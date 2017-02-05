IFI7207.DT Digitaalne õppevara Sissejuhatus kursusesse
Hans Põldoja õppejuht, haridustehnoloogia lektor Tallinna Ülikool, Digitehnoloogiate instituut Haridus: Aalto University, ...
Tutvumisring
https://digioppevara.wordpress.com
https://oppematerjalid.wordpress.com
Kursuse ülesehitus • Kursuse maht 4 EAP (104 tundi) • 5 kontaktpäeva (19 tundi) • Blogimisülesanded (40 tundi) • Täiendava...
Täiendavad ülesanded • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine digitaalsete õppematerjalidega seotud teemal • Õppematerjali koostam...
Kolm põlvkonda digitaalseid õppematerjale Sisupaketid Veeb 2.0 keskkonnad Mobiili- ja tahvelarvutirakendused 2000 2005 201...
Kontaktpäevad • 05.02.2016 — Sissejuhatus kursusesse. Digitaalse õppevaraga seotud põhimõisted ja tehnoloogiad. Digitaalse...
Soovituslik töö maht Nädal Teema Kontakttunnid Blogimine Täiendavad ülesanded Iseseisev lugemine Kokku 30.01.2017 Sissejuh...
Õpikeskkond • Ajaveeb: https://digioppevara.wordpress.com • Õppijate ajaveebid • Märksõna: digioppevara (Twitteris #digiop...
http://www.edufeedr.net
Privaatsus avatud õpikeskkonnas • Oma nime all ajaveebi pidamine • Hinded
Kursuse teemad
Digitaalne õppevara ja selle levitamise platvormid • Digitaalsete õppematerjalide ajalugu • Õpiobjektid, sisupaketid, ... ...
Sisupakettide koostamise vahendid • Standardid • Sisupakettide koostamise tarkvara • Sisupakettide kasutamine õpihaldussüs...
Veeb 2.0 vahendid õppematerjalide koostamiseks • Sisuhaldusvahendid • Interaktiivse sisu ja meediasisu koostamise vahendid...
Õppematerjalide koostamine nutiseadmetele • E-õpikute koostamine • Hariduslikud äpid • ...
Lisateemad kontakttundides • Õppematerjalide autoriõigus • Õppematerjalide koostamise protsess • Õppematerjalide kvaliteed...
Mida teie tahaksite nende teemade kohta õppida?
Blogimisülesanded
Blogimisülesanded • Blogipostitus teoreetilise ja/või praktilise ülesande põhjal • Postituse tähtaeg: teema esimese nädala...
Õppematerjali koostamise rühmatöö
Õppematerjali koostamise rühmatöö • Sisupaketi, veebipõhise õppematerjali või e-õpiku koostamine rühmatööna • Ajaline maht...
Kirjanduse analüüs
Kirjanduse analüüs • Teadusartiklitel põhinev kirjanduse analüüs • Maht 6 lk (13 500 tähemärki) • Arvustused ja parandamin...
Tagasi lükatud Vajalikud olulised muudatused Vajalikud väikesed muudatused Vastu võetud 1 2 3 4 Sisu Vastavus kursuse teem...
Näidisteemad
Interaktiivse tahvli õppematerjalid • Maher, D. A., Phelps, R. B., Urane, N. C., & Lee, M. D. (2012). Primary school teach...
VOSK-lähenemine ja õppematerjalid • Waard, I. I. de. (2014). Using BYOD, Mobile Social Media, Apps, and Sensors for Meanin...
Õppematerjalid avatud massikursustel • Kernohan, D. (2013). Content that talks back: what does the MOOC explosion mean for...
Vidinate tehnoloogial põhinevad hariduslikud rakendused • Wilson, S., Sharples, P., & Grifﬁths, D. (2008). Distributing ed...
Õppematerjalide kvaliteedi tagamise viisid repositooriumides • Nesbit, J., Belfer, K., & Vargo, J. (2002). A Convergent Pa...
Avatud haridus ja avatud õppematerjalid • Peters, M. A. (2008). The History and Emergent Paradigm of Open Education. In M....
Õppematerjalide kvaliteedi hindamine • Leacock, T. L., & Nesbit, J. C. (2007). A Framework for Evaluating the Quality of M...
Arvutipõhine testimine • Thelwall, M. (2000). Computer-based assessment: a versatile educational tool. Computers & Educati...
Matemaatika õpitarkvara disainipõhimõtted • Hoyles, C., & Noss, R. (2003). What can digital technologies take from and bri...
E-ohutuse õppematerjalid • Barnard-Wills, D. (2012). E-safety education: Young people, surveillance and responsibility. Cr...
Õppijate kaasamine õppematerjalide ja ülesannete koostamisse • Hudd, S. S. (2003). Syllabus under Construction: Involving ...
