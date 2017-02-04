Tudo que você sempre quis saber sobre a Curva S

Tudo que você sempre quis saber sobre curva s /s-curve Flennar Academy Treinamentos Fabrício Guimarães www.flennar.com.br
MODELO DE ORÇAMENTO – EMPRESA X 2017 Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez Orçamento 0,2 0,3 0,6 0,8 1,5 2,2 2,8...
MODELO DE ORÇAMENTO – EMPRESA X 2017 Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez Orçamento 0,2 0,3 0,6 0,8 1,5 2,2 2,8...
Análise: Planejado x Realizado 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez MILLIONS Planej...
Avanço Físico ► Tarefa Serviços da Obra % Físico Planejado % Acum Planejado % Físico Realizado % Acum realizado Terraplena...
Avanço Físico ► Tarefa 12% 22% 30% 36% 41% 41% 49% 78% 90% 95% 97% 99% 12% 22% 30% 30% 35% 36% 43% 72% 0.0% 20.0% 40.0% 60...
Avanço Físico ► % Global Janeiro Fevereiro Março Abril Maio Junho Julho Agosto % Físico Plan 5% 10% 12% 18% 25% 15% 10% 5%...
Como interpretar a Curva S Quando observamos o descolamento entre as linhas no sentido horizontal, compreendemos se a obra...
Como interpretar a Curva S 0.2 0.4 1.0 1.8 3.3 5.5 8.3 11.7 14.8 17.8 19.8 19.8 0.10 0.30 0.75 2.85 4.63 7.88 0.0 5.0 10.0...
Os perigos por olhar só para a Curva S Imagine a seguinte situação: por algum motivo algumas tarefas que não fazem parte d...
Obrigado! Dúvidas? Me mande um e-mail: contato@flennar.com.br Flennar Academy Treinamentos www.flennar.com.br Fabrício Gui...
Referências • http://www.techoje.com.br/site/techoje/categoria/detalhe_artigo/1726 Autor: Alexandre Zoppa • http://constru...
×