Fernell I. Romero 2016CV

  1. 1. - 1 - Workexperience: NorthridgeHospital Medical CenterClinical ResearchDepartment,Northridge,CA January2016 –Present Clinical Research DataManager/ResearchSpecialist  PrimarycontactforClinicalResearchOrganizations/PharmaceuticalCompaniesaswellas InstitutionalReview Boards.  Submitstart – up/ close –out documentationtoSponsorandInstitutionalReview Board.  Collectdatafor statisticalanalysis andensuredproceduresdoneperprotocol.  Developas wellas maintainingconfidential patientrecordsaswellas sourcedocumentation.  Intel knowledgeofGoodClinicalPracticeGuidelinesaswellasFDA regulations.  Identifiedand screensuitablepatientsfor trials; carryout proceduresandtreatmentinterventionsaccordingtopre-determined protocol.Practicalorganizationofthe trial.  Properlymaintainingsourcedocumentationandcompletingcasereportsforms.  Recruitpatients,attain patient inform consentform,educatesubjectsoncompliance,andensurepatientsafety per ICH guidelines.  Timeanddatamanagementaswellas training.  Ensureproceduresofdata collectionandanalysiswereperformedpersponsorprotocol.  Collectbloodspecimens;processandshipto correspondinglaboratories;conductEKG’s,aswellas train other team members. NorthridgeHospital Medical Center UCLA/TRIO-USOncologyDepartment,Northridge,CA March 2015 –December2015 Clinical Research DataManager/ResearchSpecialist  QualityassuranceandQualityControl.  Timeanddatamanagementaswellas training.  Intel knowledgeofGoodClinicalPracticeGuidelinesaswellasFDA regulations.  Identifiedand screensuitablepatientsfor trials; carryout proceduresandtreatmentinterventionsaccordingtopre-determined protocol.Practicalorganizationofthe trial.  Properlymaintainingsourcedocumentationandcompletingcasereportsforms.  Submitstart – up/ close –out documentationtoSponsorandInstitutionalReview Board.  Collectdatafor statisticalanalysis andensuredproceduresdoneperprotocol.  Recruitpatients,attain patient inform consentform,educatesubjectsoncompliance,andensurepatientsafety per ICH guidelines.  Ensureproceduresofdata collectionandanalysiswereperformedpersponsorprotocol.  PrimarycontactforClinicalResearchOrganizations/PharmaceuticalCompaniesas wellas InstitutionalReview Boards.  Developas wellas maintainingconfidential patientrecordsaswellas sourcedocumentation.  Collectbloodspecimens;processandshipto correspondinglaboratories;conductEKG’s,aswellas train other team members. Good SamaritanHospital HeartInstituteCardiologyDepartment,LosAngeles,CA February2012 –July2015 Clinical Research Coordinator  Works closelywiththe ResearchNursesonstudy start-up, implementationandongoing clinicalsitemanagementfollowing GoodClinicalPractice(GCP).  QualityAssuranceandaudit preparation.  Responsibilitiesincludecommunicationwithprojectteam inorderto meetprojectrequirementsandconfirm tasksare completedontimeandina satisfactorymanner.  Regulatoryresponsibilitiesincludecollectionandreviewof essentialdocumentsnecessaryforconductingstudiesin accordancewithregulatoryrequirements,andmaintaininglogsforthese documents.  Maintainsadverseevent andprotocol deviationlogs, includingtrendingandsummarizingdeviationsbysite andcategory, as Fernell I. Romero 8232 Chamberlain Ln Reseda, CA91335 Cell: (818)579-3961 Email: Fernell.Romero@yahoo.com