Õpimärgid
https://openbadges.org
(Class Hack, n.d.)
(Open Badges, 2013)
Põldoja, H., Jürgens, P., & Laanpere, M. (2016). Design Patterns for Badge Systems in Higher Education. In M. Spaniol, M. ...
Põldoja, H., & Laanpere, M. (2014). Exploring the Potential of Open Badges in Blog-Based University Courses. In Y. Cao, T....
Õpimärgisüsteem 2016
Muudatused 2017 • 6 blogimisülesande asemel 4 • Suuremahulised õpimärgid jaotatud eri õpimärkideks (partnerhinnangu märk e...
Õpimärgi nimetus Õpimärgi kirjeldus Ülesande tüüp Punktid Näidisõpiteed Poolik õpimärk Õpimärk Kuldõpimärk Õppematerjali k...
Õpimärkide kaalud • Põhiteadmised … (7 / 12 /17 punkti) • Õppematerjali koostaja (20 / 28 / 36 punkti) • Uurija (26 / 36 /...
Hindamine • A — vähemalt 91 punkti õpimärke • B — 81–90 punkti õpimärke • C — 71–80 punkti õpimärke • D — 61–70 punkti õpi...
“Näidispaketid”
Uurija • 4 blogimisülesannet — 48 punkti • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine — 36 punkti • Partnerhinnang — 7 punkti • Kokku ...
Õppematerjali koostaja • 4 blogimisülesannet — 48 punkti • Õppematerjali koostamine — 28 punkti • Partnerhinnang — 7 punkt...
Mitteblogija • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine — 36 punkti • Õppematerjali koostamine — 28 punkti • Kirjanduse analüüsi par...
Esitlused kontakttunnis
Õppematerjali rühmatööde teemad
Esimesed tegevused
Esimesed tegevused • Ajaveebi ülesseadmine ja kursuse kategooria loomine • Ajeveebi registreerimine EduFeedris
3 palvet seoses ajaveebidega • Palun ülesande vastuses linkida ülesande postitusele kursuse ajaveebis • Palun postitada om...
Viited • Class Hack (n.d.). Open Badges Anatomy. http://classhack.com/post/ 45364649211/open-badge-anatomy-updated • Mozil...
Kasutatud fotod • Johan Larsson, http://www.ﬂickr.com/photos/johanl/6966883093/ • https://openclipart.org
See materjal on avaldatud Creative Commons Autorile viitamine–Jagamine samadel tingimustel 3.0 Eesti litsentsi alusel. Lit...
  1. 1. IFI7207.DT Digitaalne õppevara Sissejuhatus kursusesse
  2. 2. Hans Põldoja õppejuht, haridustehnoloogia lektor Tallinna Ülikool, Digitehnoloogiate instituut Haridus: Aalto University, School of Arts, Design and Architecture (2016) Tallinna Pedagoogikaülikool (2003) hans.poldoja@tlu.ee http://www.hanspoldoja.net
  3. 3. Tutvumisring
  4. 4. https://digioppevara.wordpress.com
  5. 5. https://oppematerjalid.wordpress.com
  6. 6. Kursuse ülesehitus • Kursuse maht 4 EAP (104 tundi) • 5 kontaktpäeva (19 tundi) • Blogimisülesanded (40 tundi) • Täiendavad ülesanded (32 tundi) • Iseseisev lugemine (13 tundi)
  7. 7. Täiendavad ülesanded • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine digitaalsete õppematerjalidega seotud teemal • Õppematerjali koostamine rühmatööna või individuaalselt • Uue tehnoloogia või vahendi lühitutvustus kontakttunnis • Vikipeedia artikli kirjutamine digitaalsete õppematerjalidega seotud teemal
  8. 8. Kolm põlvkonda digitaalseid õppematerjale Sisupaketid Veeb 2.0 keskkonnad Mobiili- ja tahvelarvutirakendused 2000 2005 2010 2015
  9. 9. Kontaktpäevad • 05.02.2016 — Sissejuhatus kursusesse. Digitaalse õppevaraga seotud põhimõisted ja tehnoloogiad. Digitaalse õppevara levitamise platvormid. • 05.03.2016 — Vahendid õpiobjektide ja sisupakettide loomiseks. Arvutipõhine testimine. • 19.03.2016 — Veeb 2.0 vahendid digitaalse õppevara koostamiseks. Digitaalne õppevara nutiseadmetele • 15.04.2016 — Digitaalse õppevara autoriõigus. Rühmatööde ja kirjanduse analüüsi nõustamine. • 30.04.2016 — Esitlused
