Dec. 17 - Dec. 23 2016
News Photos of the Week Dec. 17 - Dec. 23 2016
  Dec. 17 - Dec. 23 2016
  2. 2. Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a farewell ceremony for the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, December 22, 2016.
  3. 3. A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas stands over Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, after shooting him at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, on December 19, 2016.
  4. 4. A huge wave crashes against Castlerock pier as professional surfer Al Mennie waits on a break in the swell on December 22, 2016 in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.
  5. 5. A fox roams in the deserted town of Pripyat, some 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, on December 22, 2016.
  6. 6. Artists prepare a snow sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, China, on December 17, 2016.
  7. 7. An Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinian protestors, some dressed up as Santa Claus, during a demonstration next to a gate of a section of Israel's separation wall in the biblical town of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on December 23, 2016.
  8. 8. People are silhouetted against a giant light sculpture at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore,, on December 21, 2016.
  9. 9. This photo taken on December 19, 2016 shows face masks on stone monkey statues in protest of the current heavy air pollution at Beijing Zoo in Beijing.
  10. 10. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, on December 21, 2016.
  11. 11. Syrians walk in a snow covered street in the town of Maaret al-Numan, in Syria's northern province of Idlib, on December 22, 2016.
  12. 12. Children play on an incomplete model of a large male figure based on the character Gulliver from the classic novel Gulliver's Travels, which was being used to teach youths about bodily functions, at the Navsarjan Trust's center in Nani Devti village near Ahmedabad, India on December 23, 2016.
  13. 13. Hungarian Artist Miklos Zoltan Baji performs a shamanic ritual around a bonfire 200 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, on December 21, 2016.
  14. 14. Members of the Shakti choir sing as druids, pagans and revelers gather in the center of Stonehenge, as they take part in a winter solstice ceremony near Amesbury on December 21, 2016 in Wiltshire, England.
  15. 15. Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, on December 20, 2016.
  16. 16. A trail of devastation is left behind in Berlin, Germany, on December 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed 12 people and injured 56 others.
  17. 17. Two women mourn beside candles in Berlin, Germany, on December 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market nearby and killed 12 people.
  18. 18. A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the "winter wonders" Christmas market, in Brussels on December 20, 2016.
  19. 19. A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer camp, Iraq, on December 20, 2016.
  20. 20. Zoo owner Manny Tangco, center, sits between an orangutan left, and a Bengal tiger cub during their annual "Animal Christmas Party" at the Malabon Zoo in Malabon, north of Manila, Philippines, on, December 21, 2016.
  21. 21. Aerial view of Mexico's biggest fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico State, after a massive explosion killed at least 32 people on December 21, 2016.
  22. 22. An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico, on December 21, 2016.
  23. 23. A man dressed as Father Frost, sits by the fire with a reindeer Yakut, marking winter solstice at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the Siberian Taiga wood in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on December 21, 2016.
  24. 24. Kangaroo joeys Dot and Matilda enjoy some Christmas treats at the Wild Life Sydney Zoo on December 23, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.
  25. 25. Iraqi children look at the body of a half-buried ISIS militant while talking to an Iraqi soldier in the al-Barid district in Mosul, Iraq, on December 18, 2016.
  26. 26. An Afghan laborer looks on as he works at a coal yard in Kabul on December 17, 2016.
  27. 27. Rescuers collect personal belongings of the victims of an Indonesian Air Force plane that crashed in the mountainous area in Wamena, Papua province, Indonesia, on December 18, 2016.
  28. 28. A child dressed in a Santa costume sleeps during a procession to celebrate Christmas in Jammu, India, on December 22, 2016. Christians make up about 2 percent of India's 1 billion-plus population.