  2. 2. - 2 - wellas the screeningandenrollmentlogs.  Participatesindata linelistingreview anddata cleaningactivitiespriorto datalocks. Where applicable,administration ofthe casereport form review process,includingquerygenerationandresolution.  Provides ongoingreportsto sponsorof any adverse events andinterfaceswithsites for appropriatedocumentation.  Requestsand submitsInvestigator paymentsas required.  Maintainsongoingverbalandwrittencommunicationwithsites,monitors,projectmanagersandotherrelatedstudystaff. MDClinicalTrials,WestLosAngeles,CA March 2011 –Present Clinical Research Monitor –IndependentContractor As ClinicalResearchMonitorwithover 4 years of clinicalresearchexperienceinthepharmaceuticalfield.Responsibleforthe administration,initiationandmonitoringofclinicalresearchprojectsinaccordancewithFDAregulationsandICH-GCP Guidelines.HavemanagedRegulatoryStart-up, maintenanceandClose-Out;Providesupport for study projectteams throughoutthe clinicaltrials. Responsibleforthe efficientandaccuratecompletionofprojectrelatedtasks andmakesure they completedontimeand withinprojectbudget.Beenresponsibleforspecialprojects,protocolreview,CRF review, issuingand resolving dataclarificationforms,datacleaning,siterecruitment,regulatorydocumentsreviewandtrackingandsite selection andpatient recruitment. CollaborativeNeuroscienceNetwork,Torrance,CA February2011 –February2012 Clinical Research Assistant  Assist Lead Clinical ResearchCoordinator  BloodDraw andProcessing  Enter Data into varieties of EDC systems  MonitorRegulatorydocumentsinpreparationofAudits  Intel knowledgeofGoodClinicalPracticeGuidelinesaswellasFDA regulations.  Supports study team instudy execution  Develops applicabletools,templatesandprocessesforthe collectionstudydocuments  ProcessesIND/IDE Safety Letters, as required  ReviewedCase ReportForms,resolve queriesandtrack study specific datadocumentsforassignedproject(s)asapplicable.  Attends and participatesinstudyand companymeetingsasapplicable.  Otherduties as assignedby ProjectManager/Director United MedicalResearch Institute,Inglewood,CA May2010 – February2011 Clinical Research CoordinatorI  QualityassuranceandQualityControl.  Timeanddatamanagementaswell as training.  Intel knowledgeofGoodClinicalPracticeGuidelinesaswellasFDA regulations.  Identifiedand screensuitablepatientsfor trials; carryout proceduresandtreatmentinterventionsaccordingtopre-determined protocol.Practicalorganization ofthe trial.  DocumentedInform consentingprocess,properlymaintainingsourcedocumentationandcompletingcasereportsforms.  Submitstart – up/ close –out documentationtoSponsorandInstitutionalReview Board.  Collectdatafor statisticalanalysis andensuredproceduresdoneperprotocol.  Recruitpatients,attain patient inform consentform,educatesubjectsoncompliance,andensurepatientsafety per ICH guidelines.  Responsibleforthe internalauditingandmonitoringofco-workersstudies.Ensuringthat potentialparticipantsmeetallof the inclusionandexclusioncriteria;Ensureproceduresofdatacollectionandanalysiswereperformedpersponsorprotocol.  PrimarycontactforClinicalResearchOrganizations/PharmaceuticalCompaniesaswell as InstitutionalReview Boards.  Developas wellas maintainingconfidential patientrecordsaswellas sourcedocumentation.  Collectbloodspecimens;processandshipto correspondinglaboratories;conductEKG’s,aswellas train other team members.