  10. 10. Soovituslik töö maht Nädal Teema Kontakttunnid Blogimine Täiendavad ülesanded Iseseisev lugemine Kokku 30.01.2017 Sissejuhatus kursusesse 6 2 1 9 06.02.2017 Digitaalne õppevara ja selle levitamise platvormid 7 1 8 13.02.2017 Digitaalne õppevara ja selle levitamise platvormid 2 1 3 20.02.2017 Sisupakettide koostamise vahendid 7 2 1 10 27.02.2017 Sisupakettide koostamise vahendid 3 2 2 1 8 06.03.2017 Veeb 2.0 vahendid digitaalse õppevara koostamiseks 7 2 1 10 13.03.2017 Veeb 2.0 vahendid digitaalse õppevara koostamiseks 3 2 2 1 8 20.03.2017 Digitaalne õppevara nutiseadmetele 7 2 1 10 27.03.2017 Digitaalne õppevara nutiseadmetele 2 6 1 9 03.04.2017 Rühmatöö / kirjanduse analüüsid 6 1 7 10.04.2017 Partnerhinnangud 4 2 1 7 17.04.2017 Rühmatöö / kirjanduse analüüsid 4 1 5 24.04.2017 Esitlused 3 4 1 8 01.05.2017 Kokkuvõte kursusest 2 2 19 40 32 13 104
  11. 11. Õpikeskkond • Ajaveeb: https://digioppevara.wordpress.com • Õppijate ajaveebid • Märksõna: digioppevara (Twitteris #digioppevara) • Veeb 2.0 keskkonnad: EduFeedr, SlideShare, … • Moodle
  12. 12. http://www.edufeedr.net
  13. 13. Privaatsus avatud õpikeskkonnas • Oma nime all ajaveebi pidamine • Hinded
  14. 14. Kursuse teemad
  15. 15. Digitaalne õppevara ja selle levitamise platvormid • Digitaalsete õppematerjalide ajalugu • Õpiobjektid, sisupaketid, ... • Repositooriumid • Metaandmed • ...
  16. 16. Sisupakettide koostamise vahendid • Standardid • Sisupakettide koostamise tarkvara • Sisupakettide kasutamine õpihaldussüsteemis • Arvutipõhine testimine • ...
  17. 17. Veeb 2.0 vahendid õppematerjalide koostamiseks • Sisuhaldusvahendid • Interaktiivse sisu ja meediasisu koostamise vahendid • …
  18. 18. Õppematerjalide koostamine nutiseadmetele • E-õpikute koostamine • Hariduslikud äpid • ...
  19. 19. Lisateemad kontakttundides • Õppematerjalide autoriõigus • Õppematerjalide koostamise protsess • Õppematerjalide kvaliteedi hindamine
  20. 20. Mida teie tahaksite nende teemade kohta õppida?
  21. 21. Blogimisülesanded
  22. 22. Blogimisülesanded • Blogipostitus teoreetilise ja/või praktilise ülesande põhjal • Postituse tähtaeg: teema esimese nädala pühapäev • Kommentaariaruteludes osalemine • Ajaline maht 7+2 tundi
  23. 23. Õppematerjali koostamise rühmatöö
  24. 24. Õppematerjali koostamise rühmatöö • Sisupaketi, veebipõhise õppematerjali või e-õpiku koostamine rühmatööna • Ajaline maht 20 tundi rühma liikme kohta • Rühma suurus kuni 3 üliõpilast, erandina võimalik teha ka üksi • Teema valimise tähtaeg 19.02.2017 • Esitamise tähtaeg 09.04.2017 / 27.04.2017 • Partnerhinnangute tähtaeg 16.04.2017
  25. 25. Kirjanduse analüüs
  26. 26. Kirjanduse analüüs • Teadusartiklitel põhinev kirjanduse analüüs • Maht 6 lk (13 500 tähemärki) • Arvustused ja parandamine • Ajaline maht 30 tundi • Teema valimise tähtaeg 19.02.2017 • Esitamise tähtaeg 09.04.2017 / 27.04.2017 • Partnerhinnangute tähtaeg 16.04.2017
  27. 27. Tagasi lükatud Vajalikud olulised muudatused Vajalikud väikesed muudatused Vastu võetud 1 2 3 4 Sisu Vastavus kursuse teemadele Puudub seos kursuse teemadega. Nõrk seos kursuse teemadega. Kirjanduse analüüs on seotud kursuse teemadega, kuid seose saaks analüüsis selgemini välja tuua. Tugev seos kursuse teemadega. Analüüsi tase Allikmaterjale on ebapiisavalt analüüsitud ning tekst on üks- ühele ülevõetud või tõlgitud. Analüüs ei vasta teemale. Erinevate allikate analüüs ei ole omavahel piisavalt seostatud ega moodusta hästiloetavat tervikut. Allikmaterjalidest on koostatud hästi loetav ülevaade, mis põhiosas vastab kirjanduse analüüsi teemale. Allikmaterjalidest on koostatud hästi loetav ja mõistetav analüütiline ülevaade, mis vastab kirjanduse analüüsi teemale. Allikate kvaliteet Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamisel on kasutatud ainult õppejõu poolt soovitatud teaduslikke allikaid. Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamisel on kasutatud 3 teaduslikku allikat. Mitteteaduslike allikaid on kasutatud ka olukordades, kus nende kasutamine ei ole põhjendatud. Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamisel on kasutatud 4–5 teaduslikku allikat. Mitteteaduslikke allikaid on kasutatud olukordades, kus nende kasutamine on põhjendatud. Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamisel on kasutatud vähemalt 6 teaduslikku allikat. Mitteteaduslikke allikaid (ajakirjandus, õppematerjalid, ajaveebid, koduleheküljed) on kasutatud olukordades, kus teaduspublikatsioonid veel puuduvad. Teksti ülesehitus Tekst ei ole loogiliselt liigendatud ning erinevate osade vahel puuduvad sobivad üleminekud. Puudub selge probleemipüstitus ja üldistav kokkuvõte. Teksti ülesehituses esineb olulisi puuduseid. Teksti ülesehituses esineb väiksemaid puuduseid. Tekst on sobivalt liigendatud alapeatükkideks või osadeks. Alapeatükkide ja erinevate allikate analüüside vahel on sobivad üleminekud. Kirjanduse analüüsi alguses on selgelt välja toodud probleem/eesmärk. Kirjanduse analüüs lõppeb üldistava kokkuvõttega. Vormistus Õigekiri Tekstis esineb 11 või enam õigekirjaviga. Tekstis esineb 6–10 õigekirjaviga. Tekstis esineb 3–5 õigekirjaviga. Tekstis esineb kuni 2 õigekirjaviga. Viitamine Allikmaterjalidele viitamine on puudulik ja/või ebakorrektne. Allikmaterjalidele on läbivalt viidatud, kuid viidete vormistuses esineb märkimisväärseid puuduseid. Viidete vormistuses esineb üksikuid vigu. Tekstisisesed viited ja kasutatud kirjanduse loetelu on vormistatud korrektselt järgides APA viitamissüsteemi. Maht Kirjanduse analüüs on liiga lühike või liiga pikk. Erinevus optimaalsest mahust üle 50%. Kirjanduse analüüs on optimaalsest mahust oluliselt pikem või lühem. Erinevus optimaalsest kuni 50%. Kirjanduse analüüs on optimaalsest mahust mõnevõrra pikem või lühem. Erinevus optimaalsest mahust kuni 25%. Kirjanduse analüüsi maht on optimaalne: 6 lk trükiteksti / 13500 tähemärki koos tühikutega. Erinevus optimaalsest mahust kuni 15%.
  28. 28. Näidisteemad
  29. 29. Interaktiivse tahvli õppematerjalid • Maher, D. A., Phelps, R. B., Urane, N. C., & Lee, M. D. (2012). Primary school teachers’ use of digital resources with interactive whiteboards: The Australian context. Australasian Journal of Educational Technology, 28(1), 138–158. • Türel, Y. K., & Demirli, C. (2010). Instructional Interactive Whiteboard Materials: Designer’s perspectives. In Procedia – Social and Behavioral Sciences (Vol. 9, pp. 1437–1442). doi:10.1016/j.sbspro.2010.12.346 • Hennessy, S. (2011). The role of digital artefacts on the interactive whiteboard in supporting classroom dialogue. Journal of Computer Assisted Learning, 27(6), 463–489. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2729.2011.00416.x
  30. 30. VOSK-lähenemine ja õppematerjalid • Waard, I. I. de. (2014). Using BYOD, Mobile Social Media, Apps, and Sensors for Meaningful Mobile Learning. In M. Ally & A. Tsinakos (Eds.), Increasing Access through Mobile Learning (pp. 113–124). Vancouver: Commonwealth of Learning and Athabasca University. • Song, Y. (2014). “Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)” for seamless science inquiry in a primary school. Computers & Education, 74, 50–60. doi:10.1016/ j.compedu.2014.01.005 • Ackerman, A. S., & Krupp, M. L. (2012). Five Components to Consider of BYOT/BYOD. In IADIS International Conference on Cognition and Exploratory Learning in Digital Age (CELDA 2012) (pp. 35–41). IADIS.
