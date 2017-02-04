HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 1 - HSMWORKS MANUAL CONTENTS: 1. HSMWORKS LEARGING STEPS__________________________ 1...
HSMWORKS manual

Brief manual for HSMWORKS CAM software.
HSMWORKS CAM softwarearen manual murriztua.
Breve manual para el software HSMWORKS CAM.

  1. 1. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 1 - HSMWORKS MANUAL CONTENTS: 1. HSMWORKS LEARGING STEPS__________________________ 1 2. OPERATIONS_______________________________________ 2 3. POSTPROCESSING___________________________________ 7 4. EXERCISES _________________________________________ 7 1. HSMWORKSLEARGING STEPS HSMWORKS HELP  Gettingstarted  Tutorials: o TUTORIAL 1 2D Machining C:ProgramFilesHSMWORKSexamples o TUTORIAL 5 More 2D Machining C:ProgramFilesHSMWORKSexamples  Reference  Find MACHININGTIME VIDEO TUTORIALS: http://nexgencam.com/training-main/learn-hsmworks  HSMWorks JobsSetups  HSMWorks Tool Libraries  HSMWorks 2D Toolpaths  HSMWorks 3D Toolpaths  HSMWorks PostProcessing DOUBTS FORUM: http://forums.autodesk.com/t5/forums/searchpage/tab/message/page/2
  2. 2. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 2 - 2. OPERATIONS DRILLING:  Drillingparameters: o Clearance height Planode seguridad o Retract height Planoal que sube la herramientaantesde hacerel agujero siguiente. o Feed height Planode referencia o B: Peckingdepth o R: Peckingdepthreduction o L: Minimumpeckingdepth o J: Accumulatedpeckngdepth/peckingdepth o H: Chipbreakdistance o K: Dwellingperiod  Drillingtypes(verified): Solidworksdescription Types ofDRILLING OPERATIONS EquivalentFAGOR8055 Cannedcycle Drilling–rapidout G81 Counterboring– dwell andrapidout G82 Chipbreaking– partial retract G69 Chipbreaking– full retract G69 Breakthrough drilling No cannedcycle (similartoG81) Guideddeepdrilling No cannedcycle (similartoG81) Tapping G84 (if multiple holes,G84is usedeachtime) Lefttapping Notworking Righttapping G84 (if multiple holesG00is used) Tappingwithchipbreaking ??? Reaming- feedout G85 Boring– dwell andfeedout G89 Stopboring– stopand rapidout G86 (withouttool orientation) Fine boring– shift Notworking(nocannedcycle,degreesmissing) Back boring Notworking(nocannedcycle,degreesmissing) Circularpocketmilling No cannedcycle (similartoG88, simple) Bore milling No cannedcycle Threadmilling No cannedcycle Probe Notworking
  3. 3. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 3 - 2D MILLING: http://help.autodesk.com/view/INVHSM/2016/ENU/?guid=GUID-FF288360-F083-48B8-80F9- 4AED5ED257EA OPERATIONS USED FOR Face Face milling 2D Adaptive Clearing Geometrymilling(openorclosedgeometry). 2D Pocket Pocketmilling(onlyclosed geometry). 2D Contour Contourmilling,onlyperiphery. Slot Slotmilling(selectingslotattheiredges). Thread Threadmillingof cylindrical pocketsandislands,notfor tapping. Circular Circularmillingof cylindrical pocketsandislands.
  4. 4. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 4 - Bore Bore millingof cylindrical pocketsandislands,notvalidfor usinga counterbore. 2D Chamfer Chamferingedges(chamfermill). Engrave EngravingwithV-shapedchamferedwalls(chamfermill).
  5. 5. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 5 - 3D MILLING: http://help.autodesk.com/view/INVHSM/2016/ENU/?guid=GUID-FF288360-F083-48B8-80F9- 4AED5ED257EA OPERATIONS USED FOR Adaptive clearing Roughing strategyavailable forclearinglarge quantitiesof material effectively. It can alsobe usedforrest machining. PocketClearing Similartoadaptive clearing,differentstrategy. Horizontal Roughingand/orfinishingof flathorizontal areas usingthe pocketclearingstrategy. Contour Finishingoperationsof steepareasat constantZ levels. Paralell Finishingoperationsof shallow(non-steep) areaswithpasses parallel inthe XYplane and followingthe surface inthe Z- direction Scallop Finishingconstant stepover(ae) operation. Pencil Finishingrestmachining operationusingconstantstepover (ae) toolpaths.
  6. 6. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 6 - Radial Finishingoperationusing radial toolpaths. Spiral Finishingoperationusing spiral toolpaths, useful in round and shallow (non-steep)areas. MorphedSpiral SimilartoSpiral. Ramp SimilartoContour,butusinga ramp insteadof constantZ levelstomove downthe wall. Project Finishingengraving(textorsymbol) operation. The provided contoursare alwaysprojectedontothe surface andtherefore do nothave to be onthe surface
  7. 7. HSMWORKS MANUAL by Endika Gandarias - 7 - 3. POST PROCESSING MACHINING TIME & TOOL LIBRARY CALCULUS: Two ways:  Post-processing MGEP_setup-sheet.cps  HTML file  Printto PDF file.  Rightbottomon Jobor operation  Generate SetupSheet HTML file  Printto PDF file. POST PROCESSING:  Post-processing MGEP_fagor_2016_05_04.cps IMPORTANTNOTES: o Deactivate all vertical Lead-in&Lead-outs. o Introduce the appropriate F& S valuesto each tool. o Once post-processed,itisinterestingtoactivate Look-aheadblock(G51 A255 E0.001) whenevera3D geometryisbeingmachinedinordertohave smooth movements. If helical interpolationisprogrammed(e.g.linking“Ramping:helix”),when machiningina Fagor 8050 control,the CNCmay give anerror, and the use of G05 insteadof G51 isrecommeded. o Whenmachiningwithlarge file sizeprograms(>300KB),Fagor 8050 machines may require tobe usedininfinite mode. 4. EXERCISES CLASSEXERCISES:  C:ProgramFilesHSMXpressexamples o 2dPart6.sldprt(simple exercise) o P2 2D.sldprt(more complex exercise)  CAMMANIA o CAMMANIA DEMO PART o http://www.hsmworks.com/cammania DOWNLOADPARTSFOR EXERCISES: https://grabcad.com/library?page=1&time=all_time&sort=recent&query=HSMWORKS