  3. 3. - 3 - HealthCarePartnersMedical Group,LosAngeles,CA Nov2007 – May2010 Clinical Research CoordinatorI  QualityassuranceandQualityControl.  Identifiedand screensuitablepatientsfor trials; carryout proceduresandtreatmentinterventions accordingtopre-determined protocol.Practicalorganizationofthe trial; Intel knowledgeofGoodClinical PracticeGuidelinesaswellas FDAregulations.  DocumentedInform consentingprocess,properlymaintainingsourcedocumentationandcompletingcase reportsforms.  SubmittedproperdocumentationtoSponsorandInstitutionalReview Board; Collecteddataforstatisticalanalysis and ensuredproceduresdoneperprotocol  Responsibleforthe internalauditingandmonitoringofco-workersstudies.Toensure potentialparticipantsmeetallof the inclusionandexclusioncriteria. Education:  10/2012-Present BachelorsofScienceinPublic Health –NationalUniversity  07/2006-08/2007 Maric College -MedicalAssistantProgram  Objective: Highlymotivated ClinicalResearchprofessionalindividualseekingfornewchallenges&opportunitiesfor careergrowth& advancementwhereIcanutilize, obtainmycurrentskills& education.Iam committed,opentolearningnewskills& job related responsibilities. Special Skills/Training  CITI2015  ExperiencedinEDC  CPR Certified/ AmericanHeartAssociationBLSfor HealthcareProvidersCertification  NIH Training2015(GCP)  Saf-T-PakTraining2015  Bilingual(English/Tagalog)  FireSafety 2016 Services  SpecialOlympicsLosAngeles07/2015-8/2015  GoodSamaritanHospitalFoundation2012 -2015  Los Angeles MissionofHope2011-Present  MemberofSt. JudeResearchcenter2011 –Present  InternationalChildFund2015 –Present Clinical Research CoordinatorStudyExperience: 2016 BiorepositoryProtocolincollectionofBoneMarrowor WholeBloodSampleinCancerSubjects 2016 Affordability and Real-worldantiplateletTreatmenteffectivenessafterMyocardialInfarctionstudy 2015 An Open-labelMulti-Center,Randomized Phase1B/2Study of XXX Plus 5-XXX-XXX-XXX (XXX) Versus XXX plus XXX in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 2015 A Phase III, Open-Label,Multicenter,Randomizedstudyto Investigate the Efficacyand Safety of XXX comparedwithXXXin patientswith Non-SmallCellLungCancerafterfailurewith platinum-containing chemotherapy
  4. 4. - 4 - 2015 A RandomizedPhase2 study of XXX plusXXX Versus XXX plusXXX inpatients with KRAS andNRAS Wild TypeMetastatic ColorectalCancer 2015 A Randomized,Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled,Multi-CenterPhase3Study of XXX as adjuvant treatmentfor womenwithEarly-Stage breastCancerat highrisk of Recurrence 2015 A Randomized,Double-Blind,Phase3 study of the XXX, XXX or PlacebocombinationwithXXXinsubjects with Advanced or Metastatic Adenocarcinomaofthe PancreasWhoHave Failedorare intolerantto first-line Chemotherapy 2015 Randomized,Multicenter,PhaseIII, Openlabelstudy of XXX versus XXX intreatment Naïve Anaplastic LymphomaKinase-PositiveadvancedNon-SmallCellLungCancer 2015 PhaseII randomizedtrialof Mugardcomparedwithbestsupportive carfor prevention andtreatmentof stomatitisin womenwithhormonereceptorpositivebreastcancerinitiatingtreatmentwitheverolimus-based endocrinetherapy 2015 LungCancerMolecularProfilingandClinicalOutcomesinU.SCommunityOncologyPractices 2015 A Randomizedopen-label PhaseIIstudy of XXX of XXX versus XXX alonein first-linetreatmentof advancedER+, HER2-postmenopausal breastcancerwithlow ERexpression 2015 A Phase 2, Open-Label,Multicenter,SafetyandEfficacyStudy