  31. 31. Õppematerjalid avatud massikursustel • Kernohan, D. (2013). Content that talks back: what does the MOOC explosion mean for content management? Insights, 26(2), 198–203. doi: 10.1629/2048-7754.82 • Guo, P. J., Kim, J., & Rubin, R. (2014). How Video Production Affects Student Engagement: An Empirical Study of MOOC Videos. In Proceedings of the ﬁrst ACM conference on Learning @ scale conference (pp. 41–50). New York, NY: ACM. doi:10.1145/2556325.2566239 • Giannakos, M. N., Jaccheri, L., & Krogstie, J. (2014). Looking at MOOCs Rapid Growth Through the Lens of Video-Based Learning Research. International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning, 9(1), 35–38.
  32. 32. Vidinate tehnoloogial põhinevad hariduslikud rakendused • Wilson, S., Sharples, P., & Grifﬁths, D. (2008). Distributing education services to personal and institutional systems using Widgets. In F. Wild, M. Kalz, & M. Palmér (Eds.), First International Workshop on Mashup Personal Learning Environments (pp. 25–32). Aachen: CEUR-WS. • Govaerts, S., Verbert, K., Dahrendorf, D., Ullrich, C., Schmidt, M., Werkle, M., … Law, E. L. (2011). Towards Responsive Open Learning Environments: The ROLE Interoperability Framework. In C. Delgado Kloos, D. Gillet, R. M. Crespo Garcia, F. Wild, & M. Wolpers (Eds.), Towards Ubiquitous Learning (pp. 125–138). Berlin / Heidelberg: Springer. doi: 10.1007/978-3-642-23985-4_11 • Grifﬁths, D., Johnson, M. W., Popat, K., Sharples, P., & Wilson, S. (2012). The Educational Affordances of Widgets and Application Stores. Journal of Universal Computer Science, 18(16), 2252–2273.
  33. 33. Õppematerjalide kvaliteedi tagamise viisid repositooriumides • Nesbit, J., Belfer, K., & Vargo, J. (2002). A Convergent Participation Model for Evaluation of Learning Objects. Canadian Journal of Learning and Technology, 28(3). • Currier, S., Barton, J., O’Beirne, R., & Ryan, B. (2004). Quality assurance for digital learning object repositories: issues for the metadata creation process. Alt-J, 12(1), 5–20. doi:10.1080/0968776042000211494 • Li, J. Z. (2010). Quality, Evaluation and Recommendation for Learning Object. In 2010 International Conference on Educational and Information Technology (ICEIT) (Vol. 2, pp. 533–537). IEEE. doi:10.1109/ICEIT.2010.5607654
  34. 34. Avatud haridus ja avatud õppematerjalid • Peters, M. A. (2008). The History and Emergent Paradigm of Open Education. In M. A. Peters & R. G. Britez, Open Education and Education for Openness (pp. 3– 15). Rotterdam: Sense Publishers. https://www.sensepublishers.com/media/729- open-education-and-education-for-openness.pdf • Pantò, E., & Comas-Quinn, A. (2013). The Challenge of Open Education. Journal of E-Learning and Knowledge Society, 9(1). http://www.je-lks.org/ojs/index.php/Je- LKS_EN/article/view/798 • Hilton, J., III, Wiley, D., Stein, J., & Johnson, A. (2010). The Four R’s of Openness and ALMS Analysis: Frameworks for Open Educational Resources. Open Learning: the Journal of Open, Distance and E-Learning, 25(1), 37–44. doi: 10.1080/02680510903482132
  35. 35. Õppematerjalide kvaliteedi hindamine • Leacock, T. L., & Nesbit, J. C. (2007). A Framework for Evaluating the Quality of Multimedia Learning Resources. Educational Technology & Society, 10(2), 44–59. http://ifets.info/journals/10_2/ets_10_2.pdf • Kay, R. H., & Knaack, L. (2008). Assessing learning, quality and engagement in learning objects: the Learning Object Evaluation Scale for Students (LOES-S). Educational Technology Research & Development, 57(2), 147–168. doi:10.1007/ s11423-008-9094-5 • Plank, T., Villems, A., Pilt, L., Dremljuga-Telk, M., Varendi, M., & Sutt, E. (2013). Quality Assurance Processes in E-Learning – An Estonian Case. International Journal for Innovation and Quality in Learning, 1(1), 20–28. http:// www.papers.efquel.org/index.php/innoqual/article/view/16
  36. 36. Arvutipõhine testimine • Thelwall, M. (2000). Computer-based assessment: a versatile educational tool. Computers & Education, 34(1), 37–49. doi:10.1016/S0360-1315(99)00037-8 • Conole, G., & Warburton, B. (2005). A review of computer-assisted assessment. ALT-J Research in Learning Technology, 13(1), 17–31. doi: 10.1080/0968776042000339772 • Scalise, K., & Gifford, B. (2006). Computer-Based Assessment in E-Learning: A Framework for Constructing “Intermediate Constraint” Questions and Tasks for Technology Platforms. The Journal of Technology, Learning, and Assessment, 4(6), 45. http://napoleon.bc.edu/ojs/index.php/jtla/article/view/1653
