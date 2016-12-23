Go to Top Dezvoltarea unui audit de SEO pentru site-ul tau web este importanta nu doar pentru a stii de unde sa incepi pro...
La ce sa te astepti de la un audit de SEO? 1. O descriere a starii curente - o analiza detaliata despre cum se comporta si...
Lucrurile in lumea SEO se schimba repede datorita modificarilor de algoritm. Este necesar ca o data la 6 luni sa faci o an...
Structura URL-ului - fiecare pagina trebuie sa aiba url-uri unice, usor de citit care sa contina cuvantul cheie Formatul t...
- ai intre 2-10 link-uri interne pe pagina Imaginile - ele sunt importante pentru useri dar si pentru SEO. Asigura-te ca a...
inutil precum Javascript, CSS, minifica CSS si HTML, schimba tema site-ului sau serverul. Structura site-ului - pe site tr...
In ziua de azi nu poti supravietuii daca nu ai o strategie de Social Media bine pusa la punct. Daca neglijezi Social Media...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cum sa dezvolti un audit de seo Star Marketing

57 views

Published on

Cum Sa Dezvolti Un Audit de SEO - Flavius Noja - Star Marketing - afla cum poti dezvolta un audit de seo complet pentru site-ul tau!

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cum sa dezvolti un audit de seo Star Marketing