of OralXXX as 2ndLineEGFR-DirectedTKI in Patients withMutantEGFRNon-SmallCellLungCancer(NSCLC)Withthe T790MResistanceMutation 2015 A randomized,Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled,Phase3study of nosteroidalXXX inhibitors(XXXor XXX) plus XXX, a XXX inhibitor,or PlaceboinPostmenopausalWomenwithHormonereceptor-positive, HER2-NegativelocoregionallyrecurrentorMetastatic BreastCancerwithno prior systemic therapy inthis diseasesetting 2015 A Randomized,Double-blind,Placebo-controlled,Parallel Group,EfficacyandSafety Study of XXX (10mg, 25mg)AdministeredOrally,OnceDailyOver 24Weeks inHypertensive Black/AfricanAmericanPatients With Type 2 DiabetesMellitus 2014 A ClinicalEvaluationofAbsorb BVS, the EverolimusElutingBioresrbable VascularScaffoldin the TreatmentofSubjectswith denovo Native CoronaryArtery Lesions 2014 ProspectIve, Randomized,Single-Blind,U.S.MuLti-CenterStudyto EvalUate TreatMentofObstructive SupErficialFemoralArtery or PoplitealLesionswithA Novel PacliTaxel-CoatEdPercutaneousAngioplasty BalloonILLUMENATEPivotal 2013 A Randomized,Open-label,Parallel-Group,Multi-Centerstudyof addingXXX or XXX to Aspirin to maintain patencyin subjectswithPeripheralArterial DiseasefollowingFemoropopliteal EndovascularIntervention. DaiichiSankyo 2012 Evaluation of XiencePrimeorXienceVvs CoronaryArtery Bypass Surgeryfor Effectiveness of Left Main Revascularization.EXCELClinicalTrial 2012 PeripheralUseof Angiojet Rheolytic Thrombectomywitha Variety of CatheterLengthsII. PEARL II REGIRSTRY 2012 A Multi-Centerrandomizeddouble-blindplacebo-controlledparallelgroupstudyto investigate the efficacy andsafety of XXX VS placeboasadjunctivetherapyinpatients with MajorDepressiveDisorderhaving inadequateresponsetoongoingantidepressanttreatment.F.HoffmanLARoche
  5. 5. - 5 - 2011 A 24 week openlabelextensionto study XXX A weekprospectiverandomizedparallelgroupdoubleblind multi-centerstudycomparingtheeffectsof XXX vs. XXX onactivities of dailyliving and cognition In patients with severe Dementiaofthe Alzheimer’s type. Novartis 2011 A 24-weekflexible doseopen labelextensionstudyof subjectsswitchedtoXXX for the treatmentof SchizophreniaorSchizoaffectivedisorder.Sunovian 2011 A Randomized,6-weekopenlabelstudy evaluatingthe safety, tolerability, andefficacyof XXX for the treatmentof SchizophreniaorSchizoaffectivedisorderinsubjectsswitchedfrom otherAntipsychotic agents. Sunovion 2011 A Randomized,double-blind,placebo-controlledParallel-group,phase2 Study of the safety andefficacyof XXX in the treatmentof cognitive deficitsin Schizophrenia.Abbott 2010 To investigate the safetyand efficacyof XXX ophthalmic solution XXX BID in alleviating the signs and symptom Associated with tear Deficient or evaporative DryEye Disease. ISTA 2010 A Randomized,Double-Masked,Parallel-Group,Vehicle-Controlled,Multicenter,ExploratoryStudy Assessing Safety andEfficacyof XXX Ophthalmic SuspensioninDryEye Syndrome.Bausch& Lomb 2010 A Randomized,Multicenter,Double-Masked,Parallel-GroupClinical Safety and EfficacyEvaluation of XXX versus Vehiclefor the treatment Of inflammationandpainfollowingcataractsurgery.Bausch& Lomb 2010 A Phase III, Randomized,Active comparator-controlled,Twelve-Week, Double-MaskedClinical TrialtoComparetheEfficacyand Safety of Preservative-Free XXX and preservative-free XXX inpatients with Open-AngleGlaucomaandOcularHypertension.Merck 2010 ClinicalEvaluationofthe Progensa®PCA3 