  37. 37. Matemaatika õpitarkvara disainipõhimõtted • Hoyles, C., & Noss, R. (2003). What can digital technologies take from and bring to research in mathematics education. A. J. Bishop, M. A. Clements, C. Keitel, J. Kilpatrick, & F. K. S. Leung (toim), Second International Handbook of Mathematics Education (pp. 323–349). Springer Netherlands. doi:10.1007/978-94-010-0273-8_11 • Chiu, T. K. F., & Churchill, D. (2015). Exploring the characteristics of an optimal design of digital materials for concept learning in mathematics: Multimedia learning and variation theory. Computers & Education, 82, 280–291. doi:10.1016/j.compedu.2014.12.001 • Maschietto, M., & Soury-Lavergne, S. (2013). Designing a duo of material and digital artifacts: The pascaline and Cabri Elem e-books in primary school mathematics. ZDM – International Journal on Mathematics Education, 45(July), 959–971. doi:10.1007/ s11858-013-0533-3
  38. 38. E-ohutuse õppematerjalid • Barnard-Wills, D. (2012). E-safety education: Young people, surveillance and responsibility. Criminology and Criminal Justice, 12(3), 239–255. doi: 10.1177/1748895811432957 • Woollard, J., Wickens, C., Powell, K., & Russell, T. (2009). Evaluation of e-safety materials for initial teacher training: can “Jenny”s Story’ make a difference? Technology, Pedagogy and Education, 18(2), 37–41. doi: 10.1080/14759390902992659 • De Lange, M., & von Solms, R. (2012). An e-Safety Educational Framework in South Africa. Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC) 2012. Fancourt. Loetud aadressil http://www.satnac.org.za/ proceedings/2012/papers/3.Internet_Services_End_User_Applications/53.pdf
  39. 39. Õppijate kaasamine õppematerjalide ja ülesannete koostamisse • Hudd, S. S. (2003). Syllabus under Construction: Involving Students in the Creation of Class Assignments. Teaching Sociology, 31(2), 195. doi: 10.2307/3211308 • Mihans, R., Long, D., & Felten, P. (2008). Power and expertise: Student-faculty collaboration in course design and the scholarship of teaching and learning. International Journal for the Scholarship of Teaching & Learning, 2(2), 1–9. http://digitalcommons.georgiasouthern.edu/ij-sotl/vol2/iss2/16 • Brown, H., & Riley, P. (2013). An evaluation of the use of student-generated materials. The Language Teacher, 37(3), 3–10. http://jalt-publications.org/tlt/ articles/3047-evaluation-use-student-generated-materials
  40. 40. Õpimärgid
  41. 41. https://openbadges.org
  42. 42. (Class Hack, n.d.)
  43. 43. (Open Badges, 2013)
  44. 44. Põldoja, H., Jürgens, P., & Laanpere, M. (2016). Design Patterns for Badge Systems in Higher Education. In M. Spaniol, M. Temperini, D.K.W. Chiu, I. Marenzi, & U. Nanni (eds.), Advances in Web-Based Learning — ICWL 2016 (Vol. 10013, lk 40– 49). Cham: Springer. http://dx.doi.org/ 10.1007/978-3-319-47440-3_5 Design Patterns for Badge Systems in Higher Education Hans Põldoja (✉) , Pirje Jürgens, and Mart Laanpere Tallinn University, Narva mnt 25, 10120 Tallinn, Estonia {hans.poldoja,pirje.jurgens,mart.laanpere}@tlu.ee Abstract. Open Badges as a method for assessment and recognition of learning originates from the context of informal learning. Thus, it cannot be introduced into formal higher education without reconsidering the existing assessment processes.This paper presentsexperiencesfrom three years of using Open Badges in a master level course. In each iteration, the badge system was revised based on learners’ feedback. Special attention was given to supporting learners with diﬀerent learning styles. To summarize our ﬁndings, this paper proposes a set of design patterns for developing badge systems in higher education. While the learning styles proved to be useful as generic design guidelines for separating two alternative learning pathways for the course, more research is needed on advanced learning-style-based learning pathways. Keywords: Open Badges · Assessment · Higher education 1 Introduction Open Badges (OB’s) is a web technology for recognizing and verifying knowledge, competencies or involvements gained in online or oﬄine settings. In a basic sense, badges are digital images that contain embedded information about the accomplish‐ ments. The development of the Open Badges technology started in 2010, when a group of open education activists came up with the initial concept during the Mozilla Drumbeat Festival. Inspired by the use of digital badges in gaming and various social apps, they proposed that badges