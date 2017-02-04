Swisscoin Presentation

SELAMAT DATANG KE SWISSCOIN SYARIKAT CRYPTO CURRENCY “CENTRALIZED” YANG PERTAMA DI DUNIA.
EVOLUSI MATAWANG DUNIA
● Juga dikenali sebagai “Matawang Digital” ● Bebas Inflasi. ● Nilai ditentukan oleh permintaan & pembekalan . ● Merupakan ...
APA ITU BLOCKCHAIN? Blockchain adalah satu bekalan data maklumat yang akan menghasilkan leger secara dalam talian.Semua or...
1 2 3 1. Bank bagi yang tidak boleh akses kepada sistem perbankan. Hari ini ada 2 biliun orang (40% dari populasi dunia) t...
BitCoin
Bitcoin Jika anda melabur usd100 ketika nilai bitcoin usd0.02/coin,maka anda akan dapat 5000 btc - Hari ini nilai bitcoin ...
SWISSCOIN BERPUSAT DI SWITZERLAND
● Matawang Digital yg tulen dan dilancarkan pada Jun 4th 2016 ● Mula dengan nilai €0.03 – Hari ini bernilai €0.15 ● Diffic...
MasterCard Akan diperkenalkan mulai October 2016, Semua ahli Swisscoin akan menerima Mastercard yang mempunyai akaun dilua...
1% Pengusaha 18% Merchants / Kedai Online 1% Pelabur PENGAGIHAN SWISSCOIN 80% Orang Ramai
CRYPTOCURRENCIES YANG LAIN Decentralized Bergantung kepada spekulasi Terhad Fokus utama kepada Trading Transaksi yang kabu...
PAKEJ PEMBELAJARAN ROOKIE FREE E-Book FREE 0 Split Academy-Lvl: 0 TRAINEE 25,- € 200 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 1 TESTER-5...
TOKEN – SPLIT – DIFFICULTY LEVEL - MINING Token membolehkan masuk dalam proses mining dalam SC. 1 Token bernilai - €0.1 . ...
Hari ini - Dec 12th 2016 Difficulty level is - 4/1 4 1 MINING Nisbah mining difficulty akan datang 10 / 1 12 / 1 14 / 1 16...
2016-2020
PENGIRAAN POTENSI PENDAPATAN Contoh kiraan : Sekiranya anda membeli Pakej €500 anda akan mendapat 5.000 tokens dan 1 split...
PLAN PEMASARAN – TIADA KAKI MATI 10% BONUS FAST START Dibayar sekiranya mendapat jualan kumpulan 5000BV - 30 hari pertama ...
BV adalah 80% dari nilai pakej.Cth sekiranya anda memperkenalkan seorang rakan yang membeli Pakej €1000 - anda akan mendap...
Anda akan layak mendapat 10% FSB sekiranya mempunyai minimum 5000 BV(Jualan Kumpulan) dalam masa 30 hari selepas mendaftar...
Untuk melayakkan anda mendapat bonus kumpulan anda perlu membeli minimum Pakej €25 & menaja 5 orang yang membeli sekurang-...
Untuk melayakkan anda mendapat bonus padanan anda perlu membeli sekurang-kurangnya pakej €250 & mempunyai 5 orang direct s...
Diamond Pool Bonus sebanyak 1% dari jualan 1 dunia dibayar 2 kali setahun. (Sabtu pertama bulan Ogos & Sabtu pertama bulan...
PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH ROOKIE - - - JADE 1.000 2 DIRECT SPONSOR PIN, Sijil PEARL 5.000 2 JADE €100 Tunai PIN, ...
PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH EMERALD 50.000 2 SAPPHIRE €1.000, Tunai PIN, Sijil DIAMOND 100.000 1 RUBY & 1 SAPPHIRE ...
PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH GREEN DIAMOND 500.000 2 DIAMOND €10.000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 3 shares in Diamond-Pool PURP...
PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH RED DIAMOND 5.000.000 5 DIAMOND €100,000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 5 shares in Diamond-Pool BLA...
PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND 50.000.000 20 DIAMOND €1.400.000 Tunai PIN,Sijil 7 shares in Diamo...