assayin menwith a previousNegative Biopsy Result – Enrollmentandspecimencollection. Gen-Probe 2009 A multicenter,Double-blind,Randomized,Phase2 Study to comparethesafety and efficacyof intravenous XXX and intravenousXXX in ComplicatedUrinaryTractInfection,includingPyelonephritis.Calixa 2009 Pivotal, multicenter,observer-blind,randomizedstudyof influenza A (H1N1)2009monovalentsubunit vaccinewithandwithout adjuvant inchildrenages6to <36months. Novartis 2009 An adaptive designrandomized,Double-blind,Multicenterstudyto Evaluate the safety andefficacyof XXX comparedtoXXX inthe treatment of Acute BacterialSkinStructureInfections.Cempra 2009 A Multicenter,Randomized,Double-Blind,Placebo-ControlledStudyto Evaluate cardiovascularoutcomesfollowtreatmentwithXXX in additionto standardof carein subjectswith TypeII DiabetesandAcute CoronarySyndrome 2009 A Phase 3b, Open-Label,Randomized,Parallel-Group,Multi-Center Study to evaluatethe safety of Novartis XXX conjugatevaccinewhenadministeredwithroutineinfant vaccinationstohealthyinfants. Novartis 2009 A Phase III, Double-Blind,RandomizedPlacebo-ControlledStudy, Toevaluatethe effects of XXX on Cardiovascular(CV)risk in stable CHDpatients with a documentedrecentAcuteCoronarySyndrome
  6. 6. - 6 - 2008 A Randomized,Double-Blind,Placebo-andXXXImmediate Release(IR) - Controlledstudy of XXX IR for the TreatmentofAcute Pain causedbyVertebral CompressionFracturesAssociatedwithOsteoporosis 2008 A Phase III, RandomizedActive ComparatorControlledClinical Trialto study the Safety and Efficacyof MK-0826/XXX andXXX inpatients with complicatedurinarytractinfections.Merck 2008 An open-label,Single-Arm,Multi-CenterStudyof XXX for TreatingPatientswithDiabetic FootInfectionof MildtoModerate Severity Associatedwith Gram-PositivePathogens 2008 A Multicenter,Randomized,open-label,active-controlledstudyto comparetheefficacy,safety and tolerabilityof XXX Versus XXX inInsulin-naïve type 2 diabetic patientsinadequatelycontrolledwith XXX and XXX combinationtherapy.Roche 2008 A Phase 1/2a, Randomized,Double-Blind,Placebo-Controlled,Dose- Escalationstudyto evaluate the safety, Tolerability,immunogenicity andvaccine-likeXXXof XXX, a live, attenuatedintranasal vaccineagainstrespiratorysyncytial virus (RSV) andParainfluenza Virus type 3 (PIV3), inhealthy 6 to < 24 Month-Oldchildrenandin2 Month-OldInfants.Medimmune 2008 A Phase II, Multicenter,Randomized,Open-Label,ComparativeStudy Toevaluatethe safety andefficiencyof XXX Versus XXX inthe outpatienttreatmentof adult patientswith UncomplicatedSkinandSkinStructureInfection. Cerexa 2008 A Phase III, Multicenter,Randomized,Double-Blindcomparativestudy to Evaluate the safety andefficiency of XXX versus XXX, with Adjunctive XXX, inthe TreatmentofAdult subjectswithCommunity-Acquired Pneumonia.Cerexa 2008 A Multicenter,Randomized,Double-Blind,ComparativeStudyto Evaluate the Safety andEfficiencyof XXXXX versus XXXXX plus XXXXX in Adult Subjectswith ComplicatedSkinandSkinStructureInfection 2007 A Multi-center,Investigator-Blinded,Randomized,12-month,Parallel-group,Non-inferiorityStudy to comparetheEfficiencyof1.6 to 2.4g XXX TherapyQDVersus DividedDose (BID) in the Maintenanceof RemissionofUlcerativeColitis.Q-Diem 2007 TheEffectof a Three-StepScreeningPrograminWomenwithHighBoneTurnoverandLowBone Mass: PrimaryCareOsteoporosisRiskFractureScreening(POROS).Proctor& Gamble References are available upon request.