could be used for verifying learning. The technical speciﬁcation of the Open Badges Infrastructure (OBI) was developed together with the Mozilla Foundation and released in 2012. While digital badges are typically used within a single environment, OBI was developed as an open standard that allows people to collect badges from diﬀerent issuers. The initial scenarios about using open badges focused on informal learning contexts [1]. However, in recent years there have been a number of studies about using badges in schools [2, 3] and in higher education [4–6]. Introducing open badges to formal higher education courses provides an opportunity to reconsider the existing assessment procedures. Recent research on open badges has proposed a number of reasons for adopting badges. Ahn, Pellicone, and Butler [7] see badges as motivators for behavior, pedagogical tools for promoting particular learning activities, and credentials for recognizing learning achievements. While Jovanovic and Devedzic [8] identify similar roles for open badges, they discuss additional beneﬁts such as supporting alternative forms of assessment (e.g. peer-assessment), providing learners © Springer International Publishing AG 2016 D.K.W. Chiu et al. (Eds.): ICWL 2016, LNCS 10013, pp. 40–49, 2016. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-47440-3_5
  45. 45. Põldoja, H., & Laanpere, M. (2014). Exploring the Potential of Open Badges in Blog-Based University Courses. In Y. Cao, T. Väljataga, J. K. T. Tang, H. Leung, & M. Laanpere (Eds.), New Horizons in Web Based Learning (Vol. 8699, pp. 172–178). Cham: Springer. http://doi.org/ 10.1007/978-3-319-13296-9_19 Exploring the Potential of Open Badges in Blog-Based University Courses Hans Põldoja(&) and Mart Laanpere Institute of Informatics, Tallinn University, Tallinn, Estonia {hans.poldoja,mart.laanpere}@tlu.ee Abstract. Recent developments with personal learning environments and open online courses have led educators to experiment with opening up their formal higher education courses. In these courses, the online learning activities take place in open learning environments based on various Web 2.0 tools such as blogs. Although this type of courses have a number of pedagogical beneﬁts, they also raise issues related to private grading of students’ works and recognizing the learning of informal participants. This paper presents our exploratory study on addressing these issues by introducing open badges to master’s level course that takes place in a blog-based learning environment. Students’ perspectives on using open badges were evaluated through focus group interviews. The results of the study indicate, that badges could have a potential in formal higher edu- cation, if they are used more widely and provide an explicit choice of personal learning paths for learners. Keywords: Open badges Á Assessment Á Blog-based courses 1 Introduction One of the recent trends in education is the blending of formal and informal learning. This is supported by introducing social media, personal learning environments and various open educational practices to formal higher education [1, 2]. Students can enrich their learning experience by using open educational resources from other uni- versities and taking part in Massive Open Online Courses. In many cases, such developments have led university lecturers and professors to increase the degree of openness in their courses. One approach is to move online learning activities to open learning environments that are based on social media and Web 2.0 tools such as blogs. The use of blogs in online courses provides a number of pedagogical beneﬁts such as motivating learners, enhancing the development and expression of ideas, fostering interaction, collaboration and group work, inviting feedback from other learners, and enriching the learning environment [3]. The use of blog-based learning environments also allows educators to open up their course for informal participants or members of professional communities who are not ofﬁcially enrolled to the course. Open blog-based courses in formal higher education raise also a number of issues that are not present in traditional courses. For example, blog-based learning environ- ments typically lack special features that support private feedback and grading of © Springer International Publishing Switzerland 2014 Y. Cao et al. (Eds.): ICWL 2014 Workshops, LNCS 8699, pp. 172–178, 2014. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-319-13296-9_19