Matlamat Utama SwissCoin ✓Remmitances - Memberi kemudahan penghantaran wang dari satu negara ke satu negara yang lain deng...
GERAKERJA BAGI MENCAPAI MATLAMAT Membina rangkaian ahli,pengguna & merchant yang besar. Menarik perhatian Merchant dengan ...
✓Kita didalam zaman yang memerlukan kepada maklumat yang cepat & tepat! ✓Mencari & mempelajari Teknologi Blockchain! ✓Lebi...
EDUCATION LEVEL TESTER-250 250,- € 2.500 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 4 CRYPTO-TRADER 2.500,- € 25.000 Token 2 Splits Academ...
MALAM PENGANUGERAHAN SWISSCOIN J W MARRIOT HOTEL,KUALA LUMPUR. 11/03/2017 8.30PM TARIKH TUTUP : 28/02/2017
PELANCARAN BLOCKCHAIN & MERCHANT
Swisscoin Presentation

  1. 1. SELAMAT DATANG KE SWISSCOIN SYARIKAT CRYPTO CURRENCY “CENTRALIZED” YANG PERTAMA DI DUNIA.
  2. 2. EVOLUSI MATAWANG DUNIA
  3. 3. ● Juga dikenali sebagai “Matawang Digital” ● Bebas Inflasi. ● Nilai ditentukan oleh permintaan & pembekalan . ● Merupakan produk terbaru dalam industri kewangan. ● Segala urusan menjadi cepat,murah & selamat dengan hanya menggunakan telefon bimbit. ● Hari ini semakin banyak bank-bank utama yg akan mengeluarkan matawang digital sendiri - cth Citybank(Citicoin) dll. ● Matawang digital beroperasi dibawah pemantauan sistem “Blockchain”. CRYPTOCURRENCY
  4. 4. APA ITU BLOCKCHAIN? Blockchain adalah satu bekalan data maklumat yang akan menghasilkan leger secara dalam talian.Semua orang akan dihubungkan antara satu sama lain melalui sistem Blockchain ini dan segala transaksi akan direkodkan.Setiap orang akan dibekalkan dengan katakunci sendiri. Bila anda melakukan sebarang transaksi ianya seragam dengan apa yang telah didaftarkan di Blockchain supaya ianya tidak boleh disalahguna. Ini merupakan satu kelebihan yang ada pada Blockchain.Dengan tahap keselamatan yang tinggi maka adalah amat sukar untuk dicerobohi.Ianya merupakan satu sistem transaksi kewangan yang selamat dan boleh dipercayai.
  5. 5. 1 2 3 1. Bank bagi yang tidak boleh akses kepada sistem perbankan. Hari ini ada 2 biliun orang (40% dari populasi dunia) tidak boleh berurusan dengan bank. 2. Kiriman Wang antara satu negara ke negara yang lain. Western Union / MoneyGram Kenakan cas 7.7% - 29% 3. Mengwujudkan satu sistem kewangan dunia yang stabil. Blockchain teknologi merupakan satu anjakan paradigma dalam sistem kewangan melalui matawang digital(coins) dan ianya satu sistem kewangan masa hadapan. 3 SEBAB UTAMA KENAPA BLOCKCHAIN DIWUJUDKAN
  6. 6. BitCoin
  7. 7. Bitcoin Jika anda melabur usd100 ketika nilai bitcoin usd0.02/coin,maka anda akan dapat 5000 btc - Hari ini nilai bitcoin adalah usd700/coin - 5000 x 700 = usd3,500.000
  8. 8. SWISSCOIN BERPUSAT DI SWITZERLAND
  9. 9. ● Matawang Digital yg tulen dan dilancarkan pada Jun 4th 2016 ● Mula dengan nilai €0.03 – Hari ini bernilai €0.15 ● Difficulty level 4:1 ● Syarikat berpusat di Switzerland - Canton / Zug City ● 10 biliun Swisscoin akan dikeluarkan- 1st batch 2 biliun SC ● 400.000 ahli dalam 3 bulan pertama ● Semua ahli yang aktif mendapat Insuran 'PERCUMA' keatas semua simpanan didalam ewallet ● Moto “people´s coin” Package bermula dari €25 hingga €15000 ● MasterCard akan mula diperkenalkan pada Oct 2016 ● Perlancaran Blockchain & Merchant pada 9th April 2017 ● Perlancaran Trading antara ahli pada 1st June 2017 ● Perlancaran Public Listed -1st August 2017 SWISSCOIN
