Предложение на пикник от клуба "Aventurie"

ПОРА ПИКНИКОВ горячее летнее предложение
ЦЕЛИ • Мотивация и командообразование • Укрепление корпоративной культуры и актуализация ценностей компании • Сплочение и ...
ЗАДАЧИ участников 3. Принять участие в массовой активности
НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ЭКО ПИКНИК КВЕСТ ПИКНИК АРТ ПИКНИК ПИКНИК ТИМБИЛДИНГ
ЭКО ПИКНИК • Актуальный и модный современный тренд • Возможность стать «ближе к природе» • Соединение обучающего и развлек...
ЭКО ПИКНИК ШАГ ПЕРВЫЙ: босиком по траве! эко-угощение и формирование команд ШАГ ВТРОЙ: назад к природе! программа эко-акти...
ЭКО ПИКНИК
• Для активных и динамичных компаний, а также для компаний, представляющих технологичные товары и услуги • Позволяет макси...
КВЕСТ ПИКНИК
• Предварительно, ещё в офисе, организуются команды • В день мероприятия команды абсолютно отдельно выезжают на мероприяти...
КВЕСТ ПИКНИК
• Природа – вдохновляет на творчество, поэтому данный формат позволяет преломить прекрасное и творчески выразить его • Про...
• Чтобы природа вдохновила на творчество участники должны пройти специальные активности, связанные с пятью стихиями: огонь...
АРТ ПИКНИК
ПИКНИК - ТИМБИЛДИНГ • Тимбилдинги остаются лучшим способом сплотить команду • Универсален для любой компании • Активный во...
ПИКНИК - ТИМБИЛДИНГ
ПИКНИК - ТИМБИЛДИНГ
ВЫВОДЫ • Формируется эффективная командная работа • Результат, видимый и ощущаемый всеми участниками • Вклад каждого участ...
ДАЛЬНЕЙШИЕ ШАГИ Реализуем мероприятие
