
WEBSITE Ένας ιστότοπος, ιστοχώρος ή διαδικτυακός τόπος είναι μία συλλογή από ιστοσελίδες, εικόνες, βίντεο και άλλα ψηφιακά...
WEBPAGE ● Webpage είναι ενα αρχείο το οποίο περιέχει εικόνες,κείμενα, βίντεο και ήχο. Επιπλέον,έχει συνδέσμους για να συνδ...
WEB 1.0 ● Το Web 1.0 είναι το πρώτο στάδιο του WorldWideWeb στο οποίο χρησιμοποιήθηκε η HTML με σκοπό μόνο το διάβασμα και...
WEB 2.0 Ο όρος web 2.0 υπονοεί ότι έγινε μια τεχνική μετεξέλιξη του παγκόσμιου ιστού,κυρίως στον τρόπο κατασκευής και χρήσ...
WEB 3.0 Ο λεγόμενος και Σημασιολογικός,web 3.0, επικεντρώνεται στη σημασία του περιεχομένου. Ως απόρροια των εξελίξεων στη...
WEB X.0 Ο web X.0 περιλαμβάνει ενοποιημένους τον Ιστό των χρηστών και προηγμένα μέσα μετάδοσης της πληροφορίας. Ο Ιστός επ...
Internet of things Το Internet of Things θα δίνει τη δυνατότητα διασύνδεσης μέσω Internet χιλιάδων «έξυπνων» οικιακών και ...
ΒΙΒΛΙΟΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/Διαδίκτυο hermes.di.uoa.gr/exe_activities/diadiktio/21 _______.html Πανσεληνάς...
ΤΕΛΟΣ Χάρης Αργυρόπουλος Παναγιώτης Παπαχρήστος
Διαδύκτιο και Παγκόσμιος Ιστός
Διαδύκτιο και Παγκόσμιος Ιστός
Διαδύκτιο και Παγκόσμιος Ιστός