  10. 10. MasterCard Akan diperkenalkan mulai October 2016, Semua ahli Swisscoin akan menerima Mastercard yang mempunyai akaun diluar negara. Cepat,Murah & Selamat Swisscoin mewajibkan KYC dimana ianya bertujuan melancarkan proses transaksi kewangan bagi memastikan tidak berlaku sebarang aktiviti yang haram seperti pengubahan wang,teroris dll. Swisscoin - Bank kepada yg tidak ada Bank Swisscoin menawarkan solusi kepada 2 biliun orang yang tidak mempunyai ekses kepada bank Logo Swiss Cross The Swiss Cross merupakan trademark & hanya produk dari Switzerland sahaja yang layak menggunakan logo tersebut. 9 Bintang - 9 bintang mewakili negara & merchant yang menerima Swisscoin sebagai transaksi Mudah & Selamat Swisscoin menggunakan sistem yang paling selamat berasaskan formula cryptographic & encryption SWISSCOIN HIGHLIGHTS
  11. 11. 1% Pengusaha 18% Merchants / Kedai Online 1% Pelabur PENGAGIHAN SWISSCOIN 80% Orang Ramai
  12. 12. CRYPTOCURRENCIES YANG LAIN Decentralized Bergantung kepada spekulasi Terhad Fokus utama kepada Trading Transaksi yang kabur Bukan sebahagian dari sistem kewangan KENAPA SWISSCOIN? SWISSCOIN Centralized Dikendalikan oleh management team yang mahir merancang strategi untuk memasuki pasaran crypto currency Fokus utama adalah Utiliti Selamat & setiap transaksi boleh dikesan Sebahagian dari Ekonomi Global Mesra Pengguna – Memberi tumpuan kepada sistem pembelajaran kepada ahli tentang kelebihan matawang digital.
  13. 13. PAKEJ PEMBELAJARAN ROOKIE FREE E-Book FREE 0 Split Academy-Lvl: 0 TRAINEE 25,- € 200 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 1 TESTER-50 50,- € 500 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 2 TESTER-100 100,- € 1.000 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 3 TESTER-250 250,- € 2.500 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 4 TESTER-500 500,- € 5.000 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 5 TRADER-1000 1.000,- € 10.000 Token 2 Splits Academy-Lvl: 6 CRYPTO-TRADER 2.500,- € 25.000 Token 2 Splits Academy-Lvl: 7 CRYPTO-MAKLER 5.000,- € 60.000 Token 2 Splits Academy-Lvl: 8 CRYPTO-BROKER 7.500,- € 90.000 Token 3 Splits Academy-Lvl: 9 CRYPTO-MANAGER 10.000,- € 120.000 Token 3 Splits in Mining Academy-Lvl: 10 CRYPTO-DIRECTOR 15.000,- € 200.000 Token 3 Splits in Mining Academy-Lvl: 11
  14. 14. TOKEN – SPLIT – DIFFICULTY LEVEL - MINING Token membolehkan masuk dalam proses mining dalam SC. 1 Token bernilai - €0.1 . SPLIT Ini adalah bonus daripada syarikat apabila Indikator mencapai (100%) sistem akan menggandakan Token anda.Terdapat 1-3 splits (sila rujuk kepada pakej yg dibeli) DIFFICULY RATE Ini adalah pengiraan dimana akan menentukan berapa banyak Coins yang anda akan terima selepas Split tergantung nisbah ketika itu - 2:1,4:1 & seterusnya MINING Proses Mining diuruskan oleh syarikat,dimana syarikat akan membeli emas untuk disandarkan bagi mengeluarkan Coins. €500 memberikan anda 5000 token dgn 1 split 10.000 token yang diberi akan membolehkan anda mendapat 5000 Swisscoin sekiranya difficulty 2:1