  1. 1. Go to Top Dezvoltarea unui audit de SEO pentru site-ul tau web este importanta nu doar pentru a stii de unde sa incepi procesul de optimizare ci si sa evaluezi procesul tau. Prima data se identidifica zonele problematice care au nevoie de imbunatatire pentru a dezvolta un plan de actiune si apoi un audit de SEO iti asigura site-ul ca este in concordanta cu regulile Google. Deci ce este un audit de SEO? Inainte de a executa un audit de SEO trebuie sa stii ce inseamna nu-i asa? Un audit de SEO este un proces prin care evalueazi sanatatea unui site din punct de vedere al optimizarii SEO. Auditorul site-ului se va uita la elementele care influenteaza clasarea site-ului in rezultatele de cautare Google si va lua in considerare elementele ce trebuie tratate. Exista o multime de tool-uri pe care sa le folosesti pentru a dezvolta un audit de SEO. Cel mai bine este sa ceri ajutorul unui expert SEO care vine cu tool-uri profesionale, linii de ghidare si know-how. Astfel tu vei avea un audit de SEO customizat pe site-ul tau.
  2. 2. La ce sa te astepti de la un audit de SEO? 1. O descriere a starii curente - o analiza detaliata despre cum se comporta site-ul tau in motoarele de cautare, social media, numarul de link-uri interne si externe si alte informatii relevante dpdv SEO a site-ului tau. 2. O lista de actiuni bazate pe auditul de SEO impreuna cu explicatiile necesare pentru fiecare actiune 3. Un raport care sa descrie intreaga strategie de SEO care va fi implementata pe site De ce este bine sa dezvolti un audit de SEO pe site-ul tau?
  3. 3. Lucrurile in lumea SEO se schimba repede datorita modificarilor de algoritm. Este necesar ca o data la 6 luni sa faci o analiza a site-ului tau web. CUM SA DEZVOLTI UN AUDIT DE SEO Acum ca ai aflat ce este un audit de SEO si care sunt beneficiile acestuia a venit momentul sa afli cum sa performezi un audit de SEO pas cu pas pentru site-ul tau. Dupa o documentare riguroasa pe acest subiect si peste 140 de audituri de SEO noi - STAR MARKETING - venim cum o lista de 50 de elemente de trebuie analizate pe site-ul tau intr-un audit de SEO. 1. ANALIZA SEO ON PAGE Optimizarea SEO On Page si auditarea acestui proces este cea mai importanta parte a unui audit de SEO. Iata ce trebuie sa analizezi pe pagina: Titlul si descrierile - ele trebuie sa fie unice pe fiecare pagina in parte. Pe langa asta trebuie sa respecte cerintele Google. Numarul maxim de caractere a titlului trebuie sa fie de maxim 60 caractere iar cel al descrierii de maxim 170.
  4. 4. Structura URL-ului - fiecare pagina trebuie sa aiba url-uri unice, usor de citit care sa contina cuvantul cheie Formatul textului - Asigura-te ca elementele de text importante de pe pagina sunt fie H1-H6 sau boldate. Continut - fiecare pagina trebuie sa aiba un continut unic de calitate ridicata Link-urile interne - Asigura-te ca link-urile interne de pe site indeplinesc acesti 4 factori: - folosesc anchor text cu cuvantul cheie al paginii catre care se face legatura - pagina catre care faci legatura exista
  5. 5. - ai intre 2-10 link-uri interne pe pagina Imaginile - ele sunt importante pentru useri dar si pentru SEO. Asigura-te ca ai cuvantul cheie incorporat in filename, alt text, caption, descriere. Pe langa asta comprima imaginile pentru a nu ingreuna viteza de incarcare a site-ului. Brokenlinks - link-urile care duca catre pagini 404 fac rau SEO-ului site-ului tau. Foloseste un tool numit XENU pentru a inspecta link-urile de pe site-ul tau. Poti arunca o privire si in Search Console Experienta de utilizare - chiar daca este un proces complex analiza experientei de utilizare a userilor pe site este importanta pentru ca doar asa vei afla cum se comporta vizitatorii pe site. Viteza site-ului - din experinta acest punct este des ignorat pentru ca multi se tem de a intra pe acest teren tehnic. Google a anuntat ca viteza site-ului joaca un rol important in rezultatele de cautare. Site-ul tau trebuie sa ruleze rapid pentru a oferii o experienta de utilizare placuta. Iata ce poti face pentru a imbunatatii viteza de utilizare - comprima imaginile, renunta la codul
  6. 6. inutil precum Javascript, CSS, minifica CSS si HTML, schimba tema site-ului sau serverul. Structura site-ului - pe site trebuie sa ai o structura - mai bine zis o arhitectura usor de inteles de useri si robotii Google. 2. Controlul site-ului Verifica daca: - site-ul este conectat la Google Analytics si Search Console - are sitemap de tip XML si HTML incorporat - are fisier de tip robots.txt care permite robotiilor Google sa acceze site-ul 3. Social media
  7. 7. In ziua de azi nu poti supravietuii daca nu ai o strategie de Social Media bine pusa la punct. Daca neglijezi Social Media vei avea de suferit pentru cu poti lua pulsul pietei. Afla unde se afla clientii tai potentiali pe retelele de socializare. 4. Off Page SEO - Audit O parte extrem de importanta in orice strategie de SEO este partea de optimizare off-page. In auditarea procesului de optimizare off-page vom fi atenti la urmatoarele elemente: Link-urile catre site - poti afla usor link-urile care vin catre site-ul tau daca folosesti diverse tool-uri. Cele mai bune sunt Ahrefs, SemRush, Linkanalizer. Fi atent la cate link-uri vin catre site-ul tau, cate domenii unice trimit link catre site, care din aceste domenii sunt considerate de calitate, cate link-uri vin catre homepage sau alte pagini de pe site. In functie de analiza poti urma urmatoarele linii de actiune: Daca ai putine link-uri catre site trebuie sa atragi noi link-uri. Daca putine domenii dau link catre tine trebuie sa atragi link-urile de la domenii similare. Daca ai link-uri de la site-uri care nu sunt bine vazute de Google trebuie sa renunti la aceste link-uri si sa urmezi cei 2 pasi de mai sus. Trebuie sa diversifici anchor textul din link-uri pentru a evita penalizarile Daca vei urma cu atentie pasii de mai sus si nu vei sari peste niciunul dintre ei vei stii exact de unde sa incepi procesul de optimizare SEO.

×