  46. 46. Õpimärgisüsteem 2016
  47. 47. Muudatused 2017 • 6 blogimisülesande asemel 4 • Suuremahulised õpimärgid jaotatud eri õpimärkideks (partnerhinnangu märk eraldi) • Muudatused punktisüsteemis • Poolikute õpimärkide kasutamine ebapiisavate tööde hindamiseks
  48. 48. Õpimärgi nimetus Õpimärgi kirjeldus Ülesande tüüp Punktid Näidisõpiteed Poolik õpimärk Õpimärk Kuldõpimärk Õppematerjali koostaja Uurija Mitteblogija Hilineja Põhiteadmised digitaalse õppevara levitamise platvormidest Õpimärk on teenitud ajaveebipostituse eest, mis analüüsib ühte digitaalse õppevara levitamise platvormi Blogimisülesanne 7 12 17 12 12 7 Põhiteadmised sisupakettide koostamise vahenditest Õpimärk on teenitud ajaveebipostituse eest, mis analüüsib ühte sisupakettide koostamise vahendit Blogimisülesanne 7 12 17 12 12 7 Põhiteadmised Veeb 2.0 vahenditest digitaalse õppevara koostamiseks Õpimärk on teenitud ajaveebipostituse eest, mis analüüsib Veeb 2.0 rakenduste kasutusvõimalusi digitaalse õppevara koostamiseks Blogimisülesanne 7 12 17 12 12 7 Põhiteadmised digitaalsest õppevarast nutiseadmetele Õpimärk on teenitud ajaveebipostituse eest, mis analüüsib ühte digitaalse õppevara rakendust nutiseadmetele Blogimisülesanne 7 12 17 12 12 7 Õppematerjali koostaja Õpimärk on teenitud digitaalse õppematerjali koostamise eest Õppematerjali koostamine 20 28 36 28 28 20 Õppematerjali kvaliteedi hindaja Õpimärk on teenitud digitaalse õppematerjali hindamise eest Õppematerjali koostamine 4 7 10 7 7 4 Uurija Õpimärk on teenitud kirjanduse analüüsi koostamise eest ühel digitaalse õppevaraga seotud teemal Kirjanduse analüüs 26 36 46 36 36 Kirjanduse analüüsi hindaja Õpimärk on teenitud kirjanduse analüüsi hindamise eest Kirjanduse analüüs 4 7 10 7 7 Valgustaja Õpimärk on teenitud ühe digitaalse õppevaraga seotud teema, tehnoloogia või vahendi tutvustamise eest kontakttunnis Lisategevus 10 15 10 Vikipedist Õpimärk on teenitud Vikipeedia artikli koostamise eest ühel digitaalse õppevaraga seotud teemal Lisategevus 12 17 12 Jagaja Õpimärk on teenitud kursuse teemadega seotud materjalide aktiivse jagamise eest Lisategevus 5 8 5 Punktid kokku 83 91 105 52
  49. 49. Õpimärkide kaalud • Põhiteadmised … (7 / 12 /17 punkti) • Õppematerjali koostaja (20 / 28 / 36 punkti) • Uurija (26 / 36 / 46 punkti) • Valgustaja (10 / 15 punkti) • Partnerhinnang (4 / 7 / 10 punkti) • Vikipedist (12 /17 punkti) • Jagaja (5 / 8 punkti)
  50. 50. Hindamine • A — vähemalt 91 punkti õpimärke • B — 81–90 punkti õpimärke • C — 71–80 punkti õpimärke • D — 61–70 punkti õpimärke • E — 51–60 punkti õpimärke • F — alla 51 punkti õpimärke
  51. 51. “Näidispaketid”
  52. 52. Uurija • 4 blogimisülesannet — 48 punkti • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine — 36 punkti • Partnerhinnang — 7 punkti • Kokku 91 punkti (hinne A)
  53. 53. Õppematerjali koostaja • 4 blogimisülesannet — 48 punkti • Õppematerjali koostamine — 28 punkti • Partnerhinnang — 7 punkti • Kokku 83 punkti (hinne B)
  54. 54. Mitteblogija • Kirjanduse analüüsi koostamine — 36 punkti • Õppematerjali koostamine — 28 punkti • Kirjanduse analüüsi partnerhinnang — 7 punkti • Esitlus kontakttunnis — 10 punkti • Vikipeedia artikkel — 12 punkti • Kokku 93 punkti (hinne A)
  55. 55. Esitlused kontakttunnis
  56. 56. Õppematerjali rühmatööde teemad
  57. 57. Esimesed tegevused
  58. 58. Esimesed tegevused • Ajaveebi ülesseadmine ja kursuse kategooria loomine • Ajeveebi registreerimine EduFeedris
  59. 59. 3 palvet seoses ajaveebidega • Palun ülesande vastuses linkida ülesande postitusele kursuse ajaveebis • Palun postitada oma ülesanne siis, kui see valmis on • Palun lubada kommentaaride kohene avaldamine
  60. 60. Viited • Class Hack (n.d.). Open Badges Anatomy. http://classhack.com/post/ 45364649211/open-badge-anatomy-updated • Mozilla (2013). Badges/Onboarding-Issuer. https://wiki.mozilla.org/Badges/ Onboarding-Issuer • Open Badges (2014). About. http://openbadges.org/about/
  61. 61. Kasutatud fotod • Johan Larsson, http://www.ﬂickr.com/photos/johanl/6966883093/ • https://openclipart.org
  62. 62. See materjal on avaldatud Creative Commons Autorile viitamine–Jagamine samadel tingimustel 3.0 Eesti litsentsi alusel. Litsentsi terviktekstiga tutvumiseks külastage aadressi http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ee/ Hans Põldoja hans.poldoja@tlu.ee IFI7207.DT Digitaalne õppevara https://digioppevara.wordpress.com Tallinna Ülikool Digitehnoloogiate instituut