  15. 15. Hari ini - Dec 12th 2016 Difficulty level is - 4/1 4 1 MINING Nisbah mining difficulty akan datang 10 / 1 12 / 1 14 / 1 16 / 1 = =
  16. 16. 2016-2020
  17. 17. PENGIRAAN POTENSI PENDAPATAN Contoh kiraan : Sekiranya anda membeli Pakej €500 anda akan mendapat 5.000 tokens dan 1 split. Selepas split anda akan mendapat 10.000 tokens. Difficulty level sekarang adalah (4/1) jadi akan mendapat 2,500 Swisscoin. 10.000 / 4= 2,500 2,500 swisscoin x 1 euro is 2,500 euro 2,500 swisscoin x 2.5 euro is 6,250 euro 2,500 swisscoin x 5 euro is 12,500 euro 2,500 swisscoin x 10 euro is 25,000 euro
  18. 18. PLAN PEMASARAN – TIADA KAKI MATI 10% BONUS FAST START Dibayar sekiranya mendapat jualan kumpulan 5000BV - 30 hari pertama selepas mendaftar 22% BONUS KUMPULAN Dibayar mengikut BV dalam rangkaian anda dari 2% - 22% & ianya terkumpul & infiniti 10% BONUS TAJAAN dari nilai BV dimana BV adalah 80% dari nilai harga Pakej 11 Level BONUS PADANAN Dibayar sehingga 11 level 1% DIAMOND-POOL Khas untuk Pangkat Diamond ke atas - 1% dari jualan 1dunia & dibayar setiap 6 bulan
  19. 19. BV adalah 80% dari nilai pakej.Cth sekiranya anda memperkenalkan seorang rakan yang membeli Pakej €1000 - anda akan mendapat 800 BV 800 BV x 10% = €80 (60% - Cash akaun & 40% - Trading Akaun) €80 x 60% = €48 akan masuk ke Cash Akaun €80 x 40% = €32 akan masuk ke Trading Akaun Cash Akaun boleh dikeluarkan bila-bila masa dengan cara - Bank Transfer atau E- wallet Transfer. Trading Akaun boleh digunakan untuk membeli Pakej bagi mendapatkan lebih banyak coins. Bonus penajaan ini berterusan setiap kali direct sponsor anda membuat belian ulangan. * Anda juga masih boleh menikmati bonus penajaan 10% ini walaupun masih belum aktifkan akaun dengan membuat belian minimum sebanyak €25 BONUS PENAJAAN - 10%
  20. 20. Anda akan layak mendapat 10% FSB sekiranya mempunyai minimum 5000 BV(Jualan Kumpulan) dalam masa 30 hari selepas mendaftar sebagai ahli.Syarat kelayakan adalah anda perlu menaja 5 orang yang membeli sekurang-kurangnya €50 setiap orang. 5000 BV x 10% = €500 10000BV x 10% = €1000 FAST START BONUS - 10%
  21. 21. Untuk melayakkan anda mendapat bonus kumpulan anda perlu membeli minimum Pakej €25 & menaja 5 orang yang membeli sekurang-kurangnya pakej €25 setiap orang. Bonus ini bergantung kepada Bisnes Volume(BV) jualan kumpulan yang terkumpul & infiniti. 1,000 BV - 2% 50,000BV - 10% 1,000,000BV - 18% 5,000 BV - 4% 100,000BV - 12% 5,000,000BV - 20% 10,000BV - 6% 250,000BV - 14% 10,000,000BV -22% 25,000BV - 8% 500,000BV - 16% * Bonus dibayar secara harian BONUS KUMPULAN - 2% - 22%
  22. 22. Untuk melayakkan anda mendapat bonus padanan anda perlu membeli sekurang-kurangnya pakej €250 & mempunyai 5 orang direct sponsor yang membeli sekurang-kurangnya €50.Anda akan dibayar sehingga 11 level. Level Jumlah ANDA Bonus(€) 1 5% 5 x€10 = €50x5% 2.5 2 10% 25x €10 = €250x10% 25 3 15% 125 187.5 4 20% 625 1,250 5 15% 3125 4,687.5 6 10% 15625 15,625 7 5% 78125 39,062.5 8 4% 390625 276,250 9 3% 1953125 585,937 10 2% 9765625 1,953,125 11 1% 48828125 4,882,812.5 BONUS PADANAN- (MATCHING BONUS)
  23. 23. Diamond Pool Bonus sebanyak 1% dari jualan 1 dunia dibayar 2 kali setahun. (Sabtu pertama bulan Ogos & Sabtu pertama bulan Februari) Syarat kelayakan mesti mencapai pangkat Diamond dengan 100,000 BV kumpulan & mempunyai 1 Ruby dan 1 Sapphire(Direct Sponsor). DIAMOND POOL BONUS - 1%
  24. 24. PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH ROOKIE - - - JADE 1.000 2 DIRECT SPONSOR PIN, Sijil PEARL 5.000 2 JADE €100 Tunai PIN, Sijil SAPPHIRE 10.000 3 JADE €250 Tunai PIN, Sijil RUBY 25.000 2 PEARL €500 Tunai PIN, Sijil PANGKAT
  25. 25. PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH EMERALD 50.000 2 SAPPHIRE €1.000, Tunai PIN, Sijil DIAMOND 100.000 1 RUBY & 1 SAPPHIRE €2.000, Tunai PIN, Sijil, 1 share in Diamond-Pool BLUE DIAMOND 250.000 1 EMERALD & 1 DIAMOND €5.000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 2 shares in Diamond-Pool PANGKAT
  26. 26. PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH GREEN DIAMOND 500.000 2 DIAMOND €10.000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 3 shares in Diamond-Pool PURPLE DIAMOND 1.000.000 3 DIAMOND €20.000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 4 shares in Diamond-Pool PANGKAT
  27. 27. PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH RED DIAMOND 5.000.000 5 DIAMOND €100,000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 5 shares in Diamond-Pool BLACK DIAMOND 10.000.000 10 DIAMOND €200.000 Tunai PIN, Sijil, 6 shares in Diamond-Pool PANGKAT
  28. 28. PANGKAT BV SYARAT KELAYAKAN HADIAH DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND 50.000.000 20 DIAMOND €1.400.000 Tunai PIN,Sijil 7 shares in Diamond- Pool PANGKAT
  29. 29. Matlamat Utama SwissCoin ✓Remmitances - Memberi kemudahan penghantaran wang dari satu negara ke satu negara yang lain dengan mudah,cepat & murah. ✓Mencipta satu bentuk matawang digital yang boleh diterima oleh semua orang dalam semua urusan jualbeli. Satu cara pembayaran yang terbaru! ✓Menyediakan kemudahan perbankan kepada 2 biliun orang yang tidak mempunyai akses kepada sistem bank didunia.
  30. 30. GERAKERJA BAGI MENCAPAI MATLAMAT Membina rangkaian ahli,pengguna & merchant yang besar. Menarik perhatian Merchant dengan rangkaian ahli yang ramai. Lebih ramai orang yang pegang SC, akan menarik minat lebih banyak Merchant!! Lebih banyak Merchant yang menerima pakai SC,lebih ramai orang akan mencari SC! Lebih ramai orang yang memerlukan SC,akan meningkatkan permintaan terhadap SC! Lebih tinggi permintaan,akan meningkatkan nilai SC!
  31. 31. ✓Kita didalam zaman yang memerlukan kepada maklumat yang cepat & tepat! ✓Mencari & mempelajari Teknologi Blockchain! ✓Lebih banyak yang anda tahu,akan membuatkan anda lebih yakin! ✓Bina rangkaian ,tunjuk ajar & duplikasi. ✓Capai kejayaan yang hebat brsama Swisscoin Belajar Informasi Ilmu KUNCI KEJAYAAN DALAM SWISSCOIN
  32. 32. EDUCATION LEVEL TESTER-250 250,- € 2.500 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 4 CRYPTO-TRADER 2.500,- € 25.000 Token 2 Splits Academy-Lvl: 7 TRADER-1000 1.000,- € 10.000 Token 2 Splits Academy-Lvl: 6 TESTER-500 500,- € 5.000 Token 1 Split Academy-Lvl: 5
  33. 33. MALAM PENGANUGERAHAN SWISSCOIN J W MARRIOT HOTEL,KUALA LUMPUR. 11/03/2017 8.30PM TARIKH TUTUP : 28/02/2017
  34. 34. PELANCARAN BLOCKCHAIN & MERCHANT

